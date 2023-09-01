What is the Market Cap of Mahanagar Gas Ltd.? The market cap of Mahanagar Gas Ltd. is ₹10,177.07 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mahanagar Gas Ltd.? P/E ratio of Mahanagar Gas Ltd. is 10.46 and PB ratio of Mahanagar Gas Ltd. is 2.46 as on .

What is the share price of Mahanagar Gas Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mahanagar Gas Ltd. is ₹1,30.30 as on .