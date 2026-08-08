Here's the live share price of Nirlon along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Nirlon
|0.30
|0.16
|6.42
|21.35
|17.25
|13.69
|15.67
|3M India
|3.98
|1.85
|9.76
|-1.48
|12.10
|9.60
|8.07
|DCM Shriram
|-1.59
|-2.46
|-19.20
|-12.38
|-24.30
|5.60
|0.87
|EID Parry (India)
|5.94
|7.18
|-5.03
|-13.49
|-29.56
|18.13
|14.67
|Nesco
|-1.94
|-8.54
|-20.08
|-11.53
|-24.15
|14.32
|11.62
|Pondy Oxides & Chemicals
|-7.83
|-15.25
|-15.79
|-5.20
|9.79
|71.55
|61.40
|Balmer Lawrie & Company
|1.94
|-2.47
|-10.70
|-3.96
|-15.55
|5.02
|5.34
|South West Pinnacle Exploration
|-2.35
|6.39
|5.02
|4.98
|59.79
|20.50
|11.84
|Davangere Sugar Company
|-2.18
|-12.53
|-15.14
|-29.60
|-3.38
|-25.93
|16.42
|Trishakti Industries
|-1.56
|25.18
|44.10
|56.02
|23.60
|195.29
|124.98
|Ruchi Infrastructure
|-2.01
|-2.67
|-7.45
|-2.83
|-21.29
|-12.97
|-6.31
|Eyantra Ventures
|-2.70
|-4.43
|-18.46
|-29.97
|-29.86
|24.29
|187.98
|Hilltone Software & Gases
|-6.54
|-7.00
|-12.63
|-26.08
|-1.53
|26.98
|15.41
|Janus Corporation
|-4.84
|-4.45
|-45.24
|-58.85
|-19.59
|-3.95
|-27.24
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Nirlon has gained 17.25% compared to peers like 3M India (12.10%), DCM Shriram (-24.30%), EID Parry (India) (-29.56%). From a 5 year perspective, Nirlon has underperformed peers relative to 3M India (8.07%) and DCM Shriram (0.87%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|621.28
|621.66
|10
|622.75
|622.25
|20
|624.49
|622.45
|50
|620.02
|613.21
|100
|578.73
|590.15
|200
|540.96
|561.16
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Nirlon saw a drop in promoter holding to 67.65%, while DII stake decreased to 0.01%, FII holding fell to 4.49%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.85% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|58,235
|0.11
|2.92
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 13, 2026, 08:58 PM IST IST
|Nirlon - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 08, 2026, 08:05 PM IST IST
|Nirlon - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 29, 2026, 08:46 PM IST IST
|Nirlon - Nirlon Limited Will Be Holding The Board And Other Committee Meeting Including The Audit And Risk Management Commit
|Jun 29, 2026, 08:35 PM IST IST
|Nirlon - Board Meeting Intimation for Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30,2026, Fixation Of The Record
|May 29, 2026, 11:56 PM IST IST
|Nirlon - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Source: Dion Global
Nirlon Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/03/1958 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120MH1958PLC011045 and registration number is 011045. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of industrial facilities such as refineries chemical plants etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 669.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 90.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nirlon is ₹621.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Nirlon is operating in the Diversified. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Nirlon is ₹5,596.33 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Nirlon are ₹624.00 and ₹618.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nirlon stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nirlon is ₹664.20 and 52-week low of Nirlon is ₹445.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Nirlon has shown returns of -0.46% over the past day, 0.16% for the past month, 6.42% over 3 months, 17.25% over 1 year, 13.69% across 3 years, and 15.67% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nirlon are 16.18 and 11.94 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 4.83 per annum.
Source: Dion Global