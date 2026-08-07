Here's the live share price of Aurobindo Pharma along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
|J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
|-3.00
|9.24
|21.04
|27.99
|43.16
|24.30
|21.27
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Aurobindo Pharma has gained 55.33% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Aurobindo Pharma has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,577.42
|1,590.64
|10
|1,560.47
|1,578.33
|20
|1,559.6
|1,564.8
|50
|1,513.72
|1,524.6
|100
|1,445.64
|1,455.59
|200
|1,311.14
|1,363.74
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Aurobindo Pharma saw a rise in promoter holding to 51.87%, while DII stake decreased to 25.10%, FII holding rose to 16.38%, and public shareholding moved down to 6.63% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,33,44,745
|2.09
|2,106.73
|66,52,259
|7.99
|1,050.19
|53,67,895
|10.41
|847.43
|53,56,608
|2.07
|845.65
|42,57,303
|8.66
|672.1
|40,07,877
|2.79
|632.72
|30,38,512
|1.99
|479.69
|30,04,373
|6.64
|474.3
|27,00,437
|0.4
|426.32
|21,60,032
|1.16
|341
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:32 PM IST IST
|Aurobindo Pharma - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 06, 2026, 01:40 AM IST IST
|Aurobindo Pharma - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Restructuring
|Aug 06, 2026, 01:33 AM IST IST
|Aurobindo Pharma - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 06, 2026, 01:26 AM IST IST
|Aurobindo Pharma - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 06, 2026, 01:23 AM IST IST
|Aurobindo Pharma - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On August 5, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/12/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24239TG1986PLC015190 and registration number is 015190. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other pharmaceutical and botanical products like hina powder etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11171.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 58.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aurobindo Pharma is ₹1,661.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Aurobindo Pharma is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Aurobindo Pharma is ₹96,471.15 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Aurobindo Pharma are ₹1,661.00 and ₹1,579.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aurobindo Pharma stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aurobindo Pharma is ₹1,636.00 and 52-week low of Aurobindo Pharma is ₹1,017.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Aurobindo Pharma has shown returns of 4.5% over the past day, 4.93% for the past month, 12.34% over 3 months, 55.33% over 1 year, 24.16% across 3 years, and 13.36% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aurobindo Pharma are 24.48 and 2.55 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.24 per annum.
Source: Dion Global