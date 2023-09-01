What is the Market Cap of Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd.? The market cap of Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd. is ₹8,449.66 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd.? P/E ratio of Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd. is 11.77 and PB ratio of Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd. is 2.25 as on .

What is the share price of Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd. is ₹621.55 as on .