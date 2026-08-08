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Network18 Media & Investments Share Price

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BSE

NETWORK18 MEDIA & INVESTMENTS

Mukesh Ambani Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Here's the live share price of Network18 Media & Investments along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹29.54 Closed
-1.24₹ -0.37
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Network18 Media & Investments Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹29.42₹29.90
₹29.54
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹27.40₹59.39
₹29.54
Open Price
₹29.90
Prev. Close
₹29.91
Volume
69,836

Source: Dion Global

Network18 Media & Investments Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Network18 Media & Investments		0.31-6.99-15.41-24.62-47.51-20.58-10.56
Affle 3I		3.6211.6510.21-0.23-15.6813.8414.55
Prime Focus		0.1923.00-6.573.6083.4142.1838.37
Sun TV Network		-4.17-4.01-14.82-14.52-13.08-3.06-2.05
Amagi Media Labs		-0.7821.0447.9866.8685.5922.8913.16
PVR INOX		-0.4411.895.427.695.23-11.12-4.32
Saregama India		-0.5312.9248.7047.297.729.378.05
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		-18.45-8.01-0.411.61-17.88-26.37-13.21
Tips Music		-3.60-5.370.2712.9910.1826.5240.51
Latent View Analytics		-6.29-1.76-4.66-29.98-25.77-7.54-9.55
Hathway Cable & Datacom		1.48-0.82-2.15-7.37-23.76-13.17-16.09
Media Matrix Worldwide		6.6412.26-7.4459.34-5.80-0.6419.56
Signpost India		-5.28-9.87-10.0927.2421.84-5.54-3.36
Den Networks		-0.47-4.90-2.98-6.84-24.45-12.86-12.07
Panorama Studios International		-2.13-7.6729.1111.87-0.2654.5254.80
Balaji Telefilms		3.29-5.11-31.15-8.51-13.8718.735.24
New Delhi Television		0.06-3.36-3.81-12.41-26.25-24.374.33
OnMobile Global		9.66-5.3618.8936.4630.01-4.12-12.06
Aqylon Nexus		6.55-35.16-46.84-85.73-78.3715.555.57
TV Today Network		0.88-9.09-2.58-7.18-18.50-17.97-17.11

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Network18 Media & Investments has declined 47.51% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Network18 Media & Investments has underperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).

Network18 Media & Investments Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Network18 Media & Investments Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
529.2829.59
1029.0329.55
2030.0329.96
5031.2731.05
10031.9832.82
20037.2437.29

Source: Dion Global

Network18 Media & Investments Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Network18 Media & Investments remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.12%, FII holding fell to 4.33%, and public shareholding moved up to 38.66% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Network18 Media & Investments Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 15, 2026, 11:54 PM IST ISTNetwork18 Media - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 15, 2026, 11:47 PM IST ISTNetwork18 Media - Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) ForThe Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 15, 2026, 11:41 PM IST ISTNetwork18 Media - Board Meeting Outcome for Regulation 30 & 33 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligat
Jul 10, 2026, 08:29 PM IST ISTNetwork18 Media - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The
Jun 08, 2026, 08:12 PM IST ISTNetwork18 Media - Clarification With Respect To Increase In The Volume Of Shares

Source: Dion Global

About Network18 Media & Investments

Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/02/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910MH1996PLC280969 and registration number is 280969. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Operation of other websites that act as portals to the internet, such as media sites providing periodically updated content. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1955.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 771.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Adil Zainulbhai
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Rahul Joshi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. P M S Prasad
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Jyoti Deshpande
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Shuva Mandal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Renuka Ramnath
    Independent Director

FAQs on Network18 Media & Investments Share Price

What is the share price of Network18 Media & Investments?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Network18 Media & Investments is ₹29.54 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Network18 Media & Investments?

The Network18 Media & Investments is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Network18 Media & Investments?

The market cap of Network18 Media & Investments is ₹4,555.07 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Network18 Media & Investments?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Network18 Media & Investments are ₹29.90 and ₹29.42.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Network18 Media & Investments?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Network18 Media & Investments stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Network18 Media & Investments is ₹59.39 and 52-week low of Network18 Media & Investments is ₹27.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Network18 Media & Investments performed historically in terms of returns?

The Network18 Media & Investments has shown returns of -1.2% over the past day, -6.96% for the past month, -15.38% over 3 months, -47.49% over 1 year, -20.57% across 3 years, and -10.55% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Network18 Media & Investments?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Network18 Media & Investments are -132.17 and 0.93 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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