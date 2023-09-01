Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.14
|13.71
|7.87
|25.82
|15.93
|83.64
|128.69
|-0.92
|4.35
|9.11
|32.69
|-4.63
|128.97
|107.72
|3.79
|-6.15
|3.61
|24.36
|2.57
|32.32
|162.17
|1.90
|-3.18
|7.42
|33.03
|30.16
|64.93
|161.40
|0.25
|-5.83
|7.05
|8.89
|2.13
|8.77
|8.77
|14.26
|2.96
|32.80
|29.61
|8.93
|41.18
|-36.68
|1.95
|-7.84
|-24.50
|-6.67
|-12.27
|66.70
|-32.07
|-11.09
|-17.07
|38.58
|85.50
|136.12
|7,450.49
|5,813.27
|-2.90
|-2.64
|37.93
|61.15
|16.16
|16.16
|16.16
|4.43
|38.22
|64.22
|54.84
|67.59
|73.75
|10.47
|-2.86
|13.11
|59.68
|56.27
|46.89
|219.17
|171.25
|4.89
|24.20
|27.99
|29.19
|7.62
|72.41
|-20.36
|0.98
|16.38
|59.61
|92.95
|64.52
|73.98
|202.10
|14.44
|82.26
|140.04
|162.05
|111.68
|111.68
|111.68
|15.33
|23.90
|70.88
|69.64
|69.64
|69.64
|69.64
|3.13
|7.67
|10.91
|-1.11
|2.62
|442.78
|220.84
|-2.43
|4.70
|-1.31
|-13.87
|-59.14
|0.80
|16.27
|1.86
|16.55
|126.74
|149.89
|192.04
|705.28
|781.42
|-5.73
|-19.64
|-25.03
|-21.05
|34.04
|432.00
|512.22
|9.74
|11.43
|14.85
|22.05
|16.28
|85.03
|80.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Nirlon Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/03/1958 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120MH1958PLC011045 and registration number is 011045. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of industrial facilities such as refineries chemical plants etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 383.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 90.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Nirlon Ltd. is ₹4,62.07 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Nirlon Ltd. is 21.0 and PB ratio of Nirlon Ltd. is 10.11 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nirlon Ltd. is ₹450.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nirlon Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nirlon Ltd. is ₹475.05 and 52-week low of Nirlon Ltd. is ₹301.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.