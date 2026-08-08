What is the share price of Kingfa Science & Technology (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kingfa Science & Technology (India) is ₹5,522.15 as on .

What kind of stock is Kingfa Science & Technology (India)? The Kingfa Science & Technology (India) is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kingfa Science & Technology (India)? The market cap of Kingfa Science & Technology (India) is ₹7,483.28 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Kingfa Science & Technology (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Kingfa Science & Technology (India) are ₹5,580.00 and ₹5,335.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kingfa Science & Technology (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kingfa Science & Technology (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kingfa Science & Technology (India) is ₹5,650.00 and 52-week low of Kingfa Science & Technology (India) is ₹3,251.35 as on .

How has the Kingfa Science & Technology (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Kingfa Science & Technology (India) has shown returns of 3.45% over the past day, 7.59% for the past month, 10.99% over 3 months, 57.77% over 1 year, 31.27% across 3 years, and 34.85% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kingfa Science & Technology (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kingfa Science & Technology (India) are 40.39 and 5.35 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global