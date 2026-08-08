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Shankara Building Products Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHANKARA BUILDING PRODUCTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Shankara Building Products along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹142.55 Closed
1.14₹ 1.60
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Shankara Building Products Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹141.00₹144.00
₹142.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹98.50₹1,164.10
₹142.55
Open Price
₹141.60
Prev. Close
₹140.95
Volume
22,443

Source: Dion Global

Shankara Building Products Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shankara Building Products		0.539.9925.2625.76-87.29-41.55-24.27
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shankara Building Products has declined 87.29% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Shankara Building Products has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Shankara Building Products Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shankara Building Products Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5140.95142.34
10140.21141.12
20137.38138.23
50127.43131.29
100121.42137.09
200119.06209.17

Source: Dion Global

Shankara Building Products Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shankara Building Products saw a rise in promoter holding to 45.38%, while DII stake increased to 12.45%, FII holding fell to 2.94%, and public shareholding moved up to 39.21% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Shankara Building Products Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
10,71,4670.1621.15

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Shankara Building Products Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 07:42 PM IST ISTShankara Building Pr - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Jul 30, 2026, 12:56 AM IST ISTShankara Building Pr - Draft Letter of Offer
Jul 28, 2026, 07:47 PM IST ISTShankara Building Pr - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ending June 30, 2
Jul 27, 2026, 06:12 AM IST ISTShankara Building Pr - Intimation Of Change In Corporate Identification Number (CIN) Pursuant To Alteration Of The Object Cla
Jul 22, 2026, 10:53 PM IST ISTShankara Building Pr - Detailed Public Statement

Source: Dion Global

About Shankara Building Products

Shankara Building Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/10/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26922KA1995PLC018990 and registration number is 018990. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other specialized wholesale. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 128.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. B Jayaraman
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sukumar Srinivas
    Managing Director
  • Mr. C Ravikumar
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. N Muthuraman
    Independent Director
  • Ms. G Sujatha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dhananjay Mirlay Srinivas
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Shankara Building Products Share Price

What is the share price of Shankara Building Products?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shankara Building Products is ₹142.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shankara Building Products?

The Shankara Building Products is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shankara Building Products?

The market cap of Shankara Building Products is ₹345.67 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shankara Building Products?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shankara Building Products are ₹144.00 and ₹141.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shankara Building Products?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shankara Building Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shankara Building Products is ₹1,164.10 and 52-week low of Shankara Building Products is ₹98.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Shankara Building Products performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shankara Building Products has shown returns of 1.14% over the past day, 9.99% for the past month, 25.26% over 3 months, -87.29% over 1 year, -41.55% across 3 years, and -24.27% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shankara Building Products?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shankara Building Products are 69.71 and 0.77 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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