Here's the live share price of Hindalco Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Hindalco Industries
|8.17
|8.70
|-0.15
|9.34
|53.50
|31.39
|19.37
|Vedanta Aluminium Metal
|3.47
|5.57
|-6.13
|-6.13
|-6.13
|-2.09
|-1.26
|National Aluminium Company
|9.04
|11.46
|-5.52
|4.56
|101.29
|59.04
|35.79
|Maan Aluminium
|1.75
|1.34
|-16.72
|-19.28
|10.30
|14.32
|18.84
|HRS Aluglaze
|1.34
|0
|20.68
|17.39
|89.00
|23.64
|13.58
|Manaksia Aluminium Company
|18.07
|16.44
|15.41
|37.01
|32.33
|17.81
|17.73
|Sharvaya Metals
|6.77
|44.16
|29.75
|-3.79
|-32.92
|-12.46
|-7.68
|Palco Metals
|2.76
|4.85
|-7.03
|12.52
|-20.57
|37.85
|44.46
|Sampat Aluminium
|7.86
|12.81
|-20.40
|-33.67
|-65.44
|-29.82
|-19.14
|Kanishk Aluminium India
|-5.88
|-12.76
|-39.71
|-49.56
|-56.74
|-24.37
|-15.43
|Bothra Metals & Alloys
|0
|-10.98
|-19.87
|-31.13
|-35.51
|27.77
|18.30
|Galada Power & Telecommunications
|3.97
|31.36
|116.86
|204.78
|833.76
|93.29
|38.56
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Hindalco Industries has gained 53.50% compared to peers like Vedanta Aluminium Metal (-6.13%), National Aluminium Company (101.29%), Maan Aluminium (10.30%). From a 5 year perspective, Hindalco Industries has outperformed peers relative to Vedanta Aluminium Metal (-1.26%) and National Aluminium Company (35.79%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|966.82
|1,003.24
|10
|957.87
|985.02
|20
|959.72
|976.45
|50
|1,006.92
|987.6
|100
|998.68
|981.59
|200
|934.54
|931.77
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Hindalco Industries saw a rise in promoter holding to 34.68%, while DII stake decreased to 24.12%, FII holding rose to 31.41%, and public shareholding moved up to 9.08% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|69,45,432
|2.15
|664.4
|62,11,348
|0.69
|594.18
|56,40,000
|1.14
|539.52
|50,00,000
|1.65
|478.3
|46,45,540
|1.66
|444.39
|45,81,423
|1.38
|438.26
|33,20,457
|2.2
|317.63
|30,00,000
|0.51
|286.98
|24,45,142
|0.32
|233.9
|24,26,080
|0.73
|232.08
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 02:03 AM IST IST
|Hindalco Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:47 PM IST IST
|Hindalco Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Updates on Acquisition
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:42 PM IST IST
|Hindalco Industries - Capacity Addition Of Kuppam Unit Of The Company
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:29 PM IST IST
|Hindalco Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:26 PM IST IST
|Hindalco Industries - Standalone And Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2
Source: Dion Global
Hindalco Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/12/1958 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27020MH1958PLC011238 and registration number is 011238. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of copper from ore, and other copper products and alloys. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 112553.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 222.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindalco Industries is ₹1,054.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Hindalco Industries is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Hindalco Industries is ₹236,857.68 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Hindalco Industries are ₹1,055.65 and ₹1,019.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindalco Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindalco Industries is ₹1,179.35 and 52-week low of Hindalco Industries is ₹656.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Hindalco Industries has shown returns of 2.67% over the past day, 8.7% for the past month, -0.15% over 3 months, 53.5% over 1 year, 31.39% across 3 years, and 19.37% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hindalco Industries are 17.69 and 1.73 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.47 per annum.
Source: Dion Global