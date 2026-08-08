What is the share price of Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation is ₹4,433.40 as on .

What kind of stock is Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation? The Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation? The market cap of Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation is ₹4,908.77 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation? Today’s highest and lowest price of Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation are ₹4,433.40 and ₹4,311.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation is ₹5,976.00 and 52-week low of Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation is ₹4,100.00 as on .

How has the Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation performed historically in terms of returns? The Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation has shown returns of 2.98% over the past day, 1.13% for the past month, -8.7% over 3 months, -11.25% over 1 year, 30.36% across 3 years, and 18.26% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation are 158.07 and 0.31 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.20 per annum.

Source: Dion Global