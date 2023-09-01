Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|7.45
|14.84
|29.79
|34.84
|18.68
|433.22
|415.72
|6.13
|2.00
|9.08
|3.38
|-19.90
|23.61
|130.88
|1.78
|1.88
|10.89
|34.47
|8.29
|13.31
|16.19
|10.02
|-17.75
|-28.17
|-28.82
|-28.82
|-28.82
|-28.82
|2.35
|-2.57
|-4.64
|-0.18
|-44.16
|-47.64
|-52.43
|16.94
|19.92
|31.53
|35.19
|-8.86
|25.59
|-29.89
|7.63
|7.49
|47.94
|49.81
|8.32
|24.04
|-12.54
|3.44
|7.57
|26.48
|27.76
|-6.34
|25.56
|10.23
|-1.85
|30.54
|19.92
|34.34
|10.73
|103.37
|158.39
|6.02
|7.84
|12.12
|35.45
|41.11
|98.18
|46.42
|-5.16
|0.57
|17.93
|18.84
|-22.72
|19.96
|-14.69
|5.59
|0.31
|8.72
|8.65
|-20.08
|5.57
|-50.52
|5.28
|25.23
|43.24
|54.34
|39.13
|203.41
|223.24
|11.99
|1.02
|-10.26
|23.47
|64.78
|568.92
|804.94
|-1.27
|3.36
|-5.50
|3.36
|24.58
|116.89
|-6.83
|1.60
|3.52
|-3.29
|-14.89
|21.03
|15.67
|67.96
|1.94
|2.76
|2.49
|26.89
|77.97
|268.74
|268.74
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & 1st Interim Dividend
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/01/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110MH1994PLC076156 and registration number is 076156. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic chemicals, fertilizer and nitrogen compounds, plastics and synthetic rubber in primary forms. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 537.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd. is ₹2,276.99 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd. is 64.64 and PB ratio of Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd. is 9.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd. is ₹455.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd. is ₹462.85 and 52-week low of Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd. is ₹320.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.