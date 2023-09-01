What is the Market Cap of Carborundum Universal Ltd.? The market cap of Carborundum Universal Ltd. is ₹21,592.24 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Carborundum Universal Ltd.? P/E ratio of Carborundum Universal Ltd. is 52.14 and PB ratio of Carborundum Universal Ltd. is 9.13 as on .

What is the share price of Carborundum Universal Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Carborundum Universal Ltd. is ₹1,136.35 as on .