What is the Market Cap of Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd.? The market cap of Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd. is ₹2,893.55 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd.? P/E ratio of Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd. is 25.39 and PB ratio of Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd. is 6.21 as on .

What is the share price of Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd. is ₹2,389.30 as on .