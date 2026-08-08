Here's the live share price of Jubilant Pharmova along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Jubilant Pharmova
|-0.72
|-4.82
|-5.42
|-1.57
|-16.21
|33.18
|7.27
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Jubilant Pharmova has declined 16.21% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Jubilant Pharmova has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|953.89
|937.13
|10
|966.91
|951.11
|20
|979.28
|963.77
|50
|977.3
|967.73
|100
|940.68
|965.96
|200
|988.33
|978.71
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Jubilant Pharmova remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 12.40%, FII holding fell to 15.87%, and public shareholding moved down to 23.50% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|37,59,337
|1.28
|364.99
|29,47,185
|0.85
|286.14
|18,73,926
|0.65
|181.94
|11,35,101
|5.33
|110.21
|5,78,400
|1.05
|56.16
|5,00,687
|0.85
|48.61
|1,36,136
|0.91
|13.22
|1,05,213
|0.85
|10.22
|89,675
|0.67
|8.71
|63,087
|0.61
|6.13
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:27 PM IST IST
|Jubilant Pharmova - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:12 PM IST IST
|Jubilant Pharmova - Board Meeting Intimation for Postponement And Rescheduling Of Board Meeting Scheduled For August 10, 2026
|Aug 03, 2026, 04:34 AM IST IST
|Jubilant Pharmova - Newspaper Advertisements Titled ''Notice Of 48Th Annual General Meeting, E-Voting, Record Date And Final
|Aug 02, 2026, 04:26 AM IST IST
|Jubilant Pharmova - Intimation To Shareholders About Deduction Of Tax At Source (TDS) On Final Dividend For FY 2025-26, If Ap
|Aug 02, 2026, 04:16 AM IST IST
|Jubilant Pharmova - Intimation Regarding Letter Dispatched To The Shareholders Whose Email Ids Are Not Registered, For AGM No
Source: Dion Global
Jubilant Pharmova Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/06/1978 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24116UP1978PLC004624 and registration number is 004624. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 263.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jubilant Pharmova is ₹928.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jubilant Pharmova is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Jubilant Pharmova is ₹14,782.09 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Jubilant Pharmova are ₹942.90 and ₹913.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jubilant Pharmova stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jubilant Pharmova is ₹1,183.90 and 52-week low of Jubilant Pharmova is ₹783.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jubilant Pharmova has shown returns of 0.33% over the past day, -4.82% for the past month, -5.42% over 3 months, -16.21% over 1 year, 33.18% across 3 years, and 7.27% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jubilant Pharmova are 37.09 and 2.08 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.54 per annum.
Source: Dion Global