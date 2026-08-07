Here's the live share price of Astec Lifesciences along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Astec Lifesciences
|-6.01
|-9.85
|-13.71
|-2.88
|-25.82
|-21.55
|-14.05
|UPL
|-5.38
|-4.73
|-12.04
|-23.11
|-18.98
|-0.59
|-5.17
|PI Industries
|0.46
|4.21
|-10.81
|-14.14
|-31.36
|-9.93
|-2.53
|Sumitomo Chemical India
|5.05
|13.19
|7.29
|26.85
|-9.10
|8.85
|4.83
|Atul
|0.62
|5.28
|-3.61
|3.85
|2.16
|-1.32
|-5.72
|Bayer Cropscience
|-1.46
|1.32
|-10.18
|-9.98
|-26.49
|-3.15
|-6.84
|Sharda Cropchem
|-0.62
|-10.98
|-28.27
|-32.26
|-18.00
|23.65
|20.60
|Epigral
|1.37
|8.06
|-19.45
|5.80
|-40.40
|6.78
|22.19
|Dhanuka Agritech
|0.05
|-4.30
|-6.24
|-10.27
|-35.20
|10.34
|2.16
|NACL Industries
|-5.72
|-19.29
|-1.55
|29.08
|-37.22
|33.19
|21.36
|Rallis India
|-1.70
|-7.54
|-19.33
|-23.44
|-41.64
|-0.23
|-7.35
|Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries
|-0.07
|1.68
|10.90
|24.70
|-1.88
|33.80
|36.61
|GSP Crop Science
|2.52
|48.22
|38.43
|67.93
|67.93
|18.86
|10.92
|Bharat Rasayan
|6.00
|1.82
|-6.51
|-27.65
|-48.60
|-16.42
|-16.21
|Insecticides (India)
|0.86
|-1.44
|-10.06
|2.17
|-36.66
|11.78
|3.66
|Titan Biotech
|-1.96
|3.34
|-11.95
|100.82
|341.81
|72.35
|40.34
|India Pesticides
|-5.71
|-8.61
|-10.58
|-16.92
|-34.86
|-11.68
|-14.77
|Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection
|-3.04
|3.80
|-0.60
|-4.18
|-16.55
|4.17
|-3.94
|Meghmani Organics
|-2.03
|10.86
|-11.98
|-5.32
|-39.52
|-14.09
|-11.03
|Excel Industries
|4.35
|15.73
|-0.93
|3.83
|-18.74
|4.77
|-2.47
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Astec Lifesciences has declined 25.82% compared to peers like UPL (-18.98%), PI Industries (-31.36%), Sumitomo Chemical India (-9.10%). From a 5 year perspective, Astec Lifesciences has underperformed peers relative to UPL (-5.17%) and PI Industries (-2.53%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|640.77
|629.29
|10
|654.01
|641.74
|20
|669.89
|661.48
|50
|723.12
|688.49
|100
|686.62
|692.84
|200
|683.91
|710.36
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Astec Lifesciences remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 3.33%, FII holding fell to 0.01%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.69% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|5,26,867
|0.05
|37.47
|1,28,411
|0.23
|9.13
|18,107
|0.02
|1.29
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 03:44 AM IST IST
|Astec Lifesciences - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 01, 2026, 03:39 AM IST IST
|Astec Lifesciences - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Aug 01, 2026, 03:35 AM IST IST
|Astec Lifesciences - 32Nd Annual General Meeting
|Aug 01, 2026, 03:32 AM IST IST
|Astec Lifesciences - 32Nd Annual General Meeting
|Aug 01, 2026, 02:37 AM IST IST
|Astec Lifesciences - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Source: Dion Global
Astec Lifesciences Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/01/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1994PLC076236 and registration number is 076236. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of insecticides, rodenticides, fungicides, herbicides. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 448.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Astec Lifesciences is ₹617.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Astec Lifesciences is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Astec Lifesciences is ₹1,375.96 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Astec Lifesciences are ₹625.50 and ₹615.95.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Astec Lifesciences stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Astec Lifesciences is ₹936.00 and 52-week low of Astec Lifesciences is ₹512.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Astec Lifesciences has shown returns of -0.37% over the past day, -9.85% for the past month, -13.71% over 3 months, -25.82% over 1 year, -21.55% across 3 years, and -14.05% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Astec Lifesciences are -20.66 and 3.52 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global