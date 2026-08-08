Here's the live share price of Sun TV Network along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sun TV Network
|-4.17
|-4.01
|-14.82
|-14.52
|-13.08
|-3.06
|-2.05
|Affle 3I
|3.62
|11.65
|10.21
|-0.23
|-15.68
|13.84
|14.55
|Prime Focus
|0.19
|23.00
|-6.57
|3.60
|83.41
|42.18
|38.37
|Amagi Media Labs
|-0.78
|21.04
|47.98
|66.86
|85.59
|22.89
|13.16
|PVR INOX
|-0.44
|11.89
|5.42
|7.69
|5.23
|-11.12
|-4.32
|Saregama India
|-0.53
|12.92
|48.70
|47.29
|7.72
|9.37
|8.05
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|-18.45
|-8.01
|-0.41
|1.61
|-17.88
|-26.37
|-13.21
|Tips Music
|-3.60
|-5.37
|0.27
|12.99
|10.18
|26.52
|40.51
|Latent View Analytics
|-6.29
|-1.76
|-4.66
|-29.98
|-25.77
|-7.54
|-9.55
|Network18 Media & Investments
|0.31
|-6.99
|-15.41
|-24.62
|-47.51
|-20.58
|-10.56
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|1.48
|-0.82
|-2.15
|-7.37
|-23.76
|-13.17
|-16.09
|Media Matrix Worldwide
|6.64
|12.26
|-7.44
|59.34
|-5.80
|-0.64
|19.56
|Signpost India
|-5.28
|-9.87
|-10.09
|27.24
|21.84
|-5.54
|-3.36
|Den Networks
|-0.47
|-4.90
|-2.98
|-6.84
|-24.45
|-12.86
|-12.07
|Panorama Studios International
|-2.13
|-7.67
|29.11
|11.87
|-0.26
|54.52
|54.80
|Balaji Telefilms
|3.29
|-5.11
|-31.15
|-8.51
|-13.87
|18.73
|5.24
|New Delhi Television
|0.06
|-3.36
|-3.81
|-12.41
|-26.25
|-24.37
|4.33
|OnMobile Global
|9.66
|-5.36
|18.89
|36.46
|30.01
|-4.12
|-12.06
|Aqylon Nexus
|6.55
|-35.16
|-46.84
|-85.73
|-78.37
|15.55
|5.57
|TV Today Network
|0.88
|-9.09
|-2.58
|-7.18
|-18.50
|-17.97
|-17.11
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sun TV Network has declined 13.08% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Amagi Media Labs (85.59%). From a 5 year perspective, Sun TV Network has underperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|505.63
|499.92
|10
|497.66
|499.85
|20
|497.84
|500.69
|50
|506.41
|512.26
|100
|546.2
|530.61
|200
|555.91
|551.94
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sun TV Network remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 11.30%, FII holding fell to 5.80%, and public shareholding moved up to 7.90% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,46,61,224
|2.24
|755.86
|77,42,452
|1.42
|399.16
|32,61,000
|2.17
|168.12
|24,00,000
|0.4
|123.73
|23,99,314
|1.78
|123.7
|20,09,376
|0.33
|103.59
|19,45,000
|1.2
|100.27
|16,49,581
|0.1
|85.04
|9,88,947
|0.74
|50.99
|6,80,320
|0.71
|35.07
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:21 PM IST IST
|Sun TV Network - Corporate Action - Fixes Record Date For The Interim Dividend, If Any
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:33 PM IST IST
|Sun TV Network - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial R
|Jul 22, 2026, 10:00 PM IST IST
|Sun TV Network - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI LODR 2015
|Jul 10, 2026, 10:44 PM IST IST
|Sun TV Network - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 21, 2026, 10:24 PM IST IST
|Sun TV Network - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting 21.05.2026
Source: Dion Global
Sun TV Network Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/12/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22110TN1985PLC012491 and registration number is 012491. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Radio broadcasting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4102.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 197.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sun TV Network is ₹487.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sun TV Network is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sun TV Network is ₹19,191.92 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sun TV Network are ₹491.15 and ₹485.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sun TV Network stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sun TV Network is ₹660.00 and 52-week low of Sun TV Network is ₹480.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sun TV Network has shown returns of -0.46% over the past day, -4.01% for the past month, -14.82% over 3 months, -13.08% over 1 year, -3.06% across 3 years, and -2.05% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sun TV Network are 13.33 and 1.52 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.57 per annum.
Source: Dion Global