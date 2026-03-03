Here's the live share price of Diamond Power Infrastructure along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Diamond Power Infrastructure has gained 329.47% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 61.02%.
Diamond Power Infrastructure’s current P/E of 69.52x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Diamond Power Infrastructure
|4.79
|10.86
|-3.51
|-3.98
|65.59
|291.06
|329.47
|Polycab India
|5.18
|13.75
|18.14
|18.06
|75.38
|40.66
|44.52
|KEI Industries
|8.80
|19.08
|25.22
|29.41
|66.00
|45.57
|59.75
|Motherson Sumi Wiring India
|-3.14
|-6.11
|-8.55
|-1.47
|31.27
|8.46
|7.20
|R R Kabel
|1.99
|7.60
|10.30
|26.59
|73.17
|8.60
|5.08
|Finolex Cables
|16.46
|27.76
|27.52
|10.23
|17.86
|6.82
|18.76
|Universal Cables
|0.81
|-6.31
|-28.65
|-4.97
|41.66
|25.30
|37.27
|Advait Energy Transitions
|-5.75
|9.92
|-0.53
|-13.66
|45.02
|80.57
|127.66
|Dynamic Cables
|5.09
|-3.96
|-11.61
|-32.49
|6.07
|50.94
|86.76
|Quadrant Future Tek
|-2.27
|-3.43
|-0.77
|-39.75
|-33.58
|-14.14
|-8.74
|Vidya Wires
|5.69
|12.44
|-2.52
|-2.52
|-2.52
|-0.85
|-0.51
|Paramount Communications
|-2.82
|-12.50
|-10.69
|-27.42
|-33.63
|-1.79
|31.03
|Delton Cables
|-4.27
|-7.69
|-33.01
|-34.32
|-27.02
|87.43
|66.43
|JD Cables
|-10.33
|-7.33
|-12.23
|3.36
|3.36
|1.11
|0.66
|Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure
|-1.46
|18.02
|9.33
|-1.96
|-2.16
|10.87
|-2.95
|Cords Cable Industries
|0.86
|0.83
|-15.98
|-3.46
|0.71
|34.81
|31.42
|Plaza Wires
|-5.62
|-9.63
|-10.53
|-35.75
|-33.42
|-23.47
|-14.83
|Ultracab (India)
|-3.66
|-10.01
|-19.23
|-25.42
|-47.41
|-31.69
|-15.63
|Jigar Cables
|7.37
|-4.45
|-4.45
|8.77
|-16.08
|41.23
|14.45
|Cybele Industries
|21.49
|64.90
|73.61
|110.08
|102.89
|51.55
|59.90
Over the last one year, Diamond Power Infrastructure has gained 65.59% compared to peers like Polycab India (75.38%), KEI Industries (66.00%), Motherson Sumi Wiring India (31.27%). From a 5 year perspective, Diamond Power Infrastructure has outperformed peers relative to Polycab India (44.52%) and KEI Industries (59.75%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|135.79
|136.89
|10
|136.19
|135.74
|20
|131.66
|133.99
|50
|133.57
|134.59
|100
|139.67
|136.98
|200
|138.83
|135.23
In the latest quarter, Diamond Power Infrastructure remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.10%, FII holding fell to 0.44%, and public shareholding moved up to 15.44% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|42,463
|0.2
|0.59
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 26, 2026, 6:22 AM IST
|Diamond Power Infra. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Feb 20, 2026, 10:23 PM IST
|Diamond Power Infra. - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,
|Feb 16, 2026, 11:48 PM IST
|Diamond Power Infra. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Feb 15, 2026, 4:02 PM IST
|Diamond Power Infra. - Investors Updates-31.12.2025
|Feb 14, 2026, 11:49 PM IST
|Diamond Power Infra. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/08/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31300GJ1992PLC018198 and registration number is 018198. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electronic and electric wires and cables. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1115.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 52.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Diamond Power Infrastructure is ₹138.80 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Diamond Power Infrastructure is operating in the Cables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Diamond Power Infrastructure is ₹7,314.36 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Diamond Power Infrastructure are ₹138.80 and ₹129.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Diamond Power Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Diamond Power Infrastructure is ₹185.10 and 52-week low of Diamond Power Infrastructure is ₹81.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Diamond Power Infrastructure has shown returns of 1.2% over the past day, 10.12% for the past month, -7.59% over 3 months, 61.02% over 1 year, 291.06% across 3 years, and 329.47% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Diamond Power Infrastructure are 69.52 and -11.00 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.