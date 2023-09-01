Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.26
|-12.02
|-2.11
|16.14
|33.57
|329.44
|200.74
|0
|-7.81
|6.24
|23.35
|1.43
|349.85
|319.44
|2.81
|0.68
|46.79
|63.10
|72.39
|308.12
|272.10
|8.03
|-2.56
|20.35
|30.42
|0.88
|76.80
|1.93
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Small Cap Fund
|49,39,842
|2.99
|598.12
|Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|36,30,984
|3.79
|439.64
|SBI Multicap Fund
|35,00,000
|3.29
|423.78
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|32,65,582
|1.15
|395.4
|SBI Flexi Cap Fund
|32,22,000
|2.18
|390.12
|SBI Magnum Midcap Fund
|31,00,000
|3.18
|375.35
|HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|22,49,700
|2.53
|272.39
|Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund
|18,12,883
|2.41
|219.5
|HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|16,78,000
|0.96
|203.17
|Axis Small Cap Fund
|16,50,618
|1.33
|199.86
Carborundum Universal Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/04/1954 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29224TN1954PLC000318 and registration number is 000318. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Abrasives And Grinding Wheels. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2215.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Carborundum Universal Ltd. is ₹21,592.24 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Carborundum Universal Ltd. is 52.14 and PB ratio of Carborundum Universal Ltd. is 9.13 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Carborundum Universal Ltd. is ₹1,136.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Carborundum Universal Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Carborundum Universal Ltd. is ₹1,304.90 and 52-week low of Carborundum Universal Ltd. is ₹788.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.