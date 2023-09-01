Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.41
|-1.85
|9.23
|12.57
|13.90
|74.80
|10.61
|1.23
|0.42
|3.69
|18.61
|1.65
|100.34
|167.99
|0.67
|-3.71
|4.40
|12.66
|-13.02
|138.07
|127.57
|4.32
|-0.14
|8.14
|47.23
|43.03
|367.55
|273.88
|1.62
|-1.23
|4.96
|16.44
|28.02
|177.09
|141.53
|2.47
|-4.58
|-7.63
|11.88
|-9.38
|4.25
|23.42
|2.64
|3.22
|35.67
|56.62
|43.94
|170.90
|49.49
|0.83
|-5.73
|12.77
|32.22
|21.55
|9.55
|214.09
|2.42
|-6.14
|7.13
|21.12
|61.78
|200.33
|30.52
|1.48
|0.93
|1.55
|17.05
|44.36
|122.67
|0.94
|3.15
|15.40
|32.97
|33.65
|13.63
|55.00
|108.62
|-4.84
|3.61
|19.24
|40.33
|34.04
|1,030.76
|177.99
|3.99
|-4.71
|20.51
|40.08
|59.43
|104.58
|-24.59
|-0.46
|-0.99
|2.40
|12.29
|24.30
|68.70
|62.51
|1.83
|7.52
|37.86
|38.56
|5.08
|-20.44
|-64.11
|1.42
|-4.03
|34.25
|36.28
|72.74
|561.46
|-17.46
|0.05
|-4.82
|12.87
|45.91
|43.60
|101.92
|270.24
|-2.06
|0.89
|33.80
|33.32
|48.63
|48.63
|48.63
|0.74
|-1.66
|27.67
|32.59
|25.01
|29.40
|88.89
|3.29
|-0.46
|17.94
|64.29
|46.16
|119.74
|62.82
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/01/1901 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24131WB1948PLC095302 and registration number is 095302. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Trusts, funds and other financial vehicles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 260.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation Ltd. is ₹2,209.14 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation Ltd. is 13.24 and PB ratio of Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation Ltd. is 0.22 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation Ltd. is ₹1,995.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation Ltd. is ₹2,126.00 and 52-week low of Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation Ltd. is ₹1,602.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.