Cupid Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

CUPID LTD.

Sector : Contraceptives | Smallcap | NSE
₹373.25 Closed
2.28.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Cupid Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹365.30₹381.00
₹373.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹216.05₹367.95
₹373.25
Open Price
₹370.00
Prev. Close
₹365.20
Volume
4,69,226

Cupid Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1380.23
  • R2388.47
  • R3395.93
  • Pivot
    372.77
  • S1364.53
  • S2357.07
  • S3348.83

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5232.72351.4
  • 10237.67340.92
  • 20237.48324.95
  • 50231.36298.91
  • 100226.3282.47
  • 200233.13268.73

Cupid Ltd. Share Holdings

Cupid Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
31 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
30 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & ESOP

About Cupid Ltd.

Cupid Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/02/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25193MH1993PLC070846 and registration number is 070846. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of rubber contraceptives. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 132.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Omprakash Chhangamal Garg
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Suresh Chand Chhangamal Garg
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Veena Omprakash Garg
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Jandhyala L Sarma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Nalini Madhusudan Mishra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Kumar Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Cupid Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Cupid Ltd.?

The market cap of Cupid Ltd. is ₹497.84 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Cupid Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Cupid Ltd. is 17.1 and PB ratio of Cupid Ltd. is 2.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Cupid Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cupid Ltd. is ₹373.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cupid Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cupid Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cupid Ltd. is ₹367.95 and 52-week low of Cupid Ltd. is ₹216.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

