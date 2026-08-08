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Yasho Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

YASHO INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE 1000BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Yasho Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹4,168.00 Closed
-0.25₹ -10.25
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Yasho Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4,076.00₹4,219.00
₹4,168.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,151.00₹4,475.00
₹4,168.00
Open Price
₹4,077.00
Prev. Close
₹4,178.25
Volume
1,916

Source: Dion Global

Yasho Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Yasho Industries		7.9245.53168.61196.19131.9234.3043.93
SRF		-0.22-6.80-5.61-12.37-9.884.637.87
Navin Fluorine International		9.189.4516.5825.1266.6623.3617.35
Andhra Sugars		7.331.14-13.8317.8617.97-6.72-4.41
Gem Aromatics		-2.63-4.6911.08-6.45-42.02-16.62-10.33
Tamilnadu Petroproducts		4.623.5513.387.117.447.34-6.16
OCCL		-2.7833.2955.8981.3219.1419.6311.36
Vikram Thermo (India)		2.866.1565.2558.4471.0229.6639.95
Beezaasan Explotech		5.9514.6670.4481.7093.2638.4721.57
Blue Pearl Agriventures		7.61-6.23-61.48-81.63-89.4831.9047.11
Devson Catalyst		5.7217.0217.0217.0217.025.383.19
Diamines & Chemicals		11.12-1.56-4.536.19-34.34-19.44-3.38
Ritesh International		5.1527.0240.2830.10133.4427.0620.11
Vahh Chemicals		5.00-19.23-21.05-21.05-21.05-7.58-4.62
Yug Decor		0-9.3464.2931.431.91-19.5325.28
Deco-Mica		5.407.621.62-5.79-20.21-2.4620.49
Vinyoflex		-4.222.65-1.51-3.87-19.49-17.2613.07
Machhar Industries		-12.97-1.28-3.030-13.5695.3658.44
Omkar Pharmachem		-9.91-15.65-46.16-48.85-41.24-15.15-5.34
Citichem India		6.253.03-2.86-1.45-38.38-37.09-24.28

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Yasho Industries has gained 131.92% compared to peers like SRF (-9.88%), Navin Fluorine International (66.66%), Andhra Sugars (17.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Yasho Industries has outperformed peers relative to SRF (7.87%) and Navin Fluorine International (17.35%).

Yasho Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Yasho Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53,456.423,936.55
103,290.093,661.6
203,142.283,386.84
502,821.632,927.91
1002,164.522,481.49
2001,826.862,126.97

Source: Dion Global

Yasho Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Yasho Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 2.21%, FII holding rose to 5.74%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Yasho Industries Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
21,0531.36.16

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Yasho Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:39 PM IST ISTYasho Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 06, 2026, 11:14 PM IST ISTYasho Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Aug 03, 2026, 11:29 PM IST ISTYasho Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 01, 2026, 06:05 AM IST ISTYasho Industries - Intimation Of TV Interview With ET Now
Aug 01, 2026, 12:14 AM IST ISTYasho Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source: Dion Global

About Yasho Industries

Yasho Industries Ltd. is a Private Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/10/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110MH1985PLC037900 and registration number is 037900. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic chemicals, fertilizer and nitrogen compounds, plastics and synthetic rubber in primary forms. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 817.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vinod Jhaveri
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mr. Parag Jhaveri
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Yayesh Jhaveri
    Whole Time Director
  • Dr. Prakash Bhate
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Anurag Surana
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ullal Ravindra Bhat
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sudha Navandar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Yasho Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Yasho Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Yasho Industries is ₹4,168.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Yasho Industries?

The Yasho Industries is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Yasho Industries?

The market cap of Yasho Industries is ₹5,025.40 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Yasho Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Yasho Industries are ₹4,219.00 and ₹4,076.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Yasho Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Yasho Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Yasho Industries is ₹4,475.00 and 52-week low of Yasho Industries is ₹1,151.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Yasho Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Yasho Industries has shown returns of -0.25% over the past day, 45.53% for the past month, 168.61% over 3 months, 131.92% over 1 year, 34.3% across 3 years, and 43.93% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Yasho Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Yasho Industries are 87.15 and 11.32 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.01 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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