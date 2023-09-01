Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Blue Chip Fund
|1,00,00,000
|1.32
|518.75
|ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund
|80,06,637
|1.03
|415.34
|SBI Balanced Advantage Fund
|68,51,326
|1.51
|355.41
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Frontline Equity Fund
|60,63,359
|1.32
|314.54
|Axis Bluechip Fund
|59,95,490
|0.92
|311.02
|Quant Tax Plan
|53,38,500
|6.25
|276.93
|Kotak Balanced Advantage Fund
|30,64,050
|1.06
|158.95
|SBI Long Term Equity Fund
|30,00,000
|1.01
|155.63
|Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan
|26,15,250
|0.57
|135.67
|Quant Active Fund
|21,10,000
|2.05
|109.46
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|21 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|25 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
|29 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
DLF Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/07/1963 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70101HR1963PLC002484 and registration number is 002484. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4053.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 495.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of DLF Ltd. is ₹1,24,780.46 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of DLF Ltd. is 61.29 and PB ratio of DLF Ltd. is 3.31 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DLF Ltd. is ₹503.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DLF Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DLF Ltd. is ₹521.75 and 52-week low of DLF Ltd. is ₹336.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.