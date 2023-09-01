Follow Us

Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

VIDHI SPECIALTY FOOD INGREDIENTS LTD.

Sector : Dyes & Pigments | Smallcap | NSE
₹455.90 Closed
2.6511.75
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹442.85₹464.90
₹455.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹320.00₹462.85
₹455.90
Open Price
₹447.90
Prev. Close
₹444.15
Volume
48,353

Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1464.32
  • R2475.63
  • R3486.37
  • Pivot
    453.58
  • S1442.27
  • S2431.53
  • S3420.22

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5379.79440.93
  • 10381.24434.26
  • 20384.36423.81
  • 50393.09405.91
  • 100392.8390.51
  • 200400.02379.66

Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.4514.8429.7934.8418.68433.22415.72
6.132.009.083.38-19.9023.61130.88
1.781.8810.8934.478.2913.3116.19
10.02-17.75-28.17-28.82-28.82-28.82-28.82
2.35-2.57-4.64-0.18-44.16-47.64-52.43
16.9419.9231.5335.19-8.8625.59-29.89
7.637.4947.9449.818.3224.04-12.54
3.447.5726.4827.76-6.3425.5610.23
-1.8530.5419.9234.3410.73103.37158.39
6.027.8412.1235.4541.1198.1846.42
-5.160.5717.9318.84-22.7219.96-14.69
5.590.318.728.65-20.085.57-50.52
5.2825.2343.2454.3439.13203.41223.24
11.991.02-10.2623.4764.78568.92804.94
-1.273.36-5.503.3624.58116.89-6.83
1.603.52-3.29-14.8921.0315.6767.96
1.942.762.4926.8977.97268.74268.74

Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd. Share Holdings

Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & 1st Interim Dividend
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.

About Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd.

Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/01/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110MH1994PLC076156 and registration number is 076156. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic chemicals, fertilizer and nitrogen compounds, plastics and synthetic rubber in primary forms. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 537.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Bipin M Manek
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Mihir B Manek
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mrs. Pravina B Manek
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Nirenbhai D Desai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rahul C Berde
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashit Kantilal Doshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prafulchandra A Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Jyoti S Modi
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Vidhi H Parekh
    Whole Time Director

FAQs on Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd.?

The market cap of Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd. is ₹2,276.99 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd. is 64.64 and PB ratio of Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd. is 9.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd. is ₹455.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd. is ₹462.85 and 52-week low of Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd. is ₹320.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

