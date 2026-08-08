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JSW Energy Share Price

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BSE

JSW ENERGY

JSW Group | Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Power
Theme
Battery StorageCommoditiesEnergyRenewable EnergyRuralSolar
Index
BSE 1000BSE 100 LargeCap TMCBSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Dividend Stability IndexBSE Dollex 200BSE India 150BSE India InfrastructureBSE MidCapBSE PowerBSE Power & EnergyBSE Select Business Groups

Here's the live share price of JSW Energy along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹566.30 Closed
-0.65₹ -3.70
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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JSW Energy Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹559.90₹567.50
₹566.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹428.00₹617.30
₹566.30
Open Price
₹560.50
Prev. Close
₹570.00
Volume
1,10,456

Source: Dion Global

JSW Energy Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
JSW Energy		2.144.14-1.6618.006.1224.7317.95
Adani Power		-1.44-4.49-9.5237.6479.9956.1763.18
NTPC		-0.62-2.54-13.85-4.664.5516.5624.20
Adani Green Energy		-0.93-9.790.3739.4046.2012.398.67
Tata Power Company		0.111.01-13.253.32-1.1917.8723.61
NHPC		-2.14-2.41-5.63-2.40-7.6715.8424.06
NTPC Green Energy		1.46-1.29-16.133.95-10.73-9.17-5.61
Torrent Power		-6.45-5.56-22.79-7.71-2.6226.0723.70
NLC India		1.44-0.08-8.0515.0329.4536.0439.31
SJVN		-1.06-5.37-15.13-7.42-27.286.2320.07
CESC		-1.15-1.86-12.255.95-1.2727.8816.33
NAVA		5.43-3.71-18.600.66-4.2045.8659.64
Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions		-1.013.9013.7152.6752.6715.158.83
Juniper Green Energy		-3.93-3.93-3.93-3.93-3.93-1.33-0.80
Vedanta Power		2.72-15.22-13.38-13.38-13.38-4.68-2.83
Inox Wind Energy		-1.21-7.846.650.6152.47185.15120.68
Jaiprakash Power Ventures		-2.022.17-7.4818.27-5.3335.8030.05
Reliance Power		4.02-2.48-16.41-14.35-46.209.3013.87
GMR Power and Urban Infra		-2.20-3.10-12.53-7.93-15.6268.3817.02
KPI Green Energy		-0.67-7.32-23.86-11.31-27.5726.3187.14

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, JSW Energy has gained 6.12% compared to peers like Adani Power (79.99%), NTPC (4.55%), Adani Green Energy (46.20%). From a 5 year perspective, JSW Energy has underperformed peers relative to Adani Power (63.18%) and NTPC (24.20%).

JSW Energy Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

JSW Energy Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5549.29558.3
10553.27555.83
20550.62555.46
50563.54554.61
100542.82544.45
200518.39533.45

Source: Dion Global

JSW Energy Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, JSW Energy remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 16.19%, FII holding rose to 11.41%, and public shareholding moved down to 5.82% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

JSW Energy Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
2,50,00,0001.71,457.88
75,23,8100.93438.75
75,23,8101.07438.75
66,35,9481.01386.98
63,00,3731.52367.41
54,18,9482.06316.01
46,71,6261.53272.43
44,76,1900.82261.03
38,73,6671225.89
30,66,6670.75178.83

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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JSW Energy Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 04:08 PM IST ISTJSW Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Updates on Acquisition
Aug 07, 2026, 05:34 AM IST ISTJSW Energy - Assignment And Re-Affirmation Of Credit Rating - JSW Mahanadi Power Company Limited
Aug 07, 2026, 12:57 AM IST ISTJSW Energy - Assignment Of Credit Rating - JSW Renewable Energy Dolvi Three Limited
Aug 07, 2026, 12:51 AM IST ISTJSW Energy - Assignment Of Credit Rating - JSW Renew Energy Thirty Two Limited
Aug 05, 2026, 08:40 PM IST ISTJSW Energy - Assignment And Affirmation Of Credit Rating - JSW Renewable Energy (Cement) Limited

Source: Dion Global

About JSW Energy

JSW Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/03/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH1994PLC077041 and registration number is 077041. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation, transmission and distribution. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3029.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1756.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sajjan Jindal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sharad Mahendra
    Joint Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Parth Jindal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Desh Deepak Verma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Rupa Devi Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunil Goyal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Munesh Khanna
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajiv J Chaudhri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajoy Mehta
    Independent Director

FAQs on JSW Energy Share Price

What is the share price of JSW Energy?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JSW Energy is ₹566.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is JSW Energy?

The JSW Energy is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of JSW Energy?

The market cap of JSW Energy is ₹103,830.13 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of JSW Energy?

Today’s highest and lowest price of JSW Energy are ₹567.50 and ₹559.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of JSW Energy?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JSW Energy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JSW Energy is ₹617.30 and 52-week low of JSW Energy is ₹428.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the JSW Energy performed historically in terms of returns?

The JSW Energy has shown returns of -0.65% over the past day, 4.14% for the past month, -1.66% over 3 months, 6.12% over 1 year, 24.73% across 3 years, and 17.95% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of JSW Energy?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of JSW Energy are 52.78 and 3.37 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.35 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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