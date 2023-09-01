Follow Us

Astec Lifesciences Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ASTEC LIFESCIENCES LTD.

Sector : Agro Chemicals/Pesticides | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,405.10 Closed
-2.4-34.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Astec Lifesciences Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,396.20₹1,444.95
₹1,405.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,045.00₹2,288.80
₹1,405.10
Open Price
₹1,426.60
Prev. Close
₹1,439.60
Volume
18,773

Astec Lifesciences Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,434.92
  • R21,463.63
  • R31,482.32
  • Pivot
    1,416.23
  • S11,387.52
  • S21,368.83
  • S31,340.12

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52,187.461,398.99
  • 102,129.841,371.26
  • 201,986.451,346.49
  • 501,941.361,336.48
  • 1001,907.971,368.36
  • 2001,796.031,456.56

Astec Lifesciences Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.559.351.101.16-27.4730.36124.85
-0.23-0.823.1415.756.0595.16371.93
3.44-3.59-11.02-15.43-20.2519.4425.56
8.557.7410.00-1.41-10.0762.42119.23
1.446.1511.4111.93-11.37-16.636.15
3.847.5723.7018.714.16-20.9914.85
13.511.567.67-1.40-29.54147.20147.20
6.182.11-8.03-5.65-13.4260.0511.47
3.883.28-3.218.84-25.371.2020.76
0.583.8010.1518.026.632.8244.62
39.5137.3135.6834.972.30-13.73-13.73
5.231.0314.922.2521.57135.17135.17
3.720.902.14-10.58-32.46-6.27-6.27
2.94-3.86-19.05-2.559.2491.83135.19
-1.8818.1815.4014.41-23.6853.5118.48
2.91-2.7610.6311.76-34.84-55.10-55.10
-2.1928.3646.9427.90-15.17108.3670.15
0.61-7.75-26.8614.37-6.9465.9665.96
3.973.3713.042.30-33.8012.42-43.92
0.99-7.101.5116.20-23.39-19.88-19.88

Astec Lifesciences Ltd. Share Holdings

Astec Lifesciences Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Small Cap Fund4,68,5890.1758.67
ICICI Prudential Multicap Fund4,57,6690.6857.31
ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund4,36,0180.8454.6
Nippon India Multi Cap Fund2,57,7180.1732.27
ICICI Prudential Commodities Fund1,06,6981.2413.36
UTI Small Cap Fund38,9260.164.87
ITI Pharma and Healthcare Fund18,5171.652.32
ICICI Prudential MidCap Fund15,8440.051.98
ITI Multi Cap Fund15,7660.321.97
ITI Value Fund11,9231.081.49

Astec Lifesciences Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
27 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
30 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
28 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Astec Lifesciences Ltd.

Astec Lifesciences Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/01/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1994PLC076236 and registration number is 076236. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of insecticides, rodenticides, fungicides, herbicides. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 676.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Nadir B Godrej
    Chairman
  • Mr. Ashok V Hiremath
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Balram Singh Yadav
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Anurag Roy
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Dr. Brahma Nand Vyas
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vijay Kashinath Khot
    Independent Director
  • Mr. R R Govindan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nandkumar Dhekne
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Anjali Gupte
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Burjis Nadir Godrej
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Astec Lifesciences Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Astec Lifesciences Ltd.?

The market cap of Astec Lifesciences Ltd. is ₹2,755.29 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Astec Lifesciences Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Astec Lifesciences Ltd. is 465.26 and PB ratio of Astec Lifesciences Ltd. is 6.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Astec Lifesciences Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Astec Lifesciences Ltd. is ₹1,405.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Astec Lifesciences Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Astec Lifesciences Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Astec Lifesciences Ltd. is ₹2,288.80 and 52-week low of Astec Lifesciences Ltd. is ₹1,45.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

