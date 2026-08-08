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Reliance Infrastructure Share Price

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BSE

RELIANCE INFRASTRUCTURE

Anil Ambani Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Power
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Reliance Infrastructure along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹76.27 Closed
3.84₹ 2.82
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Reliance Infrastructure Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹73.99₹77.12
₹76.27
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹60.43₹303.70
₹76.27
Open Price
₹76.40
Prev. Close
₹73.45
Volume
16,29,895

Source: Dion Global

Reliance Infrastructure Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Reliance Infrastructure		20.1914.357.02-34.73-72.95-28.680.74
Adani Power		-1.44-4.49-9.5237.6479.9956.1763.18
NTPC		-0.62-2.54-13.85-4.664.5516.5624.20
Adani Green Energy		-0.93-9.790.3739.4046.2012.398.67
Tata Power Company		0.111.01-13.253.32-1.1917.8723.61
JSW Energy		2.144.14-1.6618.006.1224.7317.95
NHPC		-2.14-2.41-5.63-2.40-7.6715.8424.06
NTPC Green Energy		1.46-1.29-16.133.95-10.73-9.17-5.61
Torrent Power		-6.45-5.56-22.79-7.71-2.6226.0723.70
NLC India		1.44-0.08-8.0515.0329.4536.0439.31
SJVN		-1.06-5.37-15.13-7.42-27.286.2320.07
CESC		-1.15-1.86-12.255.95-1.2727.8816.33
NAVA		5.43-3.71-18.600.66-4.2045.8659.64
Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions		-1.013.9013.7152.6752.6715.158.83
Juniper Green Energy		-3.93-3.93-3.93-3.93-3.93-1.33-0.80
Vedanta Power		2.72-15.22-13.38-13.38-13.38-4.68-2.83
Inox Wind Energy		-1.21-7.846.650.6152.47185.15120.68
Jaiprakash Power Ventures		-2.022.17-7.4818.27-5.3335.8030.05
Reliance Power		4.02-2.48-16.41-14.35-46.209.3013.87
GMR Power and Urban Infra		-2.20-3.10-12.53-7.93-15.6268.3817.02

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Reliance Infrastructure has declined 72.95% compared to peers like Adani Power (79.99%), NTPC (4.55%), Adani Green Energy (46.20%). From a 5 year perspective, Reliance Infrastructure has underperformed peers relative to Adani Power (63.18%) and NTPC (24.20%).

Reliance Infrastructure Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Reliance Infrastructure Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
564.8867.21
1072.6268.82
2072.8871.74
5079.0283.74
100111.53114.34
200201.4162.45

Source: Dion Global

Reliance Infrastructure Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Reliance Infrastructure remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.78%, FII holding fell to 4.94%, and public shareholding moved up to 75.10% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Reliance Infrastructure Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
3,39,5690.972.27

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Reliance Infrastructure Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 05:07 AM IST ISTReliance Infra. - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Discl
Aug 05, 2026, 12:48 AM IST ISTReliance Infra. - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Discl
Aug 01, 2026, 04:41 AM IST ISTReliance Infra. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 29, 2026, 11:26 PM IST ISTReliance Infra. - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Discl
Jul 29, 2026, 06:59 PM IST ISTReliance Infra. - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Discl

Source: Dion Global

About Reliance Infrastructure

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/10/1929 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L75100MH1929PLC001530 and registration number is 001530. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Collection and distribution of electric energy to households, industrial, commercial and other users. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 237.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 408.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vijesh Babu Thota
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mrs. Manjari Kacker
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Chhaya Virani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Virendra Singh Verma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Thomas Mathew
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Kumar Dhingra
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Reliance Infrastructure Share Price

What is the share price of Reliance Infrastructure?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Reliance Infrastructure is ₹76.27 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Reliance Infrastructure?

The Reliance Infrastructure is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Reliance Infrastructure?

The market cap of Reliance Infrastructure is ₹3,116.63 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Reliance Infrastructure?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Reliance Infrastructure are ₹77.12 and ₹73.99.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Reliance Infrastructure?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Reliance Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Reliance Infrastructure is ₹303.70 and 52-week low of Reliance Infrastructure is ₹60.43 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Reliance Infrastructure performed historically in terms of returns?

The Reliance Infrastructure has shown returns of 3.84% over the past day, 14.35% for the past month, 7.02% over 3 months, -72.95% over 1 year, -28.68% across 3 years, and 0.74% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Reliance Infrastructure?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Reliance Infrastructure are 1.07 and 0.17 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Reliance Infrastructure News

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