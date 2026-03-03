Facebook Pixel Code
BirlaNu Share Price

NSE
BSE

BIRLANU

CK Birla Group | Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Construction
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of BirlaNu along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,513.60 Closed
-0.22₹ -3.30
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

BirlaNu Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,455.00₹1,513.60
₹1,513.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,455.00₹2,425.00
₹1,513.60
Open Price
₹1,455.00
Prev. Close
₹1,516.90
Volume
364

Over the last 5 years, the share price of BirlaNu has declined 12.71% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -13.78%.

BirlaNu’s current P/E of -9.36x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

BirlaNu Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
BirlaNu		-0.18-4.08-6.25-22.18-12.82-12.48-13.45
Wakefit Innovations		-2.241.42-3.59-3.59-3.59-1.21-0.73
Sheela Foam		-0.115.71-8.87-23.79-22.67-21.49-11.43
Responsive Industries		-4.45-14.31-22.04-13.04-10.8211.60-0.63
Stanley Lifestyles		-7.02-13.05-32.30-48.30-41.46-31.02-19.97
Tirupati Foam		6.29-13.98-7.38-14.87-18.195.192.48
Milestone Furniture		1.002.3714.79144.14619.0570.1613.76
Shashwat Furnishing Solutions		020.677.1937.28130.5749.3417.34
Magenta Lifecare		05.75-15.08-21.33-49.05-38.09-25.00
Golden Carpets		00.1915.00-21.05-18.896.5818.13

Over the last one year, BirlaNu has declined 12.82% compared to peers like Wakefit Innovations (-3.59%), Sheela Foam (-22.67%), Responsive Industries (-10.82%). From a 5 year perspective, BirlaNu has underperformed peers relative to Wakefit Innovations (-0.73%) and Sheela Foam (-11.43%).

BirlaNu Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

BirlaNu Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,537.81,534.95
101,605.971,573.16
201,639.841,611.29
501,649.031,652.14
1001,716.121,723.89
2001,938.081,866.11

BirlaNu Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, BirlaNu saw a rise in promoter holding to 40.57%, while DII stake decreased to 0.14%, FII holding rose to 2.64%, and public shareholding moved down to 52.60% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

BirlaNu Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 16, 2026, 5:45 AM ISTBirlaNu - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Feb 14, 2026, 2:10 AM ISTBirlaNu - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
Feb 14, 2026, 1:56 AM ISTBirlaNu - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended December 31, 2025
Feb 14, 2026, 1:50 AM ISTBirlaNu - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On February 13, 2026
Feb 11, 2026, 12:11 AM ISTBirlaNu - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve The Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of Th

About BirlaNu

BirlaNu Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/06/1955 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999TG1955PLC000656 and registration number is 000656. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of asbestos sheets. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2310.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. C K Birla
    Chairman
  • Mr. Akshat Seth
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Desh Deepak Khetrapal
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Arvind Sahay
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amita Birla
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sunil Bhumralkar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Janat Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nidhi Killawala
    Independent Director

FAQs on BirlaNu Share Price

What is the share price of BirlaNu?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BirlaNu is ₹1,513.60 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is BirlaNu?

The BirlaNu is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of BirlaNu?

The market cap of BirlaNu is ₹1,141.39 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of BirlaNu?

Today’s highest and lowest price of BirlaNu are ₹1,513.60 and ₹1,455.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of BirlaNu?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BirlaNu stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BirlaNu is ₹2,425.00 and 52-week low of BirlaNu is ₹1,455.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the BirlaNu performed historically in terms of returns?

The BirlaNu has shown returns of -0.22% over the past day, -6.57% for the past month, -10.94% over 3 months, -13.78% over 1 year, -12.4% across 3 years, and -12.71% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of BirlaNu?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of BirlaNu are -9.36 and 1.01 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.98 per annum.

BirlaNu News

