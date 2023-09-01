Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.23
|-1.80
|8.12
|31.65
|29.21
|109.91
|42.33
|-4.65
|8.92
|22.15
|40.96
|17.08
|-45.07
|-45.07
|2.31
|0.79
|28.62
|33.97
|55.36
|-35.96
|-35.96
|-0.23
|1.15
|2.79
|14.57
|20.26
|116.32
|123.28
|0.19
|-8.28
|6.79
|14.97
|-9.62
|179.15
|333.02
|2.00
|17.52
|55.51
|75.90
|126.88
|1,122.46
|590.43
|-0.48
|5.64
|13.38
|31.00
|2.19
|26.68
|-11.83
|0.08
|-0.21
|3.22
|22.65
|-25.44
|15.74
|-56.23
|-0.36
|-9.38
|11.01
|26.18
|37.70
|50.42
|50.42
|-3.95
|0.42
|16.32
|28.73
|49.93
|105.43
|53.81
|5.70
|1.76
|17.41
|37.51
|26.06
|31.50
|45.38
|-1.15
|10.32
|30.38
|39.58
|29.59
|18.94
|18.94
|0.92
|-0.48
|-0.83
|-2.24
|-1.30
|473.69
|487.28
|5.39
|5.89
|9.11
|-3.53
|-27.31
|3.86
|-3.90
|-2.96
|11.88
|14.64
|94.19
|39.17
|93.14
|93.14
|4.13
|-35.73
|-10.48
|16.09
|9.67
|9.67
|9.67
|0.77
|13.94
|27.41
|27.13
|63.02
|105.98
|-36.44
|-0.24
|-4.03
|2.96
|23.22
|-11.50
|17.10
|14.67
|-0.26
|-3.44
|3.24
|-3.00
|-9.01
|-9.01
|-9.01
|1.95
|9.46
|10.02
|16.18
|-24.28
|-59.42
|-59.42
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Quant Small Cap Fund
|17,27,767
|1.97
|133.24
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|16,27,157
|0.36
|125.48
|DSP Mid Cap Fund
|14,23,264
|0.75
|109.76
|DSP Small Cap Fund
|13,28,196
|0.88
|102.42
|Quant Value Fund
|1,73,560
|1.76
|13.38
|Samco Active Momentum Fund
|88,683
|1.66
|6.84
|Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|11,270
|0.15
|0.87
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|7,313
|0.15
|0.56
|SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|4,631
|0.15
|0.36
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|2,632
|0.15
|0.2
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|17 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|15 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Just Dial Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/12/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140MH1993PLC150054 and registration number is 150054. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 646.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 83.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Just Dial Ltd. is ₹6,484.27 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Just Dial Ltd. is 39.85 and PB ratio of Just Dial Ltd. is 1.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Just Dial Ltd. is ₹765.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Just Dial Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Just Dial Ltd. is ₹879.00 and 52-week low of Just Dial Ltd. is ₹535.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.