Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|5.06
|7.05
|72.34
|70.59
|111.30
|703.30
|370.38
|10.51
|4.42
|37.51
|22.47
|64.65
|221.61
|217.89
|-0.33
|-15.33
|-2.65
|-2.65
|-2.65
|-2.65
|-2.65
|16.90
|22.91
|107.98
|115.61
|169.77
|828.56
|476.08
|27.57
|72.29
|248.71
|475.76
|494.45
|1,359.38
|2,968.65
|10.21
|7.72
|26.30
|29.85
|28.71
|171.48
|-0.67
|5.33
|1.59
|73.62
|57.42
|46.95
|194.60
|71.69
|2.77
|4.98
|23.03
|24.20
|36.84
|156.58
|-99.98
|-1.65
|0.42
|38.37
|32.96
|25.93
|59.73
|-19.87
|12.41
|24.35
|33.98
|61.40
|17.80
|17.80
|17.80
|24.83
|24.83
|25.67
|23.19
|27.66
|393.86
|122.53
|15.38
|20.00
|-18.92
|-35.48
|-50.41
|160.87
|328.57
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|27 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|18 Mar, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Buy Back of shares
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/09/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Chattisgarh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27106CT1999PLC013756 and registration number is 013756. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Sponge Iron. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5074.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 68.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd. is ₹8,449.66 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd. is 11.77 and PB ratio of Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd. is 2.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd. is ₹621.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd. is ₹625.00 and 52-week low of Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd. is ₹226.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.