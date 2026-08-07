Here's the live share price of Godawari Power & Ispat along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Godawari Power & Ispat
|-0.35
|-3.52
|-20.77
|-6.30
|26.47
|29.06
|27.59
|Lloyds Metals & Energy
|2.16
|18.83
|21.02
|65.89
|46.13
|47.71
|95.85
|Jindal Steel
|-0.39
|6.02
|-12.77
|-7.75
|9.92
|18.65
|21.30
|Sarda Energy & Minerals
|-3.62
|0.48
|-16.23
|-3.26
|-10.61
|38.29
|45.56
|Gallantt Ispat
|-1.59
|-8.83
|-30.21
|4.56
|-21.50
|94.00
|51.22
|Jai Balaji Industries
|13.55
|-4.22
|-21.88
|-10.02
|-41.41
|18.20
|37.97
|MSP Steel & Power
|4.65
|-13.01
|-10.32
|17.74
|13.04
|48.71
|24.75
|Scan Steels
|-0.27
|50.06
|62.63
|91.54
|87.41
|19.04
|-1.07
|Suraj Products
|-1.29
|-3.35
|-7.71
|0.79
|-19.57
|-0.56
|27.46
|Vaswani Industries
|1.78
|-3.27
|-9.60
|-7.27
|2.81
|32.53
|30.41
|Bihar Sponge Iron
|0.49
|-2.13
|-15.93
|10.22
|-12.06
|11.77
|5.34
|Nova Iron & Steel
|-0.32
|2.37
|-4.13
|-4.92
|-16.28
|-13.08
|-5.89
|Chennai Ferrous Industries
|1.84
|-11.08
|-19.10
|-18.18
|-32.44
|-15.71
|38.93
|Ashirwad Steels & Industries
|-1.37
|6.51
|-13.99
|-19.68
|-28.96
|-9.48
|11.14
|Ankit Metal & Power
|-0.62
|8.11
|-2.44
|-10.11
|-18.37
|-14.50
|-3.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Godawari Power & Ispat has gained 26.47% compared to peers like Lloyds Metals & Energy (46.13%), Jindal Steel (9.92%), Sarda Energy & Minerals (-10.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Godawari Power & Ispat has outperformed peers relative to Lloyds Metals & Energy (95.85%) and Jindal Steel (21.30%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|246.7
|245.53
|10
|244.14
|245.6
|20
|246.98
|248.16
|50
|263.41
|258.3
|100
|272.94
|263.72
|200
|264.28
|257.88
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Godawari Power & Ispat saw a drop in promoter holding to 63.19%, while DII stake increased to 3.10%, FII holding rose to 6.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.72% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|63,80,000
|0.57
|163.1
|19,57,852
|2.42
|50.05
|6,86,007
|0.73
|17.54
|4,16,359
|3.78
|10.64
|1,09,413
|2.62
|2.8
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:44 AM IST IST
|Godawari Power & Isp - Disclosure Under Regulation 32 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulatio
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:44 PM IST IST
|Godawari Power & Isp - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:12 PM IST IST
|Godawari Power & Isp - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:55 PM IST IST
|Godawari Power & Isp - Submission Of Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026.
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:45 PM IST IST
|Godawari Power & Isp - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting And Submission Of Financial Results For The Quarter
Source: Dion Global
Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/09/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Chattisgarh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27106CT1999PLC013756 and registration number is 013756. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of structural metal products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4713.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 64.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Godawari Power & Ispat is ₹241.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Godawari Power & Ispat is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Godawari Power & Ispat is ₹16,246.33 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Godawari Power & Ispat are ₹244.15 and ₹236.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Godawari Power & Ispat stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Godawari Power & Ispat is ₹320.00 and 52-week low of Godawari Power & Ispat is ₹185.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Godawari Power & Ispat has shown returns of -0.9% over the past day, -3.52% for the past month, -20.77% over 3 months, 26.47% over 1 year, 29.06% across 3 years, and 27.59% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Godawari Power & Ispat are 20.29 and 2.79 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.41 per annum.
Source: Dion Global