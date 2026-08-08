Here's the live share price of Shankara Building Products along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shankara Building Products
|0.53
|9.99
|25.26
|25.76
|-87.29
|-41.55
|-24.27
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shankara Building Products has declined 87.29% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Shankara Building Products has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|140.95
|142.34
|10
|140.21
|141.12
|20
|137.38
|138.23
|50
|127.43
|131.29
|100
|121.42
|137.09
|200
|119.06
|209.17
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shankara Building Products saw a rise in promoter holding to 45.38%, while DII stake increased to 12.45%, FII holding fell to 2.94%, and public shareholding moved up to 39.21% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|10,71,467
|0.16
|21.15
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 07:42 PM IST IST
|Shankara Building Pr - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Jul 30, 2026, 12:56 AM IST IST
|Shankara Building Pr - Draft Letter of Offer
|Jul 28, 2026, 07:47 PM IST IST
|Shankara Building Pr - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ending June 30, 2
|Jul 27, 2026, 06:12 AM IST IST
|Shankara Building Pr - Intimation Of Change In Corporate Identification Number (CIN) Pursuant To Alteration Of The Object Cla
|Jul 22, 2026, 10:53 PM IST IST
|Shankara Building Pr - Detailed Public Statement
Source: Dion Global
Shankara Building Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/10/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26922KA1995PLC018990 and registration number is 018990. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other specialized wholesale. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 128.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shankara Building Products is ₹142.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shankara Building Products is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shankara Building Products is ₹345.67 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shankara Building Products are ₹144.00 and ₹141.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shankara Building Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shankara Building Products is ₹1,164.10 and 52-week low of Shankara Building Products is ₹98.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shankara Building Products has shown returns of 1.14% over the past day, 9.99% for the past month, 25.26% over 3 months, -87.29% over 1 year, -41.55% across 3 years, and -24.27% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shankara Building Products are 69.71 and 0.77 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global