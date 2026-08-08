Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Sun TV Network Share Price

NSE
BSE

SUN TV NETWORK

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Service
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE India Sector LeadersBSE MidCapBSE TECK

Here's the live share price of Sun TV Network along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹487.00 Closed
-0.46₹ -2.25
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Sun TV Network Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹485.30₹491.15
₹487.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹480.95₹660.00
₹487.00
Open Price
₹487.40
Prev. Close
₹489.25
Volume
11,243

Source: Dion Global

Sun TV Network Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sun TV Network		-4.17-4.01-14.82-14.52-13.08-3.06-2.05
Affle 3I		3.6211.6510.21-0.23-15.6813.8414.55
Prime Focus		0.1923.00-6.573.6083.4142.1838.37
Amagi Media Labs		-0.7821.0447.9866.8685.5922.8913.16
PVR INOX		-0.4411.895.427.695.23-11.12-4.32
Saregama India		-0.5312.9248.7047.297.729.378.05
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		-18.45-8.01-0.411.61-17.88-26.37-13.21
Tips Music		-3.60-5.370.2712.9910.1826.5240.51
Latent View Analytics		-6.29-1.76-4.66-29.98-25.77-7.54-9.55
Network18 Media & Investments		0.31-6.99-15.41-24.62-47.51-20.58-10.56
Hathway Cable & Datacom		1.48-0.82-2.15-7.37-23.76-13.17-16.09
Media Matrix Worldwide		6.6412.26-7.4459.34-5.80-0.6419.56
Signpost India		-5.28-9.87-10.0927.2421.84-5.54-3.36
Den Networks		-0.47-4.90-2.98-6.84-24.45-12.86-12.07
Panorama Studios International		-2.13-7.6729.1111.87-0.2654.5254.80
Balaji Telefilms		3.29-5.11-31.15-8.51-13.8718.735.24
New Delhi Television		0.06-3.36-3.81-12.41-26.25-24.374.33
OnMobile Global		9.66-5.3618.8936.4630.01-4.12-12.06
Aqylon Nexus		6.55-35.16-46.84-85.73-78.3715.555.57
TV Today Network		0.88-9.09-2.58-7.18-18.50-17.97-17.11

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sun TV Network has declined 13.08% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Amagi Media Labs (85.59%). From a 5 year perspective, Sun TV Network has underperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).

Sun TV Network Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sun TV Network Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5505.63499.92
10497.66499.85
20497.84500.69
50506.41512.26
100546.2530.61
200555.91551.94

Source: Dion Global

Sun TV Network Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sun TV Network remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 11.30%, FII holding fell to 5.80%, and public shareholding moved up to 7.90% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Sun TV Network Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,46,61,2242.24755.86
77,42,4521.42399.16
32,61,0002.17168.12
24,00,0000.4123.73
23,99,3141.78123.7
20,09,3760.33103.59
19,45,0001.2100.27
16,49,5810.185.04
9,88,9470.7450.99
6,80,3200.7135.07

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

View All Mutual Funds
Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Sun TV Network Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:21 PM IST ISTSun TV Network - Corporate Action - Fixes Record Date For The Interim Dividend, If Any
Aug 05, 2026, 10:33 PM IST ISTSun TV Network - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial R
Jul 22, 2026, 10:00 PM IST ISTSun TV Network - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI LODR 2015
Jul 10, 2026, 10:44 PM IST ISTSun TV Network - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 21, 2026, 10:24 PM IST ISTSun TV Network - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting 21.05.2026

Source: Dion Global

About Sun TV Network

Sun TV Network Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/12/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22110TN1985PLC012491 and registration number is 012491. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Radio broadcasting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4102.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 197.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kalanithi Maran
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. R Mahesh Kumar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. K Vijaykumar
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Kaviya Kalanithi Maran
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Kavery Kalanithi
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Mathipoorana Ramakrishnan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mandalapu Harinarayanan Harshavardhan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sridhar Venkatesh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Desmond Hemanth Theodore
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Jagadeesan Gayathri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravivenkatesh Pragadish Karthik
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sun TV Network Share Price

What is the share price of Sun TV Network?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sun TV Network is ₹487.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sun TV Network?

The Sun TV Network is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sun TV Network?

The market cap of Sun TV Network is ₹19,191.92 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sun TV Network?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sun TV Network are ₹491.15 and ₹485.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sun TV Network?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sun TV Network stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sun TV Network is ₹660.00 and 52-week low of Sun TV Network is ₹480.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sun TV Network performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sun TV Network has shown returns of -0.46% over the past day, -4.01% for the past month, -14.82% over 3 months, -13.08% over 1 year, -3.06% across 3 years, and -2.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sun TV Network?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sun TV Network are 13.33 and 1.52 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.57 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Sun TV Network News

More Sun TV Network News
Market Pulse