Here's the live share price of Oil India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Oil India
|-3.88
|4.22
|-2.63
|-9.97
|2.06
|34.40
|31.92
|Oil And Natural Gas Corporation
|-1.98
|-2.70
|-16.31
|-10.83
|1.67
|11.17
|15.61
|Vedanta Oil and Gas
|-1.66
|-2.73
|-5.67
|-5.67
|-5.67
|-1.93
|-1.16
|Antelopus Selan Energy
|-2.28
|0.48
|19.69
|39.82
|41.97
|30.20
|39.29
|Prabha Energy
|6.25
|4.14
|-2.57
|-2.10
|-38.78
|-8.15
|-4.97
|Hindustan Oil Exploration Company
|-3.48
|0.23
|-5.36
|0.52
|-2.54
|-12.45
|-1.47
|Jindal Drilling & Industries
|3.29
|17.34
|19.31
|33.03
|6.86
|16.63
|37.44
|Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India)
|4.19
|13.71
|-4.00
|-3.99
|3.17
|224.47
|102.63
|Gujarat Natural Resources
|0.27
|-11.08
|-9.13
|-7.67
|21.88
|105.68
|56.77
|Alphageo (India)
|4.62
|16.42
|2.59
|4.93
|-2.95
|-8.16
|-7.67
|Aban Offshore
|27.23
|33.51
|22.55
|-5.79
|-54.49
|-20.65
|-15.18
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Oil India has gained 2.06% compared to peers like Oil And Natural Gas Corporation (1.67%), Vedanta Oil and Gas (-5.67%), Antelopus Selan Energy (41.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Oil India has outperformed peers relative to Oil And Natural Gas Corporation (15.61%) and Vedanta Oil and Gas (-1.16%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|451.76
|448.01
|10
|450.5
|447.86
|20
|441.62
|444.56
|50
|444.16
|446.34
|100
|460.99
|451.18
|200
|449.49
|449.41
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Oil India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 20.13%, FII holding fell to 7.28%, and public shareholding moved down to 6.06% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|55,72,098
|1.15
|232.33
|53,28,190
|1.24
|222.16
|51,97,887
|0.58
|216.73
|46,43,604
|0.99
|193.62
|42,37,536
|0.34
|176.68
|41,40,000
|2.07
|172.62
|37,41,211
|0.56
|155.99
|35,00,000
|0.72
|145.93
|34,32,991
|0.86
|143.14
|30,00,000
|1.03
|125.09
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:20 AM IST IST
|Oil India - Appointment Of Cost Auditor
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:18 AM IST IST
|Oil India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:13 AM IST IST
|Oil India - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026 On Standalone And Consolidated Basis
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:09 AM IST IST
|Oil India - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Aug 06, 2026, 01:30 AM IST IST
|Oil India - Updates On Tax Litigations
Source: Dion Global
Oil India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/02/1959 and has its registered office in the State of Assam, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L11101AS1959GOI001148 and registration number is 001148. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Extraction of natural gas. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 21345.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1626.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Oil India is ₹441.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Oil India is operating in the Petroleum Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Oil India is ₹71,733.40 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Oil India are ₹451.90 and ₹437.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Oil India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Oil India is ₹531.00 and 52-week low of Oil India is ₹384.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Oil India has shown returns of -1.21% over the past day, 4.22% for the past month, -2.63% over 3 months, 2.06% over 1 year, 34.4% across 3 years, and 31.92% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Oil India are 10.84 and 1.24 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.61 per annum.
Source: Dion Global