What is the share price of JSW Energy? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JSW Energy is ₹566.30 as on .

What kind of stock is JSW Energy? The JSW Energy is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of JSW Energy? The market cap of JSW Energy is ₹103,830.13 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of JSW Energy? Today’s highest and lowest price of JSW Energy are ₹567.50 and ₹559.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of JSW Energy? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JSW Energy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JSW Energy is ₹617.30 and 52-week low of JSW Energy is ₹428.00 as on .

How has the JSW Energy performed historically in terms of returns? The JSW Energy has shown returns of -0.65% over the past day, 4.14% for the past month, -1.66% over 3 months, 6.12% over 1 year, 24.73% across 3 years, and 17.95% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of JSW Energy? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of JSW Energy are 52.78 and 3.37 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.35 per annum.

Source: Dion Global