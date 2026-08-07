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Aurobindo Pharma Share Price

NSE
BSE

AUROBINDO PHARMA

Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Theme
Manufacturing
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Dollex 200BSE Focused MidcapBSE HealthcareBSE India 150BSE MidCap

Here's the live share price of Aurobindo Pharma along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,661.00 Closed
4.50₹ 71.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Aurobindo Pharma Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,579.30₹1,661.00
₹1,661.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,017.00₹1,636.00
₹1,661.00
Open Price
₹1,588.00
Prev. Close
₹1,589.50
Volume
1,20,467

Source: Dion Global

Aurobindo Pharma Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals		-3.009.2421.0427.9943.1624.3021.27

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Aurobindo Pharma has gained 55.33% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Aurobindo Pharma has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Aurobindo Pharma Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Aurobindo Pharma Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,577.421,590.64
101,560.471,578.33
201,559.61,564.8
501,513.721,524.6
1001,445.641,455.59
2001,311.141,363.74

Source: Dion Global

Aurobindo Pharma Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Aurobindo Pharma saw a rise in promoter holding to 51.87%, while DII stake decreased to 25.10%, FII holding rose to 16.38%, and public shareholding moved down to 6.63% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Aurobindo Pharma Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,33,44,7452.092,106.73
66,52,2597.991,050.19
53,67,89510.41847.43
53,56,6082.07845.65
42,57,3038.66672.1
40,07,8772.79632.72
30,38,5121.99479.69
30,04,3736.64474.3
27,00,4370.4426.32
21,60,0321.16341

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Aurobindo Pharma Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:32 PM IST ISTAurobindo Pharma - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 06, 2026, 01:40 AM IST ISTAurobindo Pharma - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Restructuring
Aug 06, 2026, 01:33 AM IST ISTAurobindo Pharma - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 06, 2026, 01:26 AM IST ISTAurobindo Pharma - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 06, 2026, 01:23 AM IST ISTAurobindo Pharma - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On August 5, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Aurobindo Pharma

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/12/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24239TG1986PLC015190 and registration number is 015190. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other pharmaceutical and botanical products like hina powder etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11171.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 58.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. M Ramasubramanian Kumar
    Non Exe.Chairman&Ind.Director
  • Mr. K Nithyananda Reddy
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. M Madan Mohan Reddy
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. P V Ramprasad Reddy
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Satakarni Makkapati
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. P Sarath Chandra Reddy
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Girish P Vanvari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Santanu Mukherjee
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Deepali Pant Joshi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Aurobindo Pharma Share Price

What is the share price of Aurobindo Pharma?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aurobindo Pharma is ₹1,661.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Aurobindo Pharma?

The Aurobindo Pharma is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aurobindo Pharma?

The market cap of Aurobindo Pharma is ₹96,471.15 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Aurobindo Pharma?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Aurobindo Pharma are ₹1,661.00 and ₹1,579.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aurobindo Pharma?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aurobindo Pharma stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aurobindo Pharma is ₹1,636.00 and 52-week low of Aurobindo Pharma is ₹1,017.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Aurobindo Pharma performed historically in terms of returns?

The Aurobindo Pharma has shown returns of 4.5% over the past day, 4.93% for the past month, 12.34% over 3 months, 55.33% over 1 year, 24.16% across 3 years, and 13.36% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aurobindo Pharma?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aurobindo Pharma are 24.48 and 2.55 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.24 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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