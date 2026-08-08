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Metropolis Healthcare Share Price

NSE
BSE

METROPOLIS HEALTHCARE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Theme
DiagnosticsHospital
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE HealthcareBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Metropolis Healthcare along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹563.85 Closed
0.23₹ 1.30
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Metropolis Healthcare Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹559.00₹572.30
₹563.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹413.00₹608.95
₹563.85
Open Price
₹562.95
Prev. Close
₹562.55
Volume
10,105

Source: Dion Global

Metropolis Healthcare Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Metropolis Healthcare		-3.24-0.2911.5112.8713.1117.31-4.17
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise		0.281.6614.5824.5325.1021.4317.48
Max Healthcare Institute		-2.33-4.185.706.25-15.3322.5530.15
Manipal Health Enterprises		1.601.601.601.601.600.530.32
Fortis Healthcare		1.61-1.241.327.708.5343.6132.11
Aster DM Quality Care		6.4710.8518.5353.0347.1340.3340.61
Global Health		3.319.8719.8125.379.7628.1328.48
Narayana Hrudayalaya		-6.34-5.091.988.826.7023.4129.23
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences		0.810.6914.6225.469.0629.7827.03
Dr. Lal Pathlabs		0.8714.6622.8233.1219.8217.48-0.22
Dr. Agarwals Health Care		14.2715.3021.3119.3526.4310.886.39
Rainbow Childrens Medicare		2.158.8820.2935.724.7912.8928.13
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre		0.801.3011.8936.1027.8942.9916.91
Park Medi World		-0.312.5118.8585.8397.4425.4514.57
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals		-3.678.7426.2727.5514.0613.938.14
Healthcare Global Enterprises		0.594.199.6821.0610.9525.9421.49
Thyrocare Technologies		4.4313.7329.0747.2234.7646.626.19
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services		6.215.115.6329.2625.6837.5721.09
Nephrocare Health Services		1.725.6026.9831.4647.0413.718.02
Kovai Medical Center and Hospital		-1.41-3.041.317.98-5.2831.3330.52

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Metropolis Healthcare has gained 13.11% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (25.10%), Max Healthcare Institute (-15.33%), Manipal Health Enterprises (1.60%). From a 5 year perspective, Metropolis Healthcare has underperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (17.48%) and Max Healthcare Institute (30.15%).

Metropolis Healthcare Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Metropolis Healthcare Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5588.48584.57
10579.5581.85
20571.38574.39
50551.87554.63
100514.12532
200497.91510.9

Source: Dion Global

Metropolis Healthcare Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Metropolis Healthcare remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 35.12%, FII holding rose to 11.03%, and public shareholding moved up to 5.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Metropolis Healthcare Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
68,00,0001.35367.3
65,00,0000.33351.1
63,79,8641.84344.61
45,81,3440.32247.46
43,73,4341.65236.23
32,00,0001.1172.85
30,11,2971.16162.66
28,00,0000.57151.24
25,20,8841.48136.17
24,51,5040.59132.42

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Metropolis Healthcare Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 06:57 PM IST ISTMetropolis Health. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 05, 2026, 12:16 AM IST ISTMetropolis Health. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 05, 2026, 12:12 AM IST ISTMetropolis Health. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 05, 2026, 12:05 AM IST ISTMetropolis Health. - Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Aug 05, 2026, 12:01 AM IST ISTMetropolis Health. - Board Meeting Outcome for The Meeting Held Today (August 04, 2026)

Source: Dion Global

About Metropolis Healthcare

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/03/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L73100MH2000PLC192798 and registration number is 192798. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of independent diagnostic/pathological laboratories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1365.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 41.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Ameera Sushil Shah
    Chairperson & Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Surendran Chemmenkotil
    Managing Director
  • Dr. Aparna Rajadhyaksha
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Dr. Sushil Kanubhai Shah
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Hemant Sachdev
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Subramanian Ranganathan
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Purvi Sheth
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Bhatnagar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vivek Gambhir
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rehan Khan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Metropolis Healthcare Share Price

What is the share price of Metropolis Healthcare?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Metropolis Healthcare is ₹563.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Metropolis Healthcare?

The Metropolis Healthcare is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Metropolis Healthcare?

The market cap of Metropolis Healthcare is ₹11,693.55 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Metropolis Healthcare?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Metropolis Healthcare are ₹572.30 and ₹559.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Metropolis Healthcare?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Metropolis Healthcare stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Metropolis Healthcare is ₹608.95 and 52-week low of Metropolis Healthcare is ₹413.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Metropolis Healthcare performed historically in terms of returns?

The Metropolis Healthcare has shown returns of 0.23% over the past day, -0.29% for the past month, 11.51% over 3 months, 13.11% over 1 year, 17.31% across 3 years, and -4.17% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Metropolis Healthcare?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Metropolis Healthcare are 58.00 and 7.73 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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