Here's the live share price of Multi Commodity Exchange of India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Multi Commodity Exchange of India
|-1.53
|0.30
|-12.95
|8.85
|67.96
|101.13
|53.18
|Indian Energy Exchange
|-3.33
|4.37
|-4.48
|1.95
|-4.34
|0.25
|-1.62
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Multi Commodity Exchange of India has gained 67.96% compared to peers like Indian Energy Exchange (-4.34%). From a 5 year perspective, Multi Commodity Exchange of India has outperformed peers relative to Indian Energy Exchange (-1.62%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2,687
|2,656.41
|10
|2,727.85
|2,690.54
|20
|2,758.5
|2,734.28
|50
|2,846.24
|2,794.92
|100
|2,819.98
|2,740.72
|200
|2,484.77
|2,497.62
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Multi Commodity Exchange of India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 50.80%, FII holding rose to 29.85%, and public shareholding moved down to 19.15% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|45,92,558
|3.48
|1,303
|38,00,000
|2.19
|1,078.14
|28,49,432
|2.01
|808.44
|28,00,000
|1.01
|794.42
|27,69,148
|4.27
|785.66
|22,00,000
|2.59
|624.18
|19,60,173
|1.65
|556.14
|18,52,533
|2.61
|525.6
|17,74,369
|1.14
|503.42
|15,93,428
|1.46
|452.09
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 02:42 PM IST IST
|MCX - Appointment Of Chief Compliance Officer
|Aug 06, 2026, 02:49 AM IST IST
|MCX - General Update
|Aug 06, 2026, 01:50 AM IST IST
|MCX - Audio Recording Of Conference Call For Investors And Analysts Held On August 05, 2026, For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2
|Aug 05, 2026, 08:44 PM IST IST
|MCX - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 05, 2026, 03:20 AM IST IST
|MCX - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Source: Dion Global
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/04/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909MH2002PLC135594 and registration number is 135594. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Administration of financial markets. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2153.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 51.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Multi Commodity Exchange of India is ₹2,650.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Multi Commodity Exchange of India is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Multi Commodity Exchange of India is ₹67,572.84 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Multi Commodity Exchange of India are ₹2,684.75 and ₹2,622.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Multi Commodity Exchange of India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Multi Commodity Exchange of India is ₹3,479.80 and 52-week low of Multi Commodity Exchange of India is ₹1,461.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Multi Commodity Exchange of India has shown returns of 0.3% over the past day, 0.3% for the past month, -12.95% over 3 months, 67.96% over 1 year, 101.13% across 3 years, and 53.18% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Multi Commodity Exchange of India are 43.83 and 23.73 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.30 per annum.
Source: Dion Global