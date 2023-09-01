Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|5.44
|1.69
|39.53
|37.73
|-3.59
|574.73
|-60.48
|5.87
|2.47
|32.28
|33.93
|43.56
|131.16
|63.33
|-3.10
|-12.69
|-4.51
|86.26
|-60.34
|91.87
|1,597.85
|1.60
|20.88
|29.94
|115.01
|-19.16
|751.16
|879.97
|3.97
|4.48
|18.60
|24.84
|7.65
|329.16
|226.53
|1.91
|19.74
|39.77
|51.58
|0.28
|540.60
|395.45
|0.50
|-3.27
|15.65
|25.31
|34.00
|130.50
|97.06
|-0.17
|-1.86
|18.46
|31.32
|14.08
|95.16
|157.73
|11.26
|11.06
|77.92
|97.04
|102.40
|171.46
|118.86
|6.13
|16.02
|46.29
|71.81
|77.96
|162.92
|77.50
|6.47
|11.84
|25.02
|24.30
|7.52
|40.90
|-15.10
|9.51
|11.76
|46.72
|90.00
|-5.71
|484.62
|-49.80
|7.92
|9.00
|74.16
|76.51
|92.36
|569.02
|226.15
|7.89
|22.39
|36.67
|19.71
|2.50
|221.57
|102.47
|5.99
|14.62
|37.15
|49.97
|63.97
|135.45
|65.14
|30.84
|34.62
|102.90
|100.00
|70.73
|133.33
|70.73
|1.73
|1.33
|64.97
|148.31
|360.47
|1,264.41
|1,264.41
|-5.38
|5.94
|76.69
|102.57
|89.70
|1,278.69
|1,278.69
|13.60
|72.47
|87.72
|95.38
|65.74
|165.08
|103.48
|7.80
|11.64
|38.17
|63.28
|38.92
|75.43
|39.67
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/10/1929 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L75100MH1929PLC001530 and registration number is 001530. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of utility projects. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1467.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 263.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹6,574.96 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. is -1.81 and PB ratio of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. is 0.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹186.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹215.50 and 52-week low of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹114.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.