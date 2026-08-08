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Mahanagar Gas Share Price

NSE
BSE

MAHANAGAR GAS

Public Sector | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Petroleum
Theme
Energy
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE EnergyBSE Power & EnergyBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Mahanagar Gas along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,142.00 Closed
1.71₹ 19.15
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Mahanagar Gas Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,115.30₹1,143.40
₹1,142.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹902.00₹1,377.05
₹1,142.00
Open Price
₹1,131.90
Prev. Close
₹1,122.85
Volume
3,35,985

Source: Dion Global

Mahanagar Gas Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Mahanagar Gas		1.910.55-3.23-3.39-11.542.40-0.01
Adani Total Gas		0.86-7.581.9920.3411.030.30-6.25
Petronet LNG		-0.82-0.39-1.26-7.20-0.187.135.44
Indraprastha Gas		0.03-0.30-10.54-14.34-26.05-12.69-10.38
Confidence Petroleum India		1.9815.4647.64141.0262.992.505.94
IRM Energy		15.2612.55-7.3517.158.80-14.39-8.90
Mauria Udyog		0-8.04-25.97-27.38-54.95-0.6234.87
Kabsons Industries		3.122.725.6548.769.0828.6219.04
Sarthak Industries		2.714.41-9.25-9.25-35.37-2.25-22.76
Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers		-0.49-1.52-8.24-10.28-19.25-6.0212.84

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Mahanagar Gas has declined 11.54% compared to peers like Adani Total Gas (11.03%), Petronet LNG (-0.18%), Indraprastha Gas (-26.05%). From a 5 year perspective, Mahanagar Gas has underperformed peers relative to Adani Total Gas (-6.25%) and Petronet LNG (5.44%).

Mahanagar Gas Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Mahanagar Gas Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,106.771,111.74
101,093.711,107.21
201,103.181,108.8
501,118.41,111.97
1001,087.671,113.22
2001,126.71,145.23

Source: Dion Global

Mahanagar Gas Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Mahanagar Gas remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 22.53%, FII holding fell to 23.21%, and public shareholding moved down to 11.75% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Mahanagar Gas Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
16,25,0000.94190.79
16,19,9490.13190.2
11,57,4620.46135.9
8,19,8781.0296.26
7,07,0431.3883.01
5,08,4400.959.7
4,36,6021.3751.26
4,08,5041.3847.96
2,92,1080.0734.3
2,75,0001.4132.29

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Mahanagar Gas Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 12:33 AM IST ISTMahanagar Gas - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 06, 2026, 11:55 PM IST ISTMahanagar Gas - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 06, 2026, 11:51 PM IST ISTMahanagar Gas - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 04, 2026, 05:18 AM IST ISTMahanagar Gas - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Aug 04, 2026, 05:15 AM IST ISTMahanagar Gas - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.

Source: Dion Global

About Mahanagar Gas

Mahanagar Gas Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/05/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40200MH1995PLC088133 and registration number is 088133. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of gas; distribution of gaseous fuels through mains. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8240.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 98.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sandeep Kumar Gupta
    Chairman
  • Mr. Ashu Shinghal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Shende
    Deputy Managing Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Kumar Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Malvika Sinha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Syed S Hussain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Harish Kumar Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Dr. P Anbalagan
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Mahanagar Gas Share Price

What is the share price of Mahanagar Gas?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mahanagar Gas is ₹1,142.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Mahanagar Gas?

The Mahanagar Gas is operating in the Petroleum Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mahanagar Gas?

The market cap of Mahanagar Gas is ₹11,280.42 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Mahanagar Gas?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Mahanagar Gas are ₹1,143.40 and ₹1,115.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mahanagar Gas?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mahanagar Gas stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mahanagar Gas is ₹1,377.05 and 52-week low of Mahanagar Gas is ₹902.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Mahanagar Gas performed historically in terms of returns?

The Mahanagar Gas has shown returns of 1.71% over the past day, 0.55% for the past month, -3.23% over 3 months, -11.54% over 1 year, 2.4% across 3 years, and -0.01% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mahanagar Gas?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mahanagar Gas are 15.77 and 1.75 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.63 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Mahanagar Gas News

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