Paushak Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

PAUSHAK LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Speciality - Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹6,763.25 Closed
-0.02-1.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Paushak Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6,730.00₹6,849.30
₹6,763.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6,180.05₹9,693.95
₹6,763.25
Open Price
₹6,771.00
Prev. Close
₹6,764.35
Volume
1,447

Paushak Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R16,809.53
  • R26,889.07
  • R36,928.83
  • Pivot
    6,769.77
  • S16,690.23
  • S26,650.47
  • S36,570.93

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 58,543.526,702
  • 108,575.976,671.95
  • 208,690.916,670.88
  • 509,110.956,743.77
  • 1009,276.376,936.57
  • 2009,693.737,378.5

Paushak Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.10-0.86-3.32-10.04-29.0080.84204.08
-1.12-5.10-5.698.36-11.3575.38114.60
5.2710.74-8.18-4.02-8.70461.14260.47
7.252.90-4.54-8.82-40.86-6.2744.93
1.368.810.332.04-19.86-10.68-10.68
-5.62-8.999.4613.357.5927.5427.54
-1.524.19-10.3648.2230.9290.1190.11
22.3567.5686.43164.20134.44351.6482.78
-0.62-1.598.4612.49-18.3257.19108.25
9.199.034.1725.16-16.02118.77210.40
11.408.9710.4933.0913.78159.66558.09
-0.434.194.65-9.21-29.78-25.04-25.04
12.046.176.2837.081.51929.41532.53
-1.6217.2826.9133.30101.25231.92126.59
3.5911.0626.3824.16-1.06228.0247.98
9.7813.3016.426.04-0.78526.56132.92
-0.384.424.6516.11-1.75366.36325.79
11.157.533.0520.942.5921.0722.42
5.584.175.704.82-31.82-51.99-51.99
2.1314.7725.7368.0216.6558.3458.34

Paushak Ltd. Share Holdings

Paushak Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
01 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
27 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Paushak Ltd.

Paushak Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/05/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909GJ1972PLC044638 and registration number is 044638. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic chemicals, fertilizer and nitrogen compounds, plastics and synthetic rubber in primary forms. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 150.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Chirayu Amin
    Chairman
  • Mr. Abhijit Joshi
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Udit Amin
    Director
  • Mr. Amit Goradia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vijay Gandhi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Atul Patel
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Roopa Patel
    Independent Director

FAQs on Paushak Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Paushak Ltd.?

The market cap of Paushak Ltd. is ₹2,84.51 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Paushak Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Paushak Ltd. is 40.39 and PB ratio of Paushak Ltd. is 5.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Paushak Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Paushak Ltd. is ₹6,763.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Paushak Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Paushak Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Paushak Ltd. is ₹9,693.95 and 52-week low of Paushak Ltd. is ₹6,180.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

