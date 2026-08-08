Here's the live share price of JSW Energy along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|JSW Energy
|2.14
|4.14
|-1.66
|18.00
|6.12
|24.73
|17.95
|Adani Power
|-1.44
|-4.49
|-9.52
|37.64
|79.99
|56.17
|63.18
|NTPC
|-0.62
|-2.54
|-13.85
|-4.66
|4.55
|16.56
|24.20
|Adani Green Energy
|-0.93
|-9.79
|0.37
|39.40
|46.20
|12.39
|8.67
|Tata Power Company
|0.11
|1.01
|-13.25
|3.32
|-1.19
|17.87
|23.61
|NHPC
|-2.14
|-2.41
|-5.63
|-2.40
|-7.67
|15.84
|24.06
|NTPC Green Energy
|1.46
|-1.29
|-16.13
|3.95
|-10.73
|-9.17
|-5.61
|Torrent Power
|-6.45
|-5.56
|-22.79
|-7.71
|-2.62
|26.07
|23.70
|NLC India
|1.44
|-0.08
|-8.05
|15.03
|29.45
|36.04
|39.31
|SJVN
|-1.06
|-5.37
|-15.13
|-7.42
|-27.28
|6.23
|20.07
|CESC
|-1.15
|-1.86
|-12.25
|5.95
|-1.27
|27.88
|16.33
|NAVA
|5.43
|-3.71
|-18.60
|0.66
|-4.20
|45.86
|59.64
|Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions
|-1.01
|3.90
|13.71
|52.67
|52.67
|15.15
|8.83
|Juniper Green Energy
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-1.33
|-0.80
|Vedanta Power
|2.72
|-15.22
|-13.38
|-13.38
|-13.38
|-4.68
|-2.83
|Inox Wind Energy
|-1.21
|-7.84
|6.65
|0.61
|52.47
|185.15
|120.68
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|-2.02
|2.17
|-7.48
|18.27
|-5.33
|35.80
|30.05
|Reliance Power
|4.02
|-2.48
|-16.41
|-14.35
|-46.20
|9.30
|13.87
|GMR Power and Urban Infra
|-2.20
|-3.10
|-12.53
|-7.93
|-15.62
|68.38
|17.02
|KPI Green Energy
|-0.67
|-7.32
|-23.86
|-11.31
|-27.57
|26.31
|87.14
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, JSW Energy has gained 6.12% compared to peers like Adani Power (79.99%), NTPC (4.55%), Adani Green Energy (46.20%). From a 5 year perspective, JSW Energy has underperformed peers relative to Adani Power (63.18%) and NTPC (24.20%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|549.29
|558.3
|10
|553.27
|555.83
|20
|550.62
|555.46
|50
|563.54
|554.61
|100
|542.82
|544.45
|200
|518.39
|533.45
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, JSW Energy remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 16.19%, FII holding rose to 11.41%, and public shareholding moved down to 5.82% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|2,50,00,000
|1.7
|1,457.88
|75,23,810
|0.93
|438.75
|75,23,810
|1.07
|438.75
|66,35,948
|1.01
|386.98
|63,00,373
|1.52
|367.41
|54,18,948
|2.06
|316.01
|46,71,626
|1.53
|272.43
|44,76,190
|0.82
|261.03
|38,73,667
|1
|225.89
|30,66,667
|0.75
|178.83
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 04:08 PM IST IST
|JSW Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Updates on Acquisition
|Aug 07, 2026, 05:34 AM IST IST
|JSW Energy - Assignment And Re-Affirmation Of Credit Rating - JSW Mahanadi Power Company Limited
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:57 AM IST IST
|JSW Energy - Assignment Of Credit Rating - JSW Renewable Energy Dolvi Three Limited
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:51 AM IST IST
|JSW Energy - Assignment Of Credit Rating - JSW Renew Energy Thirty Two Limited
|Aug 05, 2026, 08:40 PM IST IST
|JSW Energy - Assignment And Affirmation Of Credit Rating - JSW Renewable Energy (Cement) Limited
Source: Dion Global
JSW Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/03/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH1994PLC077041 and registration number is 077041. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation, transmission and distribution. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3029.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1756.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JSW Energy is ₹566.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The JSW Energy is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of JSW Energy is ₹103,830.13 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of JSW Energy are ₹567.50 and ₹559.90.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JSW Energy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JSW Energy is ₹617.30 and 52-week low of JSW Energy is ₹428.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The JSW Energy has shown returns of -0.65% over the past day, 4.14% for the past month, -1.66% over 3 months, 6.12% over 1 year, 24.73% across 3 years, and 17.95% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of JSW Energy are 52.78 and 3.37 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.35 per annum.
Source: Dion Global