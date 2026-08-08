What is the share price of Just Dial? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Just Dial is ₹682.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Just Dial? The Just Dial is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Just Dial? The market cap of Just Dial is ₹5,799.75 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Just Dial? Today’s highest and lowest price of Just Dial are ₹701.10 and ₹673.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Just Dial? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Just Dial stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Just Dial is ₹879.95 and 52-week low of Just Dial is ₹486.05 as on .

How has the Just Dial performed historically in terms of returns? The Just Dial has shown returns of 0.03% over the past day, 23.25% for the past month, 25.26% over 3 months, -18.32% over 1 year, -4.55% across 3 years, and -6.83% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Just Dial? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Just Dial are 15.98 and 1.44 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global