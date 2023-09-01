Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.07
|-1.35
|4.27
|2.52
|-4.67
|-24.87
|41.99
|-0.52
|-3.82
|0.54
|9.66
|13.17
|189.69
|312.52
|3.86
|0.46
|7.88
|32.61
|51.28
|443.95
|414.50
|-2.71
|-6.19
|16.33
|20.59
|10.32
|146.22
|117.50
|-1.30
|0.92
|12.48
|37.87
|42.01
|228.34
|301.51
|0.39
|3.98
|20.37
|38.66
|70.18
|70.18
|70.18
|-0.15
|-6.28
|9.77
|11.74
|-11.13
|22.53
|111.65
|3.03
|3.19
|21.98
|50.66
|49.33
|158.89
|82.85
|-3.28
|1.80
|20.99
|43.57
|52.36
|93.95
|93.95
|1.03
|-4.34
|9.90
|45.21
|66.31
|134.31
|134.31
|2.91
|12.57
|32.70
|30.83
|39.64
|-18.53
|-18.53
|2.89
|1.70
|9.38
|27.53
|28.23
|196.24
|37.27
|-4.91
|11.94
|11.94
|11.94
|11.94
|11.94
|11.94
|-0.64
|-0.38
|23.90
|39.75
|81.96
|69.14
|69.14
|0.32
|-8.90
|17.96
|19.32
|-13.18
|-28.53
|-20.28
|10.09
|23.79
|75.58
|93.33
|89.81
|199.14
|50.72
|12.66
|24.88
|14.86
|78.89
|33.99
|-34.64
|-34.64
|3.00
|-1.63
|47.67
|97.20
|95.54
|661.85
|462.57
|7.00
|39.91
|96.86
|118.23
|152.58
|260.06
|258.98
|-4.34
|25.89
|39.19
|85.52
|57.26
|438.39
|97.65
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|UTI Flexi Cap Fund
|9,20,380
|0.49
|126.23
|UTI Mastershare
|6,17,518
|0.74
|84.69
|Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund
|5,63,456
|0.85
|77.28
|UTI Value Opportunities Fund
|5,50,000
|1
|75.43
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund
|5,06,015
|0.4
|69.4
|UTI Mid Cap Fund
|3,78,897
|0.6
|51.97
|ICICI Prudential Innovation Fund
|2,53,135
|1.61
|34.72
|UTI Long Term Equity Fund
|2,37,442
|1.03
|32.57
|ICICI Prudential Pharma Healthcare & Diagnostics (P.H.D) Fund
|2,10,812
|0.94
|28.91
|UTI Small Cap Fund
|2,07,838
|0.96
|28.51
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|02 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|16 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|08 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Metropolis Healthcare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/03/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L73100MH2000PLC192798 and registration number is 192798. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of independent diagnostic/pathological laboratories. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1117.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Metropolis Healthcare Ltd. is ₹6,869.46 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Metropolis Healthcare Ltd. is 48.08 and PB ratio of Metropolis Healthcare Ltd. is 7.73 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Metropolis Healthcare Ltd. is ₹1,362.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Metropolis Healthcare Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Metropolis Healthcare Ltd. is ₹1,791.20 and 52-week low of Metropolis Healthcare Ltd. is ₹1,171.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.