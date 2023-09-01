Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.25
|-8.02
|-3.55
|14.05
|18.28
|13.82
|18.30
|-3.03
|-4.19
|-8.70
|-10.92
|-82.58
|257.76
|738.56
|0.88
|-5.37
|-6.32
|-10.52
|-4.32
|45.67
|198.88
|12.85
|20.72
|43.79
|55.01
|40.79
|380.41
|139.59
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|UTI Dividend Yield Fund
|3,50,000
|1.25
|39.14
|HDFC Multi Cap Fund
|3,33,400
|0.49
|37.28
|Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan
|3,20,000
|0.15
|35.79
|LIC MF Large & Mid Cap Fund
|2,43,525
|1.25
|27.23
|Tata Arbitrage Fund
|1,93,600
|0.31
|21.65
|ICICI Prudential Equity - Arbitrage Fund
|1,85,600
|0.18
|20.76
|LIC MF Multi Cap Fund
|91,180
|1.71
|10.2
|UTI Multi Asset Fund
|49,164
|0.64
|5.5
|LIC MF Balanced Advantage Fund
|48,237
|0.52
|5.39
|Edelweiss Arbitrage Fund
|42,400
|0.08
|4.74
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|03 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|02 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|06 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Mahanagar Gas Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/05/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40200MH1995PLC088133 and registration number is 088133. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of gas; distribution of gaseous fuels through mains. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3560.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 98.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Mahanagar Gas Ltd. is ₹10,177.07 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Mahanagar Gas Ltd. is 10.46 and PB ratio of Mahanagar Gas Ltd. is 2.46 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mahanagar Gas Ltd. is ₹1,30.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mahanagar Gas Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mahanagar Gas Ltd. is ₹1,144.00 and 52-week low of Mahanagar Gas Ltd. is ₹771.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.