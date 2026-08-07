Here's the live share price of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company
|-2.58
|2.89
|-10.75
|-22.50
|-18.88
|-4.59
|-5.08
|Life Insurance Corporation of India
|-7.54
|-9.79
|-3.13
|-12.15
|-11.28
|6.22
|-2.14
|SBI Life Insurance Company
|-1.10
|1.65
|-0.59
|-8.01
|0.05
|12.65
|10.41
|HDFC Life Insurance Company
|-1.88
|-6.02
|-13.94
|-23.98
|-28.81
|-6.05
|-4.21
|Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company
|3.31
|5.84
|6.10
|2.75
|35.65
|10.70
|6.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company has declined 18.88% compared to peers like Life Insurance Corporation of India (-11.28%), SBI Life Insurance Company (0.05%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (-28.81%). From a 5 year perspective, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company has underperformed peers relative to Life Insurance Corporation of India (-2.14%) and SBI Life Insurance Company (10.41%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|512.31
|512.1
|10
|507.22
|510.05
|20
|504.68
|506.64
|50
|497.48
|508.22
|100
|522.07
|527.63
|200
|579.06
|558.09
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company saw a drop in promoter holding to 72.73%, while DII stake increased to 11.81%, FII holding fell to 10.22%, and public shareholding moved down to 5.22% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,62,98,942
|1
|795.31
|1,28,13,503
|0.74
|625.23
|1,20,07,592
|1.89
|585.91
|1,09,36,099
|1.13
|533.63
|1,01,21,950
|0.9
|493.9
|1,00,00,000
|2.02
|487.95
|69,04,842
|1.06
|336.92
|57,01,153
|0.75
|278.19
|56,29,765
|0.66
|274.7
|50,89,563
|0.45
|248.35
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 01:39 AM IST IST
|ICICI Pru Life - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 And 51 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:39 PM IST IST
|ICICI Pru Life - Monthly Business Performance Update For The Month Of July 2026.
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:08 PM IST IST
|ICICI Pru Life - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:06 PM IST IST
|ICICI Pru Life - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:25 PM IST IST
|ICICI Pru Life - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 And Regulation 51 Read With Schedule III Of Securities And Exchange Board Of
Source: Dion Global
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/07/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L66010MH2000PLC127837 and registration number is 127837. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Life insurance. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 63466.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1449.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company is ₹502.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company is ₹72,843.25 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company are ₹508.00 and ₹501.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company is ₹706.50 and 52-week low of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company is ₹459.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company has shown returns of -1.43% over the past day, 2.89% for the past month, -10.75% over 3 months, -18.88% over 1 year, -4.59% across 3 years, and -5.08% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company are 45.31 and 5.34 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.33 per annum.
Source: Dion Global