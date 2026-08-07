What is the share price of Cupid? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cupid is ₹262.25 as on .

What kind of stock is Cupid? The Cupid is operating in the Personal Care Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Cupid? The market cap of Cupid is ₹35,263.73 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Cupid? Today’s highest and lowest price of Cupid are ₹267.00 and ₹240.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cupid? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cupid stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cupid is ₹263.00 and 52-week low of Cupid is ₹31.84 as on .

How has the Cupid performed historically in terms of returns? The Cupid has shown returns of -0.11% over the past day, 18.61% for the past month, 99.96% over 3 months, 680.74% over 1 year, 350.7% across 3 years, and 155.11% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Cupid? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cupid are 325.82 and 78.23 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global