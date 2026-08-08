Here's the live share price of Yasho Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Yasho Industries
|7.92
|45.53
|168.61
|196.19
|131.92
|34.30
|43.93
|SRF
|-0.22
|-6.80
|-5.61
|-12.37
|-9.88
|4.63
|7.87
|Navin Fluorine International
|9.18
|9.45
|16.58
|25.12
|66.66
|23.36
|17.35
|Andhra Sugars
|7.33
|1.14
|-13.83
|17.86
|17.97
|-6.72
|-4.41
|Gem Aromatics
|-2.63
|-4.69
|11.08
|-6.45
|-42.02
|-16.62
|-10.33
|Tamilnadu Petroproducts
|4.62
|3.55
|13.38
|7.11
|7.44
|7.34
|-6.16
|OCCL
|-2.78
|33.29
|55.89
|81.32
|19.14
|19.63
|11.36
|Vikram Thermo (India)
|2.86
|6.15
|65.25
|58.44
|71.02
|29.66
|39.95
|Beezaasan Explotech
|5.95
|14.66
|70.44
|81.70
|93.26
|38.47
|21.57
|Blue Pearl Agriventures
|7.61
|-6.23
|-61.48
|-81.63
|-89.48
|31.90
|47.11
|Devson Catalyst
|5.72
|17.02
|17.02
|17.02
|17.02
|5.38
|3.19
|Diamines & Chemicals
|11.12
|-1.56
|-4.53
|6.19
|-34.34
|-19.44
|-3.38
|Ritesh International
|5.15
|27.02
|40.28
|30.10
|133.44
|27.06
|20.11
|Vahh Chemicals
|5.00
|-19.23
|-21.05
|-21.05
|-21.05
|-7.58
|-4.62
|Yug Decor
|0
|-9.34
|64.29
|31.43
|1.91
|-19.53
|25.28
|Deco-Mica
|5.40
|7.62
|1.62
|-5.79
|-20.21
|-2.46
|20.49
|Vinyoflex
|-4.22
|2.65
|-1.51
|-3.87
|-19.49
|-17.26
|13.07
|Machhar Industries
|-12.97
|-1.28
|-3.03
|0
|-13.56
|95.36
|58.44
|Omkar Pharmachem
|-9.91
|-15.65
|-46.16
|-48.85
|-41.24
|-15.15
|-5.34
|Citichem India
|6.25
|3.03
|-2.86
|-1.45
|-38.38
|-37.09
|-24.28
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Yasho Industries has gained 131.92% compared to peers like SRF (-9.88%), Navin Fluorine International (66.66%), Andhra Sugars (17.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Yasho Industries has outperformed peers relative to SRF (7.87%) and Navin Fluorine International (17.35%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3,456.42
|3,936.55
|10
|3,290.09
|3,661.6
|20
|3,142.28
|3,386.84
|50
|2,821.63
|2,927.91
|100
|2,164.52
|2,481.49
|200
|1,826.86
|2,126.97
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Yasho Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 2.21%, FII holding rose to 5.74%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|21,053
|1.3
|6.16
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:39 PM IST IST
|Yasho Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:14 PM IST IST
|Yasho Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:29 PM IST IST
|Yasho Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 01, 2026, 06:05 AM IST IST
|Yasho Industries - Intimation Of TV Interview With ET Now
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:14 AM IST IST
|Yasho Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Source: Dion Global
Yasho Industries Ltd. is a Private Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/10/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110MH1985PLC037900 and registration number is 037900. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic chemicals, fertilizer and nitrogen compounds, plastics and synthetic rubber in primary forms. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 817.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Yasho Industries is ₹4,168.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Yasho Industries is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Yasho Industries is ₹5,025.40 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Yasho Industries are ₹4,219.00 and ₹4,076.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Yasho Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Yasho Industries is ₹4,475.00 and 52-week low of Yasho Industries is ₹1,151.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Yasho Industries has shown returns of -0.25% over the past day, 45.53% for the past month, 168.61% over 3 months, 131.92% over 1 year, 34.3% across 3 years, and 43.93% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Yasho Industries are 87.15 and 11.32 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.01 per annum.
Source: Dion Global