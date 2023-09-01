What is the Market Cap of JSW Energy Ltd.? The market cap of JSW Energy Ltd. is ₹57,719.89 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of JSW Energy Ltd.? P/E ratio of JSW Energy Ltd. is 39.06 and PB ratio of JSW Energy Ltd. is 3.1 as on .

What is the share price of JSW Energy Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JSW Energy Ltd. is ₹354.25 as on .