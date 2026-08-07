What is the share price of Astec Lifesciences? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Astec Lifesciences is ₹617.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Astec Lifesciences? The Astec Lifesciences is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Astec Lifesciences? The market cap of Astec Lifesciences is ₹1,375.96 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Astec Lifesciences? Today’s highest and lowest price of Astec Lifesciences are ₹625.50 and ₹615.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Astec Lifesciences? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Astec Lifesciences stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Astec Lifesciences is ₹936.00 and 52-week low of Astec Lifesciences is ₹512.35 as on .

How has the Astec Lifesciences performed historically in terms of returns? The Astec Lifesciences has shown returns of -0.37% over the past day, -9.85% for the past month, -13.71% over 3 months, -25.82% over 1 year, -21.55% across 3 years, and -14.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Astec Lifesciences? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Astec Lifesciences are -20.66 and 3.52 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global