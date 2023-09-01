Follow Us

Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

NETWORK18 MEDIA & INVESTMENTS LTD.

Sector : Entertainment & Media | Smallcap | NSE
₹69.15 Closed
1.170.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹68.40₹73.80
₹69.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹45.00₹78.40
₹69.15
Open Price
₹72.00
Prev. Close
₹68.35
Volume
98,55,481

Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R172.23
  • R275.67
  • R377.53
  • Pivot
    70.37
  • S166.93
  • S265.07
  • S361.63

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 565.7168.26
  • 1066.5467.02
  • 2065.8365.04
  • 5069.4463.03
  • 10068.8762.14
  • 20076.8762.84

Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.4419.126.1417.40-5.6685.8928.77
-1.2610.6936.5631.697.2130.03-47.48
2.4516.0136.6340.9223.4332.76-20.45
3.0913.6525.6215.88-4.0826.8431.04
-1.19-5.3712.405.44-17.89103.17516.78
3.1621.6133.2052.9714.3755.644.93
1.69-5.3824.3318.02-5.58684.90549.92
1.165.44-1.232.0025.262.7982.42
7.065.4619.9844.2013.05-4.89-4.89
3.0314.3560.83122.47112.261,667.474,068.55
-3.461.1128.2719.0226.4872.04-74.40
1.504.9721.1510.46-6.11-49.10-7.90
0.443.7536.0949.1533.841,147.2557.42
-1.99-20.69-9.5015.4521.38125.327.20
2.224.9235.0344.3917.29-42.24-15.21
2.8014.8042.7635.80-11.6268.0193.00
-2.33-5.87-10.587.94-56.47531.96491.22
6.477.3216.196.19-21.89-3.48-50.80
6.266.8731.1527.37-10.44-4.79-77.36
07.2150.6332.96-35.1570.00-60.00

Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. Share Holdings

Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund1,33,2220.130.78
Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund86,4460.130.5
SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund54,7390.130.32
ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund31,1110.130.18
HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF14,2890.130.08
Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund9,5240.010.06
HDFC Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund8,8750.130.05
Edelweiss Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund1,9750.130.01
ICICI Prudential S&P BSE 500 ETF1,6230.010.01
HDFC S&P BSE 500 ETF680.010
View All Mutual Funds

Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
18 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
17 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
17 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/02/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910MH1996PLC280969 and registration number is 280969. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Operation of other websites that act as portals to the internet, such as media sites providing periodically updated content. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 167.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 523.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Adil Zainulbhai
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Rahul Joshi
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Jyoti Deshpande
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. P M S Prasad
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Bhama Krishnamurthy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dhruv Subodh Kaji
    Independent Director

FAQs on Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.?

The market cap of Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. is ₹7,155.89 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. is -84.92 and PB ratio of Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. is 10.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. is ₹69.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. is ₹78.40 and 52-week low of Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. is ₹45.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

