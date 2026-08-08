Here's the live share price of Network18 Media & Investments along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Network18 Media & Investments
|0.31
|-6.99
|-15.41
|-24.62
|-47.51
|-20.58
|-10.56
|Affle 3I
|3.62
|11.65
|10.21
|-0.23
|-15.68
|13.84
|14.55
|Prime Focus
|0.19
|23.00
|-6.57
|3.60
|83.41
|42.18
|38.37
|Sun TV Network
|-4.17
|-4.01
|-14.82
|-14.52
|-13.08
|-3.06
|-2.05
|Amagi Media Labs
|-0.78
|21.04
|47.98
|66.86
|85.59
|22.89
|13.16
|PVR INOX
|-0.44
|11.89
|5.42
|7.69
|5.23
|-11.12
|-4.32
|Saregama India
|-0.53
|12.92
|48.70
|47.29
|7.72
|9.37
|8.05
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|-18.45
|-8.01
|-0.41
|1.61
|-17.88
|-26.37
|-13.21
|Tips Music
|-3.60
|-5.37
|0.27
|12.99
|10.18
|26.52
|40.51
|Latent View Analytics
|-6.29
|-1.76
|-4.66
|-29.98
|-25.77
|-7.54
|-9.55
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|1.48
|-0.82
|-2.15
|-7.37
|-23.76
|-13.17
|-16.09
|Media Matrix Worldwide
|6.64
|12.26
|-7.44
|59.34
|-5.80
|-0.64
|19.56
|Signpost India
|-5.28
|-9.87
|-10.09
|27.24
|21.84
|-5.54
|-3.36
|Den Networks
|-0.47
|-4.90
|-2.98
|-6.84
|-24.45
|-12.86
|-12.07
|Panorama Studios International
|-2.13
|-7.67
|29.11
|11.87
|-0.26
|54.52
|54.80
|Balaji Telefilms
|3.29
|-5.11
|-31.15
|-8.51
|-13.87
|18.73
|5.24
|New Delhi Television
|0.06
|-3.36
|-3.81
|-12.41
|-26.25
|-24.37
|4.33
|OnMobile Global
|9.66
|-5.36
|18.89
|36.46
|30.01
|-4.12
|-12.06
|Aqylon Nexus
|6.55
|-35.16
|-46.84
|-85.73
|-78.37
|15.55
|5.57
|TV Today Network
|0.88
|-9.09
|-2.58
|-7.18
|-18.50
|-17.97
|-17.11
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Network18 Media & Investments has declined 47.51% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Network18 Media & Investments has underperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|29.28
|29.59
|10
|29.03
|29.55
|20
|30.03
|29.96
|50
|31.27
|31.05
|100
|31.98
|32.82
|200
|37.24
|37.29
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Network18 Media & Investments remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.12%, FII holding fell to 4.33%, and public shareholding moved up to 38.66% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 15, 2026, 11:54 PM IST IST
|Network18 Media - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 15, 2026, 11:47 PM IST IST
|Network18 Media - Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) ForThe Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 15, 2026, 11:41 PM IST IST
|Network18 Media - Board Meeting Outcome for Regulation 30 & 33 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligat
|Jul 10, 2026, 08:29 PM IST IST
|Network18 Media - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The
|Jun 08, 2026, 08:12 PM IST IST
|Network18 Media - Clarification With Respect To Increase In The Volume Of Shares
Source: Dion Global
Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/02/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910MH1996PLC280969 and registration number is 280969. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Operation of other websites that act as portals to the internet, such as media sites providing periodically updated content. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1955.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 771.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Network18 Media & Investments is ₹29.54 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Network18 Media & Investments is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Network18 Media & Investments is ₹4,555.07 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Network18 Media & Investments are ₹29.90 and ₹29.42.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Network18 Media & Investments stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Network18 Media & Investments is ₹59.39 and 52-week low of Network18 Media & Investments is ₹27.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Network18 Media & Investments has shown returns of -1.2% over the past day, -6.96% for the past month, -15.38% over 3 months, -47.49% over 1 year, -20.57% across 3 years, and -10.55% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Network18 Media & Investments are -132.17 and 0.93 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global