Here's the live share price of Reliance Infrastructure along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Reliance Infrastructure
|20.19
|14.35
|7.02
|-34.73
|-72.95
|-28.68
|0.74
|Adani Power
|-1.44
|-4.49
|-9.52
|37.64
|79.99
|56.17
|63.18
|NTPC
|-0.62
|-2.54
|-13.85
|-4.66
|4.55
|16.56
|24.20
|Adani Green Energy
|-0.93
|-9.79
|0.37
|39.40
|46.20
|12.39
|8.67
|Tata Power Company
|0.11
|1.01
|-13.25
|3.32
|-1.19
|17.87
|23.61
|JSW Energy
|2.14
|4.14
|-1.66
|18.00
|6.12
|24.73
|17.95
|NHPC
|-2.14
|-2.41
|-5.63
|-2.40
|-7.67
|15.84
|24.06
|NTPC Green Energy
|1.46
|-1.29
|-16.13
|3.95
|-10.73
|-9.17
|-5.61
|Torrent Power
|-6.45
|-5.56
|-22.79
|-7.71
|-2.62
|26.07
|23.70
|NLC India
|1.44
|-0.08
|-8.05
|15.03
|29.45
|36.04
|39.31
|SJVN
|-1.06
|-5.37
|-15.13
|-7.42
|-27.28
|6.23
|20.07
|CESC
|-1.15
|-1.86
|-12.25
|5.95
|-1.27
|27.88
|16.33
|NAVA
|5.43
|-3.71
|-18.60
|0.66
|-4.20
|45.86
|59.64
|Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions
|-1.01
|3.90
|13.71
|52.67
|52.67
|15.15
|8.83
|Juniper Green Energy
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-1.33
|-0.80
|Vedanta Power
|2.72
|-15.22
|-13.38
|-13.38
|-13.38
|-4.68
|-2.83
|Inox Wind Energy
|-1.21
|-7.84
|6.65
|0.61
|52.47
|185.15
|120.68
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|-2.02
|2.17
|-7.48
|18.27
|-5.33
|35.80
|30.05
|Reliance Power
|4.02
|-2.48
|-16.41
|-14.35
|-46.20
|9.30
|13.87
|GMR Power and Urban Infra
|-2.20
|-3.10
|-12.53
|-7.93
|-15.62
|68.38
|17.02
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Reliance Infrastructure has declined 72.95% compared to peers like Adani Power (79.99%), NTPC (4.55%), Adani Green Energy (46.20%). From a 5 year perspective, Reliance Infrastructure has underperformed peers relative to Adani Power (63.18%) and NTPC (24.20%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|64.88
|67.21
|10
|72.62
|68.82
|20
|72.88
|71.74
|50
|79.02
|83.74
|100
|111.53
|114.34
|200
|201.4
|162.45
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Reliance Infrastructure remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.78%, FII holding fell to 4.94%, and public shareholding moved up to 75.10% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|3,39,569
|0.97
|2.27
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 05:07 AM IST IST
|Reliance Infra. - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Discl
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:48 AM IST IST
|Reliance Infra. - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Discl
|Aug 01, 2026, 04:41 AM IST IST
|Reliance Infra. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 29, 2026, 11:26 PM IST IST
|Reliance Infra. - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Discl
|Jul 29, 2026, 06:59 PM IST IST
|Reliance Infra. - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Discl
Source: Dion Global
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/10/1929 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L75100MH1929PLC001530 and registration number is 001530. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Collection and distribution of electric energy to households, industrial, commercial and other users. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 237.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 408.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Reliance Infrastructure is ₹76.27 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Reliance Infrastructure is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Reliance Infrastructure is ₹3,116.63 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Reliance Infrastructure are ₹77.12 and ₹73.99.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Reliance Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Reliance Infrastructure is ₹303.70 and 52-week low of Reliance Infrastructure is ₹60.43 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Reliance Infrastructure has shown returns of 3.84% over the past day, 14.35% for the past month, 7.02% over 3 months, -72.95% over 1 year, -28.68% across 3 years, and 0.74% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Reliance Infrastructure are 1.07 and 0.17 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global