What is the share price of Aurobindo Pharma? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aurobindo Pharma is ₹1,661.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Aurobindo Pharma? The Aurobindo Pharma is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aurobindo Pharma? The market cap of Aurobindo Pharma is ₹96,471.15 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Aurobindo Pharma? Today’s highest and lowest price of Aurobindo Pharma are ₹1,661.00 and ₹1,579.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aurobindo Pharma? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aurobindo Pharma stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aurobindo Pharma is ₹1,636.00 and 52-week low of Aurobindo Pharma is ₹1,017.00 as on .

How has the Aurobindo Pharma performed historically in terms of returns? The Aurobindo Pharma has shown returns of 4.5% over the past day, 4.93% for the past month, 12.34% over 3 months, 55.33% over 1 year, 24.16% across 3 years, and 13.36% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aurobindo Pharma? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aurobindo Pharma are 24.48 and 2.55 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.24 per annum.

Source: Dion Global