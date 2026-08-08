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Paushak Share Price

NSE
BSE

PAUSHAK

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE 1000BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Paushak along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹704.00 Closed
2.03₹ 14.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Paushak Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹684.05₹712.00
₹704.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹343.00₹991.20
₹704.00
Open Price
₹690.00
Prev. Close
₹690.00
Volume
3,117

Source: Dion Global

Paushak Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Paushak		11.8330.1836.3751.02-6.16-5.36-9.08
Pidilite Industries		3.132.5914.5311.698.968.398.29
Apar Industries		15.2317.0429.3273.0090.4763.1590.63
Gujarat Fluorochemicals		3.3814.0418.9528.6625.7817.4621.29
Aether Industries		2.8719.8531.0260.80112.5315.3815.42
Aarti Industries		2.514.832.836.6932.661.85-12.01
Privi Speciality Chemicals		0.34-0.643.6431.8846.1350.9716.08
Anupam Rasayan India		0.42-4.67-11.39-8.127.209.4211.28
Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India		-1.94-2.06-5.197.49-12.66-1.37-0.82
Clean Science & Technology		8.15-1.02-9.20-0.49-33.59-15.87-13.08
Galaxy Surfactants		5.871.816.6910.93-15.88-7.72-8.54
Neogen Chemicals		0.383.9517.6154.2844.069.0917.74
Fineotex Chemical		5.4911.3849.5571.3574.5211.4229.16
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem		-5.0937.2524.9338.2358.070.24-3.94
Grauer & Weil (India)		-8.36-10.040.46-2.26-26.225.9016.19
Rossari Biotech		1.89-0.16-4.58-4.22-21.59-15.09-17.81
Camlin Fine Sciences		-0.98-6.47-7.26-24.87-48.20-6.29-6.65
Thirumalai Chemicals		-3.76-4.44-24.54-21.34-41.26-6.81-3.34
Sunshield Chemicals		2.472.6641.8942.8737.5210.0325.26
Chemcon Speciality Chemicals		11.256.1614.544.74-12.63-9.63-16.77

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Paushak has declined 6.16% compared to peers like Pidilite Industries (8.96%), Apar Industries (90.47%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (25.78%). From a 5 year perspective, Paushak has underperformed peers relative to Pidilite Industries (8.29%) and Apar Industries (90.63%).

Paushak Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Paushak Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5609.72674.93
10583.97637.37
20569598.99
50514.77547.6
100482.22525.36
200531.73539.24

Source: Dion Global

Paushak Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Paushak remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.06%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 32.66% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Paushak Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 03:16 AM IST ISTPaushak - Proceedings Of The 53Rd Annual General Meeting Held On 30Th July, 2026
Jul 31, 2026, 03:11 AM IST ISTPaushak - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 31, 2026, 02:52 AM IST ISTPaushak - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 30, 2026, 09:56 PM IST ISTPaushak - Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June, 2026
Jul 30, 2026, 09:52 PM IST ISTPaushak - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Paushak

Paushak Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/05/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909GJ1972PLC044638 and registration number is 044638. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic chemicals, fertilizer and nitrogen compounds, plastics and synthetic rubber in primary forms. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 218.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Chirayu Amin
    Chairman
  • Ms. Roopa Patel
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Tushar Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Tanuj Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Udit Amin
    Director
  • Mr. Jain Parkash
    Whole Time Director

FAQs on Paushak Share Price

What is the share price of Paushak?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Paushak is ₹704.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Paushak?

The Paushak is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Paushak?

The market cap of Paushak is ₹1,735.85 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Paushak?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Paushak are ₹712.00 and ₹684.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Paushak?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Paushak stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Paushak is ₹991.20 and 52-week low of Paushak is ₹343.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Paushak performed historically in terms of returns?

The Paushak has shown returns of 2.03% over the past day, 30.18% for the past month, 36.37% over 3 months, -6.16% over 1 year, -5.36% across 3 years, and -9.08% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Paushak?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Paushak are 40.96 and 3.53 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.36 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Paushak News

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