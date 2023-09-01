Follow Us

Timex Group India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

TIMEX GROUP INDIA LTD.

Sector : Watches | Smallcap | BSE
₹163.80 Closed
-2.06-3.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Timex Group India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹162.10₹172.45
₹163.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹97.05₹179.00
₹163.80
Open Price
₹168.70
Prev. Close
₹167.25
Volume
1,00,878

Timex Group India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1170.13
  • R2176.47
  • R3180.48
  • Pivot
    166.12
  • S1159.78
  • S2155.77
  • S3149.43

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5103.49167.28
  • 10105.46167.23
  • 20108.2166.51
  • 50105.03163.2
  • 10086.92156.7
  • 20079.59143.85

Timex Group India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.497.169.4923.9558.03646.24136.71
1.5514.4131.4465.1956.74105.13105.13
0.2122.1072.2282.51101.961,077.29307.01

Timex Group India Ltd. Share Holdings

Timex Group India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited & Quarterly Results
02 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
01 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Timex Group India Ltd.

Timex Group India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/10/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L33301DL1988PLC033434 and registration number is 033434. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of watches and clocks. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 264.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. David Thomas Payne
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Ms. Deepak Chhabra
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sylvain Ernest Louis Tatu
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Gagan Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Mukerjee
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Bijou Kurien
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Timex Group India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Timex Group India Ltd.?

The market cap of Timex Group India Ltd. is ₹1,653.56 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Timex Group India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Timex Group India Ltd. is 42.66 and PB ratio of Timex Group India Ltd. is -118.33 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Timex Group India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Timex Group India Ltd. is ₹163.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Timex Group India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Timex Group India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Timex Group India Ltd. is ₹179.00 and 52-week low of Timex Group India Ltd. is ₹97.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

