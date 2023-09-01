Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

KINGFA SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products | Smallcap | NSE
₹2,389.30 Closed
-0.18-4.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,376.50₹2,444.00
₹2,389.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,020.20₹2,595.00
₹2,389.30
Open Price
₹2,385.50
Prev. Close
₹2,393.70
Volume
7,473

Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12,433.05
  • R22,471.1
  • R32,498.2
  • Pivot
    2,405.95
  • S12,367.9
  • S22,340.8
  • S32,302.75

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,064.542,388.9
  • 101,078.632,368.03
  • 201,096.822,318.72
  • 501,141.392,174.02
  • 1001,027.111,985.42
  • 2001,116.991,738.3

Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.066.5618.6872.5767.94417.49178.54
-2.6522.9757.1960.13122.61224.65272.38
3.7323.5558.0297.3072.15122.13175.13
3.74-10.856.5433.8715.1792.3825.44
-1.02-5.990.572.252.65238.45205.97
1.766.6819.1814.5015.13108.4041.36
2.1632.3934.7562.42-10.41-13.80-13.80
2.72-6.858.7816.823.13375.23138.27
-4.9214.49-5.2813.57247.691,390.041,390.04
1.276.2332.7352.366.1632.10-6.77
-9.09-9.09-9.09-9.09-9.09-9.09-9.09
10.581.88-3.4987.41354.43630.36159.35
5.1523.0052.0394.12200.982,818.981,079.59
-0.97-1.92-8.5132.2023.86240.8424.92
-6.938.5925.7351.4120.7965.3822.16
7.378.27-9.12-11.90-4.62668.73559.32
-2.543.72-2.85-14.60-21.98-36.57-36.57
-3.91-0.07-11.31-27.10-43.6513.2811.71
0-8.00-32.35-42.50-69.33-51.06-97.02
5.1046.2324.2645.39-11.02-11.02-11.02

Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
05 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd.

Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/11/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209TN1983PLC010438 and registration number is 010438. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other plastics products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1047.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Bo Jingen
    Managing Director
  • Mr. D Balaji
    Executive Director
  • Mr. N Subramanian
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dilip Dinkar Kulkarni
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Nilima Ramrao Shinde
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd. is ₹2,893.55 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd. is 25.39 and PB ratio of Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd. is 6.21 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd. is ₹2,389.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd. is ₹2,595.00 and 52-week low of Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd. is ₹1,20.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data