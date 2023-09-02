Follow Us

YASHO INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹1,804.50 Closed
0.366.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Yasho Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,777.05₹1,820.00
₹1,804.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,172.00₹1,905.00
₹1,804.50
Open Price
₹1,793.15
Prev. Close
₹1,798.05
Volume
1,468

Yasho Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,823.98
  • R21,843.47
  • R31,866.93
  • Pivot
    1,800.52
  • S11,781.03
  • S21,757.57
  • S31,738.08

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,683.131,774.62
  • 101,696.021,768.62
  • 201,644.631,759.3
  • 501,635.411,732.34
  • 1001,539.061,684.02
  • 2001,622.271,623.62

Yasho Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.953.966.1331.6711.781,391.321,525.68
3.155.88-3.806.65-10.57190.06494.79
2.571.540.8410.016.89136.55570.80
13.138.911.4623.3831.5296.27150.32
4.5538.0847.5846.8513.87103.24-28.27
7.8430.7751.0388.4330.26378.01390.31
12.767.5615.0810.65-13.87126.5094.95
4.338.0019.0829.28-6.41102.886.52
12.79-7.89-18.6135.379.4610.66210.49
2.0537.5949.33111.32119.18700.00479.31
4.90-6.71-16.93-21.56-59.92274.49521.42
9.64-13.89-10.44-14.92-2.2111.9566.17
9.76-1.96-12.54-13.63-69.31973.99452.83
10.2133.9062.6662.6662.6662.6662.66
021.0914.83-43.52-59.23-24.45-26.31

Yasho Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Yasho Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
03 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 Apr, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend

About Yasho Industries Ltd.

Yasho Industries Ltd. is a Private Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/10/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110MH1985PLC037900 and registration number is 037900. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic chemicals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 613.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vinod Jhaveri
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mr. Parag Jhaveri
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Yayesh Jhaveri
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Dr. Prakash Bhate
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Anurag Surana
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ullal Ravindra Bhat
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sudha Navandar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Yasho Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Yasho Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Yasho Industries Ltd. is ₹2,56.99 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Yasho Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Yasho Industries Ltd. is 35.31 and PB ratio of Yasho Industries Ltd. is 8.68 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Yasho Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Yasho Industries Ltd. is ₹1,804.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Yasho Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Yasho Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Yasho Industries Ltd. is ₹1,905.00 and 52-week low of Yasho Industries Ltd. is ₹1,172.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

