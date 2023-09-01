Follow Us

OIL INDIA LTD.

Sector : Oil Drilling And Exploration | Largecap | NSE
₹273.05 Closed
-0.02-0.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Oil India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹272.20₹284.55
₹273.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹167.85₹296.95
₹273.05
Open Price
₹273.10
Prev. Close
₹273.10
Volume
19,78,347

Oil India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1280.93
  • R2288.82
  • R3293.08
  • Pivot
    276.67
  • S1268.78
  • S2264.52
  • S3256.63

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5192.07277.39
  • 10189.56279.86
  • 20184.91278.61
  • 50187.97270.66
  • 100203.88262.01
  • 200216.58248.76

Oil India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.63-0.717.165.4241.57189.6928.61
3.842.6618.0617.1834.67128.612.31
4.290.9615.3317.5033.6689.06-1.03
5.77-26.80-9.6520.281.69112.8410.90
19.4233.1183.8291.78130.91690.79306.72
3.2720.6842.38165.1884.933.813.81
-2.00-8.1430.5823.0341.09209.3339.34
11.8529.0941.7938.7555.50109.6622.73
6.53-3.05-1.0622.60-29.26444.68283.68
10.2916.9722.3118.70-12.5182.08-57.82
6.0212.5326.5236.11-28.2112.95-50.51
1.08-1.5720.6423.14-6.3472.84-56.10
13.1117.956.980-44.5840.82204.41
-97.27-96.68-96.68-96.68-96.68-96.68-93.74

Oil India Ltd. Share Holdings

Oil India Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India CPSE ETF2,35,35,0062.88648.86
ICICI Prudential Multicap Fund64,39,4812.11177.54
ICICI Prudential Large & Mid Cap Fund36,57,0451.11100.82
ICICI Prudential Multi Asset Fund34,33,7420.4494.67
HSBC Midcap Fund32,49,4001.1389.59
ICICI Prudential Dividend Yield Equity Fund19,00,0002.4952.38
ICICI Prudential PSU Equity Fund18,02,6083.2949.7
ICICI Prudential Infrastructure Fund15,18,8991.4441.88
HSBC Flexi Cap Fund10,74,0770.8329.61
UTI Dividend Yield Fund10,26,0000.928.29
Oil India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Oil India Ltd.

Oil India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/02/1959 and has its registered office in the State of Assam, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L11101AS1959GOI001148 and registration number is 001148. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Extraction of crude petroleum. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14529.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1084.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. Ranjit Rath
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Harish Madhav
    Director - Finance
  • Mr. Pankaj Kumar Goswami
    Director - Operations
  • Dr. Manas Kumar Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Pooja Suri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Raju Revanakar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Samik Bhattacharya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vinod Seshan
    Government Nominee Director
  • Ms. Mamta
    Government Nominee Director

FAQs on Oil India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Oil India Ltd.?

The market cap of Oil India Ltd. is ₹29,615.11 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Oil India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Oil India Ltd. is 3.39 and PB ratio of Oil India Ltd. is 0.77 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Oil India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Oil India Ltd. is ₹273.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Oil India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Oil India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Oil India Ltd. is ₹296.95 and 52-week low of Oil India Ltd. is ₹167.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

