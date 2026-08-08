What is the share price of Indus Towers? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indus Towers is ₹385.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Indus Towers? The Indus Towers is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Indus Towers? The market cap of Indus Towers is ₹101,569.27 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Indus Towers? Today’s highest and lowest price of Indus Towers are ₹386.70 and ₹383.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indus Towers? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indus Towers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indus Towers is ₹481.55 and 52-week low of Indus Towers is ₹312.60 as on .

How has the Indus Towers performed historically in terms of returns? The Indus Towers has shown returns of -0.01% over the past day, 0.6% for the past month, -4.47% over 3 months, 14.87% over 1 year, 30.41% across 3 years, and 12.84% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Indus Towers? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indus Towers are 14.20 and 2.56 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.64 per annum.

Source: Dion Global