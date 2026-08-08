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Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation Share Price

NSE
BSE

PILANI INVESTMENT AND INDUSTRIES CORPORATION

BK Birla Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance
Theme
Holding Companies
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹4,433.40 Closed
2.98₹ 128.15
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4,311.00₹4,433.40
₹4,433.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4,100.00₹5,976.00
₹4,433.40
Open Price
₹4,311.00
Prev. Close
₹4,305.25
Volume
94

Source: Dion Global

Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation		3.021.13-8.70-3.54-11.2530.3618.26
Bajaj Finserv		-1.366.169.74-1.114.609.927.05
Bajaj Holdings & Investment		-0.345.086.781.83-17.9714.8423.08
Choice International		2.298.2621.969.0313.7667.9990.14
Rane Holdings		1.432.1150.2322.9320.9124.7819.99
BF Investment		3.676.315.2314.013.884.804.13
Abans Financial Services		-0.10-0.05-3.52-5.11-8.58-10.94-1.40
Max India		0.7010.51-0.061.89-15.121.7520.62
Tamboli Industries		3.00-3.7315.4140.4933.0717.6132.40
BIL Vyapar		6.682.47-18.31-42.76-65.45-37.97-18.36

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation has declined 11.25% compared to peers like Bajaj Finserv (4.60%), Bajaj Holdings & Investment (-17.97%), Choice International (13.76%). From a 5 year perspective, Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finserv (7.05%) and Bajaj Holdings & Investment (23.08%).

Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
54,309.884,348.94
104,330.194,345.94
204,361.964,355.38
504,382.674,399.99
1004,486.824,493.49
2004,760.944,636.5

Source: Dion Global

Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.41%, FII holding fell to 0.42%, and public shareholding moved down to 39.49% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 08:57 PM IST ISTPilani Investment - Letter Sent To The Physical Securityholders Of The Company
Aug 04, 2026, 10:12 PM IST ISTPilani Investment - Board Meeting Intimation for Rescheduling Of Board Meeting On 14Th August, 2026 Instead Of 11Th August, 2
Jul 24, 2026, 05:48 AM IST ISTPilani Investment - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Jul 23, 2026, 08:58 PM IST ISTPilani Investment - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of Board Of Directors Of The Company
Jul 14, 2026, 10:25 PM IST ISTPilani Investment - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report

Source: Dion Global

About Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation

Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/01/1901 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24131WB1948PLC095302 and registration number is 095302. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of holding companies. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 288.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Rajashree Birla
    Non Executive Chairperson
  • Mr. A V Jalan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. D K Mantri
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. A K Kothari
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Vanita Bhargava
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Yazdi P Dandiwala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Giriraj Maheswari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arun Laddha
    Additional Director

FAQs on Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation Share Price

What is the share price of Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation is ₹4,433.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation?

The Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation?

The market cap of Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation is ₹4,908.77 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation are ₹4,433.40 and ₹4,311.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation is ₹5,976.00 and 52-week low of Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation is ₹4,100.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation performed historically in terms of returns?

The Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation has shown returns of 2.98% over the past day, 1.13% for the past month, -8.7% over 3 months, -11.25% over 1 year, 30.36% across 3 years, and 18.26% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation are 158.07 and 0.31 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.20 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation News

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