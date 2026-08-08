Here's the live share price of Sula Vineyards along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sula Vineyards
|-6.58
|5.65
|-9.44
|-16.82
|-39.74
|-30.94
|-13.57
|United Spirits
|-2.83
|2.35
|15.15
|4.50
|14.12
|13.53
|18.03
|Radico Khaitan
|4.67
|11.11
|33.63
|60.75
|60.34
|50.32
|39.70
|United Breweries
|-1.56
|2.75
|-2.14
|-8.80
|-27.76
|-4.06
|-0.20
|Allied Blenders & Distillers
|-3.46
|-12.65
|4.89
|17.34
|18.70
|23.52
|13.51
|Tilaknagar Industries
|4.97
|8.19
|4.02
|9.55
|1.17
|41.68
|62.06
|India Glycols
|-0.34
|6.34
|0.51
|18.53
|29.47
|53.09
|26.63
|Piccadily Agro Industries
|1.27
|12.86
|17.25
|23.49
|16.19
|101.74
|110.97
|Globus Spirits
|3.47
|0.19
|-18.88
|-4.98
|-21.99
|-3.79
|3.33
|G M Breweries
|0.86
|-7.32
|-6.62
|-14.54
|32.05
|24.94
|15.03
|Som Distilleries & Breweries
|2.66
|9.49
|-22.52
|-21.05
|-51.01
|-16.87
|32.40
|Associated Alcohols & Breweries
|-3.92
|-15.14
|-19.57
|-13.00
|-29.00
|16.61
|9.33
|BCL Industries
|0.82
|6.97
|2.24
|19.78
|-15.47
|-7.89
|6.26
|IFB Agro Industries
|3.47
|6.91
|-6.08
|2.88
|24.28
|23.12
|10.20
|Jagatjit Industries
|30.70
|25.20
|32.45
|32.19
|-11.07
|4.66
|19.30
|Fratelli Vineyards
|0.13
|3.46
|21.69
|12.76
|-23.85
|58.96
|44.94
|Monika Alcobev
|-9.52
|-14.80
|-22.07
|-33.76
|-34.93
|-12.95
|-7.98
|Agribio Spirits
|-0.60
|4.83
|9.28
|34.04
|72.93
|73.86
|123.88
|Cupid Breweries & Distilleries
|0.04
|-15.38
|-25.15
|-27.82
|-74.15
|2.32
|1.39
|Suraj Industries
|6.17
|0.84
|15.12
|20.85
|9.79
|-6.27
|107.31
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sula Vineyards has declined 39.74% compared to peers like United Spirits (14.12%), Radico Khaitan (60.34%), United Breweries (-27.76%). From a 5 year perspective, Sula Vineyards has underperformed peers relative to United Spirits (18.03%) and Radico Khaitan (39.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|165.9
|166.32
|10
|157.78
|162.71
|20
|153.73
|158.84
|50
|155.19
|157.92
|100
|159.45
|165.06
|200
|187.32
|190.17
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sula Vineyards saw a rise in promoter holding to 24.63%, while DII stake decreased to 16.22%, FII holding fell to 0.68%, and public shareholding moved up to 58.48% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|60,05,600
|0.23
|92.04
|33,09,663
|0.15
|50.72
|20,36,417
|0.07
|31.21
|8,61,962
|0.05
|13.21
|8,07,441
|0.43
|12.37
|3,89,660
|0.22
|5.97
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:28 PM IST IST
|Sula Vineyards - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:33 PM IST IST
|Sula Vineyards - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 07, 2026, 01:27 AM IST IST
|Sula Vineyards - Board Comments On The Fine Levied By NSE And BSE For Non-Compliance Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:52 AM IST IST
|Sula Vineyards - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:45 AM IST IST
|Sula Vineyards - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Source: Dion Global
Sula Vineyards Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/02/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15549MH2003PLC139352 and registration number is 139352. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of wines. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 462.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sula Vineyards is ₹159.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sula Vineyards is operating in the Beverages - Alcoholic Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sula Vineyards is ₹1,349.04 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sula Vineyards are ₹162.65 and ₹156.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sula Vineyards stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sula Vineyards is ₹297.00 and 52-week low of Sula Vineyards is ₹138.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sula Vineyards has shown returns of -4.71% over the past day, 5.65% for the past month, -9.44% over 3 months, -39.74% over 1 year, -30.94% across 3 years, and -13.57% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sula Vineyards are 54.47 and 2.30 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global