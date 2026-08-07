What is the share price of Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals is ₹160.75 as on .

What kind of stock is Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals? The Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals is operating in the Fertilisers Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals? The market cap of Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals is ₹6,405.53 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals? Today’s highest and lowest price of Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals are ₹163.85 and ₹160.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals is ₹220.75 and 52-week low of Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals is ₹138.80 as on .

How has the Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals performed historically in terms of returns? The Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals has shown returns of -1.14% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -9.54% over 3 months, -19.14% over 1 year, 0.55% across 3 years, and 6.23% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals are 9.52 and 0.52 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.11 per annum.

Source: Dion Global