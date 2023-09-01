Follow Us

RELIANCE INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.

Sector : Power - Generation/Distribution | Smallcap | NSE
₹186.90 Closed
0.080.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹185.20₹189.10
₹186.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹114.60₹215.50
₹186.90
Open Price
₹187.90
Prev. Close
₹186.75
Volume
7,81,279

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1188.48
  • R2190.22
  • R3191.33
  • Pivot
    187.37
  • S1185.63
  • S2184.52
  • S3182.78

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5140.97183.37
  • 10141.73179.79
  • 20141.51176.43
  • 50148.21166.96
  • 100125.65158.04
  • 200118.8148.52

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.441.6939.5337.73-3.59574.73-60.48
5.872.4732.2833.9343.56131.1663.33
-3.10-12.69-4.5186.26-60.3491.871,597.85
1.6020.8829.94115.01-19.16751.16879.97
3.974.4818.6024.847.65329.16226.53
1.9119.7439.7751.580.28540.60395.45
0.50-3.2715.6525.3134.00130.5097.06
-0.17-1.8618.4631.3214.0895.16157.73
11.2611.0677.9297.04102.40171.46118.86
6.1316.0246.2971.8177.96162.9277.50
6.4711.8425.0224.307.5240.90-15.10
9.5111.7646.7290.00-5.71484.62-49.80
7.929.0074.1676.5192.36569.02226.15
7.8922.3936.6719.712.50221.57102.47
5.9914.6237.1549.9763.97135.4565.14
30.8434.62102.90100.0070.73133.3370.73
1.731.3364.97148.31360.471,264.411,264.41
-5.385.9476.69102.5789.701,278.691,278.69
13.6072.4787.7295.3865.74165.08103.48
7.8011.6438.1763.2838.9275.4339.67

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. Share Holdings

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Aug, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results

About Reliance Infrastructure Ltd.

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/10/1929 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L75100MH1929PLC001530 and registration number is 001530. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of utility projects. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1467.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 263.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. S Seth
    Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Punit Garg
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. S S Kohli
    Director
  • Mr. K Ravikumar
    Director
  • Mrs. Manjari Kacker
    Director

FAQs on Reliance Infrastructure Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd.?

The market cap of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹6,574.96 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. is -1.81 and PB ratio of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. is 0.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹186.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹215.50 and 52-week low of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹114.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

