What is the Market Cap of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd.? The market cap of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹6,574.96 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd.? P/E ratio of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. is -1.81 and PB ratio of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. is 0.89 as on .

What is the share price of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹186.90 as on .