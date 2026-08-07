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Carborundum Universal Share Price

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BSE

CARBORUNDUM UNIVERSAL

Murugappa Group | Midcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Capital GoodsBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Carborundum Universal along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,110.00 Closed
3.82₹ 40.85
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Carborundum Universal Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,060.00₹1,110.00
₹1,110.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹734.65₹1,306.40
₹1,110.00
Open Price
₹1,070.00
Prev. Close
₹1,069.15
Volume
32,552

Source: Dion Global

Carborundum Universal Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Carborundum Universal		4.280.4310.5933.7329.89-1.839.91
Grindwell Norton		0.014.4027.7528.1641.57-3.5911.78
Wendt (India)		-0.603.3815.9213.37-16.67-15.5414.13

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Carborundum Universal has gained 29.89% compared to peers like Grindwell Norton (41.57%), Wendt (India) (-16.67%). From a 5 year perspective, Carborundum Universal has underperformed peers relative to Grindwell Norton (11.78%) and Wendt (India) (14.13%).

Carborundum Universal Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Carborundum Universal Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,066.341,077.23
101,067.671,074.72
201,074.771,079.6
501,087.91,069.2
100993.351,022.37
200922.68984.4

Source: Dion Global

Carborundum Universal Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Carborundum Universal remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 29.05%, FII holding rose to 11.13%, and public shareholding unchanged at 20.91% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Carborundum Universal Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
49,39,8421.45582.01
40,35,1820.61475.43
35,08,6471.74413.39
31,00,0000.74365.24
30,00,0001.47353.46
23,89,2812.25281.51
23,74,7751.5279.8
18,13,7240.45213.69
18,08,2170.72213.04
17,72,8190.92208.87

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Carborundum Universal Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:42 PM IST ISTCarborundum Uni. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
Aug 07, 2026, 10:21 PM IST ISTCarborundum Uni. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Aug 07, 2026, 07:42 PM IST ISTCarborundum Uni. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 07, 2026, 07:35 PM IST ISTCarborundum Uni. - Unaudited Financial Results
Aug 07, 2026, 07:30 PM IST ISTCarborundum Uni. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Carborundum Universal

Carborundum Universal Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/04/1954 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29224TN1954PLC000318 and registration number is 000318. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of millstones, sharpening or polishing stones and natural or artificial abrasive products, including abrasive powder or grain on a base of textile material, paper, paper board or other material. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3062.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. M M Murugappan
    Chairman
  • Mr. Sridharan Rangarajan
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sujjain S Talwar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sriram Viji
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Usha Rajeev
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Muthiah Murugappan Muthiah
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. D B Venkatesh Varma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Carborundum Universal Share Price

What is the share price of Carborundum Universal?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Carborundum Universal is ₹1,110.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Carborundum Universal?

The Carborundum Universal is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Carborundum Universal?

The market cap of Carborundum Universal is ₹21,145.33 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Carborundum Universal?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Carborundum Universal are ₹1,110.00 and ₹1,060.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Carborundum Universal?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Carborundum Universal stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Carborundum Universal is ₹1,306.40 and 52-week low of Carborundum Universal is ₹734.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Carborundum Universal performed historically in terms of returns?

The Carborundum Universal has shown returns of 3.82% over the past day, 0.43% for the past month, 10.59% over 3 months, 29.89% over 1 year, -1.83% across 3 years, and 9.91% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Carborundum Universal?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Carborundum Universal are 108.59 and 5.42 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.36 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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