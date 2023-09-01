Follow Us

NIRLON LTD.

Sector : Miscellaneous | Smallcap | BSE
₹450.75 Closed
0.944.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Nirlon Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹445.00₹453.00
₹450.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹301.10₹475.05
₹450.75
Open Price
₹453.00
Prev. Close
₹446.55
Volume
29,446

Nirlon Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1453.47
  • R2457.23
  • R3461.47
  • Pivot
    449.23
  • S1445.47
  • S2441.23
  • S3437.47

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5366.89442.47
  • 10360.36434.56
  • 20359.15423.89
  • 50368.98411.04
  • 100372.22401.22
  • 200379.53389.68

Nirlon Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.1413.717.8725.8215.9383.64128.69
-0.924.359.1132.69-4.63128.97107.72
3.79-6.153.6124.362.5732.32162.17
1.90-3.187.4233.0330.1664.93161.40
0.25-5.837.058.892.138.778.77
14.262.9632.8029.618.9341.18-36.68
1.95-7.84-24.50-6.67-12.2766.70-32.07
-11.09-17.0738.5885.50136.127,450.495,813.27
-2.90-2.6437.9361.1516.1616.1616.16
4.4338.2264.2254.8467.5973.7510.47
-2.8613.1159.6856.2746.89219.17171.25
4.8924.2027.9929.197.6272.41-20.36
0.9816.3859.6192.9564.5273.98202.10
14.4482.26140.04162.05111.68111.68111.68
15.3323.9070.8869.6469.6469.6469.64
3.137.6710.91-1.112.62442.78220.84
-2.434.70-1.31-13.87-59.140.8016.27
1.8616.55126.74149.89192.04705.28781.42
-5.73-19.64-25.03-21.0534.04432.00512.22
9.7411.4314.8522.0516.2885.0380.75

Nirlon Ltd. Share Holdings

Nirlon Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Nirlon Ltd.

Nirlon Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/03/1958 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120MH1958PLC011045 and registration number is 011045. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of industrial facilities such as refineries chemical plants etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 383.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 90.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajinder Pal Singh
    Chairman & Ind.Dire (Non-Exe)
  • Mr. Rahul V Sagar
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Ms. Anjali Seth
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sridhar Srinivasan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kunnasagaran Chinniah
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. Kunal V Sagar
    Director

FAQs on Nirlon Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Nirlon Ltd.?

The market cap of Nirlon Ltd. is ₹4,62.07 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Nirlon Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Nirlon Ltd. is 21.0 and PB ratio of Nirlon Ltd. is 10.11 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Nirlon Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nirlon Ltd. is ₹450.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nirlon Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nirlon Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nirlon Ltd. is ₹475.05 and 52-week low of Nirlon Ltd. is ₹301.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

