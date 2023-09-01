Hindalco Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/12/1958 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27020MH1958PLC011238 and registration number is 011238. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of aluminium from alumina and by other methods and products of aluminium and alloys. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 67653.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 222.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.