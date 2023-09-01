Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|15.51
|11.51
|23.57
|27.37
|41.64
|17.57
|121.03
|24.99
|34.09
|97.84
|153.95
|73.05
|571.92
|353.95
|6.16
|3.45
|-14.11
|-10.64
|-17.73
|105.88
|127.46
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund
|24,92,885
|1.04
|414.12
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|18,51,010
|0.89
|307.49
|SBI Contra Fund
|10,46,404
|1.29
|173.83
|SBI Long Term Equity Fund
|9,92,312
|1.07
|164.84
|ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund
|9,17,205
|2.34
|152.37
|Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund
|8,29,140
|1.51
|137.74
|Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund
|6,95,000
|1.62
|115.45
|HSBC Midcap Fund
|4,79,000
|1
|79.57
|Invesco India Contra Fund
|4,76,258
|0.72
|79.12
|ICICI Prudential Long Term Equity Fund
|3,97,807
|0.59
|66.08
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|29 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|04 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/04/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909MH2002PLC135594 and registration number is 135594. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Administration of financial markets. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 329.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 51.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. is ₹8,609.80 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. is 57.8 and PB ratio of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. is 4.16 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. is ₹1,824.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. is ₹1,721.00 and 52-week low of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. is ₹1,156.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.