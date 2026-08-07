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Astec Lifesciences Share Price

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BSE

ASTEC LIFESCIENCES

Godrej Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE 1000BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Astec Lifesciences along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹617.50 Closed
-0.37₹ -2.30
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Astec Lifesciences Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹615.95₹625.50
₹617.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹512.35₹936.00
₹617.50
Open Price
₹620.70
Prev. Close
₹619.80
Volume
852

Source: Dion Global

Astec Lifesciences Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Astec Lifesciences		-6.01-9.85-13.71-2.88-25.82-21.55-14.05
UPL		-5.38-4.73-12.04-23.11-18.98-0.59-5.17
PI Industries		0.464.21-10.81-14.14-31.36-9.93-2.53
Sumitomo Chemical India		5.0513.197.2926.85-9.108.854.83
Atul		0.625.28-3.613.852.16-1.32-5.72
Bayer Cropscience		-1.461.32-10.18-9.98-26.49-3.15-6.84
Sharda Cropchem		-0.62-10.98-28.27-32.26-18.0023.6520.60
Epigral		1.378.06-19.455.80-40.406.7822.19
Dhanuka Agritech		0.05-4.30-6.24-10.27-35.2010.342.16
NACL Industries		-5.72-19.29-1.5529.08-37.2233.1921.36
Rallis India		-1.70-7.54-19.33-23.44-41.64-0.23-7.35
Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries		-0.071.6810.9024.70-1.8833.8036.61
GSP Crop Science		2.5248.2238.4367.9367.9318.8610.92
Bharat Rasayan		6.001.82-6.51-27.65-48.60-16.42-16.21
Insecticides (India)		0.86-1.44-10.062.17-36.6611.783.66
Titan Biotech		-1.963.34-11.95100.82341.8172.3540.34
India Pesticides		-5.71-8.61-10.58-16.92-34.86-11.68-14.77
Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection		-3.043.80-0.60-4.18-16.554.17-3.94
Meghmani Organics		-2.0310.86-11.98-5.32-39.52-14.09-11.03
Excel Industries		4.3515.73-0.933.83-18.744.77-2.47

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Astec Lifesciences has declined 25.82% compared to peers like UPL (-18.98%), PI Industries (-31.36%), Sumitomo Chemical India (-9.10%). From a 5 year perspective, Astec Lifesciences has underperformed peers relative to UPL (-5.17%) and PI Industries (-2.53%).

Astec Lifesciences Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Astec Lifesciences Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5640.77629.29
10654.01641.74
20669.89661.48
50723.12688.49
100686.62692.84
200683.91710.36

Source: Dion Global

Astec Lifesciences Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Astec Lifesciences remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 3.33%, FII holding fell to 0.01%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.69% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Astec Lifesciences Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
5,26,8670.0537.47
1,28,4110.239.13
18,1070.021.29

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Astec Lifesciences Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 03:44 AM IST ISTAstec Lifesciences - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 01, 2026, 03:39 AM IST ISTAstec Lifesciences - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Aug 01, 2026, 03:35 AM IST ISTAstec Lifesciences - 32Nd Annual General Meeting
Aug 01, 2026, 03:32 AM IST ISTAstec Lifesciences - 32Nd Annual General Meeting
Aug 01, 2026, 02:37 AM IST ISTAstec Lifesciences - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source: Dion Global

About Astec Lifesciences

Astec Lifesciences Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/01/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1994PLC076236 and registration number is 076236. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of insecticides, rodenticides, fungicides, herbicides. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 448.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vishal Sharma
    Chairperson
  • Mr. Burjis N Godrej
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sunil Kataria
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashok V Hiremath
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Ganapati Yadav
    Independent Director
  • Mr. R R Govindan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nandkumar Dhekne
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Anjali Gupte
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arijit Mukherjee
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Mathew Eipe
    Independent Director

FAQs on Astec Lifesciences Share Price

What is the share price of Astec Lifesciences?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Astec Lifesciences is ₹617.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Astec Lifesciences?

The Astec Lifesciences is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Astec Lifesciences?

The market cap of Astec Lifesciences is ₹1,375.96 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Astec Lifesciences?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Astec Lifesciences are ₹625.50 and ₹615.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Astec Lifesciences?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Astec Lifesciences stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Astec Lifesciences is ₹936.00 and 52-week low of Astec Lifesciences is ₹512.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Astec Lifesciences performed historically in terms of returns?

The Astec Lifesciences has shown returns of -0.37% over the past day, -9.85% for the past month, -13.71% over 3 months, -25.82% over 1 year, -21.55% across 3 years, and -14.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Astec Lifesciences?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Astec Lifesciences are -20.66 and 3.52 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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