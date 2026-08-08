What is the share price of Yasho Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Yasho Industries is ₹4,168.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Yasho Industries? The Yasho Industries is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Yasho Industries? The market cap of Yasho Industries is ₹5,025.40 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Yasho Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Yasho Industries are ₹4,219.00 and ₹4,076.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Yasho Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Yasho Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Yasho Industries is ₹4,475.00 and 52-week low of Yasho Industries is ₹1,151.00 as on .

How has the Yasho Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Yasho Industries has shown returns of -0.25% over the past day, 45.53% for the past month, 168.61% over 3 months, 131.92% over 1 year, 34.3% across 3 years, and 43.93% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Yasho Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Yasho Industries are 87.15 and 11.32 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.01 per annum.

Source: Dion Global