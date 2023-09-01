Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|UTI Flexi Cap Fund
|63,20,946
|1.37
|354.32
|Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund
|40,00,000
|1.92
|224.22
|DSP Tax Saver Fund
|21,19,918
|1.01
|118.83
|Franklin India Bluechip Fund - Dividend
|20,00,000
|1.63
|112.11
|Franklin India Bluechip Fund - Growth
|20,00,000
|1.63
|112.11
|Nippon India Large Cap Fund
|20,00,000
|0.72
|112.11
|UTI Dividend Yield Fund
|20,00,000
|3.58
|112.11
|UTI Value Opportunities Fund
|18,25,000
|1.35
|102.3
|Franklin India Taxshield
|18,00,000
|1.92
|100.9
|ICICI Prudential Balanced Advantage Fund
|13,71,600
|0.16
|76.89
Marico Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/10/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15140MH1988PLC049208 and registration number is 049208. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of hair oil, shampoo, hair dye etc. (includes manufacture of shampoos, hair sprays, hair fixers, hair oils, hair creams, hair dyes and bleaches and preparations for permanent waving or straightening of the hair etc.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7500.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 129.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Marico Ltd. is ₹73,730.57 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Marico Ltd. is 56.63 and PB ratio of Marico Ltd. is 19.41 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Marico Ltd. is ₹569.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Marico Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Marico Ltd. is ₹587.90 and 52-week low of Marico Ltd. is ₹462.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.