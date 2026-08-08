Here's the live share price of Metropolis Healthcare along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Metropolis Healthcare
|-3.24
|-0.29
|11.51
|12.87
|13.11
|17.31
|-4.17
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|0.28
|1.66
|14.58
|24.53
|25.10
|21.43
|17.48
|Max Healthcare Institute
|-2.33
|-4.18
|5.70
|6.25
|-15.33
|22.55
|30.15
|Manipal Health Enterprises
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|0.53
|0.32
|Fortis Healthcare
|1.61
|-1.24
|1.32
|7.70
|8.53
|43.61
|32.11
|Aster DM Quality Care
|6.47
|10.85
|18.53
|53.03
|47.13
|40.33
|40.61
|Global Health
|3.31
|9.87
|19.81
|25.37
|9.76
|28.13
|28.48
|Narayana Hrudayalaya
|-6.34
|-5.09
|1.98
|8.82
|6.70
|23.41
|29.23
|Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
|0.81
|0.69
|14.62
|25.46
|9.06
|29.78
|27.03
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs
|0.87
|14.66
|22.82
|33.12
|19.82
|17.48
|-0.22
|Dr. Agarwals Health Care
|14.27
|15.30
|21.31
|19.35
|26.43
|10.88
|6.39
|Rainbow Childrens Medicare
|2.15
|8.88
|20.29
|35.72
|4.79
|12.89
|28.13
|Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
|0.80
|1.30
|11.89
|36.10
|27.89
|42.99
|16.91
|Park Medi World
|-0.31
|2.51
|18.85
|85.83
|97.44
|25.45
|14.57
|Jupiter Life Line Hospitals
|-3.67
|8.74
|26.27
|27.55
|14.06
|13.93
|8.14
|Healthcare Global Enterprises
|0.59
|4.19
|9.68
|21.06
|10.95
|25.94
|21.49
|Thyrocare Technologies
|4.43
|13.73
|29.07
|47.22
|34.76
|46.62
|6.19
|Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services
|6.21
|5.11
|5.63
|29.26
|25.68
|37.57
|21.09
|Nephrocare Health Services
|1.72
|5.60
|26.98
|31.46
|47.04
|13.71
|8.02
|Kovai Medical Center and Hospital
|-1.41
|-3.04
|1.31
|7.98
|-5.28
|31.33
|30.52
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Metropolis Healthcare has gained 13.11% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (25.10%), Max Healthcare Institute (-15.33%), Manipal Health Enterprises (1.60%). From a 5 year perspective, Metropolis Healthcare has underperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (17.48%) and Max Healthcare Institute (30.15%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|588.48
|584.57
|10
|579.5
|581.85
|20
|571.38
|574.39
|50
|551.87
|554.63
|100
|514.12
|532
|200
|497.91
|510.9
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Metropolis Healthcare remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 35.12%, FII holding rose to 11.03%, and public shareholding moved up to 5.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|68,00,000
|1.35
|367.3
|65,00,000
|0.33
|351.1
|63,79,864
|1.84
|344.61
|45,81,344
|0.32
|247.46
|43,73,434
|1.65
|236.23
|32,00,000
|1.1
|172.85
|30,11,297
|1.16
|162.66
|28,00,000
|0.57
|151.24
|25,20,884
|1.48
|136.17
|24,51,504
|0.59
|132.42
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 06:57 PM IST IST
|Metropolis Health. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:16 AM IST IST
|Metropolis Health. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:12 AM IST IST
|Metropolis Health. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:05 AM IST IST
|Metropolis Health. - Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:01 AM IST IST
|Metropolis Health. - Board Meeting Outcome for The Meeting Held Today (August 04, 2026)
Source: Dion Global
Metropolis Healthcare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/03/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L73100MH2000PLC192798 and registration number is 192798. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of independent diagnostic/pathological laboratories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1365.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 41.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Metropolis Healthcare is ₹563.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Metropolis Healthcare is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Metropolis Healthcare is ₹11,693.55 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Metropolis Healthcare are ₹572.30 and ₹559.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Metropolis Healthcare stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Metropolis Healthcare is ₹608.95 and 52-week low of Metropolis Healthcare is ₹413.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Metropolis Healthcare has shown returns of 0.23% over the past day, -0.29% for the past month, 11.51% over 3 months, 13.11% over 1 year, 17.31% across 3 years, and -4.17% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Metropolis Healthcare are 58.00 and 7.73 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global