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Multi Commodity Exchange of India Share Price

NSE
BSE

MULTI COMMODITY EXCHANGE OF INDIA

Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Finance
Theme
Capital MarketNBFC
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Here's the live share price of Multi Commodity Exchange of India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2,650.00 Closed
0.30₹ 8.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Multi Commodity Exchange of India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,622.25₹2,684.75
₹2,650.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,461.00₹3,479.80
₹2,650.00
Open Price
₹2,622.25
Prev. Close
₹2,642.00
Volume
1,64,797

Source: Dion Global

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Multi Commodity Exchange of India		-1.530.30-12.958.8567.96101.1353.18
Indian Energy Exchange		-3.334.37-4.481.95-4.340.25-1.62

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Multi Commodity Exchange of India has gained 67.96% compared to peers like Indian Energy Exchange (-4.34%). From a 5 year perspective, Multi Commodity Exchange of India has outperformed peers relative to Indian Energy Exchange (-1.62%).

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52,6872,656.41
102,727.852,690.54
202,758.52,734.28
502,846.242,794.92
1002,819.982,740.72
2002,484.772,497.62

Source: Dion Global

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Multi Commodity Exchange of India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 50.80%, FII holding rose to 29.85%, and public shareholding moved down to 19.15% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
45,92,5583.481,303
38,00,0002.191,078.14
28,49,4322.01808.44
28,00,0001.01794.42
27,69,1484.27785.66
22,00,0002.59624.18
19,60,1731.65556.14
18,52,5332.61525.6
17,74,3691.14503.42
15,93,4281.46452.09

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Multi Commodity Exchange of India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 02:42 PM IST ISTMCX - Appointment Of Chief Compliance Officer
Aug 06, 2026, 02:49 AM IST ISTMCX - General Update
Aug 06, 2026, 01:50 AM IST ISTMCX - Audio Recording Of Conference Call For Investors And Analysts Held On August 05, 2026, For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2
Aug 05, 2026, 08:44 PM IST ISTMCX - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 05, 2026, 03:20 AM IST ISTMCX - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source: Dion Global

About Multi Commodity Exchange of India

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/04/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909MH2002PLC135594 and registration number is 135594. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Administration of financial markets. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2153.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 51.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Harsh Kumar Bhanwala
    Chairman & Public Interest Director
  • Ms. Praveena Rai
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Chandra Shekhar Verma
    Public Interest Director
  • Dr. Navrang Saini
    Public Interest Director
  • Ms. Sonu Bhasin
    Public Interest Director
  • Mr. Ashutosh Vaidya
    Public Interest Director
  • Mr. Mohan Shenoi
    Non Independent Director
  • Mr. Arvind Kathpalia
    Non Independent Director

FAQs on Multi Commodity Exchange of India Share Price

What is the share price of Multi Commodity Exchange of India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Multi Commodity Exchange of India is ₹2,650.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Multi Commodity Exchange of India?

The Multi Commodity Exchange of India is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Multi Commodity Exchange of India?

The market cap of Multi Commodity Exchange of India is ₹67,572.84 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Multi Commodity Exchange of India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Multi Commodity Exchange of India are ₹2,684.75 and ₹2,622.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Multi Commodity Exchange of India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Multi Commodity Exchange of India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Multi Commodity Exchange of India is ₹3,479.80 and 52-week low of Multi Commodity Exchange of India is ₹1,461.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Multi Commodity Exchange of India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Multi Commodity Exchange of India has shown returns of 0.3% over the past day, 0.3% for the past month, -12.95% over 3 months, 67.96% over 1 year, 101.13% across 3 years, and 53.18% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Multi Commodity Exchange of India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Multi Commodity Exchange of India are 43.83 and 23.73 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.30 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Multi Commodity Exchange of India News

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