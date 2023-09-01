What is the Market Cap of Paushak Ltd.? The market cap of Paushak Ltd. is ₹2,84.51 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Paushak Ltd.? P/E ratio of Paushak Ltd. is 40.39 and PB ratio of Paushak Ltd. is 5.89 as on .

What is the share price of Paushak Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Paushak Ltd. is ₹6,763.25 as on .