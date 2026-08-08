What is the share price of Mahanagar Gas? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mahanagar Gas is ₹1,142.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Mahanagar Gas? The Mahanagar Gas is operating in the Petroleum Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mahanagar Gas? The market cap of Mahanagar Gas is ₹11,280.42 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Mahanagar Gas? Today’s highest and lowest price of Mahanagar Gas are ₹1,143.40 and ₹1,115.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mahanagar Gas? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mahanagar Gas stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mahanagar Gas is ₹1,377.05 and 52-week low of Mahanagar Gas is ₹902.00 as on .

How has the Mahanagar Gas performed historically in terms of returns? The Mahanagar Gas has shown returns of 1.71% over the past day, 0.55% for the past month, -3.23% over 3 months, -11.54% over 1 year, 2.4% across 3 years, and -0.01% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mahanagar Gas? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mahanagar Gas are 15.77 and 1.75 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.63 per annum.

Source: Dion Global