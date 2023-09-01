Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|31 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|30 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & ESOP
Cupid Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/02/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25193MH1993PLC070846 and registration number is 070846. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of rubber contraceptives. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 132.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Cupid Ltd. is ₹497.84 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Cupid Ltd. is 17.1 and PB ratio of Cupid Ltd. is 2.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cupid Ltd. is ₹373.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cupid Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cupid Ltd. is ₹367.95 and 52-week low of Cupid Ltd. is ₹216.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.