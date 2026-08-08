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Sula Vineyards Share Price

NSE
BSE

SULA VINEYARDS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Beverages - Alcoholic
Index
BSE 1000BSE FMCGBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Sula Vineyards along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹159.75 Closed
-4.71₹ -7.90
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sula Vineyards Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹156.50₹162.65
₹159.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹138.55₹297.00
₹159.75
Open Price
₹159.45
Prev. Close
₹167.65
Volume
91,637

Source: Dion Global

Sula Vineyards Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sula Vineyards		-6.585.65-9.44-16.82-39.74-30.94-13.57
United Spirits		-2.832.3515.154.5014.1213.5318.03
Radico Khaitan		4.6711.1133.6360.7560.3450.3239.70
United Breweries		-1.562.75-2.14-8.80-27.76-4.06-0.20
Allied Blenders & Distillers		-3.46-12.654.8917.3418.7023.5213.51
Tilaknagar Industries		4.978.194.029.551.1741.6862.06
India Glycols		-0.346.340.5118.5329.4753.0926.63
Piccadily Agro Industries		1.2712.8617.2523.4916.19101.74110.97
Globus Spirits		3.470.19-18.88-4.98-21.99-3.793.33
G M Breweries		0.86-7.32-6.62-14.5432.0524.9415.03
Som Distilleries & Breweries		2.669.49-22.52-21.05-51.01-16.8732.40
Associated Alcohols & Breweries		-3.92-15.14-19.57-13.00-29.0016.619.33
BCL Industries		0.826.972.2419.78-15.47-7.896.26
IFB Agro Industries		3.476.91-6.082.8824.2823.1210.20
Jagatjit Industries		30.7025.2032.4532.19-11.074.6619.30
Fratelli Vineyards		0.133.4621.6912.76-23.8558.9644.94
Monika Alcobev		-9.52-14.80-22.07-33.76-34.93-12.95-7.98
Agribio Spirits		-0.604.839.2834.0472.9373.86123.88
Cupid Breweries & Distilleries		0.04-15.38-25.15-27.82-74.152.321.39
Suraj Industries		6.170.8415.1220.859.79-6.27107.31

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sula Vineyards has declined 39.74% compared to peers like United Spirits (14.12%), Radico Khaitan (60.34%), United Breweries (-27.76%). From a 5 year perspective, Sula Vineyards has underperformed peers relative to United Spirits (18.03%) and Radico Khaitan (39.70%).

Sula Vineyards Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sula Vineyards Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5165.9166.32
10157.78162.71
20153.73158.84
50155.19157.92
100159.45165.06
200187.32190.17

Source: Dion Global

Sula Vineyards Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sula Vineyards saw a rise in promoter holding to 24.63%, while DII stake decreased to 16.22%, FII holding fell to 0.68%, and public shareholding moved up to 58.48% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Sula Vineyards Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
60,05,6000.2392.04
33,09,6630.1550.72
20,36,4170.0731.21
8,61,9620.0513.21
8,07,4410.4312.37
3,89,6600.225.97

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Sula Vineyards Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:28 PM IST ISTSula Vineyards - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 07, 2026, 06:33 PM IST ISTSula Vineyards - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 07, 2026, 01:27 AM IST ISTSula Vineyards - Board Comments On The Fine Levied By NSE And BSE For Non-Compliance Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
Aug 07, 2026, 12:52 AM IST ISTSula Vineyards - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 07, 2026, 12:45 AM IST ISTSula Vineyards - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source: Dion Global

About Sula Vineyards

Sula Vineyards Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/02/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15549MH2003PLC139352 and registration number is 139352. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of wines. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 462.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Alok Vajpeyi
    Chairman & Ind.Dire (Non-Exe)
  • Mr. Rajeev Samant
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Deepak Shahdadpuri
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Nicholas Cator
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Anant S Iyer
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Chetan Desai
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Sangeeta Tanwani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Sula Vineyards Share Price

What is the share price of Sula Vineyards?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sula Vineyards is ₹159.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sula Vineyards?

The Sula Vineyards is operating in the Beverages - Alcoholic Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sula Vineyards?

The market cap of Sula Vineyards is ₹1,349.04 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sula Vineyards?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sula Vineyards are ₹162.65 and ₹156.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sula Vineyards?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sula Vineyards stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sula Vineyards is ₹297.00 and 52-week low of Sula Vineyards is ₹138.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sula Vineyards performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sula Vineyards has shown returns of -4.71% over the past day, 5.65% for the past month, -9.44% over 3 months, -39.74% over 1 year, -30.94% across 3 years, and -13.57% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sula Vineyards?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sula Vineyards are 54.47 and 2.30 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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