Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-2.90
|-4.50
|11.68
|38.23
|48.88
|48.88
|48.88
|0.22
|-0.78
|15.51
|36.07
|24.71
|79.68
|65.66
|2.48
|-2.54
|6.07
|5.88
|-6.72
|54.27
|12.11
|1.31
|-12.46
|7.64
|6.98
|21.76
|209.14
|168.78
|2.67
|23.81
|37.95
|85.99
|173.02
|1,223.08
|1,132.09
|-2.91
|-7.92
|-11.66
|5.75
|1.62
|397.61
|382.18
|2.06
|-4.63
|42.10
|172.12
|236.66
|1,075.25
|183.43
|2.34
|0.39
|7.08
|8.85
|-1.94
|53.65
|-21.79
|1.20
|-6.60
|12.13
|21.69
|-2.61
|68.75
|36.02
|-5.66
|15.18
|58.56
|117.75
|592.69
|1,535.29
|867.52
|-0.97
|-16.37
|22.43
|40.04
|116.58
|233.33
|108.13
|2.53
|-4.32
|5.09
|10.42
|-10.51
|68.67
|-23.53
|0
|15.53
|4.22
|16.99
|10.62
|51.56
|31.84
|-1.53
|-9.44
|4.75
|12.97
|1.09
|51.70
|-17.54
|8.09
|-4.10
|89.09
|80.82
|-49.63
|4,385.24
|4,385.24
|27.56
|121.72
|82.03
|64.00
|93.48
|274.35
|141.40
|11.11
|40.07
|42.51
|41.94
|48.65
|213.45
|44.68
|4.07
|6.54
|5.91
|-16.15
|16.59
|151.76
|67.19
|0
|48.69
|84.11
|65.51
|80.38
|690.79
|299.16
|-6.82
|32.00
|27.74
|39.44
|-1.00
|155.48
|157.14
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Quant Small Cap Fund
|21,28,443
|1.64
|111.05
|SBI Contra Fund
|21,26,417
|0.82
|110.95
|HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|11,24,492
|0.28
|58.67
|SBI Consumption Opportunities Fund
|6,50,000
|2.25
|33.91
|Quant Quantamental Fund
|5,75,000
|3.28
|30
|Quant Active Fund
|5,10,226
|0.5
|26.62
|Mahindra Manulife Multi Cap Fund
|4,43,453
|1.16
|23.14
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund
|2,03,032
|0.25
|10.59
|Mahindra Manulife Consumption Fund
|25,970
|1.6
|1.36
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Sula Vineyards Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/02/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U15549MH2003PLC139352 and registration number is 139352. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Beverages & Distilleries. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 389.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sula Vineyards Ltd. is ₹4,160.90 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sula Vineyards Ltd. is 44.55 and PB ratio of Sula Vineyards Ltd. is 7.48 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sula Vineyards Ltd. is ₹493.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sula Vineyards Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sula Vineyards Ltd. is ₹534.70 and 52-week low of Sula Vineyards Ltd. is ₹305.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.