Nirlon Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/03/1958 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120MH1958PLC011045 and registration number is 011045. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of industrial facilities such as refineries chemical plants etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 383.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 90.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.