Here's the live share price of Marico along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Marico
|-0.66
|1.92
|3.92
|14.54
|20.46
|14.52
|10.43
|Patanjali Foods
|0.71
|-13.89
|-22.48
|-32.91
|-41.15
|-7.80
|-0.23
|AWL Agri Business
|3.90
|6.11
|-7.08
|-6.68
|-21.44
|-20.71
|-5.77
|Manorama Industries
|0.99
|6.35
|1.09
|11.98
|13.31
|65.41
|40.34
|Gokul Agro Resources
|1.58
|10.26
|-3.71
|30.10
|54.07
|57.43
|60.84
|CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure
|-5.35
|-7.37
|-31.52
|11.81
|240.27
|216.10
|98.38
|Sundrop Brands
|1.88
|4.74
|0.48
|5.79
|-15.95
|-8.51
|-7.56
|Shri Venkatesh Refineries
|19.92
|50.82
|118.98
|96.15
|109.19
|104.08
|89.17
|Jayant Agro Organics
|-2.83
|9.47
|8.86
|26.81
|-6.51
|2.00
|-4.28
|Modi Naturals
|-4.10
|-7.78
|4.12
|13.65
|-5.62
|19.61
|21.39
|Kriti Nutrients
|23.50
|9.12
|-3.87
|21.08
|-12.55
|3.79
|15.51
|Gokul Refoils & Solvent
|1.55
|-3.40
|0.68
|15.45
|-2.39
|8.53
|5.06
|Evexia Lifecare
|-0.67
|-13.87
|22.13
|-9.15
|-34.07
|-7.13
|-30.17
|Wardwizard Foods And Beverages
|16.58
|11.85
|-14.81
|24.25
|172.41
|-32.43
|23.40
|Integrated Proteins
|0.45
|-2.70
|27.94
|410.28
|228.17
|136.25
|113.71
|Vijay Solvex
|-0.60
|-8.19
|16.15
|36.73
|-15.11
|-8.68
|-34.51
|Ajanta Soya
|2.53
|-3.73
|-18.48
|-22.76
|-30.98
|-7.25
|-1.16
|Yashhtej Industries (India)
|20.88
|46.91
|3.45
|-17.58
|-17.58
|-6.24
|-3.79
|M K Proteins
|0.24
|-12.94
|-20.42
|-22.49
|-37.67
|-45.56
|-27.87
|Apollo Ingredients
|1.91
|45.40
|167.54
|1,350.88
|2,483.79
|195.63
|101.11
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Marico has gained 20.46% compared to peers like Patanjali Foods (-41.15%), AWL Agri Business (-21.44%), Manorama Industries (13.31%). From a 5 year perspective, Marico has underperformed peers relative to Patanjali Foods (-0.23%) and AWL Agri Business (-5.77%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|878.49
|868.61
|10
|867.59
|867.48
|20
|857.43
|860.34
|50
|836.2
|841.58
|100
|807.18
|818.23
|200
|775.38
|786.19
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Marico remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 13.02%, FII holding fell to 23.40%, and public shareholding unchanged at 4.49% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|3,02,66,907
|2.51
|2,531.07
|48,00,948
|2.08
|401.48
|47,01,724
|2.22
|393.18
|39,91,165
|0.99
|333.76
|33,00,000
|1.97
|275.96
|30,88,000
|1.13
|258.23
|20,20,000
|1.39
|168.92
|17,50,000
|2.49
|146.34
|17,33,734
|2.35
|144.98
|14,07,570
|3.47
|117.71
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:53 AM IST IST
|Marico - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:46 AM IST IST
|Marico - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 05, 2026, 02:13 AM IST IST
|Marico - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:19 PM IST IST
|Marico - Information Update For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:15 PM IST IST
|Marico - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Approval Of Un-Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Res
Source: Dion Global
Marico Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/10/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15140MH1988PLC049208 and registration number is 049208. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of vegetable oils and fats excluding corn oil. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9401.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 130.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Marico is ₹864.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Marico is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Marico is ₹112,271.47 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Marico are ₹864.70 and ₹852.85.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Marico stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Marico is ₹889.95 and 52-week low of Marico is ₹690.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Marico has shown returns of 0.09% over the past day, 1.92% for the past month, 3.92% over 3 months, 20.46% over 1 year, 14.52% across 3 years, and 10.43% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Marico are 59.47 and 26.67 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.46 per annum.
Source: Dion Global