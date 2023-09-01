Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-3.06
|6.56
|18.68
|72.57
|67.94
|417.49
|178.54
|-2.65
|22.97
|57.19
|60.13
|122.61
|224.65
|272.38
|3.73
|23.55
|58.02
|97.30
|72.15
|122.13
|175.13
|3.74
|-10.85
|6.54
|33.87
|15.17
|92.38
|25.44
|-1.02
|-5.99
|0.57
|2.25
|2.65
|238.45
|205.97
|1.76
|6.68
|19.18
|14.50
|15.13
|108.40
|41.36
|2.16
|32.39
|34.75
|62.42
|-10.41
|-13.80
|-13.80
|2.72
|-6.85
|8.78
|16.82
|3.13
|375.23
|138.27
|-4.92
|14.49
|-5.28
|13.57
|247.69
|1,390.04
|1,390.04
|1.27
|6.23
|32.73
|52.36
|6.16
|32.10
|-6.77
|-9.09
|-9.09
|-9.09
|-9.09
|-9.09
|-9.09
|-9.09
|10.58
|1.88
|-3.49
|87.41
|354.43
|630.36
|159.35
|5.15
|23.00
|52.03
|94.12
|200.98
|2,818.98
|1,079.59
|-0.97
|-1.92
|-8.51
|32.20
|23.86
|240.84
|24.92
|-6.93
|8.59
|25.73
|51.41
|20.79
|65.38
|22.16
|7.37
|8.27
|-9.12
|-11.90
|-4.62
|668.73
|559.32
|-2.54
|3.72
|-2.85
|-14.60
|-21.98
|-36.57
|-36.57
|-3.91
|-0.07
|-11.31
|-27.10
|-43.65
|13.28
|11.71
|0
|-8.00
|-32.35
|-42.50
|-69.33
|-51.06
|-97.02
|5.10
|46.23
|24.26
|45.39
|-11.02
|-11.02
|-11.02
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|05 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/11/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209TN1983PLC010438 and registration number is 010438. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other plastics products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1047.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd. is ₹2,893.55 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd. is 25.39 and PB ratio of Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd. is 6.21 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd. is ₹2,389.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd. is ₹2,595.00 and 52-week low of Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd. is ₹1,20.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.