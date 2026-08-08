What is the share price of Timex Group India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Timex Group India is ₹556.20 as on .

What kind of stock is Timex Group India? The Timex Group India is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Timex Group India? The market cap of Timex Group India is ₹5,614.84 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Timex Group India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Timex Group India are ₹559.75 and ₹540.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Timex Group India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Timex Group India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Timex Group India is ₹618.00 and 52-week low of Timex Group India is ₹237.20 as on .

How has the Timex Group India performed historically in terms of returns? The Timex Group India has shown returns of 2.23% over the past day, 6.55% for the past month, 50.69% over 3 months, 102.22% over 1 year, 49.12% across 3 years, and 62.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Timex Group India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Timex Group India are 65.45 and 50.46 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global