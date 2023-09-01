Follow Us

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

AUROBINDO PHARMA LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Largecap | NSE
₹825.55 Closed
-0.54-4.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹819.35₹838.95
₹825.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹397.20₹887.70
₹825.55
Open Price
₹830.00
Prev. Close
₹830.00
Volume
10,63,175

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1833.9
  • R2844.15
  • R3849.35
  • Pivot
    828.7
  • S1818.45
  • S2813.25
  • S3803

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5522.82832.59
  • 10519.12837.27
  • 20520.72835.01
  • 50537.9791.39
  • 100538.32721.06
  • 200591.67650.76

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.720.4924.8777.4052.580.6817.52
0.33-2.9312.3815.7127.32112.8769.16
2.945.6629.0538.3921.7069.0391.80
-1.31-1.391.8026.14-0.2811.08178.84
-3.45-1.5422.5828.4532.7928.22115.16
-3.94-3.1822.9020.5820.5820.5820.58
-2.51-3.2219.5029.5564.7062.2651.31
-7.88-10.010.5820.9916.2631.7595.63
1.5010.6834.6765.3765.5415.1416.84
-2.24-5.195.0810.9523.0538.40170.64
-1.69-9.306.9615.9222.1628.8664.41
1.921.766.1114.59-13.69-35.78-15.33
13.9735.2289.0436.35-29.53-3.12-3.12
1.182.298.287.53-0.57-8.44-17.18
-2.12-4.1222.647.13-3.82-14.11125.25
-1.518.6832.2340.5255.07267.27719.86
1.191.7430.5345.4524.5976.81105.91
2.3510.7016.4926.26-30.9176.62353.57
2.34-3.9924.1476.36104.2856.5814.14
-0.65-5.110.200.18-10.13-17.888.05

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. Share Holdings

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan71,40,2411.29587.11
HDFC Hybrid Equity Fund - Regular Plan40,00,0001.56328.9
Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund36,68,7581.08301.66
Nippon India Pharma Fund30,00,0004.58246.68
Quant Tax Plan28,16,7505.22231.61
Quant Active Fund27,32,1004.2224.65
HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan25,22,3120.34207.4
HDFC Top 100 Fund - Regular Plan22,76,8030.73187.21
Mirae Asset Tax Saver Fund19,87,6140.94163.43
Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan15,67,5000.54128.89
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
  • Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
    Aurobindo Pharma Limited has informed the Exchange about Schedule of meet
    04-Aug, 2023 | 04:59 PM

About Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/12/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24239TG1986PLC015190 and registration number is 015190. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of medicinal substances used in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals: antibiotics, endocrine products, basic vitamins; opium derivatives; sulpha drugs; serums and plasmas; salicylic acid, its salts and esters; glycosides and vegetable alkaloids; chemically pure suger etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11287.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 58.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. K Ragunathan
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. K Nithyananda Reddy
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. P Sarath Chandra Reddy
    Whole Time Director
  • Dr. M Sivakumaran
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. M Madan Mohan Reddy
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. P V Ramprasad Reddy
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Savita Mahajan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Girish P Vanvari
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr.(Mrs.) Avnit Bimal Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.?

The market cap of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. is ₹48,632.90 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. is 25.23 and PB ratio of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. is 1.81 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. is ₹825.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. is ₹887.70 and 52-week low of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. is ₹397.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

