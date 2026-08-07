Here's the live share price of Carborundum Universal along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Carborundum Universal
|4.28
|0.43
|10.59
|33.73
|29.89
|-1.83
|9.91
|Grindwell Norton
|0.01
|4.40
|27.75
|28.16
|41.57
|-3.59
|11.78
|Wendt (India)
|-0.60
|3.38
|15.92
|13.37
|-16.67
|-15.54
|14.13
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Carborundum Universal has gained 29.89% compared to peers like Grindwell Norton (41.57%), Wendt (India) (-16.67%). From a 5 year perspective, Carborundum Universal has underperformed peers relative to Grindwell Norton (11.78%) and Wendt (India) (14.13%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,066.34
|1,077.23
|10
|1,067.67
|1,074.72
|20
|1,074.77
|1,079.6
|50
|1,087.9
|1,069.2
|100
|993.35
|1,022.37
|200
|922.68
|984.4
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Carborundum Universal remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 29.05%, FII holding rose to 11.13%, and public shareholding unchanged at 20.91% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|49,39,842
|1.45
|582.01
|40,35,182
|0.61
|475.43
|35,08,647
|1.74
|413.39
|31,00,000
|0.74
|365.24
|30,00,000
|1.47
|353.46
|23,89,281
|2.25
|281.51
|23,74,775
|1.5
|279.8
|18,13,724
|0.45
|213.69
|18,08,217
|0.72
|213.04
|17,72,819
|0.92
|208.87
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:42 PM IST IST
|Carborundum Uni. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:21 PM IST IST
|Carborundum Uni. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Aug 07, 2026, 07:42 PM IST IST
|Carborundum Uni. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 07, 2026, 07:35 PM IST IST
|Carborundum Uni. - Unaudited Financial Results
|Aug 07, 2026, 07:30 PM IST IST
|Carborundum Uni. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Carborundum Universal Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/04/1954 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29224TN1954PLC000318 and registration number is 000318. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of millstones, sharpening or polishing stones and natural or artificial abrasive products, including abrasive powder or grain on a base of textile material, paper, paper board or other material. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3062.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Carborundum Universal is ₹1,110.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Carborundum Universal is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Carborundum Universal is ₹21,145.33 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Carborundum Universal are ₹1,110.00 and ₹1,060.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Carborundum Universal stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Carborundum Universal is ₹1,306.40 and 52-week low of Carborundum Universal is ₹734.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Carborundum Universal has shown returns of 3.82% over the past day, 0.43% for the past month, 10.59% over 3 months, 29.89% over 1 year, -1.83% across 3 years, and 9.91% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Carborundum Universal are 108.59 and 5.42 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.36 per annum.
Source: Dion Global