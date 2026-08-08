What is the share price of Reliance Infrastructure? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Reliance Infrastructure is ₹76.27 as on .

What kind of stock is Reliance Infrastructure? The Reliance Infrastructure is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Reliance Infrastructure? The market cap of Reliance Infrastructure is ₹3,116.63 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Reliance Infrastructure? Today’s highest and lowest price of Reliance Infrastructure are ₹77.12 and ₹73.99.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Reliance Infrastructure? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Reliance Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Reliance Infrastructure is ₹303.70 and 52-week low of Reliance Infrastructure is ₹60.43 as on .

How has the Reliance Infrastructure performed historically in terms of returns? The Reliance Infrastructure has shown returns of 3.84% over the past day, 14.35% for the past month, 7.02% over 3 months, -72.95% over 1 year, -28.68% across 3 years, and 0.74% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Reliance Infrastructure? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Reliance Infrastructure are 1.07 and 0.17 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global