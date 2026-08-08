What is the share price of Sula Vineyards? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sula Vineyards is ₹159.75 as on .

What kind of stock is Sula Vineyards? The Sula Vineyards is operating in the Beverages - Alcoholic Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sula Vineyards? The market cap of Sula Vineyards is ₹1,349.04 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sula Vineyards? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sula Vineyards are ₹162.65 and ₹156.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sula Vineyards? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sula Vineyards stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sula Vineyards is ₹297.00 and 52-week low of Sula Vineyards is ₹138.55 as on .

How has the Sula Vineyards performed historically in terms of returns? The Sula Vineyards has shown returns of -4.71% over the past day, 5.65% for the past month, -9.44% over 3 months, -39.74% over 1 year, -30.94% across 3 years, and -13.57% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sula Vineyards? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sula Vineyards are 54.47 and 2.30 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global