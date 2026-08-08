What is the share price of Sun TV Network? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sun TV Network is ₹487.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Sun TV Network? The Sun TV Network is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sun TV Network? The market cap of Sun TV Network is ₹19,191.92 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sun TV Network? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sun TV Network are ₹491.15 and ₹485.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sun TV Network? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sun TV Network stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sun TV Network is ₹660.00 and 52-week low of Sun TV Network is ₹480.95 as on .

How has the Sun TV Network performed historically in terms of returns? The Sun TV Network has shown returns of -0.46% over the past day, -4.01% for the past month, -14.82% over 3 months, -13.08% over 1 year, -3.06% across 3 years, and -2.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sun TV Network? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sun TV Network are 13.33 and 1.52 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.57 per annum.

Source: Dion Global