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Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals Share Price

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BSE

GUJARAT STATE FERTILIZER & CHEMICALS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Fertilisers
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹160.75 Closed
-1.14₹ -1.85
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹160.75₹163.85
₹160.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹138.80₹220.75
₹160.75
Open Price
₹163.85
Prev. Close
₹162.60
Volume
35,258

Source: Dion Global

Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals		1.100-9.54-11.55-19.140.556.23
Coromandel International		-0.38-0.325.16-9.22-15.5925.4619.40
The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore		1.53-2.77-8.382.87-9.9221.2044.69
Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation		-1.46-2.8814.2242.131.8340.6126.83
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals		2.53-3.04-0.791.21-19.9118.067.19
Paradeep Phosphates		1.227.1117.1215.26-33.3431.5327.68
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals		4.914.256.8311.346.41-1.477.94
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers		-0.27-3.27-3.38-7.23-12.253.129.43
Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers		-0.50-7.96-14.2233.65122.8753.9158.91
National Fertilizers		0.83-3.21-8.66-11.42-22.470.933.39
Kothari Industrial Corporation		-3.98-14.14-15.31-26.03-66.72332.59140.79
Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation		2.33-0.47-4.98-7.40-21.800.962.26
Madras Fertilizers		1.16-2.05-4.04-9.23-25.18-4.7016.99
Zuari Agro Chemicals		-3.30-2.47-8.33-9.43-38.3113.0110.19
Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers		10.09-2.83-13.70-21.60-50.21-7.14-6.06
Aries Agro		1.580.46-10.334.75-12.6025.8615.03
Rama Phosphates		-4.21-1.68-12.98-22.10-15.49-1.91-9.03
Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals		0-17.86-35.13-46.62-56.83-34.54-30.76
Bharat Agri Fert & Realty		-3.52-12.58-25.76-4.88-37.40-42.417.78
Basant Agro Tech (India)		-4.581.65-3.7913.73-16.99-20.37-5.16

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals has declined 19.14% compared to peers like Coromandel International (-15.59%), The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (-9.92%), Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation (1.83%). From a 5 year perspective, Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals has underperformed peers relative to Coromandel International (19.40%) and The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (44.69%).

Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5159.96160.78
10158.41160.06
20159.29160.04
50162.13161.9
100163.21165.04
200171.96171.93

Source: Dion Global

Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 7.32%, FII holding rose to 12.36%, and public shareholding moved down to 36.82% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
76,62,2940.37124.01
60,23,5381.2697.48
53,00,0000.9185.78
22,25,7990.9836.02
5,50,0000.638.9
1,66,2230.082.66

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 29, 2026, 03:51 PM IST ISTGSFC - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 27, 2026, 10:10 PM IST ISTGSFC - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting For Consideration Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quar
Jul 07, 2026, 10:00 PM IST ISTGSFC - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 27, 2026, 12:29 AM IST ISTGSFC - Intimation Of Approval Letter From Government Of Gujarat For Revision In Shareholding Pattern Of Gujarat Port & Logist
Jun 02, 2026, 11:09 PM IST ISTGSFC - Additional Details Required For Corporate Announcement Filed Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

Source: Dion Global

About Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals

Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/02/1962 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999GJ1962PLC001121 and registration number is 001121. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of straight mixed, compound or complex inorganic fertilizers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10827.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 79.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pankaj Joshi
    Chairman
  • Mr. Sanjeev Kumar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. S J Haider
    Director
  • Dr. T Natarajan
    Director
  • Prof. Ravindra Dholakia
    Director
  • Mr. Tapan Ray
    Director
  • Mrs. Gauri Kumar
    Director
  • Dr. Sudhir Kumar Jain
    Director

FAQs on Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals Share Price

What is the share price of Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals is ₹160.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals?

The Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals is operating in the Fertilisers Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals?

The market cap of Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals is ₹6,405.53 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals are ₹163.85 and ₹160.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals is ₹220.75 and 52-week low of Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals is ₹138.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals has shown returns of -1.14% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -9.54% over 3 months, -19.14% over 1 year, 0.55% across 3 years, and 6.23% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals are 9.52 and 0.52 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.11 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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