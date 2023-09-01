What is the Market Cap of Timex Group India Ltd.? The market cap of Timex Group India Ltd. is ₹1,653.56 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Timex Group India Ltd.? P/E ratio of Timex Group India Ltd. is 42.66 and PB ratio of Timex Group India Ltd. is -118.33 as on .

What is the share price of Timex Group India Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Timex Group India Ltd. is ₹163.80 as on .