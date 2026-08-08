What is the share price of Jubilant Pharmova? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jubilant Pharmova is ₹928.05 as on .

What kind of stock is Jubilant Pharmova? The Jubilant Pharmova is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jubilant Pharmova? The market cap of Jubilant Pharmova is ₹14,782.09 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Jubilant Pharmova? Today’s highest and lowest price of Jubilant Pharmova are ₹942.90 and ₹913.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jubilant Pharmova? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jubilant Pharmova stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jubilant Pharmova is ₹1,183.90 and 52-week low of Jubilant Pharmova is ₹783.75 as on .

How has the Jubilant Pharmova performed historically in terms of returns? The Jubilant Pharmova has shown returns of 0.33% over the past day, -4.82% for the past month, -5.42% over 3 months, -16.21% over 1 year, 33.18% across 3 years, and 7.27% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jubilant Pharmova? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jubilant Pharmova are 37.09 and 2.08 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.54 per annum.

Source: Dion Global