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Nirlon Share Price

NSE
BSE

NIRLON

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Diversified
Index
BSE 1000BSE ServicesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Nirlon along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹621.00 Closed
-0.46₹ -2.85
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Nirlon Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹618.00₹624.00
₹621.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹445.00₹664.20
₹621.00
Open Price
₹620.90
Prev. Close
₹623.85
Volume
525

Source: Dion Global

Nirlon Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Nirlon		0.300.166.4221.3517.2513.6915.67
3M India		3.981.859.76-1.4812.109.608.07
DCM Shriram		-1.59-2.46-19.20-12.38-24.305.600.87
EID Parry (India)		5.947.18-5.03-13.49-29.5618.1314.67
Nesco		-1.94-8.54-20.08-11.53-24.1514.3211.62
Pondy Oxides & Chemicals		-7.83-15.25-15.79-5.209.7971.5561.40
Balmer Lawrie & Company		1.94-2.47-10.70-3.96-15.555.025.34
South West Pinnacle Exploration		-2.356.395.024.9859.7920.5011.84
Davangere Sugar Company		-2.18-12.53-15.14-29.60-3.38-25.9316.42
Trishakti Industries		-1.5625.1844.1056.0223.60195.29124.98
Ruchi Infrastructure		-2.01-2.67-7.45-2.83-21.29-12.97-6.31
Eyantra Ventures		-2.70-4.43-18.46-29.97-29.8624.29187.98
Hilltone Software & Gases		-6.54-7.00-12.63-26.08-1.5326.9815.41
Janus Corporation		-4.84-4.45-45.24-58.85-19.59-3.95-27.24

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Nirlon has gained 17.25% compared to peers like 3M India (12.10%), DCM Shriram (-24.30%), EID Parry (India) (-29.56%). From a 5 year perspective, Nirlon has underperformed peers relative to 3M India (8.07%) and DCM Shriram (0.87%).

Nirlon Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Nirlon Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5621.28621.66
10622.75622.25
20624.49622.45
50620.02613.21
100578.73590.15
200540.96561.16

Source: Dion Global

Nirlon Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Nirlon saw a drop in promoter holding to 67.65%, while DII stake decreased to 0.01%, FII holding fell to 4.49%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.85% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Nirlon Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
58,2350.112.92

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Nirlon Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 13, 2026, 08:58 PM IST ISTNirlon - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 08, 2026, 08:05 PM IST ISTNirlon - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 29, 2026, 08:46 PM IST ISTNirlon - Nirlon Limited Will Be Holding The Board And Other Committee Meeting Including The Audit And Risk Management Commit
Jun 29, 2026, 08:35 PM IST ISTNirlon - Board Meeting Intimation for Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30,2026, Fixation Of The Record
May 29, 2026, 11:56 PM IST ISTNirlon - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript

Source: Dion Global

About Nirlon

Nirlon Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/03/1958 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120MH1958PLC011045 and registration number is 011045. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of industrial facilities such as refineries chemical plants etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 669.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 90.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajinder Pal Singh
    Chairman & Ind.Dire (Non-Exe)
  • Mr. Rahul Sagar
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Ms. Anjali Seth
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sridhar Srinivasan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kunnasagaran Chinniah
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. Arjun Khullar
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Nirlon Share Price

What is the share price of Nirlon?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nirlon is ₹621.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Nirlon?

The Nirlon is operating in the Diversified. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nirlon?

The market cap of Nirlon is ₹5,596.33 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Nirlon?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Nirlon are ₹624.00 and ₹618.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nirlon?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nirlon stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nirlon is ₹664.20 and 52-week low of Nirlon is ₹445.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Nirlon performed historically in terms of returns?

The Nirlon has shown returns of -0.46% over the past day, 0.16% for the past month, 6.42% over 3 months, 17.25% over 1 year, 13.69% across 3 years, and 15.67% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nirlon?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nirlon are 16.18 and 11.94 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 4.83 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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