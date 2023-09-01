Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

PILANI INVESTMENT AND INDUSTRIES CORPORATION LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,995.20 Closed
0.142.7
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,990.00₹2,009.85
₹1,995.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,602.00₹2,126.00
₹1,995.20
Open Price
₹2,006.45
Prev. Close
₹1,992.50
Volume
2,244

Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12,006.57
  • R22,018.13
  • R32,026.42
  • Pivot
    1,998.28
  • S11,986.72
  • S21,978.43
  • S31,966.87

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,784.661,998.54
  • 101,787.641,999.89
  • 201,804.011,995.64
  • 501,805.021,959.58
  • 1001,719.981,910.46
  • 2001,749.981,866.27

Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.41-1.859.2312.5713.9074.8010.61
1.230.423.6918.611.65100.34167.99
0.67-3.714.4012.66-13.02138.07127.57
4.32-0.148.1447.2343.03367.55273.88
1.62-1.234.9616.4428.02177.09141.53
2.47-4.58-7.6311.88-9.384.2523.42
2.643.2235.6756.6243.94170.9049.49
0.83-5.7312.7732.2221.559.55214.09
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.480.931.5517.0544.36122.670.94
3.1515.4032.9733.6513.6355.00108.62
-4.843.6119.2440.3334.041,030.76177.99
3.99-4.7120.5140.0859.43104.58-24.59
-0.46-0.992.4012.2924.3068.7062.51
1.837.5237.8638.565.08-20.44-64.11
1.42-4.0334.2536.2872.74561.46-17.46
0.05-4.8212.8745.9143.60101.92270.24
-2.060.8933.8033.3248.6348.6348.63
0.74-1.6627.6732.5925.0129.4088.89
3.29-0.4617.9464.2946.16119.7462.82

Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation Ltd. Share Holdings

Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation Ltd.

Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/01/1901 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24131WB1948PLC095302 and registration number is 095302. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Trusts, funds and other financial vehicles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 260.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Rajashree Birla
    Non Executive Chairperson
  • Mr. A V Jalan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. A K Kothari
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Vanita Bhargava
    Independent Director
  • Mr. D K Mantri
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Yazdi P Dandiwala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Giriraj Maheswari
    Independent Director

FAQs on Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation Ltd.?

The market cap of Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation Ltd. is ₹2,209.14 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation Ltd. is 13.24 and PB ratio of Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation Ltd. is 0.22 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation Ltd. is ₹1,995.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation Ltd. is ₹2,126.00 and 52-week low of Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation Ltd. is ₹1,602.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data