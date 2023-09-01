Follow Us

Shankara Building Products Ltd. Share Price

SHANKARA BUILDING PRODUCTS LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | NSE
₹905.65 Closed
5.7649.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Shankara Building Products Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹860.35₹915.00
₹905.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹582.95₹917.00
₹905.65
Open Price
₹863.00
Prev. Close
₹856.35
Volume
1,89,701

Shankara Building Products Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1928.55
  • R2949.1
  • R3983.2
  • Pivot
    894.45
  • S1873.9
  • S2839.8
  • S3819.25

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5728.99863.52
  • 10721.61857.87
  • 20715.13833.27
  • 50732.24786.11
  • 100719.13749.19
  • 200698.51719.64

Shankara Building Products Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.9622.3918.6028.9019.14154.33-42.52
-1.97-1.39-1.8356.41-24.33770.381,062.30
5.4214.0845.8337.804.54135.8535.66
-3.15-4.362.0926.7553.1753.1753.17
4.81-11.6130.0545.8847.95188.07250.77
2.71-11.79-3.1936.4156.28275.46128.74
-2.28-5.62-0.6978.56124.55544.17544.17
7.44-0.8711.306.5025.81162.0898.08
1.782.079.3115.727.6847.3229.19
0.660.38-0.31-3.67-13.38412.85287.37
8.7225.0556.1361.6024.8595.26-15.75
-0.53-10.98-14.99-14.10-21.60-1.221,430.05
0.467.8815.7810.0610.0610.0610.06
-2.21-8.51-17.68-5.76-43.79175.50175.50
0030.0071.0571.05608.06636.13
3.6114.94-1.415.17-18.05287.12210.84
12.3419.7224.0137.304.85164.12-2.43
-3.870.69121.6393.92130.5081.45-22.84
1.59-14.296.0812.94-8.13-39.85-39.85
-6.86-10.93-39.18-70.32-43.03-43.03-43.03

Shankara Building Products Ltd. Share Holdings

Shankara Building Products Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund10,71,4670.8880.12

Shankara Building Products Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
06 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Shankara Building Products Ltd.

Shankara Building Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/10/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26922KA1995PLC018990 and registration number is 018990. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other specialized wholesale. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2328.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. V Ravichandar
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sukumar Srinivas
    Managing Director
  • Mr. C Ravikumar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. R S V Siva Prasad
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Jayashri Murali
    Independent Director
  • Mr. B Jayaraman
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chandu Nair
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shankara Building Products Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shankara Building Products Ltd.?

The market cap of Shankara Building Products Ltd. is ₹2,69.35 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shankara Building Products Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shankara Building Products Ltd. is 34.29 and PB ratio of Shankara Building Products Ltd. is 4.79 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Shankara Building Products Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shankara Building Products Ltd. is ₹905.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shankara Building Products Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shankara Building Products Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shankara Building Products Ltd. is ₹917.00 and 52-week low of Shankara Building Products Ltd. is ₹582.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

