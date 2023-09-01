Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|7.55
|9.35
|1.10
|1.16
|-27.47
|30.36
|124.85
|-0.23
|-0.82
|3.14
|15.75
|6.05
|95.16
|371.93
|3.44
|-3.59
|-11.02
|-15.43
|-20.25
|19.44
|25.56
|8.55
|7.74
|10.00
|-1.41
|-10.07
|62.42
|119.23
|1.44
|6.15
|11.41
|11.93
|-11.37
|-16.63
|6.15
|3.84
|7.57
|23.70
|18.71
|4.16
|-20.99
|14.85
|13.51
|1.56
|7.67
|-1.40
|-29.54
|147.20
|147.20
|6.18
|2.11
|-8.03
|-5.65
|-13.42
|60.05
|11.47
|3.88
|3.28
|-3.21
|8.84
|-25.37
|1.20
|20.76
|0.58
|3.80
|10.15
|18.02
|6.63
|2.82
|44.62
|39.51
|37.31
|35.68
|34.97
|2.30
|-13.73
|-13.73
|5.23
|1.03
|14.92
|2.25
|21.57
|135.17
|135.17
|3.72
|0.90
|2.14
|-10.58
|-32.46
|-6.27
|-6.27
|2.94
|-3.86
|-19.05
|-2.55
|9.24
|91.83
|135.19
|-1.88
|18.18
|15.40
|14.41
|-23.68
|53.51
|18.48
|2.91
|-2.76
|10.63
|11.76
|-34.84
|-55.10
|-55.10
|-2.19
|28.36
|46.94
|27.90
|-15.17
|108.36
|70.15
|0.61
|-7.75
|-26.86
|14.37
|-6.94
|65.96
|65.96
|3.97
|3.37
|13.04
|2.30
|-33.80
|12.42
|-43.92
|0.99
|-7.10
|1.51
|16.20
|-23.39
|-19.88
|-19.88
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|4,68,589
|0.17
|58.67
|ICICI Prudential Multicap Fund
|4,57,669
|0.68
|57.31
|ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund
|4,36,018
|0.84
|54.6
|Nippon India Multi Cap Fund
|2,57,718
|0.17
|32.27
|ICICI Prudential Commodities Fund
|1,06,698
|1.24
|13.36
|UTI Small Cap Fund
|38,926
|0.16
|4.87
|ITI Pharma and Healthcare Fund
|18,517
|1.65
|2.32
|ICICI Prudential MidCap Fund
|15,844
|0.05
|1.98
|ITI Multi Cap Fund
|15,766
|0.32
|1.97
|ITI Value Fund
|11,923
|1.08
|1.49
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|27 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|02 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|30 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
|28 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Astec Lifesciences Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/01/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1994PLC076236 and registration number is 076236. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of insecticides, rodenticides, fungicides, herbicides. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 676.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Astec Lifesciences Ltd. is ₹2,755.29 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Astec Lifesciences Ltd. is 465.26 and PB ratio of Astec Lifesciences Ltd. is 6.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Astec Lifesciences Ltd. is ₹1,405.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Astec Lifesciences Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Astec Lifesciences Ltd. is ₹2,288.80 and 52-week low of Astec Lifesciences Ltd. is ₹1,45.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.