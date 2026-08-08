Here's the live share price of Mahanagar Gas along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Mahanagar Gas
|1.91
|0.55
|-3.23
|-3.39
|-11.54
|2.40
|-0.01
|Adani Total Gas
|0.86
|-7.58
|1.99
|20.34
|11.03
|0.30
|-6.25
|Petronet LNG
|-0.82
|-0.39
|-1.26
|-7.20
|-0.18
|7.13
|5.44
|Indraprastha Gas
|0.03
|-0.30
|-10.54
|-14.34
|-26.05
|-12.69
|-10.38
|Confidence Petroleum India
|1.98
|15.46
|47.64
|141.02
|62.99
|2.50
|5.94
|IRM Energy
|15.26
|12.55
|-7.35
|17.15
|8.80
|-14.39
|-8.90
|Mauria Udyog
|0
|-8.04
|-25.97
|-27.38
|-54.95
|-0.62
|34.87
|Kabsons Industries
|3.12
|2.72
|5.65
|48.76
|9.08
|28.62
|19.04
|Sarthak Industries
|2.71
|4.41
|-9.25
|-9.25
|-35.37
|-2.25
|-22.76
|Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers
|-0.49
|-1.52
|-8.24
|-10.28
|-19.25
|-6.02
|12.84
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Mahanagar Gas has declined 11.54% compared to peers like Adani Total Gas (11.03%), Petronet LNG (-0.18%), Indraprastha Gas (-26.05%). From a 5 year perspective, Mahanagar Gas has underperformed peers relative to Adani Total Gas (-6.25%) and Petronet LNG (5.44%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,106.77
|1,111.74
|10
|1,093.71
|1,107.21
|20
|1,103.18
|1,108.8
|50
|1,118.4
|1,111.97
|100
|1,087.67
|1,113.22
|200
|1,126.7
|1,145.23
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Mahanagar Gas remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 22.53%, FII holding fell to 23.21%, and public shareholding moved down to 11.75% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|16,25,000
|0.94
|190.79
|16,19,949
|0.13
|190.2
|11,57,462
|0.46
|135.9
|8,19,878
|1.02
|96.26
|7,07,043
|1.38
|83.01
|5,08,440
|0.9
|59.7
|4,36,602
|1.37
|51.26
|4,08,504
|1.38
|47.96
|2,92,108
|0.07
|34.3
|2,75,000
|1.41
|32.29
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:33 AM IST IST
|Mahanagar Gas - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:55 PM IST IST
|Mahanagar Gas - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:51 PM IST IST
|Mahanagar Gas - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 04, 2026, 05:18 AM IST IST
|Mahanagar Gas - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Aug 04, 2026, 05:15 AM IST IST
|Mahanagar Gas - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Source: Dion Global
Mahanagar Gas Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/05/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40200MH1995PLC088133 and registration number is 088133. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of gas; distribution of gaseous fuels through mains. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8240.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 98.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mahanagar Gas is ₹1,142.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mahanagar Gas is operating in the Petroleum Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Mahanagar Gas is ₹11,280.42 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Mahanagar Gas are ₹1,143.40 and ₹1,115.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mahanagar Gas stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mahanagar Gas is ₹1,377.05 and 52-week low of Mahanagar Gas is ₹902.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mahanagar Gas has shown returns of 1.71% over the past day, 0.55% for the past month, -3.23% over 3 months, -11.54% over 1 year, 2.4% across 3 years, and -0.01% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mahanagar Gas are 15.77 and 1.75 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.63 per annum.
Source: Dion Global