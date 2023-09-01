Follow Us

Sun TV Network Ltd. Share Holdings

Sun TV Network Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Tata Equity P/E Fund - Regular Plan18,20,0001.6498.57
Tata Equity P/E Fund - Regular Plan - Trigger Option A 5%18,20,0001.6498.57
ICICI Prudential Technology Fund15,57,5970.7984.36
Kotak Equity Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan11,40,0000.4261.74
ICICI Prudential Multicap Fund10,01,5310.6454.24
Kotak Multicap Fund10,00,0000.9754.16
Aditya Birla Sun Life Midcap Fund8,00,0001.0443.33
SBI Arbitrage Opportunities Fund4,65,0000.1825.18
Kotak Business Cycle Fund4,20,0000.922.75
Kotak India EQ Contra Fund - Regular Plan3,54,5471.0819.2
View All Mutual Funds

About Sun TV Network Ltd.

Sun TV Network Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/12/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22110TN1985PLC012491 and registration number is 012491. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Radio broadcasting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3504.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 197.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kalanithi Maran
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. R Mahesh Kumar
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Kaviya Kalanithi Maran
    Executive Director
  • Mr. K Vijaykumar
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Kavery Kalanithi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. S Selvam
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. R Ravivenkatesh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. M K Harinarayanan
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Mathipoorana Ramakrishnan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nicholas Martin Paul
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sridhar Venkatesh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Desmond Hemanth Theodore
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sun TV Network Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sun TV Network Ltd.?

The market cap of Sun TV Network Ltd. is ₹24,315.02 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sun TV Network Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sun TV Network Ltd. is 14.25 and PB ratio of Sun TV Network Ltd. is 2.62 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sun TV Network Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sun TV Network Ltd. is ₹620.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sun TV Network Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sun TV Network Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sun TV Network Ltd. is ₹628.50 and 52-week low of Sun TV Network Ltd. is ₹393.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

