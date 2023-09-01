What is the Market Cap of Indus Towers Ltd.? The market cap of Indus Towers Ltd. is ₹47,215.30 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Indus Towers Ltd.? P/E ratio of Indus Towers Ltd. is 23.14 and PB ratio of Indus Towers Ltd. is 2.24 as on .

What is the share price of Indus Towers Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indus Towers Ltd. is ₹181.70 as on .