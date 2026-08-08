What is the share price of Oil India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Oil India is ₹441.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Oil India? The Oil India is operating in the Petroleum Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Oil India? The market cap of Oil India is ₹71,733.40 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Oil India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Oil India are ₹451.90 and ₹437.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Oil India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Oil India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Oil India is ₹531.00 and 52-week low of Oil India is ₹384.60 as on .

How has the Oil India performed historically in terms of returns? The Oil India has shown returns of -1.21% over the past day, 4.22% for the past month, -2.63% over 3 months, 2.06% over 1 year, 34.4% across 3 years, and 31.92% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Oil India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Oil India are 10.84 and 1.24 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.61 per annum.

Source: Dion Global