What is the share price of Shankara Building Products? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shankara Building Products is ₹142.55 as on .

What kind of stock is Shankara Building Products? The Shankara Building Products is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shankara Building Products? The market cap of Shankara Building Products is ₹345.67 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shankara Building Products? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shankara Building Products are ₹144.00 and ₹141.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shankara Building Products? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shankara Building Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shankara Building Products is ₹1,164.10 and 52-week low of Shankara Building Products is ₹98.50 as on .

How has the Shankara Building Products performed historically in terms of returns? The Shankara Building Products has shown returns of 1.14% over the past day, 9.99% for the past month, 25.26% over 3 months, -87.29% over 1 year, -41.55% across 3 years, and -24.27% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shankara Building Products? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shankara Building Products are 69.71 and 0.77 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global