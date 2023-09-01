Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.91
|19.74
|39.77
|51.58
|0.28
|540.60
|395.45
|5.87
|2.47
|32.28
|33.93
|43.56
|131.16
|63.33
|-3.10
|-12.69
|-4.51
|86.26
|-60.34
|91.87
|1,597.85
|1.60
|20.88
|29.94
|115.01
|-19.16
|751.16
|879.97
|3.97
|4.48
|18.60
|24.84
|7.65
|329.16
|226.53
|0.50
|-3.27
|15.65
|25.31
|34.00
|130.50
|97.06
|-0.17
|-1.86
|18.46
|31.32
|14.08
|95.16
|157.73
|11.26
|11.06
|77.92
|97.04
|102.40
|171.46
|118.86
|6.13
|16.02
|46.29
|71.81
|77.96
|162.92
|77.50
|6.47
|11.84
|25.02
|24.30
|7.52
|40.90
|-15.10
|9.51
|11.76
|46.72
|90.00
|-5.71
|484.62
|-49.80
|5.44
|1.69
|39.53
|37.73
|-3.59
|574.73
|-60.48
|7.92
|9.00
|74.16
|76.51
|92.36
|569.02
|226.15
|7.89
|22.39
|36.67
|19.71
|2.50
|221.57
|102.47
|5.99
|14.62
|37.15
|49.97
|63.97
|135.45
|65.14
|30.84
|34.62
|102.90
|100.00
|70.73
|133.33
|70.73
|1.73
|1.33
|64.97
|148.31
|360.47
|1,264.41
|1,264.41
|-5.38
|5.94
|76.69
|102.57
|89.70
|1,278.69
|1,278.69
|13.60
|72.47
|87.72
|95.38
|65.74
|165.08
|103.48
|7.80
|11.64
|38.17
|63.28
|38.92
|75.43
|39.67
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|ICICI Prudential MidCap Fund
|8,53,101
|0.58
|24.63
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Pure Value Fund
|2,02,209
|0.13
|5.84
|Nippon India ETF Nifty Midcap 150
|1,82,667
|0.56
|5.27
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund
|1,78,821
|0.56
|5.16
|Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund
|1,64,262
|0.56
|4.74
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 100 ETF
|86,636
|0.7
|2.5
|Mirae Asset Nifty Midcap 150 ETF
|75,064
|0.56
|2.17
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Midcap 150 ETF
|37,810
|0.56
|1.09
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund
|36,048
|0.56
|1.04
|SBI Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund
|32,708
|0.56
|0.94
JSW Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/03/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH1994PLC077041 and registration number is 077041. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation, transmission and distribution. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3642.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1639.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of JSW Energy Ltd. is ₹57,719.89 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of JSW Energy Ltd. is 39.06 and PB ratio of JSW Energy Ltd. is 3.1 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JSW Energy Ltd. is ₹354.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JSW Energy Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JSW Energy Ltd. is ₹372.75 and 52-week low of JSW Energy Ltd. is ₹204.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.