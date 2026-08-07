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Hindalco Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

HINDALCO INDUSTRIES

Aditya Birla Group | Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Metals - Non Ferrous
Theme
AluminiumCommoditiesManufacturing
Index
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Here's the live share price of Hindalco Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,054.00 Closed
2.67₹ 27.45
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Hindalco Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,019.00₹1,055.65
₹1,054.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹656.85₹1,179.35
₹1,054.00
Open Price
₹1,019.00
Prev. Close
₹1,026.55
Volume
2,62,700

Source: Dion Global

Hindalco Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Hindalco Industries		8.178.70-0.159.3453.5031.3919.37
Vedanta Aluminium Metal		3.475.57-6.13-6.13-6.13-2.09-1.26
National Aluminium Company		9.0411.46-5.524.56101.2959.0435.79
Maan Aluminium		1.751.34-16.72-19.2810.3014.3218.84
HRS Aluglaze		1.34020.6817.3989.0023.6413.58
Manaksia Aluminium Company		18.0716.4415.4137.0132.3317.8117.73
Sharvaya Metals		6.7744.1629.75-3.79-32.92-12.46-7.68
Palco Metals		2.764.85-7.0312.52-20.5737.8544.46
Sampat Aluminium		7.8612.81-20.40-33.67-65.44-29.82-19.14
Kanishk Aluminium India		-5.88-12.76-39.71-49.56-56.74-24.37-15.43
Bothra Metals & Alloys		0-10.98-19.87-31.13-35.5127.7718.30
Galada Power & Telecommunications		3.9731.36116.86204.78833.7693.2938.56

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Hindalco Industries has gained 53.50% compared to peers like Vedanta Aluminium Metal (-6.13%), National Aluminium Company (101.29%), Maan Aluminium (10.30%). From a 5 year perspective, Hindalco Industries has outperformed peers relative to Vedanta Aluminium Metal (-1.26%) and National Aluminium Company (35.79%).

Hindalco Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Hindalco Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5966.821,003.24
10957.87985.02
20959.72976.45
501,006.92987.6
100998.68981.59
200934.54931.77

Source: Dion Global

Hindalco Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Hindalco Industries saw a rise in promoter holding to 34.68%, while DII stake decreased to 24.12%, FII holding rose to 31.41%, and public shareholding moved up to 9.08% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Hindalco Industries Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
69,45,4322.15664.4
62,11,3480.69594.18
56,40,0001.14539.52
50,00,0001.65478.3
46,45,5401.66444.39
45,81,4231.38438.26
33,20,4572.2317.63
30,00,0000.51286.98
24,45,1420.32233.9
24,26,0800.73232.08

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Hindalco Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 02:03 AM IST ISTHindalco Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 07, 2026, 08:47 PM IST ISTHindalco Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Updates on Acquisition
Aug 07, 2026, 08:42 PM IST ISTHindalco Industries - Capacity Addition Of Kuppam Unit Of The Company
Aug 07, 2026, 08:29 PM IST ISTHindalco Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 07, 2026, 08:26 PM IST ISTHindalco Industries - Standalone And Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2

Source: Dion Global

About Hindalco Industries

Hindalco Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/12/1958 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27020MH1958PLC011238 and registration number is 011238. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of copper from ore, and other copper products and alloys. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 112553.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 222.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kumar Mangalam Birla
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Satish Pai
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Rajashree Birla
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sushil Agarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Aryaman Vikram Birla
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Ananyashree Birla
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Alka Marezban Bharucha
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Vikas Balia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sudhir Mital
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arun Adhikari
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sukanya Kripalu
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anjani Kumar Agrawal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Hindalco Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Hindalco Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindalco Industries is ₹1,054.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Hindalco Industries?

The Hindalco Industries is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hindalco Industries?

The market cap of Hindalco Industries is ₹236,857.68 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Hindalco Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Hindalco Industries are ₹1,055.65 and ₹1,019.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hindalco Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindalco Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindalco Industries is ₹1,179.35 and 52-week low of Hindalco Industries is ₹656.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Hindalco Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Hindalco Industries has shown returns of 2.67% over the past day, 8.7% for the past month, -0.15% over 3 months, 53.5% over 1 year, 31.39% across 3 years, and 19.37% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hindalco Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hindalco Industries are 17.69 and 1.73 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.47 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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