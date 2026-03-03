Here's the live share price of ASK Automotive along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of ASK Automotive has gained 5.17% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 9.21%.
ASK Automotive’s current P/E of 27.76x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|ASK Automotive
|-6.62
|-14.19
|-18.46
|-22.33
|17.54
|8.76
|5.17
|Endurance Technologies
|-1.52
|5.52
|-0.93
|-9.33
|54.31
|27.98
|13.65
|Tenneco Clean Air India
|-1.45
|3.81
|12.85
|13.19
|13.19
|4.22
|2.51
|Minda Corporation
|-5.84
|-6.87
|-8.44
|6.57
|10.38
|38.38
|38.86
|JBM Auto
|-5.33
|-7.58
|-12.86
|-14.22
|1.84
|22.20
|43.23
|Lumax Auto Technologies
|0.06
|13.67
|7.85
|59.83
|234.58
|85.29
|60.85
|Pricol
|-5.48
|1.11
|-6.09
|19.47
|45.52
|45.19
|53.62
|LG Balakrishnan & Bros
|-2.21
|2.18
|-1.34
|39.84
|58.91
|38.91
|42.84
|SJS Enterprises
|-6.90
|-1.67
|0.88
|21.54
|100.87
|59.97
|27.53
|Sharda Motor Industries
|-5.47
|1.12
|-6.66
|-15.87
|15.21
|44.14
|32.58
|Sandhar Technologies
|4.22
|-5.26
|-11.51
|7.82
|46.93
|31.82
|17.52
|Divgi Torqtransfer Systems
|-10.84
|8.68
|14.31
|1.55
|37.90
|3.43
|2.04
|Studds Accessories
|-1.86
|1.16
|-6.91
|-9.30
|-9.30
|-3.20
|-1.93
|NDR Auto Components
|-3.33
|0.93
|-12.99
|-29.96
|31.08
|75.01
|66.36
|Precision Camshafts
|-8.07
|-11.54
|-23.92
|-27.12
|-17.07
|9.98
|23.76
|Bharat Seats
|-7.98
|20.63
|2.17
|11.46
|185.81
|62.16
|35.08
|Jay Bharat Maruti
|0.59
|20.15
|21.27
|8.37
|67.59
|22.22
|16.13
|Automobile Corporation Of Goa
|-1.00
|2.16
|-9.04
|-18.20
|68.86
|27.40
|28.81
|IST
|-1.64
|-0.20
|-12.74
|-22.66
|-12.86
|14.97
|11.77
|Munjal Auto Industries
|-1.90
|7.16
|-2.80
|-11.97
|12.53
|24.12
|4.86
Over the last one year, ASK Automotive has gained 17.54% compared to peers like Endurance Technologies (54.31%), Tenneco Clean Air India (13.19%), Minda Corporation (10.38%). From a 5 year perspective, ASK Automotive has underperformed peers relative to Endurance Technologies (13.65%) and Tenneco Clean Air India (2.51%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|429.3
|424.3
|10
|433.05
|429.91
|20
|442.57
|436.79
|50
|456.14
|450.4
|100
|468.85
|463.03
|200
|481.6
|465.14
In the latest quarter, ASK Automotive saw a drop in promoter holding to 74.95%, while DII stake increased to 9.13%, FII holding fell to 9.72%, and public shareholding moved up to 6.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|63,08,563
|1.22
|281.33
|31,58,073
|1.31
|140.83
|16,00,000
|1.42
|71.35
|2,84,766
|0.1
|12.7
|2,61,698
|0.77
|11.67
|2,61,698
|0.77
|11.67
|83,000
|1.46
|3.7
|38,500
|1.55
|1.72
|32,500
|0.48
|1.45
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 03, 2026, 11:14 PM IST
|ASK Automotive - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Feb 03, 2026, 11:05 PM IST
|ASK Automotive - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jan 30, 2026, 1:22 AM IST
|ASK Automotive - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jan 30, 2026, 1:20 AM IST
|ASK Automotive - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jan 29, 2026, 12:12 AM IST
|ASK Automotive - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
ASK Automotive Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/01/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34300DL1988PLC030342 and registration number is 030342. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of parts and accessories of three wheelers and motorcycles including side cars. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3219.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 39.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ASK Automotive is ₹399.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The ASK Automotive is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of ASK Automotive is ₹7,867.96 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of ASK Automotive are ₹407.60 and ₹394.55.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ASK Automotive stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ASK Automotive is ₹578.00 and 52-week low of ASK Automotive is ₹333.85 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The ASK Automotive has shown returns of -3.91% over the past day, -6.39% for the past month, -19.71% over 3 months, 9.21% over 1 year, 8.76% across 3 years, and 5.17% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ASK Automotive are 27.76 and 6.35 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.38 per annum.