Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.10
|-0.86
|-3.32
|-10.04
|-29.00
|80.84
|204.08
|-1.12
|-5.10
|-5.69
|8.36
|-11.35
|75.38
|114.60
|5.27
|10.74
|-8.18
|-4.02
|-8.70
|461.14
|260.47
|7.25
|2.90
|-4.54
|-8.82
|-40.86
|-6.27
|44.93
|1.36
|8.81
|0.33
|2.04
|-19.86
|-10.68
|-10.68
|-5.62
|-8.99
|9.46
|13.35
|7.59
|27.54
|27.54
|-1.52
|4.19
|-10.36
|48.22
|30.92
|90.11
|90.11
|22.35
|67.56
|86.43
|164.20
|134.44
|351.64
|82.78
|-0.62
|-1.59
|8.46
|12.49
|-18.32
|57.19
|108.25
|9.19
|9.03
|4.17
|25.16
|-16.02
|118.77
|210.40
|11.40
|8.97
|10.49
|33.09
|13.78
|159.66
|558.09
|-0.43
|4.19
|4.65
|-9.21
|-29.78
|-25.04
|-25.04
|12.04
|6.17
|6.28
|37.08
|1.51
|929.41
|532.53
|-1.62
|17.28
|26.91
|33.30
|101.25
|231.92
|126.59
|3.59
|11.06
|26.38
|24.16
|-1.06
|228.02
|47.98
|9.78
|13.30
|16.42
|6.04
|-0.78
|526.56
|132.92
|-0.38
|4.42
|4.65
|16.11
|-1.75
|366.36
|325.79
|11.15
|7.53
|3.05
|20.94
|2.59
|21.07
|22.42
|5.58
|4.17
|5.70
|4.82
|-31.82
|-51.99
|-51.99
|2.13
|14.77
|25.73
|68.02
|16.65
|58.34
|58.34
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|01 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|27 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Paushak Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/05/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909GJ1972PLC044638 and registration number is 044638. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic chemicals, fertilizer and nitrogen compounds, plastics and synthetic rubber in primary forms. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 150.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Paushak Ltd. is ₹2,84.51 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Paushak Ltd. is 40.39 and PB ratio of Paushak Ltd. is 5.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Paushak Ltd. is ₹6,763.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Paushak Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Paushak Ltd. is ₹9,693.95 and 52-week low of Paushak Ltd. is ₹6,180.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.