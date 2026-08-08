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Marico Share Price

NSE
BSE

MARICO

Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Edible Fat
Theme
FMCGRural
Index
BSE 100BSE 1000BSE 100 ESGBSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Dividend Stability IndexBSE Dollex 100BSE Dollex 200BSE FMCGBSE India 150BSE Low VolatilityBSE QualityBSE SENSEX Next 50

Here's the live share price of Marico along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹864.70 Closed
0.09₹ 0.80
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Marico Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹852.85₹864.70
₹864.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹690.40₹889.95
₹864.70
Open Price
₹858.10
Prev. Close
₹863.90
Volume
34,324

Source: Dion Global

Marico Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Marico		-0.661.923.9214.5420.4614.5210.43
Patanjali Foods		0.71-13.89-22.48-32.91-41.15-7.80-0.23
AWL Agri Business		3.906.11-7.08-6.68-21.44-20.71-5.77
Manorama Industries		0.996.351.0911.9813.3165.4140.34
Gokul Agro Resources		1.5810.26-3.7130.1054.0757.4360.84
CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure		-5.35-7.37-31.5211.81240.27216.1098.38
Sundrop Brands		1.884.740.485.79-15.95-8.51-7.56
Shri Venkatesh Refineries		19.9250.82118.9896.15109.19104.0889.17
Jayant Agro Organics		-2.839.478.8626.81-6.512.00-4.28
Modi Naturals		-4.10-7.784.1213.65-5.6219.6121.39
Kriti Nutrients		23.509.12-3.8721.08-12.553.7915.51
Gokul Refoils & Solvent		1.55-3.400.6815.45-2.398.535.06
Evexia Lifecare		-0.67-13.8722.13-9.15-34.07-7.13-30.17
Wardwizard Foods And Beverages		16.5811.85-14.8124.25172.41-32.4323.40
Integrated Proteins		0.45-2.7027.94410.28228.17136.25113.71
Vijay Solvex		-0.60-8.1916.1536.73-15.11-8.68-34.51
Ajanta Soya		2.53-3.73-18.48-22.76-30.98-7.25-1.16
Yashhtej Industries (India)		20.8846.913.45-17.58-17.58-6.24-3.79
M K Proteins		0.24-12.94-20.42-22.49-37.67-45.56-27.87
Apollo Ingredients		1.9145.40167.541,350.882,483.79195.63101.11

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Marico has gained 20.46% compared to peers like Patanjali Foods (-41.15%), AWL Agri Business (-21.44%), Manorama Industries (13.31%). From a 5 year perspective, Marico has underperformed peers relative to Patanjali Foods (-0.23%) and AWL Agri Business (-5.77%).

Marico Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Marico Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5878.49868.61
10867.59867.48
20857.43860.34
50836.2841.58
100807.18818.23
200775.38786.19

Source: Dion Global

Marico Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Marico remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 13.02%, FII holding fell to 23.40%, and public shareholding unchanged at 4.49% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Marico Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
3,02,66,9072.512,531.07
48,00,9482.08401.48
47,01,7242.22393.18
39,91,1650.99333.76
33,00,0001.97275.96
30,88,0001.13258.23
20,20,0001.39168.92
17,50,0002.49146.34
17,33,7342.35144.98
14,07,5703.47117.71

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Marico Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 12:53 AM IST ISTMarico - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Aug 07, 2026, 12:46 AM IST ISTMarico - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 05, 2026, 02:13 AM IST ISTMarico - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 04, 2026, 09:19 PM IST ISTMarico - Information Update For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Aug 04, 2026, 09:15 PM IST ISTMarico - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Approval Of Un-Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Res

Source: Dion Global

About Marico

Marico Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/10/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15140MH1988PLC049208 and registration number is 049208. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of vegetable oils and fats excluding corn oil. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9401.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 130.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Harsh Mariwala
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Saugata Gupta
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Nikhil Khattau
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rishabh Mariwala
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Mariwala
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Milind Barve
    Lead Independent Director
  • Mr. Ananth Sankaranarayanan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Vasudeva
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Apurva Purohit
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Nayantara Bali
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajan Bharti Mittal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bhaskar Bhat
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Girish Paranjpe
    Independent Director

FAQs on Marico Share Price

What is the share price of Marico?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Marico is ₹864.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Marico?

The Marico is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Marico?

The market cap of Marico is ₹112,271.47 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Marico?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Marico are ₹864.70 and ₹852.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Marico?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Marico stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Marico is ₹889.95 and 52-week low of Marico is ₹690.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Marico performed historically in terms of returns?

The Marico has shown returns of 0.09% over the past day, 1.92% for the past month, 3.92% over 3 months, 20.46% over 1 year, 14.52% across 3 years, and 10.43% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Marico?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Marico are 59.47 and 26.67 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.46 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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