Here's the live share price of Paushak along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Paushak
|11.83
|30.18
|36.37
|51.02
|-6.16
|-5.36
|-9.08
|Pidilite Industries
|3.13
|2.59
|14.53
|11.69
|8.96
|8.39
|8.29
|Apar Industries
|15.23
|17.04
|29.32
|73.00
|90.47
|63.15
|90.63
|Gujarat Fluorochemicals
|3.38
|14.04
|18.95
|28.66
|25.78
|17.46
|21.29
|Aether Industries
|2.87
|19.85
|31.02
|60.80
|112.53
|15.38
|15.42
|Aarti Industries
|2.51
|4.83
|2.83
|6.69
|32.66
|1.85
|-12.01
|Privi Speciality Chemicals
|0.34
|-0.64
|3.64
|31.88
|46.13
|50.97
|16.08
|Anupam Rasayan India
|0.42
|-4.67
|-11.39
|-8.12
|7.20
|9.42
|11.28
|Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India
|-1.94
|-2.06
|-5.19
|7.49
|-12.66
|-1.37
|-0.82
|Clean Science & Technology
|8.15
|-1.02
|-9.20
|-0.49
|-33.59
|-15.87
|-13.08
|Galaxy Surfactants
|5.87
|1.81
|6.69
|10.93
|-15.88
|-7.72
|-8.54
|Neogen Chemicals
|0.38
|3.95
|17.61
|54.28
|44.06
|9.09
|17.74
|Fineotex Chemical
|5.49
|11.38
|49.55
|71.35
|74.52
|11.42
|29.16
|Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem
|-5.09
|37.25
|24.93
|38.23
|58.07
|0.24
|-3.94
|Grauer & Weil (India)
|-8.36
|-10.04
|0.46
|-2.26
|-26.22
|5.90
|16.19
|Rossari Biotech
|1.89
|-0.16
|-4.58
|-4.22
|-21.59
|-15.09
|-17.81
|Camlin Fine Sciences
|-0.98
|-6.47
|-7.26
|-24.87
|-48.20
|-6.29
|-6.65
|Thirumalai Chemicals
|-3.76
|-4.44
|-24.54
|-21.34
|-41.26
|-6.81
|-3.34
|Sunshield Chemicals
|2.47
|2.66
|41.89
|42.87
|37.52
|10.03
|25.26
|Chemcon Speciality Chemicals
|11.25
|6.16
|14.54
|4.74
|-12.63
|-9.63
|-16.77
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Paushak has declined 6.16% compared to peers like Pidilite Industries (8.96%), Apar Industries (90.47%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (25.78%). From a 5 year perspective, Paushak has underperformed peers relative to Pidilite Industries (8.29%) and Apar Industries (90.63%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|609.72
|674.93
|10
|583.97
|637.37
|20
|569
|598.99
|50
|514.77
|547.6
|100
|482.22
|525.36
|200
|531.73
|539.24
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Paushak remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.06%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 32.66% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 03:16 AM IST IST
|Paushak - Proceedings Of The 53Rd Annual General Meeting Held On 30Th July, 2026
|Jul 31, 2026, 03:11 AM IST IST
|Paushak - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 31, 2026, 02:52 AM IST IST
|Paushak - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 30, 2026, 09:56 PM IST IST
|Paushak - Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June, 2026
|Jul 30, 2026, 09:52 PM IST IST
|Paushak - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Paushak Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/05/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909GJ1972PLC044638 and registration number is 044638. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic chemicals, fertilizer and nitrogen compounds, plastics and synthetic rubber in primary forms. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 218.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Paushak is ₹704.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Paushak is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Paushak is ₹1,735.85 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Paushak are ₹712.00 and ₹684.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Paushak stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Paushak is ₹991.20 and 52-week low of Paushak is ₹343.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Paushak has shown returns of 2.03% over the past day, 30.18% for the past month, 36.37% over 3 months, -6.16% over 1 year, -5.36% across 3 years, and -9.08% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Paushak are 40.96 and 3.53 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.36 per annum.
Source: Dion Global