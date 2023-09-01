Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|5.14
|25.92
|42.09
|53.97
|38.43
|-40.16
|-35.78
|0.33
|-2.93
|12.38
|15.71
|27.32
|112.87
|69.16
|2.94
|5.66
|29.05
|38.39
|21.70
|69.03
|91.80
|-1.31
|-1.39
|1.80
|26.14
|-0.28
|11.08
|178.84
|-3.45
|-1.54
|22.58
|28.45
|32.79
|28.22
|115.16
|-3.94
|-3.18
|22.90
|20.58
|20.58
|20.58
|20.58
|-2.51
|-3.22
|19.50
|29.55
|64.70
|62.26
|51.31
|-7.88
|-10.01
|0.58
|20.99
|16.26
|31.75
|95.63
|1.50
|10.68
|34.67
|65.37
|65.54
|15.14
|16.84
|-2.24
|-5.19
|5.08
|10.95
|23.05
|38.40
|170.64
|-0.72
|0.49
|24.87
|77.40
|52.58
|0.68
|17.52
|-1.69
|-9.30
|6.96
|15.92
|22.16
|28.86
|64.41
|1.92
|1.76
|6.11
|14.59
|-13.69
|-35.78
|-15.33
|13.97
|35.22
|89.04
|36.35
|-29.53
|-3.12
|-3.12
|1.18
|2.29
|8.28
|7.53
|-0.57
|-8.44
|-17.18
|-2.12
|-4.12
|22.64
|7.13
|-3.82
|-14.11
|125.25
|-1.51
|8.68
|32.23
|40.52
|55.07
|267.27
|719.86
|1.19
|1.74
|30.53
|45.45
|24.59
|76.81
|105.91
|2.35
|10.70
|16.49
|26.26
|-30.91
|76.62
|353.57
|2.34
|-3.99
|24.14
|76.36
|104.28
|56.58
|14.14
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Pharma Fund
|5,50,339
|0.39
|20.77
|Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|41,381
|0.26
|1.56
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|26,858
|0.26
|1.01
|SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|17,006
|0.26
|0.64
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|9,663
|0.26
|0.36
|HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF
|4,433
|0.26
|0.17
|Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund
|2,958
|0.02
|0.11
|HDFC Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|2,756
|0.27
|0.1
|Motilal Oswal S&P BSE Healthcare ETF
|744
|0.38
|0.03
|Edelweiss Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|614
|0.26
|0.02
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|19 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|03 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|02 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Jubilant Pharmova Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/06/1978 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24116UP1978PLC004624 and registration number is 004624. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic chemicals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 87.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Jubilant Pharmova Ltd. is ₹7,463.12 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Jubilant Pharmova Ltd. is -122.38 and PB ratio of Jubilant Pharmova Ltd. is 1.38 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jubilant Pharmova Ltd. is ₹469.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jubilant Pharmova Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jubilant Pharmova Ltd. is ₹476.00 and 52-week low of Jubilant Pharmova Ltd. is ₹268.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.