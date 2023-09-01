Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

JUBILANT PHARMOVA LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | NSE
₹469.85 Closed
0.281.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹466.80₹485.10
₹469.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹268.90₹476.00
₹469.85
Open Price
₹472.00
Prev. Close
₹468.55
Volume
4,10,558

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1479.47
  • R2491.38
  • R3497.67
  • Pivot
    473.18
  • S1461.27
  • S2454.98
  • S3443.07

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5328.58462.72
  • 10327.69454.99
  • 20331.14439.43
  • 50334.55410.71
  • 100347.42386.12
  • 200403.39375.72

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.1425.9242.0953.9738.43-40.16-35.78
0.33-2.9312.3815.7127.32112.8769.16
2.945.6629.0538.3921.7069.0391.80
-1.31-1.391.8026.14-0.2811.08178.84
-3.45-1.5422.5828.4532.7928.22115.16
-3.94-3.1822.9020.5820.5820.5820.58
-2.51-3.2219.5029.5564.7062.2651.31
-7.88-10.010.5820.9916.2631.7595.63
1.5010.6834.6765.3765.5415.1416.84
-2.24-5.195.0810.9523.0538.40170.64
-0.720.4924.8777.4052.580.6817.52
-1.69-9.306.9615.9222.1628.8664.41
1.921.766.1114.59-13.69-35.78-15.33
13.9735.2289.0436.35-29.53-3.12-3.12
1.182.298.287.53-0.57-8.44-17.18
-2.12-4.1222.647.13-3.82-14.11125.25
-1.518.6832.2340.5255.07267.27719.86
1.191.7430.5345.4524.5976.81105.91
2.3510.7016.4926.26-30.9176.62353.57
2.34-3.9924.1476.36104.2856.5814.14

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd. Share Holdings

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Pharma Fund5,50,3390.3920.77
Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund41,3810.261.56
Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund26,8580.261.01
SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund17,0060.260.64
ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund9,6630.260.36
HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF4,4330.260.17
Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund2,9580.020.11
HDFC Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund2,7560.270.1
Motilal Oswal S&P BSE Healthcare ETF7440.380.03
Edelweiss Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund6140.260.02
View All Mutual Funds

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
19 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Jubilant Pharmova Ltd.

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/06/1978 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24116UP1978PLC004624 and registration number is 004624. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic chemicals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 87.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Arjun Shanker Bhartia
    Director
  • Mr. Vivek Mehra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shyam S Bhartia
    Chairman
  • Mr. Hari S Bhartia
    Co-Chairman & Manag. Director
  • Mr. Pramod Yadav
    Director
  • Mr. Arvind Chokhany
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Arun Seth
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Priyavrat Bhartia
    Director
  • Mr. Sushil Kumar Roongta
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sudha Pillai
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Ashok Misra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S Sridhar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Jubilant Pharmova Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Jubilant Pharmova Ltd.?

The market cap of Jubilant Pharmova Ltd. is ₹7,463.12 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jubilant Pharmova Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Jubilant Pharmova Ltd. is -122.38 and PB ratio of Jubilant Pharmova Ltd. is 1.38 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Jubilant Pharmova Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jubilant Pharmova Ltd. is ₹469.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jubilant Pharmova Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jubilant Pharmova Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jubilant Pharmova Ltd. is ₹476.00 and 52-week low of Jubilant Pharmova Ltd. is ₹268.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data