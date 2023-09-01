Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|7.83
|5.71
|11.84
|39.17
|11.66
|178.01
|46.46
|4.47
|6.62
|17.52
|21.84
|2.85
|50.30
|166.82
|1.82
|-5.71
|54.66
|100.71
|279.95
|904.62
|968.99
|3.45
|-0.23
|-0.39
|-0.91
|-20.85
|90.32
|67.23
|9.75
|2.53
|6.95
|15.15
|-16.00
|228.30
|59.37
|8.31
|8.66
|6.79
|-6.57
|-30.69
|273.97
|145.26
|-0.81
|4.63
|18.86
|21.22
|21.65
|157.01
|72.73
|5.02
|6.73
|31.99
|30.92
|20.23
|64.46
|64.46
|0.22
|-5.63
|0.30
|7.52
|28.84
|90.46
|42.20
|0.74
|5.76
|2.79
|-0.72
|56.49
|1,841.22
|2,658.13
|-0.07
|4.86
|8.93
|17.31
|14.25
|232.46
|125.93
|-3.10
|6.74
|19.96
|49.36
|-13.66
|244.95
|94.90
|0.81
|-2.57
|-6.53
|-22.10
|32.52
|641.90
|1,062.97
|-1.18
|-5.94
|10.34
|32.48
|42.52
|318.06
|182.89
|-0.62
|0.91
|15.19
|18.76
|-13.83
|86.03
|-49.11
|8.94
|5.84
|-1.71
|15.33
|-20.73
|188.68
|188.68
|4.76
|-1.68
|-18.52
|-0.56
|2.92
|91.30
|-30.71
|-2.93
|-4.38
|36.74
|26.66
|-23.01
|-8.64
|-8.64
|-3.89
|5.46
|16.76
|13.10
|33.02
|138.58
|57.19
|15.04
|12.27
|4.06
|-16.69
|-9.59
|678.57
|468.70
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Mahindra Manulife Focused Fund
|8,60,000
|1.72
|14.16
|Mahindra Manulife Multi Cap Fund
|4,00,000
|0.33
|6.59
|Mahindra Manulife Aggressive Hybrid Fund
|3,40,000
|0.73
|5.6
|Mahindra Manulife Small Cap Fund
|3,00,000
|0.46
|4.94
|Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|1,18,312
|0.33
|1.95
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|76,772
|0.33
|1.26
|SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|48,611
|0.33
|0.8
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|27,629
|0.33
|0.45
|HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF
|12,676
|0.33
|0.21
|UTI Nifty 500 Value 50 Index Fund
|11,422
|0.41
|0.19
Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/02/1962 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999GJ1962PLC001121 and registration number is 001121. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic chemicals, fertilizer and nitrogen compounds, plastics and synthetic rubber in primary forms. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8995.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 79.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹6,985.31 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals Ltd. is 5.52 and PB ratio of Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals Ltd. is 0.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹177.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹183.40 and 52-week low of Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹116.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.