What is the share price of Hindalco Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindalco Industries is ₹1,054.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Hindalco Industries? The Hindalco Industries is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hindalco Industries? The market cap of Hindalco Industries is ₹236,857.68 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Hindalco Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Hindalco Industries are ₹1,055.65 and ₹1,019.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hindalco Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindalco Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindalco Industries is ₹1,179.35 and 52-week low of Hindalco Industries is ₹656.85 as on .

How has the Hindalco Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Hindalco Industries has shown returns of 2.67% over the past day, 8.7% for the past month, -0.15% over 3 months, 53.5% over 1 year, 31.39% across 3 years, and 19.37% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hindalco Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hindalco Industries are 17.69 and 1.73 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.47 per annum.

Source: Dion Global