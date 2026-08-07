What is the share price of DLF? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DLF is ₹645.00 as on .

What kind of stock is DLF? The DLF is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of DLF? The market cap of DLF is ₹159,657.61 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of DLF? Today’s highest and lowest price of DLF are ₹649.85 and ₹633.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of DLF? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DLF stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DLF is ₹794.25 and 52-week low of DLF is ₹489.30 as on .

How has the DLF performed historically in terms of returns? The DLF has shown returns of 0.33% over the past day, -0.94% for the past month, 4.23% over 3 months, -15.13% over 1 year, 9.67% across 3 years, and 13.52% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of DLF? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of DLF are 35.91 and 3.51 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.24 per annum.

Source: Dion Global