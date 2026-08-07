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Cupid Share Price

NSE
BSE

CUPID

Midcap | BSE
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Sector
Personal Care
Index
BSE 1000BSE FMCGBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Cupid along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹262.25 Closed
-0.11₹ -0.30
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Cupid Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹240.00₹267.00
₹262.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹31.84₹263.00
₹262.25
Open Price
₹264.75
Prev. Close
₹262.55
Volume
38,72,258

Source: Dion Global

Cupid Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Cupid		13.7518.6199.96211.76680.74350.70155.11
Hindustan Unilever		-0.97-5.87-8.47-14.53-17.36-6.78-2.68
Godrej Consumer Products		-1.99-4.421.25-12.36-14.090.591.48
Dabur India		-2.49-9.28-12.56-20.17-20.59-10.08-6.72
Colgate-Palmolive (India)		-2.69-2.75-6.78-6.21-9.840.454.12
Godrej Industries		-0.967.626.3225.2017.5440.4417.40
Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare		-0.86-5.40-13.92-28.73-35.56-18.11-7.60
Gillette India		1.01-2.05-3.00-12.00-27.7111.485.43
Emami		3.43-1.07-9.35-18.77-29.26-3.74-6.18
Honasa Consumer		5.872.4434.3361.9981.0212.187.14
Jyothy Labs		3.898.84-20.00-17.33-36.84-13.573.94
Bajaj Consumer Care		2.01-13.712.4240.47137.7232.5815.07
S H Kelkar & Company		1.9425.417.84-5.68-31.249.660.61
Ganesh Consumer Products		-9.34-17.66-23.51-17.87-45.04-18.09-11.28
Kaya		-2.4910.753.61-22.37-38.69-11.12-10.64
Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech		-5.48-6.11-50.04-55.55-75.42-34.5356.37
Recode Studios		0.5815.341.011.011.010.330.20
Radix Industries (India)		-3.34-13.46-19.45-25.88-22.6810.8926.97
H. R. Hygiene Products		-9.73-9.73-9.73-9.73-9.73-3.35-2.03
Amwill Health Care		-3.49-1.7118.9116.25-31.27-23.65-14.95

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Cupid has gained 680.74% compared to peers like Hindustan Unilever (-17.36%), Godrej Consumer Products (-14.09%), Dabur India (-20.59%). From a 5 year perspective, Cupid has outperformed peers relative to Hindustan Unilever (-2.68%) and Godrej Consumer Products (1.48%).

Cupid Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Cupid Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5231.24238.45
10221.76231.14
20216.69220.41
50182.29191.92
100141.93159.37
200107.98122.41

Source: Dion Global

Cupid Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Cupid saw a rise in promoter holding to 46.24%, while DII stake increased to 0.34%, FII holding rose to 4.17%, and public shareholding moved down to 49.23% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Cupid Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 12:53 AM IST ISTCupid - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 08, 2026, 12:44 AM IST ISTCupid - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 08, 2026, 12:02 AM IST ISTCupid - Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Aug 07, 2026, 11:57 PM IST ISTCupid - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On August 07, 2026
Aug 04, 2026, 10:10 PM IST ISTCupid - Board Meeting Intimation for Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) Of The Company For The Quarte

Source: Dion Global

About Cupid

Cupid Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/02/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25193MH1993PLC070846 and registration number is 070846. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of rubber contraceptives. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 357.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 134.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Aditya Kumar Halwasiya
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ajay Kumar Halwasiya
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Thallapaka Venkateswara Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Rajni Mishra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajinder Singh Loona
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Smeeta Bhatkal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Santosh Desai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Akshay Kumar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Cupid Share Price

What is the share price of Cupid?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cupid is ₹262.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Cupid?

The Cupid is operating in the Personal Care Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Cupid?

The market cap of Cupid is ₹35,263.73 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Cupid?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Cupid are ₹267.00 and ₹240.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cupid?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cupid stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cupid is ₹263.00 and 52-week low of Cupid is ₹31.84 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Cupid performed historically in terms of returns?

The Cupid has shown returns of -0.11% over the past day, 18.61% for the past month, 99.96% over 3 months, 680.74% over 1 year, 350.7% across 3 years, and 155.11% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Cupid?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cupid are 325.82 and 78.23 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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