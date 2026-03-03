Here's the live share price of BirlaNu along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of BirlaNu has declined 12.71% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -13.78%.
BirlaNu’s current P/E of -9.36x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|BirlaNu
|-0.18
|-4.08
|-6.25
|-22.18
|-12.82
|-12.48
|-13.45
|Wakefit Innovations
|-2.24
|1.42
|-3.59
|-3.59
|-3.59
|-1.21
|-0.73
|Sheela Foam
|-0.11
|5.71
|-8.87
|-23.79
|-22.67
|-21.49
|-11.43
|Responsive Industries
|-4.45
|-14.31
|-22.04
|-13.04
|-10.82
|11.60
|-0.63
|Stanley Lifestyles
|-7.02
|-13.05
|-32.30
|-48.30
|-41.46
|-31.02
|-19.97
|Tirupati Foam
|6.29
|-13.98
|-7.38
|-14.87
|-18.19
|5.19
|2.48
|Milestone Furniture
|1.00
|2.37
|14.79
|144.14
|619.05
|70.16
|13.76
|Shashwat Furnishing Solutions
|0
|20.67
|7.19
|37.28
|130.57
|49.34
|17.34
|Magenta Lifecare
|0
|5.75
|-15.08
|-21.33
|-49.05
|-38.09
|-25.00
|Golden Carpets
|0
|0.19
|15.00
|-21.05
|-18.89
|6.58
|18.13
Over the last one year, BirlaNu has declined 12.82% compared to peers like Wakefit Innovations (-3.59%), Sheela Foam (-22.67%), Responsive Industries (-10.82%). From a 5 year perspective, BirlaNu has underperformed peers relative to Wakefit Innovations (-0.73%) and Sheela Foam (-11.43%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,537.8
|1,534.95
|10
|1,605.97
|1,573.16
|20
|1,639.84
|1,611.29
|50
|1,649.03
|1,652.14
|100
|1,716.12
|1,723.89
|200
|1,938.08
|1,866.11
In the latest quarter, BirlaNu saw a rise in promoter holding to 40.57%, while DII stake decreased to 0.14%, FII holding rose to 2.64%, and public shareholding moved down to 52.60% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 16, 2026, 5:45 AM IST
|BirlaNu - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Feb 14, 2026, 2:10 AM IST
|BirlaNu - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
|Feb 14, 2026, 1:56 AM IST
|BirlaNu - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended December 31, 2025
|Feb 14, 2026, 1:50 AM IST
|BirlaNu - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On February 13, 2026
|Feb 11, 2026, 12:11 AM IST
|BirlaNu - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve The Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of Th
BirlaNu Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/06/1955 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999TG1955PLC000656 and registration number is 000656. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of asbestos sheets. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2310.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BirlaNu is ₹1,513.60 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The BirlaNu is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of BirlaNu is ₹1,141.39 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of BirlaNu are ₹1,513.60 and ₹1,455.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BirlaNu stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BirlaNu is ₹2,425.00 and 52-week low of BirlaNu is ₹1,455.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The BirlaNu has shown returns of -0.22% over the past day, -6.57% for the past month, -10.94% over 3 months, -13.78% over 1 year, -12.4% across 3 years, and -12.71% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of BirlaNu are -9.36 and 1.01 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.98 per annum.