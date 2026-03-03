Facebook Pixel Code
ASK Automotive Share Price

NSE
BSE

ASK AUTOMOTIVE

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Auto Ancillaries
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of ASK Automotive along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹399.10 Closed
-3.91₹ -16.25
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

ASK Automotive Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹394.55₹407.60
₹399.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹333.85₹578.00
₹399.10
Open Price
₹396.05
Prev. Close
₹415.35
Volume
8,600

Over the last 5 years, the share price of ASK Automotive has gained 5.17% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 9.21%.

ASK Automotive’s current P/E of 27.76x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

ASK Automotive Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
ASK Automotive		-6.62-14.19-18.46-22.3317.548.765.17
Endurance Technologies		-1.525.52-0.93-9.3354.3127.9813.65
Tenneco Clean Air India		-1.453.8112.8513.1913.194.222.51
Minda Corporation		-5.84-6.87-8.446.5710.3838.3838.86
JBM Auto		-5.33-7.58-12.86-14.221.8422.2043.23
Lumax Auto Technologies		0.0613.677.8559.83234.5885.2960.85
Pricol		-5.481.11-6.0919.4745.5245.1953.62
LG Balakrishnan & Bros		-2.212.18-1.3439.8458.9138.9142.84
SJS Enterprises		-6.90-1.670.8821.54100.8759.9727.53
Sharda Motor Industries		-5.471.12-6.66-15.8715.2144.1432.58
Sandhar Technologies		4.22-5.26-11.517.8246.9331.8217.52
Divgi Torqtransfer Systems		-10.848.6814.311.5537.903.432.04
Studds Accessories		-1.861.16-6.91-9.30-9.30-3.20-1.93
NDR Auto Components		-3.330.93-12.99-29.9631.0875.0166.36
Precision Camshafts		-8.07-11.54-23.92-27.12-17.079.9823.76
Bharat Seats		-7.9820.632.1711.46185.8162.1635.08
Jay Bharat Maruti		0.5920.1521.278.3767.5922.2216.13
Automobile Corporation Of Goa		-1.002.16-9.04-18.2068.8627.4028.81
IST		-1.64-0.20-12.74-22.66-12.8614.9711.77
Munjal Auto Industries		-1.907.16-2.80-11.9712.5324.124.86

Over the last one year, ASK Automotive has gained 17.54% compared to peers like Endurance Technologies (54.31%), Tenneco Clean Air India (13.19%), Minda Corporation (10.38%). From a 5 year perspective, ASK Automotive has underperformed peers relative to Endurance Technologies (13.65%) and Tenneco Clean Air India (2.51%).

ASK Automotive Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

ASK Automotive Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5429.3424.3
10433.05429.91
20442.57436.79
50456.14450.4
100468.85463.03
200481.6465.14

ASK Automotive Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, ASK Automotive saw a drop in promoter holding to 74.95%, while DII stake increased to 9.13%, FII holding fell to 9.72%, and public shareholding moved up to 6.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

ASK Automotive Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
63,08,5631.22281.33
31,58,0731.31140.83
16,00,0001.4271.35
2,84,7660.112.7
2,61,6980.7711.67
2,61,6980.7711.67
83,0001.463.7
38,5001.551.72
32,5000.481.45

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

ASK Automotive Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 03, 2026, 11:14 PM ISTASK Automotive - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Feb 03, 2026, 11:05 PM ISTASK Automotive - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jan 30, 2026, 1:22 AM ISTASK Automotive - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jan 30, 2026, 1:20 AM ISTASK Automotive - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jan 29, 2026, 12:12 AM ISTASK Automotive - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

About ASK Automotive

ASK Automotive Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/01/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34300DL1988PLC030342 and registration number is 030342. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of parts and accessories of three wheelers and motorcycles including side cars. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3219.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 39.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Kuldip Singh Rathee
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Prashant Rathee
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Aman Rathee
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Kataria
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Vijay Rathee
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Kumaresh Chandra Misra
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Deepti Sehgal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Yogesh Kapur
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vinay Kumar Piparsania
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arun Duggal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajan Wadhera
    Independent Director

FAQs on ASK Automotive Share Price

What is the share price of ASK Automotive?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ASK Automotive is ₹399.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is ASK Automotive?

The ASK Automotive is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of ASK Automotive?

The market cap of ASK Automotive is ₹7,867.96 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of ASK Automotive?

Today’s highest and lowest price of ASK Automotive are ₹407.60 and ₹394.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ASK Automotive?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ASK Automotive stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ASK Automotive is ₹578.00 and 52-week low of ASK Automotive is ₹333.85 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the ASK Automotive performed historically in terms of returns?

The ASK Automotive has shown returns of -3.91% over the past day, -6.39% for the past month, -19.71% over 3 months, 9.21% over 1 year, 8.76% across 3 years, and 5.17% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of ASK Automotive?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ASK Automotive are 27.76 and 6.35 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.38 per annum.

ASK Automotive News

