Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Tata Equity P/E Fund - Regular Plan
|18,20,000
|1.64
|98.57
|Tata Equity P/E Fund - Regular Plan - Trigger Option A 5%
|18,20,000
|1.64
|98.57
|ICICI Prudential Technology Fund
|15,57,597
|0.79
|84.36
|Kotak Equity Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan
|11,40,000
|0.42
|61.74
|ICICI Prudential Multicap Fund
|10,01,531
|0.64
|54.24
|Kotak Multicap Fund
|10,00,000
|0.97
|54.16
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Midcap Fund
|8,00,000
|1.04
|43.33
|SBI Arbitrage Opportunities Fund
|4,65,000
|0.18
|25.18
|Kotak Business Cycle Fund
|4,20,000
|0.9
|22.75
|Kotak India EQ Contra Fund - Regular Plan
|3,54,547
|1.08
|19.2
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|19 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Mar, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Interim Dividend
|03 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
Sun TV Network Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/12/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22110TN1985PLC012491 and registration number is 012491. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Radio broadcasting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3504.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 197.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sun TV Network Ltd. is ₹24,315.02 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sun TV Network Ltd. is 14.25 and PB ratio of Sun TV Network Ltd. is 2.62 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sun TV Network Ltd. is ₹620.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sun TV Network Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sun TV Network Ltd. is ₹628.50 and 52-week low of Sun TV Network Ltd. is ₹393.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.