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Jubilant Pharmova Share Price

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BSE

JUBILANT PHARMOVA

Bhartia Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE HealthcareBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Jubilant Pharmova along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹928.05 Closed
0.33₹ 3.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Jubilant Pharmova Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹913.00₹942.90
₹928.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹783.75₹1,183.90
₹928.05
Open Price
₹924.00
Prev. Close
₹925.00
Volume
10,233

Source: Dion Global

Jubilant Pharmova Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Jubilant Pharmova		-0.72-4.82-5.42-1.57-16.2133.187.27
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Jubilant Pharmova has declined 16.21% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Jubilant Pharmova has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Jubilant Pharmova Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Jubilant Pharmova Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5953.89937.13
10966.91951.11
20979.28963.77
50977.3967.73
100940.68965.96
200988.33978.71

Source: Dion Global

Jubilant Pharmova Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Jubilant Pharmova remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 12.40%, FII holding fell to 15.87%, and public shareholding moved down to 23.50% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Jubilant Pharmova Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
37,59,3371.28364.99
29,47,1850.85286.14
18,73,9260.65181.94
11,35,1015.33110.21
5,78,4001.0556.16
5,00,6870.8548.61
1,36,1360.9113.22
1,05,2130.8510.22
89,6750.678.71
63,0870.616.13

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Jubilant Pharmova Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 10:27 PM IST ISTJubilant Pharmova - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 05, 2026, 10:12 PM IST ISTJubilant Pharmova - Board Meeting Intimation for Postponement And Rescheduling Of Board Meeting Scheduled For August 10, 2026
Aug 03, 2026, 04:34 AM IST ISTJubilant Pharmova - Newspaper Advertisements Titled ''Notice Of 48Th Annual General Meeting, E-Voting, Record Date And Final
Aug 02, 2026, 04:26 AM IST ISTJubilant Pharmova - Intimation To Shareholders About Deduction Of Tax At Source (TDS) On Final Dividend For FY 2025-26, If Ap
Aug 02, 2026, 04:16 AM IST ISTJubilant Pharmova - Intimation Regarding Letter Dispatched To The Shareholders Whose Email Ids Are Not Registered, For AGM No

Source: Dion Global

About Jubilant Pharmova

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/06/1978 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24116UP1978PLC004624 and registration number is 004624. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 263.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Shyam S Bhartia
    Chairman
  • Mr. Hari S Bhartia
    Co-Chairman
  • Mr. Priyavrat Bhartia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Arjun Shanker Bhartia
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Shirish G Belapure
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sushil Kumar Roongta
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shivpriya Nanda
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vivek Mehra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arun Seth
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Harsh Mahajan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Jubilant Pharmova Share Price

What is the share price of Jubilant Pharmova?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jubilant Pharmova is ₹928.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Jubilant Pharmova?

The Jubilant Pharmova is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jubilant Pharmova?

The market cap of Jubilant Pharmova is ₹14,782.09 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Jubilant Pharmova?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Jubilant Pharmova are ₹942.90 and ₹913.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jubilant Pharmova?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jubilant Pharmova stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jubilant Pharmova is ₹1,183.90 and 52-week low of Jubilant Pharmova is ₹783.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Jubilant Pharmova performed historically in terms of returns?

The Jubilant Pharmova has shown returns of 0.33% over the past day, -4.82% for the past month, -5.42% over 3 months, -16.21% over 1 year, 33.18% across 3 years, and 7.27% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jubilant Pharmova?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jubilant Pharmova are 37.09 and 2.08 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.54 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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