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Just Dial Share Price

NSE
BSE

JUST DIAL

Mukesh Ambani Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service
Theme
Internet & E-Commerce
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE SmallCapBSE TECK

Here's the live share price of Just Dial along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹682.00 Closed
0.03₹ 0.20
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Just Dial Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹673.50₹701.10
₹682.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹486.05₹879.95
₹682.00
Open Price
₹673.50
Prev. Close
₹681.80
Volume
23,996

Source: Dion Global

Just Dial Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Just Dial		-4.9423.2525.26-2.27-18.32-4.55-6.83
Info Edge (India)		0.286.0625.274.40-9.698.442.90
IndiaMART InterMESH		-2.53-8.80-16.16-21.99-31.57-17.91-13.49
Matrimony.com		10.788.9411.51-10.75-9.19-10.46-15.67
Odigma Consultancy Solutions		1.64-7.19-15.64-24.74-32.36-45.55-30.56
Jupiter Infomedia		-2.52-8.62-20.3014.56-6.9334.3715.70

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Just Dial has declined 18.32% compared to peers like Info Edge (India) (-9.69%), IndiaMART InterMESH (-31.57%), Matrimony.com (-9.19%). From a 5 year perspective, Just Dial has outperformed peers relative to Info Edge (India) (2.90%) and IndiaMART InterMESH (-13.49%).

Just Dial Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Just Dial Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5730.39706.95
10729.52713.81
20703.87696.83
50602.94640.24
100566.76617.84
200639.55652.12

Source: Dion Global

Just Dial Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Just Dial saw a drop in promoter holding to 74.14%, while DII stake increased to 9.87%, FII holding fell to 3.21%, and public shareholding moved up to 12.76% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Just Dial Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
37,67,7150.59197.79
16,88,0260.1188.61
15,43,7180.4181.04
2,82,5580.7214.83

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Just Dial Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:05 PM IST ISTJust Dial - Newspaper Clippings - 'Annual General Meeting' Of The Members Of The Company And Other Related Information
Jul 11, 2026, 06:25 AM IST ISTJust Dial - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jul 11, 2026, 06:11 AM IST ISTJust Dial - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 11, 2026, 05:05 AM IST ISTJust Dial - Appointment Of Chief Financial Officer
Jul 11, 2026, 04:44 AM IST ISTJust Dial - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director

Source: Dion Global

About Just Dial

Just Dial Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/12/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140MH1993PLC150054 and registration number is 150054. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1213.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 85.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Krishnan Sudarshan
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. V S S Mani
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. V Subramaniam
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashwin Khasgiwala
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Geeta Fulwadaya
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Anshuman Thakur
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Taluja
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ranjit Pandit
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Bhama Krishnamurthy
    Independent Director
  • Prof. Dipak C Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Just Dial Share Price

What is the share price of Just Dial?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Just Dial is ₹682.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Just Dial?

The Just Dial is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Just Dial?

The market cap of Just Dial is ₹5,799.75 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Just Dial?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Just Dial are ₹701.10 and ₹673.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Just Dial?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Just Dial stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Just Dial is ₹879.95 and 52-week low of Just Dial is ₹486.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Just Dial performed historically in terms of returns?

The Just Dial has shown returns of 0.03% over the past day, 23.25% for the past month, 25.26% over 3 months, -18.32% over 1 year, -4.55% across 3 years, and -6.83% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Just Dial?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Just Dial are 15.98 and 1.44 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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