Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/02/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910MH1996PLC280969 and registration number is 280969. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Operation of other websites that act as portals to the internet, such as media sites providing periodically updated content. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 167.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 523.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.