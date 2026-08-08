Here's the live share price of Indus Towers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Indus Towers
|-1.55
|0.60
|-4.47
|-15.62
|14.87
|30.41
|12.84
|HFCL
|7.05
|-8.15
|41.88
|187.73
|180.63
|41.67
|24.68
|ITI
|2.15
|-3.52
|-7.02
|-4.00
|-11.91
|32.98
|17.56
|Tejas Networks
|1.96
|-4.18
|-1.83
|47.38
|-8.32
|-14.32
|8.64
|Optiemus Infracom
|-11.86
|8.65
|27.54
|29.35
|-3.69
|30.81
|30.16
|Pace Digitek
|-11.57
|-13.19
|-1.86
|-5.26
|-16.37
|-5.78
|-3.51
|Nelco
|-5.33
|4.84
|30.83
|40.91
|9.98
|6.35
|21.32
|GTL Infrastructure
|1.63
|-4.58
|-11.35
|10.62
|-17.22
|18.04
|-15.84
|Valiant Communications
|25.05
|13.46
|25.53
|14.13
|105.79
|97.02
|92.61
|Suyog Telematics
|-0.63
|-4.43
|8.07
|41.16
|5.17
|14.78
|13.78
|ADC India Communications
|-2.14
|-8.93
|3.71
|54.01
|52.40
|37.94
|53.03
|Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies
|0.68
|-8.34
|-14.71
|-16.16
|0.21
|92.71
|75.17
|Precision Electronics
|-0.95
|-12.91
|42.16
|13.41
|-1.84
|65.29
|48.25
|Umiya Buildcon
|0.18
|-0.72
|2.92
|-2.70
|9.78
|15.04
|22.92
|Mehul Telecom
|-3.96
|2.71
|-20.35
|-20.59
|-20.59
|-7.40
|-4.51
|Steelman Telecom
|11.05
|7.58
|-1.64
|-9.47
|-48.96
|-23.03
|-16.44
|Telogica
|3.83
|0.32
|-26.07
|-9.70
|-5.47
|14.86
|28.33
|Punjab Communications
|-0.61
|-6.35
|-3.79
|-16.62
|-6.89
|14.89
|7.97
|Shyam Telecom
|-3.25
|-13.43
|-35.55
|51.39
|8.90
|33.75
|3.21
|Munoth Communication
|3.99
|-6.60
|-15.67
|-21.18
|-64.52
|-17.33
|6.22
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Indus Towers has gained 14.87% compared to peers like HFCL (180.63%), ITI (-11.91%), Tejas Networks (-8.32%). From a 5 year perspective, Indus Towers has underperformed peers relative to HFCL (24.68%) and ITI (17.56%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|389.45
|389.84
|10
|391.85
|391.22
|20
|396.46
|394.05
|50
|406.99
|402.04
|100
|414.61
|409.07
|200
|415.41
|407.4
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Indus Towers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 21.46%, FII holding fell to 23.20%, and public shareholding moved up to 4.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|3,21,26,692
|2.66
|1,258.4
|2,32,76,753
|3.25
|911.75
|1,80,00,000
|1.43
|705.06
|1,64,00,000
|2.71
|642.39
|1,60,00,000
|1.51
|626.72
|1,41,14,908
|1.35
|552.88
|1,30,00,000
|0.91
|509.21
|1,17,39,700
|5.65
|459.84
|96,30,000
|4.52
|377.21
|93,93,514
|1.53
|367.94
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 02:09 AM IST IST
|Indus Towers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Aug 01, 2026, 02:08 AM IST IST
|Indus Towers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Aug 01, 2026, 02:03 AM IST IST
|Indus Towers - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Aug 01, 2026, 02:02 AM IST IST
|Indus Towers - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
|Jul 29, 2026, 04:56 AM IST IST
|Indus Towers - Notice Of 20Th Annual General Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Indus Towers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/11/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L64201HR2006PLC073821 and registration number is 156038. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wireless telecommunications activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 32493.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2638.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indus Towers is ₹385.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Indus Towers is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Indus Towers is ₹101,569.27 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Indus Towers are ₹386.70 and ₹383.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indus Towers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indus Towers is ₹481.55 and 52-week low of Indus Towers is ₹312.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Indus Towers has shown returns of -0.01% over the past day, 0.6% for the past month, -4.47% over 3 months, 14.87% over 1 year, 30.41% across 3 years, and 12.84% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indus Towers are 14.20 and 2.56 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.64 per annum.
Source: Dion Global