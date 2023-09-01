Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Indus Towers Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

INDUS TOWERS LTD.

Sector : Infrastructure - General | Largecap | NSE
₹181.70 Closed
3.716.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Indus Towers Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹174.70₹183.85
₹181.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹135.15₹208.00
₹181.70
Open Price
₹176.00
Prev. Close
₹175.20
Volume
1,32,45,785

Indus Towers Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1185.5
  • R2189.25
  • R3194.65
  • Pivot
    180.1
  • S1176.35
  • S2170.95
  • S3167.2

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5192.66173.73
  • 10191.15170.87
  • 20192.5169.34
  • 50196.71166.88
  • 100204.3164.96
  • 200215.52170.5

Indus Towers Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.934.6114.605.98-8.97-3.76-37.30
1.2122.3554.2964.3663.93166.74210.86
0.16-2.050.5625.38-5.63-27.02-27.02
9.4950.0661.5658.0117.82587.081,258.89
7.070.6944.8963.4331.21-12.64-60.69
4.7111.6260.7662.5642.48274.4164.38
7.839.2133.0050.9720.83-62.46-77.44
-0.48-5.719.8425.794.35375.32352.19
4.44-2.08-10.98-28.13-31.29-32.47-76.73
16.34-6.58-58.09-78.47-76.09-25.23-25.23
-0.812.52-1.77-3.02-3.02-3.02-3.02
-4.718.0010.966.58-41.73-75.60-96.72
1.452.941.450-2.78112.12-23.91
-1.300.6312.6817.6617.14116.0842.77
27.49119.3585.0950.93112.98112.98112.98
1.208.0611.001.57-21.65-30.56-30.56
1.794.71-1.25-5.07-0.8486.3990.37
016.677.69-12.50-53.33-6.67-30.00
1.88-11.42-47.00-42.77-15.56267.1594.87
0.373.0510.88-8.47-42.61-87.74-28.48

Indus Towers Ltd. Share Holdings

Indus Towers Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Invesco India Arbitrage Fund75,00,4002.19129.01
Aditya Birla Sun Life Arbitrage Fund70,17,6002.31120.7
Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan62,96,8000.46108.31
SBI Arbitrage Opportunities Fund62,62,8000.75107.72
HDFC Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan48,89,2001.3684.09
HDFC Arbitrage Fund - Wholesale Plan48,89,2001.3684.09
UTI Arbitrage Fund47,46,4002.6181.64
Nippon India Arbitrage Fund44,60,8000.7976.73
Tata Arbitrage Fund42,09,2001.0472.4
DSP Arbitrage Fund41,31,0004.3371.05
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Indus Towers Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
27 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
24 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Indus Towers Ltd.

Indus Towers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/11/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L64201HR2006PLC073821 and registration number is 156038. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wireless telecommunications activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 27708.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2694.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. N Kumar
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Prachur Sah
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Harjeet Singh Kohli
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Gopal Vittal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Rajan Bharti Mittal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Randeep Singh Sekhon
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Ravinder Takkar
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Thomas Reisten
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Anita Kapur
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sharad Bhansali
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sonu Bhasin
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sunil Sood
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Tewari
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Abhishek
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Indus Towers Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Indus Towers Ltd.?

The market cap of Indus Towers Ltd. is ₹47,215.30 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Indus Towers Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Indus Towers Ltd. is 23.14 and PB ratio of Indus Towers Ltd. is 2.24 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Indus Towers Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indus Towers Ltd. is ₹181.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indus Towers Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indus Towers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indus Towers Ltd. is ₹208.00 and 52-week low of Indus Towers Ltd. is ₹135.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data