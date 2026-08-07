Here's the live share price of Cupid along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Cupid
|13.75
|18.61
|99.96
|211.76
|680.74
|350.70
|155.11
|Hindustan Unilever
|-0.97
|-5.87
|-8.47
|-14.53
|-17.36
|-6.78
|-2.68
|Godrej Consumer Products
|-1.99
|-4.42
|1.25
|-12.36
|-14.09
|0.59
|1.48
|Dabur India
|-2.49
|-9.28
|-12.56
|-20.17
|-20.59
|-10.08
|-6.72
|Colgate-Palmolive (India)
|-2.69
|-2.75
|-6.78
|-6.21
|-9.84
|0.45
|4.12
|Godrej Industries
|-0.96
|7.62
|6.32
|25.20
|17.54
|40.44
|17.40
|Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare
|-0.86
|-5.40
|-13.92
|-28.73
|-35.56
|-18.11
|-7.60
|Gillette India
|1.01
|-2.05
|-3.00
|-12.00
|-27.71
|11.48
|5.43
|Emami
|3.43
|-1.07
|-9.35
|-18.77
|-29.26
|-3.74
|-6.18
|Honasa Consumer
|5.87
|2.44
|34.33
|61.99
|81.02
|12.18
|7.14
|Jyothy Labs
|3.89
|8.84
|-20.00
|-17.33
|-36.84
|-13.57
|3.94
|Bajaj Consumer Care
|2.01
|-13.71
|2.42
|40.47
|137.72
|32.58
|15.07
|S H Kelkar & Company
|1.94
|25.41
|7.84
|-5.68
|-31.24
|9.66
|0.61
|Ganesh Consumer Products
|-9.34
|-17.66
|-23.51
|-17.87
|-45.04
|-18.09
|-11.28
|Kaya
|-2.49
|10.75
|3.61
|-22.37
|-38.69
|-11.12
|-10.64
|Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech
|-5.48
|-6.11
|-50.04
|-55.55
|-75.42
|-34.53
|56.37
|Recode Studios
|0.58
|15.34
|1.01
|1.01
|1.01
|0.33
|0.20
|Radix Industries (India)
|-3.34
|-13.46
|-19.45
|-25.88
|-22.68
|10.89
|26.97
|H. R. Hygiene Products
|-9.73
|-9.73
|-9.73
|-9.73
|-9.73
|-3.35
|-2.03
|Amwill Health Care
|-3.49
|-1.71
|18.91
|16.25
|-31.27
|-23.65
|-14.95
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Cupid has gained 680.74% compared to peers like Hindustan Unilever (-17.36%), Godrej Consumer Products (-14.09%), Dabur India (-20.59%). From a 5 year perspective, Cupid has outperformed peers relative to Hindustan Unilever (-2.68%) and Godrej Consumer Products (1.48%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|231.24
|238.45
|10
|221.76
|231.14
|20
|216.69
|220.41
|50
|182.29
|191.92
|100
|141.93
|159.37
|200
|107.98
|122.41
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Cupid saw a rise in promoter holding to 46.24%, while DII stake increased to 0.34%, FII holding rose to 4.17%, and public shareholding moved down to 49.23% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:53 AM IST IST
|Cupid - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:44 AM IST IST
|Cupid - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:02 AM IST IST
|Cupid - Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:57 PM IST IST
|Cupid - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On August 07, 2026
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:10 PM IST IST
|Cupid - Board Meeting Intimation for Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) Of The Company For The Quarte
Source: Dion Global
Cupid Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/02/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25193MH1993PLC070846 and registration number is 070846. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of rubber contraceptives. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 357.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 134.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cupid is ₹262.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Cupid is operating in the Personal Care Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Cupid is ₹35,263.73 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Cupid are ₹267.00 and ₹240.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cupid stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cupid is ₹263.00 and 52-week low of Cupid is ₹31.84 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Cupid has shown returns of -0.11% over the past day, 18.61% for the past month, 99.96% over 3 months, 680.74% over 1 year, 350.7% across 3 years, and 155.11% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cupid are 325.82 and 78.23 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global