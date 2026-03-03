Here's the live share price of Samhi Hotels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Samhi Hotels has gained 2.13% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 11.23%.
Samhi Hotels’s current P/E of 18.08x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Samhi Hotels
|-1.66
|-6.12
|-14.02
|-26.58
|13.77
|3.57
|2.13
|Indian Hotels Company
|-3.77
|-4.40
|-11.35
|-15.82
|-10.39
|26.99
|38.55
|ITC Hotels
|-3.84
|-7.13
|-16.88
|-31.13
|6.44
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Jubilant Foodworks
|-1.84
|0.60
|-13.58
|-19.76
|-19.62
|4.87
|-4.12
|EIH
|-2.19
|-5.68
|-17.36
|-24.08
|-2.54
|24.85
|24.76
|Chalet Hotels
|-6.98
|-12.49
|-13.79
|-23.44
|4.86
|29.57
|35.19
|Ventive Hospitality
|0.25
|-7.08
|0.41
|-4.05
|27.74
|0.49
|0.29
|Travel Food Services
|-4.39
|7.06
|-10.35
|-8.51
|9.28
|3.00
|1.79
|Devyani International
|-5.40
|5.46
|-10.51
|-29.94
|-26.63
|-6.92
|-0.12
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
|0.87
|-0.94
|9.16
|7.07
|1.55
|0.51
|0.31
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|-0.31
|-14.31
|-30.33
|-33.13
|-9.82
|13.10
|22.52
|Westlife Foodworld
|0.76
|2.52
|-15.61
|-33.09
|-27.46
|-9.57
|-0.60
|Sapphire Foods India
|-7.84
|4.76
|-22.62
|-38.68
|-39.08
|-7.38
|-4.01
|Valor Estate
|-3.20
|-1.18
|-13.99
|-39.61
|-8.99
|16.42
|29.71
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India
|-1.55
|-5.54
|-10.85
|-21.10
|-1.86
|1.17
|12.75
|Juniper Hotels
|-2.56
|-8.51
|-10.69
|-27.01
|-16.52
|-19.19
|-12.00
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|-6.76
|-7.37
|-12.22
|-11.05
|-5.13
|15.69
|8.96
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|-0.61
|-0.16
|3.37
|-22.20
|-1.00
|-12.55
|-15.61
|Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels
|-3.23
|-5.19
|-8.82
|-23.51
|-13.58
|-15.79
|-9.80
|Brigade Hotel Ventures
|-3.58
|-3.78
|-21.37
|-30.70
|-30.56
|-11.45
|-7.04
Over the last one year, Samhi Hotels has gained 13.77% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-10.39%), ITC Hotels (6.44%), Jubilant Foodworks (-19.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Samhi Hotels has underperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.55%) and ITC Hotels (-0.68%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|164.96
|164.23
|10
|164.79
|164.97
|20
|166.89
|167.2
|50
|176.02
|173.82
|100
|183.3
|181.56
|200
|198.85
|187.59
In the latest quarter, Samhi Hotels remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 18.07%, FII holding fell to 44.14%, and public shareholding moved up to 37.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,19,07,432
|1.87
|201.69
|50,00,000
|1.86
|84.69
|32,73,774
|0.98
|55.45
|28,87,675
|0.81
|48.91
|20,28,581
|0.55
|34.36
|9,67,639
|1.52
|16.39
|7,92,100
|1.15
|13.42
|5,87,185
|2.91
|9.96
|5,39,368
|0.99
|9.14
|4,42,034
|0.24
|7.49
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 25, 2026, 4:35 PM IST
|Samhi Hotels - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Feb 25, 2026, 12:22 AM IST
|Samhi Hotels - Signing Of Operating Agreement(S) By Duet India Hotels (Navi Mumbai) Private Limited (100% Company''s Subsidia
|Feb 24, 2026, 11:59 PM IST
|Samhi Hotels - Sanction Received From KIADB On Layout Plans For Proposed Industrial Building Situated In Whitefield, Bangalor
|Feb 18, 2026, 12:01 AM IST
|Samhi Hotels - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 03, 2026, 10:20 PM IST
|Samhi Hotels - Earnings Call Transcript For Q3FY26
Samhi Hotels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/12/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U55101DL2010PLC211816 and registration number is 211816. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hotels and motels, inns, resorts providing short term lodging facilities; includes accommodation in house boats. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 155.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Samhi Hotels is ₹159.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Samhi Hotels is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Samhi Hotels is ₹3,528.24 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Samhi Hotels are ₹162.25 and ₹155.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Samhi Hotels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Samhi Hotels is ₹254.60 and 52-week low of Samhi Hotels is ₹120.35 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Samhi Hotels has shown returns of -1.85% over the past day, -9.91% for the past month, -18.71% over 3 months, 11.23% over 1 year, 3.57% across 3 years, and 2.13% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Samhi Hotels are 18.08 and 1.93 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.