Here's the live share price of Just Dial along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Just Dial
|-4.94
|23.25
|25.26
|-2.27
|-18.32
|-4.55
|-6.83
|Info Edge (India)
|0.28
|6.06
|25.27
|4.40
|-9.69
|8.44
|2.90
|IndiaMART InterMESH
|-2.53
|-8.80
|-16.16
|-21.99
|-31.57
|-17.91
|-13.49
|Matrimony.com
|10.78
|8.94
|11.51
|-10.75
|-9.19
|-10.46
|-15.67
|Odigma Consultancy Solutions
|1.64
|-7.19
|-15.64
|-24.74
|-32.36
|-45.55
|-30.56
|Jupiter Infomedia
|-2.52
|-8.62
|-20.30
|14.56
|-6.93
|34.37
|15.70
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Just Dial has declined 18.32% compared to peers like Info Edge (India) (-9.69%), IndiaMART InterMESH (-31.57%), Matrimony.com (-9.19%). From a 5 year perspective, Just Dial has outperformed peers relative to Info Edge (India) (2.90%) and IndiaMART InterMESH (-13.49%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|730.39
|706.95
|10
|729.52
|713.81
|20
|703.87
|696.83
|50
|602.94
|640.24
|100
|566.76
|617.84
|200
|639.55
|652.12
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Just Dial saw a drop in promoter holding to 74.14%, while DII stake increased to 9.87%, FII holding fell to 3.21%, and public shareholding moved up to 12.76% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|37,67,715
|0.59
|197.79
|16,88,026
|0.11
|88.61
|15,43,718
|0.41
|81.04
|2,82,558
|0.72
|14.83
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:05 PM IST IST
|Just Dial - Newspaper Clippings - 'Annual General Meeting' Of The Members Of The Company And Other Related Information
|Jul 11, 2026, 06:25 AM IST IST
|Just Dial - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jul 11, 2026, 06:11 AM IST IST
|Just Dial - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 11, 2026, 05:05 AM IST IST
|Just Dial - Appointment Of Chief Financial Officer
|Jul 11, 2026, 04:44 AM IST IST
|Just Dial - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Source: Dion Global
Just Dial Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/12/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140MH1993PLC150054 and registration number is 150054. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1213.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 85.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Just Dial is ₹682.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Just Dial is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Just Dial is ₹5,799.75 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Just Dial are ₹701.10 and ₹673.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Just Dial stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Just Dial is ₹879.95 and 52-week low of Just Dial is ₹486.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Just Dial has shown returns of 0.03% over the past day, 23.25% for the past month, 25.26% over 3 months, -18.32% over 1 year, -4.55% across 3 years, and -6.83% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Just Dial are 15.98 and 1.44 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global