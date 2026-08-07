Here's the live share price of DLF along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|DLF
|-2.11
|-0.94
|4.23
|-3.88
|-15.13
|9.67
|13.52
|Lodha Developers
|-2.75
|9.69
|25.12
|10.82
|-1.03
|18.50
|23.03
|Prestige Estates Projects
|-2.04
|-5.31
|6.73
|-0.51
|-2.81
|39.37
|35.03
|Phoenix Mills
|0.09
|-8.64
|3.53
|8.29
|30.12
|30.61
|34.27
|Oberoi Realty
|-2.73
|-6.76
|6.18
|13.55
|10.39
|17.34
|20.54
|Godrej Properties
|-1.60
|1.51
|10.22
|14.96
|1.03
|9.84
|5.78
|Anant Raj
|-0.66
|15.12
|11.50
|9.90
|13.43
|46.26
|56.00
|Brigade Enterprises
|0.49
|12.82
|0.32
|-3.82
|-18.69
|9.66
|17.95
|Sobha
|-2.35
|-7.78
|-7.58
|-13.47
|-14.01
|31.73
|17.93
|Signatureglobal (India)
|-2.40
|2.48
|-11.44
|-12.11
|-27.68
|20.44
|11.81
|Swan Corp
|0.41
|-6.65
|-13.24
|-26.59
|-27.37
|6.62
|18.65
|Sri Lotus Developers and Realty
|-7.00
|27.57
|26.49
|24.41
|-6.06
|-1.87
|-1.13
|Embassy Developments
|2.64
|1.40
|-9.57
|-6.83
|-36.25
|-3.23
|-15.08
|Mahindra Lifespace Developers
|0.42
|6.17
|14.22
|4.27
|13.54
|-5.63
|11.41
|Max Estates
|1.01
|-10.47
|-5.35
|-2.24
|-11.90
|11.89
|6.98
|Ganesh Housing
|2.43
|-10.36
|8.69
|3.95
|-14.16
|20.26
|45.56
|Kalpataru
|-3.45
|-3.74
|-23.06
|-14.19
|-21.20
|-12.87
|-7.93
|Puravankara
|-0.21
|-4.39
|-4.99
|-14.22
|-22.78
|27.91
|14.96
|Raymond Realty
|7.09
|2.58
|8.38
|41.63
|7.19
|-10.53
|-6.46
|Sunteck Realty
|-1.32
|-9.22
|-14.08
|-28.49
|-21.12
|-6.87
|-5.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, DLF has declined 15.13% compared to peers like Lodha Developers (-1.03%), Prestige Estates Projects (-2.81%), Phoenix Mills (30.12%). From a 5 year perspective, DLF has underperformed peers relative to Lodha Developers (23.03%) and Prestige Estates Projects (35.03%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|662.08
|658.06
|10
|657.35
|657.9
|20
|660
|655.02
|50
|628.3
|637.64
|100
|598.98
|628.79
|200
|645.56
|646.98
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, DLF remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 8.04%, FII holding fell to 12.31%, and public shareholding moved up to 5.56% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,73,12,675
|2.27
|1,073.47
|1,70,49,542
|1.33
|1,057.16
|1,30,00,000
|0.94
|806.07
|71,74,922
|2.76
|444.88
|59,87,553
|0.7
|371.26
|47,15,209
|2.22
|292.37
|45,82,800
|0.68
|284.16
|31,73,791
|0.45
|196.79
|25,00,000
|0.53
|155.01
|22,11,533
|0.17
|137.13
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:50 PM IST IST
|DLF - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Aug 05, 2026, 01:11 AM IST IST
|DLF - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 04, 2026, 12:19 AM IST IST
|DLF - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:28 PM IST IST
|DLF - 61St Annual General Meeting
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:24 PM IST IST
|DLF - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Source: Dion Global
DLF Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/07/1963 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70101HR1963PLC002484 and registration number is 002484. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3984.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 495.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DLF is ₹645.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The DLF is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of DLF is ₹159,657.61 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of DLF are ₹649.85 and ₹633.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DLF stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DLF is ₹794.25 and 52-week low of DLF is ₹489.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The DLF has shown returns of 0.33% over the past day, -0.94% for the past month, 4.23% over 3 months, -15.13% over 1 year, 9.67% across 3 years, and 13.52% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of DLF are 35.91 and 3.51 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.24 per annum.
Source: Dion Global