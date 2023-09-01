Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|1,33,222
|0.13
|0.78
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|86,446
|0.13
|0.5
|SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|54,739
|0.13
|0.32
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|31,111
|0.13
|0.18
|HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF
|14,289
|0.13
|0.08
|Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund
|9,524
|0.01
|0.06
|HDFC Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|8,875
|0.13
|0.05
|Edelweiss Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|1,975
|0.13
|0.01
|ICICI Prudential S&P BSE 500 ETF
|1,623
|0.01
|0.01
|HDFC S&P BSE 500 ETF
|68
|0.01
|0
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|18 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|17 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|17 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/02/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910MH1996PLC280969 and registration number is 280969. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Operation of other websites that act as portals to the internet, such as media sites providing periodically updated content. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 167.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 523.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. is ₹7,155.89 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. is -84.92 and PB ratio of Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. is 10.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. is ₹69.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. is ₹78.40 and 52-week low of Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. is ₹45.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.