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Aurionpro Solutions Share Price

NSE
BSE

AURIONPRO SOLUTIONS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology
Theme
Data Center
Index
BSE 1000BSE Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Aurionpro Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹726.45 Closed
-0.31₹ -2.25
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Aurionpro Solutions Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹726.25₹736.30
₹726.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹720.10₹1,505.00
₹726.45
Open Price
₹736.30
Prev. Close
₹728.70
Volume
4,017

Source: Dion Global

Aurionpro Solutions Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Aurionpro Solutions		-0.92-14.40-16.47-24.48-49.478.7948.32
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Aurionpro Solutions has declined 49.47% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Aurionpro Solutions has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Aurionpro Solutions Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Aurionpro Solutions Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5734.88739.43
10780.52759.28
20815.72788
50825.72816.58
100829.9851.4
200942.26946.42

Source: Dion Global

Aurionpro Solutions Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Aurionpro Solutions saw a drop in promoter holding to 26.85%, while DII stake increased to 1.47%, FII holding fell to 16.02%, and public shareholding moved up to 55.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Aurionpro Solutions Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 06:58 PM IST ISTAurionpro Solutions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 30, 2026, 05:08 PM IST ISTAurionpro Solutions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 29, 2026, 01:02 AM IST ISTAurionpro Solutions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 28, 2026, 09:25 PM IST ISTAurionpro Solutions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jul 28, 2026, 03:39 AM IST ISTAurionpro Solutions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source: Dion Global

About Aurionpro Solutions

Aurionpro Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/10/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1997PLC111637 and registration number is 111637. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 887.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 53.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Paresh Zaveri
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Amit Sheth
    Co-Chairman & Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashish Rai
    Vice Chairman & CEO
  • Mr. Ajay Sarupria
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Rajeev Oberoi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ajay Kumar Choudhary
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Sudha Bhushan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Aurionpro Solutions Share Price

What is the share price of Aurionpro Solutions?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aurionpro Solutions is ₹726.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Aurionpro Solutions?

The Aurionpro Solutions is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aurionpro Solutions?

The market cap of Aurionpro Solutions is ₹4,014.48 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Aurionpro Solutions?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Aurionpro Solutions are ₹736.30 and ₹726.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aurionpro Solutions?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aurionpro Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aurionpro Solutions is ₹1,505.00 and 52-week low of Aurionpro Solutions is ₹720.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Aurionpro Solutions performed historically in terms of returns?

The Aurionpro Solutions has shown returns of -0.31% over the past day, -14.4% for the past month, -16.47% over 3 months, -49.47% over 1 year, 8.79% across 3 years, and 48.32% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aurionpro Solutions?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aurionpro Solutions are 19.69 and 2.31 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.28 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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