Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Sula Vineyards Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SULA VINEYARDS LTD.

Sector : Beverages & Distilleries | Smallcap | BSE
₹493.00 Closed
0.673.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sula Vineyards Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹490.00₹498.95
₹493.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹305.55₹534.70
₹493.00
Open Price
₹498.95
Prev. Close
₹489.70
Volume
57,403

Sula Vineyards Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1497.97
  • R2502.93
  • R3506.92
  • Pivot
    493.98
  • S1489.02
  • S2485.03
  • S3480.07

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 566.23502.11
  • 1033.12502.27
  • 2016.56498.01
  • 506.62480.95
  • 1003.31452.52
  • 2001.660

Sula Vineyards Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.90-4.5011.6838.2348.8848.8848.88
0.22-0.7815.5136.0724.7179.6865.66
2.48-2.546.075.88-6.7254.2712.11
1.31-12.467.646.9821.76209.14168.78
2.6723.8137.9585.99173.021,223.081,132.09
-2.91-7.92-11.665.751.62397.61382.18
2.06-4.6342.10172.12236.661,075.25183.43
2.340.397.088.85-1.9453.65-21.79
1.20-6.6012.1321.69-2.6168.7536.02
-5.6615.1858.56117.75592.691,535.29867.52
-0.97-16.3722.4340.04116.58233.33108.13
2.53-4.325.0910.42-10.5168.67-23.53
015.534.2216.9910.6251.5631.84
-1.53-9.444.7512.971.0951.70-17.54
8.09-4.1089.0980.82-49.634,385.244,385.24
27.56121.7282.0364.0093.48274.35141.40
11.1140.0742.5141.9448.65213.4544.68
4.076.545.91-16.1516.59151.7667.19
048.6984.1165.5180.38690.79299.16
-6.8232.0027.7439.44-1.00155.48157.14

Sula Vineyards Ltd. Share Holdings

Sula Vineyards Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Quant Small Cap Fund21,28,4431.64111.05
SBI Contra Fund21,26,4170.82110.95
HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan11,24,4920.2858.67
SBI Consumption Opportunities Fund6,50,0002.2533.91
Quant Quantamental Fund5,75,0003.2830
Quant Active Fund5,10,2260.526.62
Mahindra Manulife Multi Cap Fund4,43,4531.1623.14
Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund2,03,0320.2510.59
Mahindra Manulife Consumption Fund25,9701.61.36

Sula Vineyards Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sula Vineyards Ltd.

Sula Vineyards Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/02/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U15549MH2003PLC139352 and registration number is 139352. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Beverages & Distilleries. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 389.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Chetan Desai
    Chairman & Ind.Dire (Non-Exe)
  • Mr. Rajeev Samant
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Ms. Sangeeta Pendurkar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Alok Vajpeyi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Roberto Italia
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Arjun Anand
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Riyaaz Amlani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Sula Vineyards Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sula Vineyards Ltd.?

The market cap of Sula Vineyards Ltd. is ₹4,160.90 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sula Vineyards Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sula Vineyards Ltd. is 44.55 and PB ratio of Sula Vineyards Ltd. is 7.48 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sula Vineyards Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sula Vineyards Ltd. is ₹493.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sula Vineyards Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sula Vineyards Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sula Vineyards Ltd. is ₹534.70 and 52-week low of Sula Vineyards Ltd. is ₹305.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data