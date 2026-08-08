Here's the live share price of Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation
|3.02
|1.13
|-8.70
|-3.54
|-11.25
|30.36
|18.26
|Bajaj Finserv
|-1.36
|6.16
|9.74
|-1.11
|4.60
|9.92
|7.05
|Bajaj Holdings & Investment
|-0.34
|5.08
|6.78
|1.83
|-17.97
|14.84
|23.08
|Choice International
|2.29
|8.26
|21.96
|9.03
|13.76
|67.99
|90.14
|Rane Holdings
|1.43
|2.11
|50.23
|22.93
|20.91
|24.78
|19.99
|BF Investment
|3.67
|6.31
|5.23
|14.01
|3.88
|4.80
|4.13
|Abans Financial Services
|-0.10
|-0.05
|-3.52
|-5.11
|-8.58
|-10.94
|-1.40
|Max India
|0.70
|10.51
|-0.06
|1.89
|-15.12
|1.75
|20.62
|Tamboli Industries
|3.00
|-3.73
|15.41
|40.49
|33.07
|17.61
|32.40
|BIL Vyapar
|6.68
|2.47
|-18.31
|-42.76
|-65.45
|-37.97
|-18.36
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation has declined 11.25% compared to peers like Bajaj Finserv (4.60%), Bajaj Holdings & Investment (-17.97%), Choice International (13.76%). From a 5 year perspective, Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finserv (7.05%) and Bajaj Holdings & Investment (23.08%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|4,309.88
|4,348.94
|10
|4,330.19
|4,345.94
|20
|4,361.96
|4,355.38
|50
|4,382.67
|4,399.99
|100
|4,486.82
|4,493.49
|200
|4,760.94
|4,636.5
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.41%, FII holding fell to 0.42%, and public shareholding moved down to 39.49% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 08:57 PM IST IST
|Pilani Investment - Letter Sent To The Physical Securityholders Of The Company
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:12 PM IST IST
|Pilani Investment - Board Meeting Intimation for Rescheduling Of Board Meeting On 14Th August, 2026 Instead Of 11Th August, 2
|Jul 24, 2026, 05:48 AM IST IST
|Pilani Investment - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Jul 23, 2026, 08:58 PM IST IST
|Pilani Investment - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of Board Of Directors Of The Company
|Jul 14, 2026, 10:25 PM IST IST
|Pilani Investment - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Source: Dion Global
Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/01/1901 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24131WB1948PLC095302 and registration number is 095302. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of holding companies. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 288.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation is ₹4,433.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation is ₹4,908.77 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation are ₹4,433.40 and ₹4,311.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation is ₹5,976.00 and 52-week low of Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation is ₹4,100.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation has shown returns of 2.98% over the past day, 1.13% for the past month, -8.7% over 3 months, -11.25% over 1 year, 30.36% across 3 years, and 18.26% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation are 158.07 and 0.31 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.20 per annum.
Source: Dion Global