Samhi Hotels Share Price

NSE
BSE

SAMHI HOTELS

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Hospitality
Theme
Hotel
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Samhi Hotels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹159.50 Closed
-1.85₹ -3.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Samhi Hotels Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹155.00₹162.25
₹159.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹120.35₹254.60
₹159.50
Open Price
₹155.00
Prev. Close
₹162.50
Volume
24,710

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Samhi Hotels has gained 2.13% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 11.23%.

Samhi Hotels’s current P/E of 18.08x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Samhi Hotels Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Samhi Hotels		-1.66-6.12-14.02-26.5813.773.572.13
Indian Hotels Company		-3.77-4.40-11.35-15.82-10.3926.9938.55
ITC Hotels		-3.84-7.13-16.88-31.136.44-1.13-0.68
Jubilant Foodworks		-1.840.60-13.58-19.76-19.624.87-4.12
EIH		-2.19-5.68-17.36-24.08-2.5424.8524.76
Chalet Hotels		-6.98-12.49-13.79-23.444.8629.5735.19
Ventive Hospitality		0.25-7.080.41-4.0527.740.490.29
Travel Food Services		-4.397.06-10.35-8.519.283.001.79
Devyani International		-5.405.46-10.51-29.94-26.63-6.92-0.12
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts		0.87-0.949.167.071.550.510.31
Lemon Tree Hotels		-0.31-14.31-30.33-33.13-9.8213.1022.52
Westlife Foodworld		0.762.52-15.61-33.09-27.46-9.57-0.60
Sapphire Foods India		-7.844.76-22.62-38.68-39.08-7.38-4.01
Valor Estate		-3.20-1.18-13.99-39.61-8.9916.4229.71
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India		-1.55-5.54-10.85-21.10-1.861.1712.75
Juniper Hotels		-2.56-8.51-10.69-27.01-16.52-19.19-12.00
India Tourism Development Corporation		-6.76-7.37-12.22-11.05-5.1315.698.96
Restaurant Brands Asia		-0.61-0.163.37-22.20-1.00-12.55-15.61
Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels		-3.23-5.19-8.82-23.51-13.58-15.79-9.80
Brigade Hotel Ventures		-3.58-3.78-21.37-30.70-30.56-11.45-7.04

Over the last one year, Samhi Hotels has gained 13.77% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-10.39%), ITC Hotels (6.44%), Jubilant Foodworks (-19.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Samhi Hotels has underperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.55%) and ITC Hotels (-0.68%).

Samhi Hotels Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Samhi Hotels Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5164.96164.23
10164.79164.97
20166.89167.2
50176.02173.82
100183.3181.56
200198.85187.59

Samhi Hotels Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Samhi Hotels remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 18.07%, FII holding fell to 44.14%, and public shareholding moved up to 37.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Samhi Hotels Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,19,07,4321.87201.69
50,00,0001.8684.69
32,73,7740.9855.45
28,87,6750.8148.91
20,28,5810.5534.36
9,67,6391.5216.39
7,92,1001.1513.42
5,87,1852.919.96
5,39,3680.999.14
4,42,0340.247.49

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Samhi Hotels Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 25, 2026, 4:35 PM ISTSamhi Hotels - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Feb 25, 2026, 12:22 AM ISTSamhi Hotels - Signing Of Operating Agreement(S) By Duet India Hotels (Navi Mumbai) Private Limited (100% Company''s Subsidia
Feb 24, 2026, 11:59 PM ISTSamhi Hotels - Sanction Received From KIADB On Layout Plans For Proposed Industrial Building Situated In Whitefield, Bangalor
Feb 18, 2026, 12:01 AM ISTSamhi Hotels - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 03, 2026, 10:20 PM ISTSamhi Hotels - Earnings Call Transcript For Q3FY26

About Samhi Hotels

Samhi Hotels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/12/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U55101DL2010PLC211816 and registration number is 211816. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hotels and motels, inns, resorts providing short term lodging facilities; includes accommodation in house boats. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 155.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Ashish Jakhanwala
    Chairman & M.D & CEO
  • Mr. Manav Thadani
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Ajish Abraham Jacob
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Michael David Holland
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Aditya Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Archana Capoor
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Krishan Dhawan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Samhi Hotels Share Price

What is the share price of Samhi Hotels?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Samhi Hotels is ₹159.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Samhi Hotels?

The Samhi Hotels is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Samhi Hotels?

The market cap of Samhi Hotels is ₹3,528.24 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Samhi Hotels?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Samhi Hotels are ₹162.25 and ₹155.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Samhi Hotels?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Samhi Hotels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Samhi Hotels is ₹254.60 and 52-week low of Samhi Hotels is ₹120.35 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Samhi Hotels performed historically in terms of returns?

The Samhi Hotels has shown returns of -1.85% over the past day, -9.91% for the past month, -18.71% over 3 months, 11.23% over 1 year, 3.57% across 3 years, and 2.13% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Samhi Hotels?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Samhi Hotels are 18.08 and 1.93 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Samhi Hotels News

