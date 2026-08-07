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ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Share Price

NSE
BSE

ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY

ICICI Group | Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Finance
Theme
Financial ServicesInsuranceRural
Index
BSE 1000BSE 100 LargeCap TMCBSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Capital Markets & InsuranceBSE Dollex 100BSE Dollex 200BSE India 150

Here's the live share price of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹502.10 Closed
-1.43₹ -7.30
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹501.75₹508.00
₹502.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹459.60₹706.50
₹502.10
Open Price
₹505.00
Prev. Close
₹509.40
Volume
33,379

Source: Dion Global

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company		-2.582.89-10.75-22.50-18.88-4.59-5.08
Life Insurance Corporation of India		-7.54-9.79-3.13-12.15-11.286.22-2.14
SBI Life Insurance Company		-1.101.65-0.59-8.010.0512.6510.41
HDFC Life Insurance Company		-1.88-6.02-13.94-23.98-28.81-6.05-4.21
Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company		3.315.846.102.7535.6510.706.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company has declined 18.88% compared to peers like Life Insurance Corporation of India (-11.28%), SBI Life Insurance Company (0.05%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (-28.81%). From a 5 year perspective, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company has underperformed peers relative to Life Insurance Corporation of India (-2.14%) and SBI Life Insurance Company (10.41%).

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5512.31512.1
10507.22510.05
20504.68506.64
50497.48508.22
100522.07527.63
200579.06558.09

Source: Dion Global

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company saw a drop in promoter holding to 72.73%, while DII stake increased to 11.81%, FII holding fell to 10.22%, and public shareholding moved down to 5.22% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,62,98,9421795.31
1,28,13,5030.74625.23
1,20,07,5921.89585.91
1,09,36,0991.13533.63
1,01,21,9500.9493.9
1,00,00,0002.02487.95
69,04,8421.06336.92
57,01,1530.75278.19
56,29,7650.66274.7
50,89,5630.45248.35

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 01:39 AM IST ISTICICI Pru Life - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 And 51 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,
Aug 07, 2026, 06:39 PM IST ISTICICI Pru Life - Monthly Business Performance Update For The Month Of July 2026.
Aug 06, 2026, 11:08 PM IST ISTICICI Pru Life - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 06, 2026, 11:06 PM IST ISTICICI Pru Life - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 04, 2026, 11:25 PM IST ISTICICI Pru Life - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 And Regulation 51 Read With Schedule III Of Securities And Exchange Board Of

Source: Dion Global

About ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/07/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L66010MH2000PLC127837 and registration number is 127837. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Life insurance. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 63466.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1449.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sandeep Batra
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Anup Bagchi
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Naveen Tahilyani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Samit Upadhyay
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Naved Masood
    Independent Director
  • Mr. R K Nair
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Vibha Paul Rishi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suresh Vaswani
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Anuradha Bhatia
    Independent Director

FAQs on ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Share Price

What is the share price of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company is ₹502.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company?

The ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company?

The market cap of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company is ₹72,843.25 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company?

Today’s highest and lowest price of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company are ₹508.00 and ₹501.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company is ₹706.50 and 52-week low of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company is ₹459.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company performed historically in terms of returns?

The ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company has shown returns of -1.43% over the past day, 2.89% for the past month, -10.75% over 3 months, -18.88% over 1 year, -4.59% across 3 years, and -5.08% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company are 45.31 and 5.34 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.33 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company News

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