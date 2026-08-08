What is the share price of Network18 Media & Investments? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Network18 Media & Investments is ₹29.54 as on .

What kind of stock is Network18 Media & Investments? The Network18 Media & Investments is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Network18 Media & Investments? The market cap of Network18 Media & Investments is ₹4,555.07 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Network18 Media & Investments? Today’s highest and lowest price of Network18 Media & Investments are ₹29.90 and ₹29.42.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Network18 Media & Investments? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Network18 Media & Investments stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Network18 Media & Investments is ₹59.39 and 52-week low of Network18 Media & Investments is ₹27.40 as on .

How has the Network18 Media & Investments performed historically in terms of returns? The Network18 Media & Investments has shown returns of -1.2% over the past day, -6.96% for the past month, -15.38% over 3 months, -47.49% over 1 year, -20.57% across 3 years, and -10.55% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Network18 Media & Investments? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Network18 Media & Investments are -132.17 and 0.93 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global