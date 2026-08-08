Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Timex Group India Share Price

NSE
BSE

TIMEX GROUP INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Consumer Durables
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Timex Group India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹556.20 Closed
2.23₹ 12.15
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Timex Group India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹540.95₹559.75
₹556.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹237.20₹618.00
₹556.20
Open Price
₹540.95
Prev. Close
₹544.05
Volume
83,116

Source: Dion Global

Timex Group India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Timex Group India		5.076.5550.6996.19102.2249.1262.46
Ethos		10.0012.8218.168.820.3823.4929.50
KDDL		16.4522.7958.0151.0049.2930.7761.63
Luxury Time		-13.45-8.33-15.83-12.23-63.02-28.22-18.04

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Timex Group India has gained 102.22% compared to peers like Ethos (0.38%), KDDL (49.29%), Luxury Time (-63.02%). From a 5 year perspective, Timex Group India has outperformed peers relative to Ethos (29.50%) and KDDL (61.63%).

Timex Group India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Timex Group India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5545.86550.56
10556.35551.32
20552.32546.29
50503.46504.57
100405.62447.38
200370.64388.2

Source: Dion Global

Timex Group India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Timex Group India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.37%, FII holding rose to 2.50%, and public shareholding moved down to 45.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Timex Group India Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
23,4650.250.83

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Timex Group India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 30, 2026, 12:25 AM IST ISTTimex Group India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 30, 2026, 12:18 AM IST ISTTimex Group India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jul 30, 2026, 12:12 AM IST ISTTimex Group India - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Jul 30, 2026, 12:08 AM IST ISTTimex Group India - Results-Financial Results For Jun 30, 2026(30-06-2026)
Jul 27, 2026, 09:24 PM IST ISTTimex Group India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source: Dion Global

About Timex Group India

Timex Group India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/10/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L33301DL1988PLC033434 and registration number is 033434. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of watches and clocks. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 798.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. David Thomas Payne
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Ms. Deepak Chhabra
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Marco Zambianchi
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Meeta Makhan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Dhanashree Ajit Bhat
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Timex Group India Share Price

What is the share price of Timex Group India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Timex Group India is ₹556.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Timex Group India?

The Timex Group India is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Timex Group India?

The market cap of Timex Group India is ₹5,614.84 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Timex Group India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Timex Group India are ₹559.75 and ₹540.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Timex Group India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Timex Group India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Timex Group India is ₹618.00 and 52-week low of Timex Group India is ₹237.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Timex Group India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Timex Group India has shown returns of 2.23% over the past day, 6.55% for the past month, 50.69% over 3 months, 102.22% over 1 year, 49.12% across 3 years, and 62.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Timex Group India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Timex Group India are 65.45 and 50.46 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Timex Group India News

More Timex Group India News
Market Pulse