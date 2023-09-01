Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|7.93
|4.61
|14.60
|5.98
|-8.97
|-3.76
|-37.30
|1.21
|22.35
|54.29
|64.36
|63.93
|166.74
|210.86
|0.16
|-2.05
|0.56
|25.38
|-5.63
|-27.02
|-27.02
|9.49
|50.06
|61.56
|58.01
|17.82
|587.08
|1,258.89
|7.07
|0.69
|44.89
|63.43
|31.21
|-12.64
|-60.69
|4.71
|11.62
|60.76
|62.56
|42.48
|274.41
|64.38
|7.83
|9.21
|33.00
|50.97
|20.83
|-62.46
|-77.44
|-0.48
|-5.71
|9.84
|25.79
|4.35
|375.32
|352.19
|4.44
|-2.08
|-10.98
|-28.13
|-31.29
|-32.47
|-76.73
|16.34
|-6.58
|-58.09
|-78.47
|-76.09
|-25.23
|-25.23
|-0.81
|2.52
|-1.77
|-3.02
|-3.02
|-3.02
|-3.02
|-4.71
|8.00
|10.96
|6.58
|-41.73
|-75.60
|-96.72
|1.45
|2.94
|1.45
|0
|-2.78
|112.12
|-23.91
|-1.30
|0.63
|12.68
|17.66
|17.14
|116.08
|42.77
|27.49
|119.35
|85.09
|50.93
|112.98
|112.98
|112.98
|1.20
|8.06
|11.00
|1.57
|-21.65
|-30.56
|-30.56
|1.79
|4.71
|-1.25
|-5.07
|-0.84
|86.39
|90.37
|0
|16.67
|7.69
|-12.50
|-53.33
|-6.67
|-30.00
|1.88
|-11.42
|-47.00
|-42.77
|-15.56
|267.15
|94.87
|0.37
|3.05
|10.88
|-8.47
|-42.61
|-87.74
|-28.48
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Invesco India Arbitrage Fund
|75,00,400
|2.19
|129.01
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Arbitrage Fund
|70,17,600
|2.31
|120.7
|Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan
|62,96,800
|0.46
|108.31
|SBI Arbitrage Opportunities Fund
|62,62,800
|0.75
|107.72
|HDFC Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan
|48,89,200
|1.36
|84.09
|HDFC Arbitrage Fund - Wholesale Plan
|48,89,200
|1.36
|84.09
|UTI Arbitrage Fund
|47,46,400
|2.61
|81.64
|Nippon India Arbitrage Fund
|44,60,800
|0.79
|76.73
|Tata Arbitrage Fund
|42,09,200
|1.04
|72.4
|DSP Arbitrage Fund
|41,31,000
|4.33
|71.05
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|27 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|24 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|02 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Indus Towers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/11/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L64201HR2006PLC073821 and registration number is 156038. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wireless telecommunications activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 27708.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2694.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Indus Towers Ltd. is ₹47,215.30 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Indus Towers Ltd. is 23.14 and PB ratio of Indus Towers Ltd. is 2.24 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indus Towers Ltd. is ₹181.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indus Towers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indus Towers Ltd. is ₹208.00 and 52-week low of Indus Towers Ltd. is ₹135.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.