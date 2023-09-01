Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

JSW Energy Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

JSW ENERGY LTD.

Sector : Power - Generation/Distribution | Largecap | NSE
₹354.25 Closed
0.943.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

JSW Energy Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹349.50₹358.65
₹354.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹204.65₹372.75
₹354.25
Open Price
₹351.40
Prev. Close
₹350.95
Volume
21,81,267

JSW Energy Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1358.63
  • R2363.22
  • R3367.78
  • Pivot
    354.07
  • S1349.48
  • S2344.92
  • S3340.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5317.36354.43
  • 10320.79351.83
  • 20315.04340.87
  • 50326.91315.54
  • 100280.83295.49
  • 200295.74284.12

JSW Energy Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.9119.7439.7751.580.28540.60395.45
5.872.4732.2833.9343.56131.1663.33
-3.10-12.69-4.5186.26-60.3491.871,597.85
1.6020.8829.94115.01-19.16751.16879.97
3.974.4818.6024.847.65329.16226.53
0.50-3.2715.6525.3134.00130.5097.06
-0.17-1.8618.4631.3214.0895.16157.73
11.2611.0677.9297.04102.40171.46118.86
6.1316.0246.2971.8177.96162.9277.50
6.4711.8425.0224.307.5240.90-15.10
9.5111.7646.7290.00-5.71484.62-49.80
5.441.6939.5337.73-3.59574.73-60.48
7.929.0074.1676.5192.36569.02226.15
7.8922.3936.6719.712.50221.57102.47
5.9914.6237.1549.9763.97135.4565.14
30.8434.62102.90100.0070.73133.3370.73
1.731.3364.97148.31360.471,264.411,264.41
-5.385.9476.69102.5789.701,278.691,278.69
13.6072.4787.7295.3865.74165.08103.48
7.8011.6438.1763.2838.9275.4339.67

JSW Energy Ltd. Share Holdings

JSW Energy Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
ICICI Prudential MidCap Fund8,53,1010.5824.63
Aditya Birla Sun Life Pure Value Fund2,02,2090.135.84
Nippon India ETF Nifty Midcap 1501,82,6670.565.27
Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund1,78,8210.565.16
Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund1,64,2620.564.74
Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 100 ETF86,6360.72.5
Mirae Asset Nifty Midcap 150 ETF75,0640.562.17
ICICI Prudential Nifty Midcap 150 ETF37,8100.561.09
ICICI Prudential Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund36,0480.561.04
SBI Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund32,7080.560.94
View All Mutual Funds

JSW Energy Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
  • Price movement
    Significant movement in price has been observed in JSW Energy Limited. The Exchange, in order to ensure that investors have latest relevant information about the company and to inform the market place so that the interest of the investors is safeguarded, had written to the company. JSW Energy Limited has submitted their response.
    18-Aug, 2023 | 10:54 AM

About JSW Energy Ltd.

JSW Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/03/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH1994PLC077041 and registration number is 077041. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation, transmission and distribution. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3642.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1639.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sajjan Jindal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Prashant Jain
    Joint Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Parth Jindal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Pritesh Vinay
    Director - Finance
  • Mr. Sunil Goyal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Rupa Devi Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Munesh Khanna
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Desh Deepak Verma
    Independent Director

FAQs on JSW Energy Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of JSW Energy Ltd.?

The market cap of JSW Energy Ltd. is ₹57,719.89 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of JSW Energy Ltd.?

P/E ratio of JSW Energy Ltd. is 39.06 and PB ratio of JSW Energy Ltd. is 3.1 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of JSW Energy Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JSW Energy Ltd. is ₹354.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of JSW Energy Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JSW Energy Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JSW Energy Ltd. is ₹372.75 and 52-week low of JSW Energy Ltd. is ₹204.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data