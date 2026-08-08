What is the share price of Multi Commodity Exchange of India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Multi Commodity Exchange of India is ₹2,650.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Multi Commodity Exchange of India? The Multi Commodity Exchange of India is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Multi Commodity Exchange of India? The market cap of Multi Commodity Exchange of India is ₹67,572.84 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Multi Commodity Exchange of India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Multi Commodity Exchange of India are ₹2,684.75 and ₹2,622.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Multi Commodity Exchange of India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Multi Commodity Exchange of India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Multi Commodity Exchange of India is ₹3,479.80 and 52-week low of Multi Commodity Exchange of India is ₹1,461.00 as on .

How has the Multi Commodity Exchange of India performed historically in terms of returns? The Multi Commodity Exchange of India has shown returns of 0.3% over the past day, 0.3% for the past month, -12.95% over 3 months, 67.96% over 1 year, 101.13% across 3 years, and 53.18% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Multi Commodity Exchange of India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Multi Commodity Exchange of India are 43.83 and 23.73 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.30 per annum.

Source: Dion Global