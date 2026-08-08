Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Oil India Share Price

NSE
BSE

OIL INDIA

Public Sector | Largecap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Petroleum
Theme
CommoditiesEnergyGreen HydrogenOil & Gas Exploration
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Central Public SectorBSE Dollex 200BSE EnergyBSE India 150BSE India InfrastructureBSE MidCapBSE MomentumBSE Oil & GasBSE Power & EnergyBSE PSU

Here's the live share price of Oil India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹441.00 Closed
-1.21₹ -5.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Oil India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹437.15₹451.90
₹441.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹384.60₹531.00
₹441.00
Open Price
₹443.05
Prev. Close
₹446.40
Volume
1,58,353

Source: Dion Global

Oil India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Oil India		-3.884.22-2.63-9.972.0634.4031.92
Oil And Natural Gas Corporation		-1.98-2.70-16.31-10.831.6711.1715.61
Vedanta Oil and Gas		-1.66-2.73-5.67-5.67-5.67-1.93-1.16
Antelopus Selan Energy		-2.280.4819.6939.8241.9730.2039.29
Prabha Energy		6.254.14-2.57-2.10-38.78-8.15-4.97
Hindustan Oil Exploration Company		-3.480.23-5.360.52-2.54-12.45-1.47
Jindal Drilling & Industries		3.2917.3419.3133.036.8616.6337.44
Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India)		4.1913.71-4.00-3.993.17224.47102.63
Gujarat Natural Resources		0.27-11.08-9.13-7.6721.88105.6856.77
Alphageo (India)		4.6216.422.594.93-2.95-8.16-7.67
Aban Offshore		27.2333.5122.55-5.79-54.49-20.65-15.18

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Oil India has gained 2.06% compared to peers like Oil And Natural Gas Corporation (1.67%), Vedanta Oil and Gas (-5.67%), Antelopus Selan Energy (41.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Oil India has outperformed peers relative to Oil And Natural Gas Corporation (15.61%) and Vedanta Oil and Gas (-1.16%).

Oil India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Oil India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5451.76448.01
10450.5447.86
20441.62444.56
50444.16446.34
100460.99451.18
200449.49449.41

Source: Dion Global

Oil India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Oil India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 20.13%, FII holding fell to 7.28%, and public shareholding moved down to 6.06% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Oil India Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
55,72,0981.15232.33
53,28,1901.24222.16
51,97,8870.58216.73
46,43,6040.99193.62
42,37,5360.34176.68
41,40,0002.07172.62
37,41,2110.56155.99
35,00,0000.72145.93
34,32,9910.86143.14
30,00,0001.03125.09

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

View All Mutual Funds
Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Oil India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 12:20 AM IST ISTOil India - Appointment Of Cost Auditor
Aug 08, 2026, 12:18 AM IST ISTOil India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 08, 2026, 12:13 AM IST ISTOil India - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026 On Standalone And Consolidated Basis
Aug 08, 2026, 12:09 AM IST ISTOil India - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Aug 06, 2026, 01:30 AM IST ISTOil India - Updates On Tax Litigations

Source: Dion Global

About Oil India

Oil India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/02/1959 and has its registered office in the State of Assam, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L11101AS1959GOI001148 and registration number is 001148. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Extraction of natural gas. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 21345.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1626.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Ranjit Rath
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Balram Nandwani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Moti Lal Meena
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Saloma Yomdo
    Director
  • Mr. Rohit Mathur
    Government Nominee Director
  • Mr. Vikas Singh
    Government Nominee Director
  • Mr. Abhijit Majumder
    Director - Finance
  • Mr. Trailukya Borgohain
    Director - Operations
  • Mr. Ankur Baruah
    Director - Human Resources

FAQs on Oil India Share Price

What is the share price of Oil India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Oil India is ₹441.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Oil India?

The Oil India is operating in the Petroleum Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Oil India?

The market cap of Oil India is ₹71,733.40 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Oil India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Oil India are ₹451.90 and ₹437.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Oil India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Oil India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Oil India is ₹531.00 and 52-week low of Oil India is ₹384.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Oil India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Oil India has shown returns of -1.21% over the past day, 4.22% for the past month, -2.63% over 3 months, 2.06% over 1 year, 34.4% across 3 years, and 31.92% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Oil India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Oil India are 10.84 and 1.24 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.61 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Oil India News

More Oil India News
Market Pulse