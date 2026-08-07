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Godawari Power & Ispat Share Price

NSE
BSE

GODAWARI POWER & ISPAT

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Godawari Power & Ispat along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹241.50 Closed
-0.90₹ -2.20
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Godawari Power & Ispat Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹236.20₹244.15
₹241.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹185.20₹320.00
₹241.50
Open Price
₹243.50
Prev. Close
₹243.70
Volume
79,739

Source: Dion Global

Godawari Power & Ispat Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Godawari Power & Ispat		-0.35-3.52-20.77-6.3026.4729.0627.59
Lloyds Metals & Energy		2.1618.8321.0265.8946.1347.7195.85
Jindal Steel		-0.396.02-12.77-7.759.9218.6521.30
Sarda Energy & Minerals		-3.620.48-16.23-3.26-10.6138.2945.56
Gallantt Ispat		-1.59-8.83-30.214.56-21.5094.0051.22
Jai Balaji Industries		13.55-4.22-21.88-10.02-41.4118.2037.97
MSP Steel & Power		4.65-13.01-10.3217.7413.0448.7124.75
Scan Steels		-0.2750.0662.6391.5487.4119.04-1.07
Suraj Products		-1.29-3.35-7.710.79-19.57-0.5627.46
Vaswani Industries		1.78-3.27-9.60-7.272.8132.5330.41
Bihar Sponge Iron		0.49-2.13-15.9310.22-12.0611.775.34
Nova Iron & Steel		-0.322.37-4.13-4.92-16.28-13.08-5.89
Chennai Ferrous Industries		1.84-11.08-19.10-18.18-32.44-15.7138.93
Ashirwad Steels & Industries		-1.376.51-13.99-19.68-28.96-9.4811.14
Ankit Metal & Power		-0.628.11-2.44-10.11-18.37-14.50-3.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Godawari Power & Ispat has gained 26.47% compared to peers like Lloyds Metals & Energy (46.13%), Jindal Steel (9.92%), Sarda Energy & Minerals (-10.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Godawari Power & Ispat has outperformed peers relative to Lloyds Metals & Energy (95.85%) and Jindal Steel (21.30%).

Godawari Power & Ispat Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Godawari Power & Ispat Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5246.7245.53
10244.14245.6
20246.98248.16
50263.41258.3
100272.94263.72
200264.28257.88

Source: Dion Global

Godawari Power & Ispat Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Godawari Power & Ispat saw a drop in promoter holding to 63.19%, while DII stake increased to 3.10%, FII holding rose to 6.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.72% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Godawari Power & Ispat Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
63,80,0000.57163.1
19,57,8522.4250.05
6,86,0070.7317.54
4,16,3593.7810.64
1,09,4132.622.8

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Godawari Power & Ispat Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 12:44 AM IST ISTGodawari Power & Isp - Disclosure Under Regulation 32 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulatio
Aug 07, 2026, 11:44 PM IST ISTGodawari Power & Isp - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Aug 07, 2026, 11:12 PM IST ISTGodawari Power & Isp - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 07, 2026, 10:55 PM IST ISTGodawari Power & Isp - Submission Of Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026.
Aug 07, 2026, 10:45 PM IST ISTGodawari Power & Isp - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting And Submission Of Financial Results For The Quarter

Source: Dion Global

About Godawari Power & Ispat

Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/09/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Chattisgarh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27106CT1999PLC013756 and registration number is 013756. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of structural metal products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4713.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 64.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. B L Agrawal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Agrawal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Agrawal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Siddharth Agrawal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Dinesh K Gandhi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Vinod Pillai
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Raj Kamal Bindal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Samir Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunil Duggal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hukum Chand Daga
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Neha Sunil Huddar
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mrs. Roma Ashok Balwani
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Godawari Power & Ispat Share Price

What is the share price of Godawari Power & Ispat?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Godawari Power & Ispat is ₹241.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Godawari Power & Ispat?

The Godawari Power & Ispat is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Godawari Power & Ispat?

The market cap of Godawari Power & Ispat is ₹16,246.33 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Godawari Power & Ispat?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Godawari Power & Ispat are ₹244.15 and ₹236.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Godawari Power & Ispat?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Godawari Power & Ispat stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Godawari Power & Ispat is ₹320.00 and 52-week low of Godawari Power & Ispat is ₹185.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Godawari Power & Ispat performed historically in terms of returns?

The Godawari Power & Ispat has shown returns of -0.9% over the past day, -3.52% for the past month, -20.77% over 3 months, 26.47% over 1 year, 29.06% across 3 years, and 27.59% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Godawari Power & Ispat?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Godawari Power & Ispat are 20.29 and 2.79 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.41 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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