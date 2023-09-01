What is the Market Cap of Cupid Ltd.? The market cap of Cupid Ltd. is ₹497.84 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Cupid Ltd.? P/E ratio of Cupid Ltd. is 17.1 and PB ratio of Cupid Ltd. is 2.98 as on .

What is the share price of Cupid Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cupid Ltd. is ₹373.25 as on .