Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

DLF Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

DLF LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Largecap | NSE
₹503.25 Closed
-0.17-0.85
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

DLF Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹500.30₹509.50
₹503.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹336.50₹521.75
₹503.25
Open Price
₹503.90
Prev. Close
₹504.10
Volume
30,43,665

DLF Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1508.7
  • R2513.7
  • R3517.9
  • Pivot
    504.5
  • S1499.5
  • S2495.3
  • S3490.3

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5369.36494.64
  • 10365.28489.63
  • 20361.06488.19
  • 50376.4485.01
  • 100357.79467.09
  • 200362.18437.36

DLF Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.030.845.6041.6826.51213.18137.19
5.936.8724.1432.1433.24183.79202.56
11.9010.8317.05137.01320.79555.56627.82
14.2111.5532.9159.2537.71153.52174.81
12.2219.764.125.7629.05152.1860.44
1.131.284.2824.8315.28249.24308.00
11.128.9337.3285.20134.10401.1962.95
7.3315.9521.9955.6954.0997.38-27.71
6.4713.0728.7853.229.46583.68277.16
4.25-5.886.5722.1016.8992.40104.00
3.1512.0110.016.396.56119.68131.24
3.777.9244.85104.32154.13629.52339.46
3.370.3418.7334.128.668.668.66
-5.1575.8684.74139.97115.662,075.36431.33
0.97-1.23-0.9626.3254.50356.66283.21
3.701.039.319.17-12.57136.8536.02
10.2015.6865.5192.8557.06801.48387.26
-1.49-0.5022.1551.6062.40175.17126.89
13.7018.7621.1535.81-7.8731.85-45.46
9.0442.2658.20101.7494.95394.87115.84

DLF Ltd. Share Holdings

DLF Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Blue Chip Fund1,00,00,0001.32518.75
ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund80,06,6371.03415.34
SBI Balanced Advantage Fund68,51,3261.51355.41
Aditya Birla Sun Life Frontline Equity Fund60,63,3591.32314.54
Axis Bluechip Fund59,95,4900.92311.02
Quant Tax Plan53,38,5006.25276.93
Kotak Balanced Advantage Fund30,64,0501.06158.95
SBI Long Term Equity Fund30,00,0001.01155.63
Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan26,15,2500.57135.67
Quant Active Fund21,10,0002.05109.46
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

DLF Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
21 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
25 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
29 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About DLF Ltd.

DLF Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/07/1963 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70101HR1963PLC002484 and registration number is 002484. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4053.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 495.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Aditya Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. A S Minocha
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Pia Singh
    Non.Exe\Ind.Director
  • Mr. Vivek Mehra
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Priya Paul
    Independent Director
  • Dr. K P Singh
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. Rajiv Singh
    Chairman
  • Ms. Savitri Devi Singh
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Anushka Singh
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Tyagi
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Devinder Singh
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Pramod Bhasin
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Krishan Luthra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ved Kumar Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on DLF Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of DLF Ltd.?

The market cap of DLF Ltd. is ₹1,24,780.46 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of DLF Ltd.?

P/E ratio of DLF Ltd. is 61.29 and PB ratio of DLF Ltd. is 3.31 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of DLF Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DLF Ltd. is ₹503.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of DLF Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DLF Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DLF Ltd. is ₹521.75 and 52-week low of DLF Ltd. is ₹336.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data