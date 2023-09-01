Follow Us

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD.

Sector : Finance - Life Insurance | Largecap | NSE
₹561.80 Closed
-0.37-2.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹557.65₹569.15
₹561.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹380.70₹615.60
₹561.80
Open Price
₹565.00
Prev. Close
₹563.90
Volume
11,07,302

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1567.82
  • R2574.23
  • R3579.32
  • Pivot
    562.73
  • S1556.32
  • S2551.23
  • S3544.82

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5512.42557.25
  • 10510.69554.88
  • 20517.99556.92
  • 50553.76550.42
  • 100540.68526.65
  • 200529.71508.27

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.36-2.3817.3637.55-5.4430.3947.38
-0.41-0.248.137.31-3.44-26.23-26.23
2.01-0.2910.0830.8611.3410.6339.28
1.532.848.9817.721.5257.4797.35

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd. Share Holdings

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund94,80,6831.36549.41
SBI Blue Chip Fund83,55,4071.23484.2
SBI Long Term Equity Fund69,04,8422.6400.14
SBI Balanced Advantage Fund43,09,2171.06249.72
Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund30,00,0001.49173.85
Aditya Birla Sun Life Frontline Equity Fund26,03,9610.64150.9
Franklin India Bluechip Fund - Dividend21,00,0001.77121.7
Franklin India Bluechip Fund - Growth21,00,0001.77121.7
UTI Value Opportunities Fund19,00,0001.46110.11
ICICI Prudential Business Cycle Fund18,51,3651.67107.29
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
18 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
17 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
16 Jul, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/07/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L66010MH2000PLC127837 and registration number is 127837. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Life insurance. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 62302.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1437.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. M S Ramachandran
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Anup Bagchi
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Benjamin James Bulmer
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Anuj Bhargava
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Batra
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. R K Nair
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Vibha Paul Rishi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dileep Choksi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dilip Karnik
    Independent Director

FAQs on ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd.?

The market cap of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd. is ₹81,167.29 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd.?

P/E ratio of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd. is 99.78 and PB ratio of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd. is 8.04 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd. is ₹561.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd. is ₹615.60 and 52-week low of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd. is ₹380.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

