Here's the live share price of Samhi Hotels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Samhi Hotels has gained 2.13% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 11.23%.

Samhi Hotels’s current P/E of 18.08x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.