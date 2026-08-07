Here's the live share price of Aurionpro Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Aurionpro Solutions
|-0.92
|-14.40
|-16.47
|-24.48
|-49.47
|8.79
|48.32
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Aurionpro Solutions has declined 49.47% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Aurionpro Solutions has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|734.88
|739.43
|10
|780.52
|759.28
|20
|815.72
|788
|50
|825.72
|816.58
|100
|829.9
|851.4
|200
|942.26
|946.42
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Aurionpro Solutions saw a drop in promoter holding to 26.85%, while DII stake increased to 1.47%, FII holding fell to 16.02%, and public shareholding moved up to 55.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 06:58 PM IST IST
|Aurionpro Solutions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 30, 2026, 05:08 PM IST IST
|Aurionpro Solutions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 29, 2026, 01:02 AM IST IST
|Aurionpro Solutions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 28, 2026, 09:25 PM IST IST
|Aurionpro Solutions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jul 28, 2026, 03:39 AM IST IST
|Aurionpro Solutions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Source: Dion Global
Aurionpro Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/10/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1997PLC111637 and registration number is 111637. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 887.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 53.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aurionpro Solutions is ₹726.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Aurionpro Solutions is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Aurionpro Solutions is ₹4,014.48 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Aurionpro Solutions are ₹736.30 and ₹726.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aurionpro Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aurionpro Solutions is ₹1,505.00 and 52-week low of Aurionpro Solutions is ₹720.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Aurionpro Solutions has shown returns of -0.31% over the past day, -14.4% for the past month, -16.47% over 3 months, -49.47% over 1 year, 8.79% across 3 years, and 48.32% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aurionpro Solutions are 19.69 and 2.31 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.28 per annum.
Source: Dion Global