What is the share price of Marico? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Marico is ₹864.70 as on .

What kind of stock is Marico? The Marico is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Marico? The market cap of Marico is ₹112,271.47 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Marico? Today’s highest and lowest price of Marico are ₹864.70 and ₹852.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Marico? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Marico stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Marico is ₹889.95 and 52-week low of Marico is ₹690.40 as on .

How has the Marico performed historically in terms of returns? The Marico has shown returns of 0.09% over the past day, 1.92% for the past month, 3.92% over 3 months, 20.46% over 1 year, 14.52% across 3 years, and 10.43% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Marico? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Marico are 59.47 and 26.67 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.46 per annum.

Source: Dion Global