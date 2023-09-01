Follow Us

Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd. Share Price

GODAWARI POWER & ISPAT LTD.

Sector : Steel - Sponge Iron | Smallcap | NSE
₹621.55 Closed
0.362.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹611.80₹629.00
₹621.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹226.50₹625.00
₹621.55
Open Price
₹623.60
Prev. Close
₹619.30
Volume
6,83,907

Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1631.4
  • R2638.8
  • R3648.6
  • Pivot
    621.6
  • S1614.2
  • S2604.4
  • S3597

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5265.06598.49
  • 10266.18592.63
  • 20270.69582.68
  • 50284.5543.87
  • 100276.98491.72
  • 200313.43434.31

Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.067.0572.3470.59111.30703.30370.38
10.514.4237.5122.4764.65221.61217.89
-0.33-15.33-2.65-2.65-2.65-2.65-2.65
16.9022.91107.98115.61169.77828.56476.08
27.5772.29248.71475.76494.451,359.382,968.65
10.217.7226.3029.8528.71171.48-0.67
5.331.5973.6257.4246.95194.6071.69
2.774.9823.0324.2036.84156.58-99.98
-1.650.4238.3732.9625.9359.73-19.87
12.4124.3533.9861.4017.8017.8017.80
24.8324.8325.6723.1927.66393.86122.53
15.3820.00-18.92-35.48-50.41160.87328.57

Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd. Share Holdings

Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
27 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
18 Mar, 2023Board MeetingBuy Back of shares
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd.

Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/09/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Chattisgarh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27106CT1999PLC013756 and registration number is 013756. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Sponge Iron. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5074.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 68.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. B L Agrawal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Agrawal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Agrawal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Vinod Pillai
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Siddharth Agrawal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Gandhi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Shashi Kumar
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. B N Ojha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Harishankar Khandelwal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Bhavna G Desai
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd.?

The market cap of Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd. is ₹8,449.66 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd. is 11.77 and PB ratio of Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd. is 2.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd. is ₹621.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd. is ₹625.00 and 52-week low of Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd. is ₹226.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

