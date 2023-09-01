Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MULTI COMMODITY EXCHANGE OF INDIA LTD.

Sector : Exchanges | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,824.00 Closed
8.04135.75
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,676.00₹1,844.40
₹1,824.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,156.00₹1,721.00
₹1,824.00
Open Price
₹1,687.85
Prev. Close
₹1,688.25
Volume
20,70,199

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,886.43
  • R21,949.62
  • R32,054.83
  • Pivot
    1,781.22
  • S11,718.03
  • S21,612.82
  • S31,549.63

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,333.251,633.23
  • 101,322.911,613.25
  • 201,286.161,604.56
  • 501,286.081,584.8
  • 1001,299.571,549.22
  • 2001,349.81,509.82

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
15.5111.5123.5727.3741.6417.57121.03
24.9934.0997.84153.9573.05571.92353.95
6.163.45-14.11-10.64-17.73105.88127.46

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. Share Holdings

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund24,92,8851.04414.12
Nippon India Small Cap Fund18,51,0100.89307.49
SBI Contra Fund10,46,4041.29173.83
SBI Long Term Equity Fund9,92,3121.07164.84
ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund9,17,2052.34152.37
Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund8,29,1401.51137.74
Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund6,95,0001.62115.45
HSBC Midcap Fund4,79,000179.57
Invesco India Contra Fund4,76,2580.7279.12
ICICI Prudential Long Term Equity Fund3,97,8070.5966.08
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
04 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/04/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909MH2002PLC135594 and registration number is 135594. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Administration of financial markets. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 329.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 51.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Saurabh Chandra
    Chairman & Director
  • Mr. P S Reddy
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Shankar Aggarwal
    Director
  • Dr. Deepali Pant Joshi
    Director
  • Mr. Amit Goela
    Shareholder Director
  • Mr. Hemang Raja
    Shareholder Director
  • Mr. Chandra Shekhar Verma
    Director

FAQs on Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd.?

The market cap of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. is ₹8,609.80 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. is 57.8 and PB ratio of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. is 4.16 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. is ₹1,824.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. is ₹1,721.00 and 52-week low of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. is ₹1,156.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data