What is the Market Cap of Astec Lifesciences Ltd.? The market cap of Astec Lifesciences Ltd. is ₹2,755.29 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Astec Lifesciences Ltd.? P/E ratio of Astec Lifesciences Ltd. is 465.26 and PB ratio of Astec Lifesciences Ltd. is 6.58 as on .

What is the share price of Astec Lifesciences Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Astec Lifesciences Ltd. is ₹1,405.10 as on .