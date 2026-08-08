What is the share price of Paushak? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Paushak is ₹704.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Paushak? The Paushak is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Paushak? The market cap of Paushak is ₹1,735.85 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Paushak? Today’s highest and lowest price of Paushak are ₹712.00 and ₹684.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Paushak? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Paushak stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Paushak is ₹991.20 and 52-week low of Paushak is ₹343.00 as on .

How has the Paushak performed historically in terms of returns? The Paushak has shown returns of 2.03% over the past day, 30.18% for the past month, 36.37% over 3 months, -6.16% over 1 year, -5.36% across 3 years, and -9.08% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Paushak? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Paushak are 40.96 and 3.53 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.36 per annum.

Source: Dion Global