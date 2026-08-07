What is the share price of Carborundum Universal? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Carborundum Universal is ₹1,110.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Carborundum Universal? The Carborundum Universal is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Carborundum Universal? The market cap of Carborundum Universal is ₹21,145.33 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Carborundum Universal? Today’s highest and lowest price of Carborundum Universal are ₹1,110.00 and ₹1,060.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Carborundum Universal? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Carborundum Universal stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Carborundum Universal is ₹1,306.40 and 52-week low of Carborundum Universal is ₹734.65 as on .

How has the Carborundum Universal performed historically in terms of returns? The Carborundum Universal has shown returns of 3.82% over the past day, 0.43% for the past month, 10.59% over 3 months, 29.89% over 1 year, -1.83% across 3 years, and 9.91% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Carborundum Universal? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Carborundum Universal are 108.59 and 5.42 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.36 per annum.

Source: Dion Global