What is the share price of Nirlon? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nirlon is ₹621.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Nirlon? The Nirlon is operating in the Diversified. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nirlon? The market cap of Nirlon is ₹5,596.33 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Nirlon? Today’s highest and lowest price of Nirlon are ₹624.00 and ₹618.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nirlon? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nirlon stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nirlon is ₹664.20 and 52-week low of Nirlon is ₹445.00 as on .

How has the Nirlon performed historically in terms of returns? The Nirlon has shown returns of -0.46% over the past day, 0.16% for the past month, 6.42% over 3 months, 17.25% over 1 year, 13.69% across 3 years, and 15.67% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nirlon? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nirlon are 16.18 and 11.94 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 4.83 per annum.

Source: Dion Global