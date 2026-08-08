Here's the live share price of Kingfa Science & Technology (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kingfa Science & Technology (India)
|5.40
|7.59
|10.99
|23.85
|57.77
|31.27
|34.85
|Supreme Industries
|-1.11
|7.77
|-6.60
|-7.79
|-17.93
|-3.08
|10.36
|Shaily Engineering Plastics
|3.19
|12.84
|18.32
|41.83
|98.76
|127.55
|54.36
|Ddev Plastiks Industries
|8.05
|4.13
|16.29
|-5.75
|2.40
|15.53
|50.10
|Nilkamal
|-3.08
|34.72
|33.85
|18.43
|7.80
|-11.30
|-9.03
|Mold-Tek Packaging
|1.29
|-2.11
|14.12
|24.78
|-14.25
|-11.34
|5.78
|All Time Plastics
|-1.33
|-11.76
|-19.09
|-10.70
|-22.77
|-8.25
|-5.04
|Arrow Greentech
|8.99
|20.59
|42.12
|78.44
|3.15
|30.61
|38.24
|Dhunseri Ventures
|11.78
|12.30
|3.51
|0.81
|-22.28
|-1.75
|-1.35
|Pyramid Technoplast
|-2.07
|9.17
|1.87
|9.88
|12.85
|0.30
|0.18
|TPL Plastech
|-3.07
|-6.03
|15.03
|18.88
|2.12
|20.86
|17.09
|Bai-Kakaji Polymers
|-4.69
|23.71
|30.58
|21.37
|27.52
|8.44
|4.98
|Plastiblends India
|4.77
|10.86
|13.85
|24.80
|3.42
|-4.24
|-5.96
|Wim Plast
|-0.12
|-7.80
|-5.14
|-28.55
|-35.93
|-10.53
|-11.69
|Kaka Industries
|-3.63
|-4.15
|19.13
|6.84
|-7.81
|7.79
|12.17
|Multibase India
|-2.16
|-1.15
|-9.52
|-20.17
|-31.86
|-14.60
|-9.32
|Brand Concepts
|-6.34
|-11.71
|-28.08
|-43.19
|-45.70
|-21.27
|26.75
|Mitsu Chem Plast
|-0.87
|6.58
|-3.98
|28.23
|38.52
|-4.61
|-9.09
|Pil Italica Lifestyle
|2.12
|-2.14
|-2.47
|-3.56
|-40.14
|-4.03
|4.37
|Jasch Industries
|-5.37
|4.90
|82.20
|73.30
|63.55
|11.08
|14.64
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kingfa Science & Technology (India) has gained 57.77% compared to peers like Supreme Industries (-17.93%), Shaily Engineering Plastics (98.76%), Ddev Plastiks Industries (2.40%). From a 5 year perspective, Kingfa Science & Technology (India) has outperformed peers relative to Supreme Industries (10.36%) and Shaily Engineering Plastics (54.36%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|5,119.3
|5,164.75
|10
|5,112.73
|5,140.86
|20
|5,090.49
|5,120.36
|50
|5,148.81
|5,074.71
|100
|4,866.06
|4,916.16
|200
|4,574.39
|4,612.42
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kingfa Science & Technology (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 8.79%, FII holding fell to 7.74%, and public shareholding moved up to 16.45% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|3,45,821
|0.79
|178.53
|3,44,040
|1.72
|174.58
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 04:49 PM IST IST
|Kingfa Science & Tec - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter
|Jul 03, 2026, 11:14 PM IST IST
|Kingfa Science & Tec - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 04:24 AM IST IST
|Kingfa Science & Tec - Performance Update For The Financial Year 2025 -2026
|May 29, 2026, 10:53 PM IST IST
|Kingfa Science & Tec - Results - Financial Results For March 31 2026
|May 29, 2026, 10:37 PM IST IST
|Kingfa Science & Tec - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 29.05.2026
Source: Dion Global
Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/11/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209TN1983PLC010438 and registration number is 010438. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other plastics products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1995.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kingfa Science & Technology (India) is ₹5,522.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kingfa Science & Technology (India) is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Kingfa Science & Technology (India) is ₹7,483.28 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kingfa Science & Technology (India) are ₹5,580.00 and ₹5,335.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kingfa Science & Technology (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kingfa Science & Technology (India) is ₹5,650.00 and 52-week low of Kingfa Science & Technology (India) is ₹3,251.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kingfa Science & Technology (India) has shown returns of 3.45% over the past day, 7.59% for the past month, 10.99% over 3 months, 57.77% over 1 year, 31.27% across 3 years, and 34.85% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kingfa Science & Technology (India) are 40.39 and 5.35 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global