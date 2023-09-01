Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.72
|0.49
|24.87
|77.40
|52.58
|0.68
|17.52
|0.33
|-2.93
|12.38
|15.71
|27.32
|112.87
|69.16
|2.94
|5.66
|29.05
|38.39
|21.70
|69.03
|91.80
|-1.31
|-1.39
|1.80
|26.14
|-0.28
|11.08
|178.84
|-3.45
|-1.54
|22.58
|28.45
|32.79
|28.22
|115.16
|-3.94
|-3.18
|22.90
|20.58
|20.58
|20.58
|20.58
|-2.51
|-3.22
|19.50
|29.55
|64.70
|62.26
|51.31
|-7.88
|-10.01
|0.58
|20.99
|16.26
|31.75
|95.63
|1.50
|10.68
|34.67
|65.37
|65.54
|15.14
|16.84
|-2.24
|-5.19
|5.08
|10.95
|23.05
|38.40
|170.64
|-1.69
|-9.30
|6.96
|15.92
|22.16
|28.86
|64.41
|1.92
|1.76
|6.11
|14.59
|-13.69
|-35.78
|-15.33
|13.97
|35.22
|89.04
|36.35
|-29.53
|-3.12
|-3.12
|1.18
|2.29
|8.28
|7.53
|-0.57
|-8.44
|-17.18
|-2.12
|-4.12
|22.64
|7.13
|-3.82
|-14.11
|125.25
|-1.51
|8.68
|32.23
|40.52
|55.07
|267.27
|719.86
|1.19
|1.74
|30.53
|45.45
|24.59
|76.81
|105.91
|2.35
|10.70
|16.49
|26.26
|-30.91
|76.62
|353.57
|2.34
|-3.99
|24.14
|76.36
|104.28
|56.58
|14.14
|-0.65
|-5.11
|0.20
|0.18
|-10.13
|-17.88
|8.05
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan
|71,40,241
|1.29
|587.11
|HDFC Hybrid Equity Fund - Regular Plan
|40,00,000
|1.56
|328.9
|Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund
|36,68,758
|1.08
|301.66
|Nippon India Pharma Fund
|30,00,000
|4.58
|246.68
|Quant Tax Plan
|28,16,750
|5.22
|231.61
|Quant Active Fund
|27,32,100
|4.2
|224.65
|HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan
|25,22,312
|0.34
|207.4
|HDFC Top 100 Fund - Regular Plan
|22,76,803
|0.73
|187.21
|Mirae Asset Tax Saver Fund
|19,87,614
|0.94
|163.43
|Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan
|15,67,500
|0.54
|128.89
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/12/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24239TG1986PLC015190 and registration number is 015190. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of medicinal substances used in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals: antibiotics, endocrine products, basic vitamins; opium derivatives; sulpha drugs; serums and plasmas; salicylic acid, its salts and esters; glycosides and vegetable alkaloids; chemically pure suger etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11287.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 58.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. is ₹48,632.90 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. is 25.23 and PB ratio of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. is 1.81 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. is ₹825.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. is ₹887.70 and 52-week low of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. is ₹397.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.