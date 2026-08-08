Here's the live share price of Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients
|-3.53
|7.09
|7.83
|3.25
|-13.76
|-8.38
|-0.38
|Sudarshan Chemical Industries
|11.88
|23.47
|17.87
|17.88
|-21.90
|29.09
|10.26
|Kiri Industries
|3.44
|11.85
|-0.88
|-17.20
|-25.26
|15.09
|-4.22
|Indokem
|7.13
|25.47
|-1.58
|-11.55
|88.09
|89.89
|76.25
|Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers
|3.00
|-3.67
|4.85
|14.43
|14.11
|29.94
|17.52
|Ultramarine & Pigments
|6.41
|8.19
|-1.05
|-7.55
|-21.12
|2.90
|0.81
|Sudarshan Colorants India
|15.07
|16.10
|14.75
|13.15
|-28.98
|-2.80
|-6.82
|Bhageria Industries
|0.92
|-0.93
|25.78
|33.84
|19.76
|12.47
|-2.97
|Amal
|0.87
|19.60
|29.27
|33.86
|-25.78
|40.18
|17.78
|Sadhana Nitro Chem
|15.41
|10.04
|11.64
|83.49
|74.51
|-45.36
|-15.41
|Bodal Chemicals
|-2.73
|12.56
|-5.36
|34.01
|0.98
|-3.52
|-9.55
|Vipul Organics
|2.40
|-4.96
|20.29
|15.29
|9.87
|40.40
|15.34
|Asahi Songwon Colors
|-6.77
|43.94
|41.18
|61.49
|25.84
|17.80
|0.04
|Dynemic Products
|0.76
|15.79
|10.09
|20.00
|-23.26
|-3.97
|-14.71
|Poddar Pigments
|0.85
|10.59
|4.36
|4.28
|-7.27
|-7.59
|-6.80
|Indian Toners & Developers
|0.94
|-18.39
|-8.20
|-3.23
|-8.04
|-8.43
|5.62
|Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem
|-0.37
|-6.20
|-15.64
|-31.91
|-52.57
|-29.55
|27.64
|AksharChem (India)
|15.24
|21.59
|36.64
|26.60
|11.46
|3.69
|-9.34
|Jaysynth Orgochem
|-0.08
|5.12
|-4.85
|-6.03
|-39.93
|34.23
|17.86
|Hindprakash Industries
|1.29
|4.80
|-7.37
|2.20
|1.40
|1.49
|4.53
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients has declined 13.76% compared to peers like Sudarshan Chemical Industries (-21.90%), Kiri Industries (-25.26%), Indokem (88.09%). From a 5 year perspective, Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients has underperformed peers relative to Sudarshan Chemical Industries (10.26%) and Kiri Industries (-4.22%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|318.63
|325.25
|10
|311.84
|319.49
|20
|307.09
|311.69
|50
|296.16
|303.13
|100
|297.65
|304.45
|200
|315.74
|321.41
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.04%, FII holding fell to 0.06%, and public shareholding moved up to 35.64% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 29, 2026, 11:16 PM IST IST
|Vidhi Specialty Food - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jul 29, 2026, 06:52 PM IST IST
|Vidhi Specialty Food - Board Meeting Outcome for Revised Outcome
|Jul 29, 2026, 06:32 PM IST IST
|Vidhi Specialty Food - Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
|Jul 29, 2026, 06:11 AM IST IST
|Vidhi Specialty Food - Board Meeting Outcome for Financial Results Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
|Jul 22, 2026, 10:15 PM IST IST
|Vidhi Specialty Food - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On Wednesday, July 2
Source: Dion Global
Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/01/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110MH1994PLC076156 and registration number is 076156. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of dyes and pigments from any source in basic form or as concentrate. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 380.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients is ₹318.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients is ₹1,588.25 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients are ₹324.35 and ₹314.90.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients is ₹414.95 and 52-week low of Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients is ₹258.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients has shown returns of -0.62% over the past day, 7.09% for the past month, 7.83% over 3 months, -13.76% over 1 year, -8.38% across 3 years, and -0.38% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients are 29.83 and 4.84 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.94 per annum.
Source: Dion Global