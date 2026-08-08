What is the share price of Metropolis Healthcare? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Metropolis Healthcare is ₹563.85 as on .

What kind of stock is Metropolis Healthcare? The Metropolis Healthcare is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Metropolis Healthcare? The market cap of Metropolis Healthcare is ₹11,693.55 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Metropolis Healthcare? Today’s highest and lowest price of Metropolis Healthcare are ₹572.30 and ₹559.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Metropolis Healthcare? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Metropolis Healthcare stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Metropolis Healthcare is ₹608.95 and 52-week low of Metropolis Healthcare is ₹413.00 as on .

How has the Metropolis Healthcare performed historically in terms of returns? The Metropolis Healthcare has shown returns of 0.23% over the past day, -0.29% for the past month, 11.51% over 3 months, 13.11% over 1 year, 17.31% across 3 years, and -4.17% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Metropolis Healthcare? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Metropolis Healthcare are 58.00 and 7.73 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global