Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

METROPOLIS HEALTHCARE LTD.

Sector : Hospitals & Medical Services | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,362.90 Closed
1.6221.75
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,331.55₹1,366.95
₹1,362.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,171.35₹1,791.20
₹1,362.90
Open Price
₹1,340.00
Prev. Close
₹1,341.15
Volume
1,73,291

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,376.58
  • R21,389.47
  • R31,411.98
  • Pivot
    1,354.07
  • S11,341.18
  • S21,318.67
  • S31,305.78

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,562.371,341.32
  • 101,566.751,342.82
  • 201,548.921,355.32
  • 501,474.161,368.5
  • 1001,483.081,362.64
  • 2001,875.921,410.77

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.07-1.354.272.52-4.67-24.8741.99
-0.52-3.820.549.6613.17189.69312.52
3.860.467.8832.6151.28443.95414.50
-2.71-6.1916.3320.5910.32146.22117.50
-1.300.9212.4837.8742.01228.34301.51
0.393.9820.3738.6670.1870.1870.18
-0.15-6.289.7711.74-11.1322.53111.65
3.033.1921.9850.6649.33158.8982.85
-3.281.8020.9943.5752.3693.9593.95
1.03-4.349.9045.2166.31134.31134.31
2.9112.5732.7030.8339.64-18.53-18.53
2.891.709.3827.5328.23196.2437.27
-4.9111.9411.9411.9411.9411.9411.94
-0.64-0.3823.9039.7581.9669.1469.14
0.32-8.9017.9619.32-13.18-28.53-20.28
10.0923.7975.5893.3389.81199.1450.72
12.6624.8814.8678.8933.99-34.64-34.64
3.00-1.6347.6797.2095.54661.85462.57
7.0039.9196.86118.23152.58260.06258.98
-4.3425.8939.1985.5257.26438.3997.65

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd. Share Holdings

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
UTI Flexi Cap Fund9,20,3800.49126.23
UTI Mastershare6,17,5180.7484.69
Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund5,63,4560.8577.28
UTI Value Opportunities Fund5,50,000175.43
Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund5,06,0150.469.4
UTI Mid Cap Fund3,78,8970.651.97
ICICI Prudential Innovation Fund2,53,1351.6134.72
UTI Long Term Equity Fund2,37,4421.0332.57
ICICI Prudential Pharma Healthcare & Diagnostics (P.H.D) Fund2,10,8120.9428.91
UTI Small Cap Fund2,07,8380.9628.51
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
02 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
16 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
08 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Metropolis Healthcare Ltd.

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/03/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L73100MH2000PLC192798 and registration number is 192798. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of independent diagnostic/pathological laboratories. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1117.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. Sushil Kanubhai Shah
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mrs. Ameera Sushil Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Hemant Sachdev
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Vivek Gambhir
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Bhatnagar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Milind Shripad Sarwate
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Anita Ramachandran
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Metropolis Healthcare Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Metropolis Healthcare Ltd.?

The market cap of Metropolis Healthcare Ltd. is ₹6,869.46 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Metropolis Healthcare Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Metropolis Healthcare Ltd. is 48.08 and PB ratio of Metropolis Healthcare Ltd. is 7.73 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Metropolis Healthcare Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Metropolis Healthcare Ltd. is ₹1,362.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Metropolis Healthcare Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Metropolis Healthcare Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Metropolis Healthcare Ltd. is ₹1,791.20 and 52-week low of Metropolis Healthcare Ltd. is ₹1,171.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data