Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Nifty 50 ETF
|2,73,25,791
|0.77
|1,264.09
|SBI Equity Hybrid Fund
|2,40,00,000
|1.86
|1,110.24
|SBI Blue Chip Fund
|1,29,83,805
|1.53
|600.63
|ICICI Prudential Equity & Debt Fund
|91,69,858
|1.7
|424.2
|ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund
|91,44,108
|1.05
|423.01
|SBI Multicap Fund
|90,00,000
|3.23
|416.34
|ICICI Prudential Balanced Advantage Fund
|76,17,235
|0.72
|352.37
|Kotak Flexicap Fund - Regular Plan
|75,00,000
|0.86
|346.95
|SBI Flexi Cap Fund
|73,63,324
|1.9
|340.63
|UTI Nifty 50 ETF
|72,60,901
|0.77
|335.89
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Hindalco Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/12/1958 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27020MH1958PLC011238 and registration number is 011238. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of aluminium from alumina and by other methods and products of aluminium and alloys. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 67653.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 222.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Hindalco Industries Ltd. is ₹1,03,338.25 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Hindalco Industries Ltd. is 10.23 and PB ratio of Hindalco Industries Ltd. is 1.09 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindalco Industries Ltd. is ₹473.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindalco Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindalco Industries Ltd. is ₹504.00 and 52-week low of Hindalco Industries Ltd. is ₹358.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.