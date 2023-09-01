Follow Us

CARBORUNDUM UNIVERSAL LTD.

Sector : Abrasives And Grinding Wheels | Largecap | NSE
₹1,136.35 Closed
0.010.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Carborundum Universal Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,112.05₹1,141.90
₹1,136.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹788.15₹1,304.90
₹1,136.35
Open Price
₹1,136.95
Prev. Close
₹1,136.25
Volume
1,76,867

Carborundum Universal Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,148.05
  • R21,159.9
  • R31,177.9
  • Pivot
    1,130.05
  • S11,118.2
  • S21,100.2
  • S31,088.35

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5856.951,136.62
  • 10869.531,133.44
  • 20869.331,140.74
  • 50858.511,154.83
  • 100803.471,129.93
  • 200807.521,059

Carborundum Universal Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.26-12.02-2.1116.1433.57329.44200.74
0-7.816.2423.351.43349.85319.44
2.810.6846.7963.1072.39308.12272.10
8.03-2.5620.3530.420.8876.801.93

Carborundum Universal Ltd. Share Holdings

Carborundum Universal Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Small Cap Fund49,39,8422.99598.12
Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan36,30,9843.79439.64
SBI Multicap Fund35,00,0003.29423.78
Nippon India Small Cap Fund32,65,5821.15395.4
SBI Flexi Cap Fund32,22,0002.18390.12
SBI Magnum Midcap Fund31,00,0003.18375.35
HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan22,49,7002.53272.39
Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund18,12,8832.41219.5
HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan16,78,0000.96203.17
Axis Small Cap Fund16,50,6181.33199.86
View All Mutual Funds

Carborundum Universal Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
  • Shareholders meeting
    Enclosed Voting results and Consolidated Scrutiniser s report of the 69thAnnual General Meeting of the Company held on 2nd August 2023.
    04-Aug, 2023 | 02:45 PM

About Carborundum Universal Ltd.

Carborundum Universal Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/04/1954 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29224TN1954PLC000318 and registration number is 000318. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Abrasives And Grinding Wheels. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2215.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. M M Murugappan
    Chairman
  • Mr. N Ananthaseshan
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Jayavarthanavelu
    Director
  • Mr. Aroon Raman
    Director
  • Mr. Sridharan Rangarajan
    Director
  • Mr. P S Raghavan
    Director
  • Mr. Sujjain S Talwar
    Director
  • Mr. Soundara Kumar
    Director

FAQs on Carborundum Universal Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Carborundum Universal Ltd.?

The market cap of Carborundum Universal Ltd. is ₹21,592.24 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Carborundum Universal Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Carborundum Universal Ltd. is 52.14 and PB ratio of Carborundum Universal Ltd. is 9.13 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Carborundum Universal Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Carborundum Universal Ltd. is ₹1,136.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Carborundum Universal Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Carborundum Universal Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Carborundum Universal Ltd. is ₹1,304.90 and 52-week low of Carborundum Universal Ltd. is ₹788.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

