Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GUJARAT STATE FERTILIZER & CHEMICALS LTD.

Sector : Fertilisers | Smallcap | NSE
₹177.60 Closed
1.312.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹176.00₹179.30
₹177.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹116.00₹183.40
₹177.60
Open Price
₹176.20
Prev. Close
₹175.30
Volume
28,88,685

Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1179.2
  • R2180.9
  • R3182.5
  • Pivot
    177.6
  • S1175.9
  • S2174.3
  • S3172.6

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5129.46171.84
  • 10129.24167.66
  • 20129.28164.46
  • 50143.94162.41
  • 100145.03157.76
  • 200145.54150.8

Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.835.7111.8439.1711.66178.0146.46
4.476.6217.5221.842.8550.30166.82
1.82-5.7154.66100.71279.95904.62968.99
3.45-0.23-0.39-0.91-20.8590.3267.23
9.752.536.9515.15-16.00228.3059.37
8.318.666.79-6.57-30.69273.97145.26
-0.814.6318.8621.2221.65157.0172.73
5.026.7331.9930.9220.2364.4664.46
0.22-5.630.307.5228.8490.4642.20
0.745.762.79-0.7256.491,841.222,658.13
-0.074.868.9317.3114.25232.46125.93
-3.106.7419.9649.36-13.66244.9594.90
0.81-2.57-6.53-22.1032.52641.901,062.97
-1.18-5.9410.3432.4842.52318.06182.89
-0.620.9115.1918.76-13.8386.03-49.11
8.945.84-1.7115.33-20.73188.68188.68
4.76-1.68-18.52-0.562.9291.30-30.71
-2.93-4.3836.7426.66-23.01-8.64-8.64
-3.895.4616.7613.1033.02138.5857.19
15.0412.274.06-16.69-9.59678.57468.70

Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals Ltd. Share Holdings

Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Mahindra Manulife Focused Fund8,60,0001.7214.16
Mahindra Manulife Multi Cap Fund4,00,0000.336.59
Mahindra Manulife Aggressive Hybrid Fund3,40,0000.735.6
Mahindra Manulife Small Cap Fund3,00,0000.464.94
Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund1,18,3120.331.95
Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund76,7720.331.26
SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund48,6110.330.8
ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund27,6290.330.45
HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF12,6760.330.21
UTI Nifty 500 Value 50 Index Fund11,4220.410.19
View All Mutual Funds

Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
  • Updates
    Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding 'Cut-off date for e-Voting for the 61st Annual General Meeting of the Company'.
    21-Aug, 2023 | 10:05 AM
  • Date of payment of dividend
    Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange about Date of payment of dividend
    21-Aug, 2023 | 10:05 AM
  • Book Closure
    Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange that Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 08-Sep-2023 to 22-Sep-2023 for the purpose of Dividend & Meeting.
    21-Aug, 2023 | 10:04 AM
  • Shareholders meeting
    Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on September 22, 2023
    21-Aug, 2023 | 10:03 AM

About Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals Ltd.

Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/02/1962 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999GJ1962PLC001121 and registration number is 001121. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic chemicals, fertilizer and nitrogen compounds, plastics and synthetic rubber in primary forms. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8995.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 79.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Pankaj Kumar
    Chairman
  • Mr. Mukesh Puri
    Managing Director
  • Prof. Ravindra Dholakia
    Director
  • Mr. Tapan Ray
    Director
  • Mrs. Gauri Kumar
    Director
  • Dr. Sudhir Kumar Jain
    Director
  • Mr. Jagdish Prasad Gupta
    Director
  • Mr. V D Nanavaty
    Executive Director (Finance) & CFO
  • Mrs. Mamta Verma
    Director
  • Mr. B B Bhayani
    Executive Director

FAQs on Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals Ltd.?

The market cap of Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹6,985.31 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals Ltd. is 5.52 and PB ratio of Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals Ltd. is 0.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹177.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹183.40 and 52-week low of Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹116.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

