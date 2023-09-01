Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Aurionpro Solutions Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

AURIONPRO SOLUTIONS LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,064.75 Closed
4.9650.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Aurionpro Solutions Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,014.40₹1,065.15
₹1,064.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹290.30₹1,188.20
₹1,064.75
Open Price
₹1,015.50
Prev. Close
₹1,014.45
Volume
30,619

Aurionpro Solutions Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,082.07
  • R21,098.98
  • R31,132.82
  • Pivot
    1,048.23
  • S11,031.32
  • S2997.48
  • S3980.57

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5412.661,014.75
  • 10414.131,027.27
  • 20419.861,042.13
  • 50383.82995.42
  • 100335.2860.14
  • 200329.09684.79

Aurionpro Solutions Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.07-5.3738.26206.65218.431,592.06459.87
0.12-1.931.85-0.018.1050.7164.91
1.755.859.51-3.41-1.3158.07101.50
2.944.344.037.8828.2872.26126.45
1.792.482.436.681.6153.5580.34
3.376.496.6611.7316.91114.45198.92
3.207.359.528.9316.5968.6564.63
-2.06-0.914.0025.21-27.51380.36524.28
1.665.9822.9918.0316.10115.6494.87
-0.231.39-4.5817.60-19.24563.90404.08
7.7615.127.0212.8062.84475.61561.36
4.386.9214.4130.8333.3039.230.58
3.7512.5519.5426.8255.77188.40294.80
4.7410.039.2442.42110.781,365.851,056.33
7.2216.5724.2078.94104.33340.82131.18
2.58-0.225.8235.5092.60352.80302.83
9.0622.2853.6990.7864.17213.7176.15
-2.85-18.8024.5446.4334.33345.322,283.27
3.978.7837.3985.64131.26209.2658.93
6.1510.0721.9560.7921.60292.39178.42

Aurionpro Solutions Ltd. Share Holdings

Aurionpro Solutions Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
25 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
16 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
24 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
31 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Aurionpro Solutions Ltd.

Aurionpro Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/10/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1997PLC111637 and registration number is 111637. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 289.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Paresh Zaveri
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Amit Sheth
    Co-Chairman & Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashish Rai
    Vice Chairman & Non Exe.Dire
  • Dr. Mahendra Mehta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Frank Osusky
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sudha Bhushan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ajay Sarupria
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Aurionpro Solutions Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Aurionpro Solutions Ltd.?

The market cap of Aurionpro Solutions Ltd. is ₹2,566.07 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Aurionpro Solutions Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Aurionpro Solutions Ltd. is 63.83 and PB ratio of Aurionpro Solutions Ltd. is 9.41 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Aurionpro Solutions Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aurionpro Solutions Ltd. is ₹1,64.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aurionpro Solutions Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aurionpro Solutions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aurionpro Solutions Ltd. is ₹1,188.20 and 52-week low of Aurionpro Solutions Ltd. is ₹290.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data