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Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

KINGFA SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Plastics
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Kingfa Science & Technology (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹5,522.15 Closed
3.45₹ 184.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5,335.00₹5,580.00
₹5,522.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3,251.35₹5,650.00
₹5,522.15
Open Price
₹5,380.80
Prev. Close
₹5,338.15
Volume
962

Source: Dion Global

Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kingfa Science & Technology (India)		5.407.5910.9923.8557.7731.2734.85
Supreme Industries		-1.117.77-6.60-7.79-17.93-3.0810.36
Shaily Engineering Plastics		3.1912.8418.3241.8398.76127.5554.36
Ddev Plastiks Industries		8.054.1316.29-5.752.4015.5350.10
Nilkamal		-3.0834.7233.8518.437.80-11.30-9.03
Mold-Tek Packaging		1.29-2.1114.1224.78-14.25-11.345.78
All Time Plastics		-1.33-11.76-19.09-10.70-22.77-8.25-5.04
Arrow Greentech		8.9920.5942.1278.443.1530.6138.24
Dhunseri Ventures		11.7812.303.510.81-22.28-1.75-1.35
Pyramid Technoplast		-2.079.171.879.8812.850.300.18
TPL Plastech		-3.07-6.0315.0318.882.1220.8617.09
Bai-Kakaji Polymers		-4.6923.7130.5821.3727.528.444.98
Plastiblends India		4.7710.8613.8524.803.42-4.24-5.96
Wim Plast		-0.12-7.80-5.14-28.55-35.93-10.53-11.69
Kaka Industries		-3.63-4.1519.136.84-7.817.7912.17
Multibase India		-2.16-1.15-9.52-20.17-31.86-14.60-9.32
Brand Concepts		-6.34-11.71-28.08-43.19-45.70-21.2726.75
Mitsu Chem Plast		-0.876.58-3.9828.2338.52-4.61-9.09
Pil Italica Lifestyle		2.12-2.14-2.47-3.56-40.14-4.034.37
Jasch Industries		-5.374.9082.2073.3063.5511.0814.64

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kingfa Science & Technology (India) has gained 57.77% compared to peers like Supreme Industries (-17.93%), Shaily Engineering Plastics (98.76%), Ddev Plastiks Industries (2.40%). From a 5 year perspective, Kingfa Science & Technology (India) has outperformed peers relative to Supreme Industries (10.36%) and Shaily Engineering Plastics (54.36%).

Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
55,119.35,164.75
105,112.735,140.86
205,090.495,120.36
505,148.815,074.71
1004,866.064,916.16
2004,574.394,612.42

Source: Dion Global

Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kingfa Science & Technology (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 8.79%, FII holding fell to 7.74%, and public shareholding moved up to 16.45% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
3,45,8210.79178.53
3,44,0401.72174.58

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 04:49 PM IST ISTKingfa Science & Tec - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter
Jul 03, 2026, 11:14 PM IST ISTKingfa Science & Tec - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 04:24 AM IST ISTKingfa Science & Tec - Performance Update For The Financial Year 2025 -2026
May 29, 2026, 10:53 PM IST ISTKingfa Science & Tec - Results - Financial Results For March 31 2026
May 29, 2026, 10:37 PM IST ISTKingfa Science & Tec - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 29.05.2026

Source: Dion Global

About Kingfa Science & Technology (India)

Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/11/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209TN1983PLC010438 and registration number is 010438. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other plastics products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1995.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Bo Jingen
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Doraiswami Balaji
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sun Yajie
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Nilima Ramrao Shinde
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. S K Subramanyan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ramachandran Sudhinder
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Kingfa Science & Technology (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kingfa Science & Technology (India) is ₹5,522.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kingfa Science & Technology (India)?

The Kingfa Science & Technology (India) is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kingfa Science & Technology (India)?

The market cap of Kingfa Science & Technology (India) is ₹7,483.28 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kingfa Science & Technology (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kingfa Science & Technology (India) are ₹5,580.00 and ₹5,335.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kingfa Science & Technology (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kingfa Science & Technology (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kingfa Science & Technology (India) is ₹5,650.00 and 52-week low of Kingfa Science & Technology (India) is ₹3,251.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Kingfa Science & Technology (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kingfa Science & Technology (India) has shown returns of 3.45% over the past day, 7.59% for the past month, 10.99% over 3 months, 57.77% over 1 year, 31.27% across 3 years, and 34.85% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kingfa Science & Technology (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kingfa Science & Technology (India) are 40.39 and 5.35 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Kingfa Science & Technology (India) News

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