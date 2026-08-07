Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

DLF Share Price

NSE
BSE

DLF

Largecap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Construction
Theme
ConsumptionHousingPremium Consumption
Index
BSE 100BSE 1000BSE 100 ESGBSE 100 LargeCap TMCBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 500BSE Dividend Stability IndexBSE Dollex 100BSE Dollex 200BSE India 150BSE India Sector LeadersBSE Premium ConsumptionBSE RealtyBSE SENSEX Next 50

Here's the live share price of DLF along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹645.00 Closed
0.33₹ 2.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

DLF Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹633.15₹649.85
₹645.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹489.30₹794.25
₹645.00
Open Price
₹633.15
Prev. Close
₹642.90
Volume
81,287

Source: Dion Global

DLF Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
DLF		-2.11-0.944.23-3.88-15.139.6713.52
Lodha Developers		-2.759.6925.1210.82-1.0318.5023.03
Prestige Estates Projects		-2.04-5.316.73-0.51-2.8139.3735.03
Phoenix Mills		0.09-8.643.538.2930.1230.6134.27
Oberoi Realty		-2.73-6.766.1813.5510.3917.3420.54
Godrej Properties		-1.601.5110.2214.961.039.845.78
Anant Raj		-0.6615.1211.509.9013.4346.2656.00
Brigade Enterprises		0.4912.820.32-3.82-18.699.6617.95
Sobha		-2.35-7.78-7.58-13.47-14.0131.7317.93
Signatureglobal (India)		-2.402.48-11.44-12.11-27.6820.4411.81
Swan Corp		0.41-6.65-13.24-26.59-27.376.6218.65
Sri Lotus Developers and Realty		-7.0027.5726.4924.41-6.06-1.87-1.13
Embassy Developments		2.641.40-9.57-6.83-36.25-3.23-15.08
Mahindra Lifespace Developers		0.426.1714.224.2713.54-5.6311.41
Max Estates		1.01-10.47-5.35-2.24-11.9011.896.98
Ganesh Housing		2.43-10.368.693.95-14.1620.2645.56
Kalpataru		-3.45-3.74-23.06-14.19-21.20-12.87-7.93
Puravankara		-0.21-4.39-4.99-14.22-22.7827.9114.96
Raymond Realty		7.092.588.3841.637.19-10.53-6.46
Sunteck Realty		-1.32-9.22-14.08-28.49-21.12-6.87-5.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, DLF has declined 15.13% compared to peers like Lodha Developers (-1.03%), Prestige Estates Projects (-2.81%), Phoenix Mills (30.12%). From a 5 year perspective, DLF has underperformed peers relative to Lodha Developers (23.03%) and Prestige Estates Projects (35.03%).

DLF Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

DLF Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5662.08658.06
10657.35657.9
20660655.02
50628.3637.64
100598.98628.79
200645.56646.98

Source: Dion Global

DLF Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, DLF remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 8.04%, FII holding fell to 12.31%, and public shareholding moved up to 5.56% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

DLF Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,73,12,6752.271,073.47
1,70,49,5421.331,057.16
1,30,00,0000.94806.07
71,74,9222.76444.88
59,87,5530.7371.26
47,15,2092.22292.37
45,82,8000.68284.16
31,73,7910.45196.79
25,00,0000.53155.01
22,11,5330.17137.13

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

View All Mutual Funds
Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

DLF Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 08:50 PM IST ISTDLF - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 05, 2026, 01:11 AM IST ISTDLF - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 04, 2026, 12:19 AM IST ISTDLF - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 03, 2026, 11:28 PM IST ISTDLF - 61St Annual General Meeting
Aug 03, 2026, 11:24 PM IST ISTDLF - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM

Source: Dion Global

About DLF

DLF Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/07/1963 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70101HR1963PLC002484 and registration number is 002484. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3984.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 495.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. K P Singh
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. Rajiv Singh
    Chairman
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Tyagi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Devinder Singh
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Pia Singh
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Savitri Devi Singh
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Anushka Singh
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Vivek Mehra
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Priya Paul
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Umesh Kumar Chaudhary
    Independent Director
  • Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Ajai Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mahender Singh
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Vinati Kastia Kilambi
    Independent Director

FAQs on DLF Share Price

What is the share price of DLF?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DLF is ₹645.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is DLF?

The DLF is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of DLF?

The market cap of DLF is ₹159,657.61 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of DLF?

Today’s highest and lowest price of DLF are ₹649.85 and ₹633.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of DLF?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DLF stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DLF is ₹794.25 and 52-week low of DLF is ₹489.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the DLF performed historically in terms of returns?

The DLF has shown returns of 0.33% over the past day, -0.94% for the past month, 4.23% over 3 months, -15.13% over 1 year, 9.67% across 3 years, and 13.52% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of DLF?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of DLF are 35.91 and 3.51 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.24 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

DLF News

More DLF News
Market Pulse