Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Just Dial Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

JUST DIAL LTD.

Sector : Services - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹765.65 Closed
0.43.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Just Dial Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹761.00₹778.00
₹765.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹535.20₹879.00
₹765.65
Open Price
₹763.00
Prev. Close
₹762.60
Volume
1,49,904

Just Dial Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1775.6
  • R2785.3
  • R3792.6
  • Pivot
    768.3
  • S1758.6
  • S2751.3
  • S3741.6

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5603.04754.38
  • 10587.32757.68
  • 20576.17763.31
  • 50586.31758.98
  • 100585.66732.06
  • 200690.09699.64

Just Dial Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.23-1.808.1231.6529.21109.9142.33
-4.658.9222.1540.9617.08-45.07-45.07
2.310.7928.6233.9755.36-35.96-35.96
-0.231.152.7914.5720.26116.32123.28
0.19-8.286.7914.97-9.62179.15333.02
2.0017.5255.5175.90126.881,122.46590.43
-0.485.6413.3831.002.1926.68-11.83
0.08-0.213.2222.65-25.4415.74-56.23
-0.36-9.3811.0126.1837.7050.4250.42
-3.950.4216.3228.7349.93105.4353.81
5.701.7617.4137.5126.0631.5045.38
-1.1510.3230.3839.5829.5918.9418.94
0.92-0.48-0.83-2.24-1.30473.69487.28
5.395.899.11-3.53-27.313.86-3.90
-2.9611.8814.6494.1939.1793.1493.14
4.13-35.73-10.4816.099.679.679.67
0.7713.9427.4127.1363.02105.98-36.44
-0.24-4.032.9623.22-11.5017.1014.67
-0.26-3.443.24-3.00-9.01-9.01-9.01
1.959.4610.0216.18-24.28-59.42-59.42

Just Dial Ltd. Share Holdings

Just Dial Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Quant Small Cap Fund17,27,7671.97133.24
Nippon India Small Cap Fund16,27,1570.36125.48
DSP Mid Cap Fund14,23,2640.75109.76
DSP Small Cap Fund13,28,1960.88102.42
Quant Value Fund1,73,5601.7613.38
Samco Active Momentum Fund88,6831.666.84
Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund11,2700.150.87
Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund7,3130.150.56
SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund4,6310.150.36
ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund2,6320.150.2
View All Mutual Funds

Just Dial Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
17 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Just Dial Ltd.

Just Dial Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/12/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140MH1993PLC150054 and registration number is 150054. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 646.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 83.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. B Anand
    Chairman & Ind.Dire (Non-Exe)
  • Mr. V S S Mani
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Malcolm Monteiro
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Bahadur
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Bhavna Thakur
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ranjit Pandit
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. V Subramaniam
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashwin Khasgiwala
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Geeta Fulwadaya
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Divya Murthy
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Just Dial Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Just Dial Ltd.?

The market cap of Just Dial Ltd. is ₹6,484.27 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Just Dial Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Just Dial Ltd. is 39.85 and PB ratio of Just Dial Ltd. is 1.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Just Dial Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Just Dial Ltd. is ₹765.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Just Dial Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Just Dial Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Just Dial Ltd. is ₹879.00 and 52-week low of Just Dial Ltd. is ₹535.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data