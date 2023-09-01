Follow Us

MARICO LTD.

Sector : Personal Care | Largecap | NSE
₹569.35 Closed
-0.12-0.7
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Marico Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹563.50₹575.95
₹569.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹462.70₹587.90
₹569.35
Open Price
₹574.25
Prev. Close
₹570.05
Volume
31,96,293

Marico Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1575.6
  • R2582
  • R3588.05
  • Pivot
    569.55
  • S1563.15
  • S2557.1
  • S3550.7

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5519.14565.92
  • 10515.2563.91
  • 20522.76561.77
  • 50522.04552.06
  • 100512.54539.04
  • 200509.25526.58

Marico Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.612.062.3214.778.0952.4057.67
-2.29-1.81-7.161.56-3.8815.8747.42
-2.43-1.48-4.6310.238.9852.745.20
-0.85-2.72-0.654.94-2.8613.4718.64
-1.68-3.3420.3830.8115.5540.7365.09
3.663.4818.2915.8015.1161.1359.69
4.5715.8938.3035.608.8448.56-7.42
0.0412.0911.4428.1512.9118.77-14.87
1.20-3.2224.9718.871.324.08-18.75
8.2919.6275.6391.8895.63156.0271.90
1.3910.6611.9412.87-0.64-0.77-6.55
2.3217.1339.4962.0056.9651.65-39.53
-0.463.8111.7833.429.9468.03-63.37
-0.28-3.63-14.44-8.50-67.34-49.83-49.83
-7.6217.4343.0743.493.6343.07-22.03

Marico Ltd. Share Holdings

Marico Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
UTI Flexi Cap Fund63,20,9461.37354.32
Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund40,00,0001.92224.22
DSP Tax Saver Fund21,19,9181.01118.83
Franklin India Bluechip Fund - Dividend20,00,0001.63112.11
Franklin India Bluechip Fund - Growth20,00,0001.63112.11
Nippon India Large Cap Fund20,00,0000.72112.11
UTI Dividend Yield Fund20,00,0003.58112.11
UTI Value Opportunities Fund18,25,0001.35102.3
Franklin India Taxshield18,00,0001.92100.9
ICICI Prudential Balanced Advantage Fund13,71,6000.1676.89
Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Marico Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
  • ESOP/ESOS/ESPS
    This is to inform you that the Securities Issue Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company vide a resolution passed on August 4, 2023, has allotted 40,450 equity shares of face value of Re. 1 each of the Company under various Schemes of ESOP 2016, to the eligible grantees, pursuant to exercise of stock options granted thereunder.
    04-Aug, 2023 | 02:45 PM

About Marico Ltd.

Marico Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/10/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15140MH1988PLC049208 and registration number is 049208. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of hair oil, shampoo, hair dye etc. (includes manufacture of shampoos, hair sprays, hair fixers, hair oils, hair creams, hair dyes and bleaches and preparations for permanent waving or straightening of the hair etc.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7500.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 129.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Harsh Mariwala
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Saugata Gupta
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Rajendra Mariwala
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rishabh Mariwala
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Nikhil Khattau
    Lead Independent Director
  • Ms. Hema Ravichandar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nayantara Bali
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ananth Sankaranarayanan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Milind Barve
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Apurva Purohit
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Vasudeva
    Independent Director

FAQs on Marico Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Marico Ltd.?

The market cap of Marico Ltd. is ₹73,730.57 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Marico Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Marico Ltd. is 56.63 and PB ratio of Marico Ltd. is 19.41 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Marico Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Marico Ltd. is ₹569.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Marico Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Marico Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Marico Ltd. is ₹587.90 and 52-week low of Marico Ltd. is ₹462.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

