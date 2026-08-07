Here's the live share price of Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals
|1.10
|0
|-9.54
|-11.55
|-19.14
|0.55
|6.23
|Coromandel International
|-0.38
|-0.32
|5.16
|-9.22
|-15.59
|25.46
|19.40
|The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore
|1.53
|-2.77
|-8.38
|2.87
|-9.92
|21.20
|44.69
|Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation
|-1.46
|-2.88
|14.22
|42.13
|1.83
|40.61
|26.83
|Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals
|2.53
|-3.04
|-0.79
|1.21
|-19.91
|18.06
|7.19
|Paradeep Phosphates
|1.22
|7.11
|17.12
|15.26
|-33.34
|31.53
|27.68
|Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals
|4.91
|4.25
|6.83
|11.34
|6.41
|-1.47
|7.94
|Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers
|-0.27
|-3.27
|-3.38
|-7.23
|-12.25
|3.12
|9.43
|Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers
|-0.50
|-7.96
|-14.22
|33.65
|122.87
|53.91
|58.91
|National Fertilizers
|0.83
|-3.21
|-8.66
|-11.42
|-22.47
|0.93
|3.39
|Kothari Industrial Corporation
|-3.98
|-14.14
|-15.31
|-26.03
|-66.72
|332.59
|140.79
|Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation
|2.33
|-0.47
|-4.98
|-7.40
|-21.80
|0.96
|2.26
|Madras Fertilizers
|1.16
|-2.05
|-4.04
|-9.23
|-25.18
|-4.70
|16.99
|Zuari Agro Chemicals
|-3.30
|-2.47
|-8.33
|-9.43
|-38.31
|13.01
|10.19
|Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers
|10.09
|-2.83
|-13.70
|-21.60
|-50.21
|-7.14
|-6.06
|Aries Agro
|1.58
|0.46
|-10.33
|4.75
|-12.60
|25.86
|15.03
|Rama Phosphates
|-4.21
|-1.68
|-12.98
|-22.10
|-15.49
|-1.91
|-9.03
|Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals
|0
|-17.86
|-35.13
|-46.62
|-56.83
|-34.54
|-30.76
|Bharat Agri Fert & Realty
|-3.52
|-12.58
|-25.76
|-4.88
|-37.40
|-42.41
|7.78
|Basant Agro Tech (India)
|-4.58
|1.65
|-3.79
|13.73
|-16.99
|-20.37
|-5.16
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals has declined 19.14% compared to peers like Coromandel International (-15.59%), The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (-9.92%), Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation (1.83%). From a 5 year perspective, Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals has underperformed peers relative to Coromandel International (19.40%) and The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (44.69%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|159.96
|160.78
|10
|158.41
|160.06
|20
|159.29
|160.04
|50
|162.13
|161.9
|100
|163.21
|165.04
|200
|171.96
|171.93
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 7.32%, FII holding rose to 12.36%, and public shareholding moved down to 36.82% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|76,62,294
|0.37
|124.01
|60,23,538
|1.26
|97.48
|53,00,000
|0.91
|85.78
|22,25,799
|0.98
|36.02
|5,50,000
|0.63
|8.9
|1,66,223
|0.08
|2.66
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 29, 2026, 03:51 PM IST IST
|GSFC - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 27, 2026, 10:10 PM IST IST
|GSFC - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting For Consideration Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quar
|Jul 07, 2026, 10:00 PM IST IST
|GSFC - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 27, 2026, 12:29 AM IST IST
|GSFC - Intimation Of Approval Letter From Government Of Gujarat For Revision In Shareholding Pattern Of Gujarat Port & Logist
|Jun 02, 2026, 11:09 PM IST IST
|GSFC - Additional Details Required For Corporate Announcement Filed Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
Source: Dion Global
Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/02/1962 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999GJ1962PLC001121 and registration number is 001121. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of straight mixed, compound or complex inorganic fertilizers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10827.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 79.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals is ₹160.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals is operating in the Fertilisers Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals is ₹6,405.53 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals are ₹163.85 and ₹160.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals is ₹220.75 and 52-week low of Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals is ₹138.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals has shown returns of -1.14% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -9.54% over 3 months, -19.14% over 1 year, 0.55% across 3 years, and 6.23% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals are 9.52 and 0.52 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.11 per annum.
Source: Dion Global