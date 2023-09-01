Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-3.63
|-0.71
|7.16
|5.42
|41.57
|189.69
|28.61
|3.84
|2.66
|18.06
|17.18
|34.67
|128.61
|2.31
|4.29
|0.96
|15.33
|17.50
|33.66
|89.06
|-1.03
|5.77
|-26.80
|-9.65
|20.28
|1.69
|112.84
|10.90
|19.42
|33.11
|83.82
|91.78
|130.91
|690.79
|306.72
|3.27
|20.68
|42.38
|165.18
|84.93
|3.81
|3.81
|-2.00
|-8.14
|30.58
|23.03
|41.09
|209.33
|39.34
|11.85
|29.09
|41.79
|38.75
|55.50
|109.66
|22.73
|6.53
|-3.05
|-1.06
|22.60
|-29.26
|444.68
|283.68
|10.29
|16.97
|22.31
|18.70
|-12.51
|82.08
|-57.82
|6.02
|12.53
|26.52
|36.11
|-28.21
|12.95
|-50.51
|1.08
|-1.57
|20.64
|23.14
|-6.34
|72.84
|-56.10
|13.11
|17.95
|6.98
|0
|-44.58
|40.82
|204.41
|-97.27
|-96.68
|-96.68
|-96.68
|-96.68
|-96.68
|-93.74
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India CPSE ETF
|2,35,35,006
|2.88
|648.86
|ICICI Prudential Multicap Fund
|64,39,481
|2.11
|177.54
|ICICI Prudential Large & Mid Cap Fund
|36,57,045
|1.11
|100.82
|ICICI Prudential Multi Asset Fund
|34,33,742
|0.44
|94.67
|HSBC Midcap Fund
|32,49,400
|1.13
|89.59
|ICICI Prudential Dividend Yield Equity Fund
|19,00,000
|2.49
|52.38
|ICICI Prudential PSU Equity Fund
|18,02,608
|3.29
|49.7
|ICICI Prudential Infrastructure Fund
|15,18,899
|1.44
|41.88
|HSBC Flexi Cap Fund
|10,74,077
|0.83
|29.61
|UTI Dividend Yield Fund
|10,26,000
|0.9
|28.29
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Oil India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/02/1959 and has its registered office in the State of Assam, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L11101AS1959GOI001148 and registration number is 001148. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Extraction of crude petroleum. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14529.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1084.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Oil India Ltd. is ₹29,615.11 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Oil India Ltd. is 3.39 and PB ratio of Oil India Ltd. is 0.77 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Oil India Ltd. is ₹273.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Oil India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Oil India Ltd. is ₹296.95 and 52-week low of Oil India Ltd. is ₹167.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.