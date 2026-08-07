What is the share price of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company is ₹502.10 as on .

What kind of stock is ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company? The ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company? The market cap of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company is ₹72,843.25 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company? Today’s highest and lowest price of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company are ₹508.00 and ₹501.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company is ₹706.50 and 52-week low of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company is ₹459.60 as on .

How has the ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company performed historically in terms of returns? The ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company has shown returns of -1.43% over the past day, 2.89% for the past month, -10.75% over 3 months, -18.88% over 1 year, -4.59% across 3 years, and -5.08% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company are 45.31 and 5.34 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.33 per annum.

Source: Dion Global