Mahanagar Gas Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MAHANAGAR GAS LTD.

Sector : LPG Bottling/Distribution | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,030.30 Closed
0.626.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Mahanagar Gas Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,015.20₹1,035.00
₹1,030.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹771.40₹1,144.00
₹1,030.30
Open Price
₹1,023.75
Prev. Close
₹1,024.00
Volume
2,61,243

Mahanagar Gas Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,040.03
  • R21,047.42
  • R31,059.83
  • Pivot
    1,027.62
  • S11,020.23
  • S21,007.82
  • S31,000.43

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5786.871,019.53
  • 10788.21,015.8
  • 20808.971,024.1
  • 50846.61,038.17
  • 100806.421,024.88
  • 200799.99984.58

Mahanagar Gas Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.25-8.02-3.5514.0518.2813.8218.30
-3.03-4.19-8.70-10.92-82.58257.76738.56
0.88-5.37-6.32-10.52-4.3245.67198.88
12.8520.7243.7955.0140.79380.41139.59

Mahanagar Gas Ltd. Share Holdings

Mahanagar Gas Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
UTI Dividend Yield Fund3,50,0001.2539.14
HDFC Multi Cap Fund3,33,4000.4937.28
Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan3,20,0000.1535.79
LIC MF Large & Mid Cap Fund2,43,5251.2527.23
Tata Arbitrage Fund1,93,6000.3121.65
ICICI Prudential Equity - Arbitrage Fund1,85,6000.1820.76
LIC MF Multi Cap Fund91,1801.7110.2
UTI Multi Asset Fund49,1640.645.5
LIC MF Balanced Advantage Fund48,2370.525.39
Edelweiss Arbitrage Fund42,4000.084.74
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Mahanagar Gas Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
03 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
02 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
06 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Mahanagar Gas Ltd.

Mahanagar Gas Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/05/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40200MH1995PLC088133 and registration number is 088133. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of gas; distribution of gaseous fuels through mains. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3560.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 98.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mahesh V Iyer
    Chairman
  • Mr. Ashu Shinghal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Shende
    Deputy Managing Director
  • Mr. Syed S Hussain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Venkatraman Srinivasan
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Malvika Sinha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Bhaskar Sahi
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Harshadeep Kamble
    Government Nominee Director

FAQs on Mahanagar Gas Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Mahanagar Gas Ltd.?

The market cap of Mahanagar Gas Ltd. is ₹10,177.07 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mahanagar Gas Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Mahanagar Gas Ltd. is 10.46 and PB ratio of Mahanagar Gas Ltd. is 2.46 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Mahanagar Gas Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mahanagar Gas Ltd. is ₹1,30.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mahanagar Gas Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mahanagar Gas Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mahanagar Gas Ltd. is ₹1,144.00 and 52-week low of Mahanagar Gas Ltd. is ₹771.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

