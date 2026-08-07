What is the share price of Godawari Power & Ispat? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Godawari Power & Ispat is ₹241.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Godawari Power & Ispat? The Godawari Power & Ispat is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Godawari Power & Ispat? The market cap of Godawari Power & Ispat is ₹16,246.33 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Godawari Power & Ispat? Today’s highest and lowest price of Godawari Power & Ispat are ₹244.15 and ₹236.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Godawari Power & Ispat? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Godawari Power & Ispat stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Godawari Power & Ispat is ₹320.00 and 52-week low of Godawari Power & Ispat is ₹185.20 as on .

How has the Godawari Power & Ispat performed historically in terms of returns? The Godawari Power & Ispat has shown returns of -0.9% over the past day, -3.52% for the past month, -20.77% over 3 months, 26.47% over 1 year, 29.06% across 3 years, and 27.59% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Godawari Power & Ispat? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Godawari Power & Ispat are 20.29 and 2.79 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.41 per annum.

Source: Dion Global