Hindalco Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Aluminium | Largecap | NSE
₹473.25 Closed
2.9113.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Hindalco Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹462.10₹478.50
₹473.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹358.80₹504.00
₹473.25
Open Price
₹462.95
Prev. Close
₹459.85
Volume
1,11,50,793

Hindalco Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1480.5
  • R2487.7
  • R3496.9
  • Pivot
    471.3
  • S1464.1
  • S2454.9
  • S3447.7

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5393.65455.87
  • 10395.15454.48
  • 20391.36452.89
  • 50412.48444.98
  • 100391.95437.79
  • 200454.25434.47

Hindalco Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.171.9716.4614.5712.16143.8897.68
11.442.8818.8519.0026.58164.3830.78
5.964.4726.0464.7723.80163.3835.06
8.07-23.1235.4743.6575.33698.85353.38
5.452.7616.2622.8223.11207.06272.86

Hindalco Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Hindalco Industries Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Nifty 50 ETF2,73,25,7910.771,264.09
SBI Equity Hybrid Fund2,40,00,0001.861,110.24
SBI Blue Chip Fund1,29,83,8051.53600.63
ICICI Prudential Equity & Debt Fund91,69,8581.7424.2
ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund91,44,1081.05423.01
SBI Multicap Fund90,00,0003.23416.34
ICICI Prudential Balanced Advantage Fund76,17,2350.72352.37
Kotak Flexicap Fund - Regular Plan75,00,0000.86346.95
SBI Flexi Cap Fund73,63,3241.9340.63
UTI Nifty 50 ETF72,60,9010.77335.89
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Hindalco Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Hindalco Industries Ltd.

Hindalco Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/12/1958 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27020MH1958PLC011238 and registration number is 011238. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of aluminium from alumina and by other methods and products of aluminium and alloys. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 67653.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 222.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kumar Mangalam Birla
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Satish Pai
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Praveen Kumar Maheshwari
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Rajashree Birla
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Askaran Agarwala
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kailash Nath Bhandari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Yazdi Piroj Dandiwala
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Alka Bharucha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vikas Balia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sudhir Mital
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anant Maheshwari
    Independent Director

FAQs on Hindalco Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Hindalco Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Hindalco Industries Ltd. is ₹1,03,338.25 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Hindalco Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Hindalco Industries Ltd. is 10.23 and PB ratio of Hindalco Industries Ltd. is 1.09 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Hindalco Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindalco Industries Ltd. is ₹473.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hindalco Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindalco Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindalco Industries Ltd. is ₹504.00 and 52-week low of Hindalco Industries Ltd. is ₹358.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

