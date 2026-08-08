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Indus Towers Share Price

NSE
BSE

INDUS TOWERS

Bharti Group | Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Telecommunications
Index
BSE 100BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Dollex 200BSE Focused MidcapBSE India 150BSE India Sector LeadersBSE MomentumBSE SENSEX Next 50BSE TECK

Here's the live share price of Indus Towers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹385.00 Closed
-0.01₹ -0.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Indus Towers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹383.30₹386.70
₹385.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹312.60₹481.55
₹385.00
Open Price
₹385.05
Prev. Close
₹385.05
Volume
1,47,525

Source: Dion Global

Indus Towers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Indus Towers		-1.550.60-4.47-15.6214.8730.4112.84
HFCL		7.05-8.1541.88187.73180.6341.6724.68
ITI		2.15-3.52-7.02-4.00-11.9132.9817.56
Tejas Networks		1.96-4.18-1.8347.38-8.32-14.328.64
Optiemus Infracom		-11.868.6527.5429.35-3.6930.8130.16
Pace Digitek		-11.57-13.19-1.86-5.26-16.37-5.78-3.51
Nelco		-5.334.8430.8340.919.986.3521.32
GTL Infrastructure		1.63-4.58-11.3510.62-17.2218.04-15.84
Valiant Communications		25.0513.4625.5314.13105.7997.0292.61
Suyog Telematics		-0.63-4.438.0741.165.1714.7813.78
ADC India Communications		-2.14-8.933.7154.0152.4037.9453.03
Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies		0.68-8.34-14.71-16.160.2192.7175.17
Precision Electronics		-0.95-12.9142.1613.41-1.8465.2948.25
Umiya Buildcon		0.18-0.722.92-2.709.7815.0422.92
Mehul Telecom		-3.962.71-20.35-20.59-20.59-7.40-4.51
Steelman Telecom		11.057.58-1.64-9.47-48.96-23.03-16.44
Telogica		3.830.32-26.07-9.70-5.4714.8628.33
Punjab Communications		-0.61-6.35-3.79-16.62-6.8914.897.97
Shyam Telecom		-3.25-13.43-35.5551.398.9033.753.21
Munoth Communication		3.99-6.60-15.67-21.18-64.52-17.336.22

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Indus Towers has gained 14.87% compared to peers like HFCL (180.63%), ITI (-11.91%), Tejas Networks (-8.32%). From a 5 year perspective, Indus Towers has underperformed peers relative to HFCL (24.68%) and ITI (17.56%).

Indus Towers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Indus Towers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5389.45389.84
10391.85391.22
20396.46394.05
50406.99402.04
100414.61409.07
200415.41407.4

Source: Dion Global

Indus Towers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Indus Towers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 21.46%, FII holding fell to 23.20%, and public shareholding moved up to 4.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Indus Towers Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
3,21,26,6922.661,258.4
2,32,76,7533.25911.75
1,80,00,0001.43705.06
1,64,00,0002.71642.39
1,60,00,0001.51626.72
1,41,14,9081.35552.88
1,30,00,0000.91509.21
1,17,39,7005.65459.84
96,30,0004.52377.21
93,93,5141.53367.94

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Indus Towers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 02:09 AM IST ISTIndus Towers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 01, 2026, 02:08 AM IST ISTIndus Towers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Aug 01, 2026, 02:03 AM IST ISTIndus Towers - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Aug 01, 2026, 02:02 AM IST ISTIndus Towers - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
Jul 29, 2026, 04:56 AM IST ISTIndus Towers - Notice Of 20Th Annual General Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Indus Towers

Indus Towers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/11/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L64201HR2006PLC073821 and registration number is 156038. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wireless telecommunications activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 32493.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2638.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Dinesh Kumar Mittal
    Chairman(NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. Prachur Sah
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Harjeet Singh Kohli
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Bharti Mittal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Soumen Roy
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Rajan Bharti Mittal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Anita Kapur
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Abhishek
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Randeep Sekhon
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sharad Bhansali
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Indus Towers Share Price

What is the share price of Indus Towers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indus Towers is ₹385.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Indus Towers?

The Indus Towers is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Indus Towers?

The market cap of Indus Towers is ₹101,569.27 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Indus Towers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Indus Towers are ₹386.70 and ₹383.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indus Towers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indus Towers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indus Towers is ₹481.55 and 52-week low of Indus Towers is ₹312.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Indus Towers performed historically in terms of returns?

The Indus Towers has shown returns of -0.01% over the past day, 0.6% for the past month, -4.47% over 3 months, 14.87% over 1 year, 30.41% across 3 years, and 12.84% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Indus Towers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indus Towers are 14.20 and 2.56 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.64 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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