Here's the live share price of Emcure Pharmaceuticals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Emcure Pharmaceuticals has gained 1.24% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 45.11%.
Emcure Pharmaceuticals’s current P/E of 31.49x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Emcure Pharmaceuticals
|0.72
|-4.03
|3.74
|5.32
|51.31
|2.07
|1.24
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|1.28
|2.93
|-2.94
|10.96
|10.57
|21.94
|22.94
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.17
|2.93
|-0.99
|3.68
|15.38
|30.87
|12.38
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-0.69
|7.97
|17.50
|21.14
|47.61
|43.03
|28.46
|Cipla
|1.93
|2.22
|-10.36
|-14.39
|-3.95
|15.44
|10.72
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|-0.37
|4.83
|1.10
|2.54
|15.61
|13.43
|7.54
|Lupin
|2.75
|5.79
|11.17
|18.52
|18.49
|51.70
|16.87
|Mankind Pharma
|9.42
|4.22
|1.85
|-12.21
|-3.29
|16.42
|9.55
|Zydus Lifesciences
|0.28
|0.43
|-3.10
|-10.07
|4.15
|24.25
|15.28
|Aurobindo Pharma
|3.99
|-1.21
|0.27
|17.03
|14.14
|38.08
|6.58
|Alkem Laboratories
|1.25
|-2.43
|-1.53
|5.08
|21.11
|20.81
|14.39
|Biocon
|-0.12
|4.74
|-4.94
|7.90
|27.88
|20.03
|-0.65
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.99
|8.57
|8.02
|5.90
|61.91
|72.13
|34.69
|Laurus Labs
|3.12
|8.82
|4.30
|21.34
|101.01
|50.44
|23.84
|Abbott India
|2.27
|0.26
|-6.76
|-17.38
|-13.62
|10.16
|13.02
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.93
|4.41
|0.89
|-8.32
|1.10
|24.31
|10.77
|Anthem Biosciences
|-1.24
|13.15
|3.66
|-16.54
|-5.94
|-2.02
|-1.22
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.97
|5.22
|4.36
|11.63
|11.48
|23.52
|9.00
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.66
|3.15
|13.99
|16.19
|21.68
|36.27
|20.47
|J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
|0.19
|9.44
|17.49
|20.00
|29.85
|28.59
|28.10
Over the last one year, Emcure Pharmaceuticals has gained 51.31% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (10.57%), Divi's Laboratories (15.38%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (47.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Emcure Pharmaceuticals has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.94%) and Divi's Laboratories (12.38%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,438.34
|1,447.39
|10
|1,451.96
|1,452.81
|20
|1,476.9
|1,464.85
|50
|1,473.43
|1,462.71
|100
|1,426.25
|1,434.19
|200
|1,383.57
|1,395.29
In the latest quarter, Emcure Pharmaceuticals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 6.10%, FII holding rose to 3.59%, and public shareholding moved down to 12.43% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|21,40,625
|0.64
|313.34
|13,49,941
|1.32
|197.6
|7,46,337
|1.39
|109.25
|6,23,160
|0.61
|91.22
|5,70,564
|0.56
|83.52
|4,87,649
|0.6
|71.38
|4,39,742
|0.99
|64.37
|3,88,087
|1.91
|56.81
|2,96,035
|0.6
|43.33
|2,81,344
|0.21
|41.18
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Mar 02, 2026, 8:17 PM IST
|Emcure Pharma. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Feb 20, 2026, 11:54 PM IST
|Emcure Pharma. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Feb 18, 2026, 1:43 AM IST
|Emcure Pharma. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 18, 2026, 1:34 AM IST
|Emcure Pharma. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 18, 2026, 1:16 AM IST
|Emcure Pharma. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/04/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231PN1981PLC024251 and registration number is 024251. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Chemical and chemical products, pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4381.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 189.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Emcure Pharmaceuticals is ₹1,445.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Emcure Pharmaceuticals is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Emcure Pharmaceuticals is ₹27,393.23 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Emcure Pharmaceuticals are ₹1,451.40 and ₹1,390.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Emcure Pharmaceuticals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Emcure Pharmaceuticals is ₹1,585.50 and 52-week low of Emcure Pharmaceuticals is ₹890.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Emcure Pharmaceuticals has shown returns of -0.66% over the past day, 0.81% for the past month, 2.12% over 3 months, 45.11% over 1 year, 2.07% across 3 years, and 1.24% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Emcure Pharmaceuticals are 31.49 and 5.51 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.21 per annum.