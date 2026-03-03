Facebook Pixel Code
Diamond Power Infrastructure Share Price

NSE
BSE

DIAMOND POWER INFRASTRUCTURE

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Cables
Index
BSE 1000

Here's the live share price of Diamond Power Infrastructure along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹138.80 Closed
1.20₹ 1.65
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Diamond Power Infrastructure Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹129.00₹138.80
₹138.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹81.00₹185.10
₹138.80
Open Price
₹129.05
Prev. Close
₹137.15
Volume
47,763

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Diamond Power Infrastructure has gained 329.47% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 61.02%.

Diamond Power Infrastructure’s current P/E of 69.52x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Diamond Power Infrastructure Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Diamond Power Infrastructure		4.7910.86-3.51-3.9865.59291.06329.47
Polycab India		5.1813.7518.1418.0675.3840.6644.52
KEI Industries		8.8019.0825.2229.4166.0045.5759.75
Motherson Sumi Wiring India		-3.14-6.11-8.55-1.4731.278.467.20
R R Kabel		1.997.6010.3026.5973.178.605.08
Finolex Cables		16.4627.7627.5210.2317.866.8218.76
Universal Cables		0.81-6.31-28.65-4.9741.6625.3037.27
Advait Energy Transitions		-5.759.92-0.53-13.6645.0280.57127.66
Dynamic Cables		5.09-3.96-11.61-32.496.0750.9486.76
Quadrant Future Tek		-2.27-3.43-0.77-39.75-33.58-14.14-8.74
Vidya Wires		5.6912.44-2.52-2.52-2.52-0.85-0.51
Paramount Communications		-2.82-12.50-10.69-27.42-33.63-1.7931.03
Delton Cables		-4.27-7.69-33.01-34.32-27.0287.4366.43
JD Cables		-10.33-7.33-12.233.363.361.110.66
Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure		-1.4618.029.33-1.96-2.1610.87-2.95
Cords Cable Industries		0.860.83-15.98-3.460.7134.8131.42
Plaza Wires		-5.62-9.63-10.53-35.75-33.42-23.47-14.83
Ultracab (India)		-3.66-10.01-19.23-25.42-47.41-31.69-15.63
Jigar Cables		7.37-4.45-4.458.77-16.0841.2314.45
Cybele Industries		21.4964.9073.61110.08102.8951.5559.90

Over the last one year, Diamond Power Infrastructure has gained 65.59% compared to peers like Polycab India (75.38%), KEI Industries (66.00%), Motherson Sumi Wiring India (31.27%). From a 5 year perspective, Diamond Power Infrastructure has outperformed peers relative to Polycab India (44.52%) and KEI Industries (59.75%).

Diamond Power Infrastructure Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Diamond Power Infrastructure Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5135.79136.89
10136.19135.74
20131.66133.99
50133.57134.59
100139.67136.98
200138.83135.23

Diamond Power Infrastructure Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Diamond Power Infrastructure remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.10%, FII holding fell to 0.44%, and public shareholding moved up to 15.44% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Diamond Power Infrastructure Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
42,4630.20.59

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Diamond Power Infrastructure Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 26, 2026, 6:22 AM ISTDiamond Power Infra. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Feb 20, 2026, 10:23 PM ISTDiamond Power Infra. - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,
Feb 16, 2026, 11:48 PM ISTDiamond Power Infra. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Feb 15, 2026, 4:02 PM ISTDiamond Power Infra. - Investors Updates-31.12.2025
Feb 14, 2026, 11:49 PM ISTDiamond Power Infra. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

About Diamond Power Infrastructure

Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/08/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31300GJ1992PLC018198 and registration number is 018198. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electronic and electric wires and cables. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1115.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 52.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Maheshwar Sahu
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Samir Naik
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Rakesh Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Himanshu Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rabindra Nath Nayak
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Varsha Adhikari
    Independent Director

FAQs on Diamond Power Infrastructure Share Price

What is the share price of Diamond Power Infrastructure?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Diamond Power Infrastructure is ₹138.80 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Diamond Power Infrastructure?

The Diamond Power Infrastructure is operating in the Cables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Diamond Power Infrastructure?

The market cap of Diamond Power Infrastructure is ₹7,314.36 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Diamond Power Infrastructure?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Diamond Power Infrastructure are ₹138.80 and ₹129.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Diamond Power Infrastructure?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Diamond Power Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Diamond Power Infrastructure is ₹185.10 and 52-week low of Diamond Power Infrastructure is ₹81.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Diamond Power Infrastructure performed historically in terms of returns?

The Diamond Power Infrastructure has shown returns of 1.2% over the past day, 10.12% for the past month, -7.59% over 3 months, 61.02% over 1 year, 291.06% across 3 years, and 329.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Diamond Power Infrastructure?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Diamond Power Infrastructure are 69.52 and -11.00 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Diamond Power Infrastructure News

