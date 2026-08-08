Here's the live share price of Timex Group India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Timex Group India
|5.07
|6.55
|50.69
|96.19
|102.22
|49.12
|62.46
|Ethos
|10.00
|12.82
|18.16
|8.82
|0.38
|23.49
|29.50
|KDDL
|16.45
|22.79
|58.01
|51.00
|49.29
|30.77
|61.63
|Luxury Time
|-13.45
|-8.33
|-15.83
|-12.23
|-63.02
|-28.22
|-18.04
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Timex Group India has gained 102.22% compared to peers like Ethos (0.38%), KDDL (49.29%), Luxury Time (-63.02%). From a 5 year perspective, Timex Group India has outperformed peers relative to Ethos (29.50%) and KDDL (61.63%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|545.86
|550.56
|10
|556.35
|551.32
|20
|552.32
|546.29
|50
|503.46
|504.57
|100
|405.62
|447.38
|200
|370.64
|388.2
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Timex Group India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.37%, FII holding rose to 2.50%, and public shareholding moved down to 45.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|23,465
|0.25
|0.83
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 30, 2026, 12:25 AM IST IST
|Timex Group India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 30, 2026, 12:18 AM IST IST
|Timex Group India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jul 30, 2026, 12:12 AM IST IST
|Timex Group India - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Jul 30, 2026, 12:08 AM IST IST
|Timex Group India - Results-Financial Results For Jun 30, 2026(30-06-2026)
|Jul 27, 2026, 09:24 PM IST IST
|Timex Group India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Source: Dion Global
Timex Group India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/10/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L33301DL1988PLC033434 and registration number is 033434. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of watches and clocks. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 798.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Timex Group India is ₹556.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Timex Group India is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Timex Group India is ₹5,614.84 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Timex Group India are ₹559.75 and ₹540.95.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Timex Group India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Timex Group India is ₹618.00 and 52-week low of Timex Group India is ₹237.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Timex Group India has shown returns of 2.23% over the past day, 6.55% for the past month, 50.69% over 3 months, 102.22% over 1 year, 49.12% across 3 years, and 62.46% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Timex Group India are 65.45 and 50.46 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global