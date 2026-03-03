Facebook Pixel Code
Emcure Pharmaceuticals Share Price

NSE
BSE

EMCURE PHARMACEUTICALS

Midcap | BSE
Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Index
BSE 1000BSE 500BSE MidCap

Here's the live share price of Emcure Pharmaceuticals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,445.00 Closed
-0.66₹ -9.55
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,390.00₹1,451.40
₹1,445.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹890.00₹1,585.50
₹1,445.00
Open Price
₹1,399.25
Prev. Close
₹1,454.55
Volume
5,433

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Emcure Pharmaceuticals has gained 1.24% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 45.11%.

Emcure Pharmaceuticals’s current P/E of 31.49x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Emcure Pharmaceuticals		0.72-4.033.745.3251.312.071.24
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		1.282.93-2.9410.9610.5721.9422.94
Divi's Laboratories		2.172.93-0.993.6815.3830.8712.38
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-0.697.9717.5021.1447.6143.0328.46
Cipla		1.932.22-10.36-14.39-3.9515.4410.72
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		-0.374.831.102.5415.6113.437.54
Lupin		2.755.7911.1718.5218.4951.7016.87
Mankind Pharma		9.424.221.85-12.21-3.2916.429.55
Zydus Lifesciences		0.280.43-3.10-10.074.1524.2515.28
Aurobindo Pharma		3.99-1.210.2717.0314.1438.086.58
Alkem Laboratories		1.25-2.43-1.535.0821.1120.8114.39
Biocon		-0.124.74-4.947.9027.8820.03-0.65
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.998.578.025.9061.9172.1334.69
Laurus Labs		3.128.824.3021.34101.0150.4423.84
Abbott India		2.270.26-6.76-17.38-13.6210.1613.02
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.934.410.89-8.321.1024.3110.77
Anthem Biosciences		-1.2413.153.66-16.54-5.94-2.02-1.22
Ipca Laboratories		-0.975.224.3611.6311.4823.529.00
Ajanta Pharma		0.663.1513.9916.1921.6836.2720.47
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals		0.199.4417.4920.0029.8528.5928.10

Over the last one year, Emcure Pharmaceuticals has gained 51.31% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (10.57%), Divi's Laboratories (15.38%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (47.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Emcure Pharmaceuticals has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.94%) and Divi's Laboratories (12.38%).

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,438.341,447.39
101,451.961,452.81
201,476.91,464.85
501,473.431,462.71
1001,426.251,434.19
2001,383.571,395.29

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Emcure Pharmaceuticals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 6.10%, FII holding rose to 3.59%, and public shareholding moved down to 12.43% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
21,40,6250.64313.34
13,49,9411.32197.6
7,46,3371.39109.25
6,23,1600.6191.22
5,70,5640.5683.52
4,87,6490.671.38
4,39,7420.9964.37
3,88,0871.9156.81
2,96,0350.643.33
2,81,3440.2141.18

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Mar 02, 2026, 8:17 PM ISTEmcure Pharma. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Feb 20, 2026, 11:54 PM ISTEmcure Pharma. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Feb 18, 2026, 1:43 AM ISTEmcure Pharma. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 18, 2026, 1:34 AM ISTEmcure Pharma. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 18, 2026, 1:16 AM ISTEmcure Pharma. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot

About Emcure Pharmaceuticals

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/04/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231PN1981PLC024251 and registration number is 024251. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Chemical and chemical products, pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4381.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 189.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Berjis Minoo Desai
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Satish Ramanlal Mehta
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Sunil Rajanikant Mehta
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Namita Vikas Thapar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Samit Satish Mehta
    Whole Time Director
  • Dr. Mukund Keshao Gurjar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vijay Keshav Gokhale
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Palamadai Sundararajan Jayakumar
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Vidya Rajiv Yeravdekar
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Shailesh Kripalu Ayyangar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Emcure Pharmaceuticals Share Price

What is the share price of Emcure Pharmaceuticals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Emcure Pharmaceuticals is ₹1,445.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Emcure Pharmaceuticals?

The Emcure Pharmaceuticals is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Emcure Pharmaceuticals?

The market cap of Emcure Pharmaceuticals is ₹27,393.23 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Emcure Pharmaceuticals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Emcure Pharmaceuticals are ₹1,451.40 and ₹1,390.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Emcure Pharmaceuticals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Emcure Pharmaceuticals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Emcure Pharmaceuticals is ₹1,585.50 and 52-week low of Emcure Pharmaceuticals is ₹890.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Emcure Pharmaceuticals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Emcure Pharmaceuticals has shown returns of -0.66% over the past day, 0.81% for the past month, 2.12% over 3 months, 45.11% over 1 year, 2.07% across 3 years, and 1.24% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Emcure Pharmaceuticals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Emcure Pharmaceuticals are 31.49 and 5.51 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.21 per annum.

Emcure Pharmaceuticals News

