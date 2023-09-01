Marico Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/10/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15140MH1988PLC049208 and registration number is 049208. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of hair oil, shampoo, hair dye etc. (includes manufacture of shampoos, hair sprays, hair fixers, hair oils, hair creams, hair dyes and bleaches and preparations for permanent waving or straightening of the hair etc.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7500.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 129.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.