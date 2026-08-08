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Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Share Price

NSE
BSE

VIDHI SPECIALTY FOOD INGREDIENTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Paints and Pigments
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE 1000BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹318.00 Closed
-0.62₹ -2.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹314.90₹324.35
₹318.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹258.75₹414.95
₹318.00
Open Price
₹324.35
Prev. Close
₹320.00
Volume
23,529

Source: Dion Global

Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients		-3.537.097.833.25-13.76-8.38-0.38
Sudarshan Chemical Industries		11.8823.4717.8717.88-21.9029.0910.26
Kiri Industries		3.4411.85-0.88-17.20-25.2615.09-4.22
Indokem		7.1325.47-1.58-11.5588.0989.8976.25
Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers		3.00-3.674.8514.4314.1129.9417.52
Ultramarine & Pigments		6.418.19-1.05-7.55-21.122.900.81
Sudarshan Colorants India		15.0716.1014.7513.15-28.98-2.80-6.82
Bhageria Industries		0.92-0.9325.7833.8419.7612.47-2.97
Amal		0.8719.6029.2733.86-25.7840.1817.78
Sadhana Nitro Chem		15.4110.0411.6483.4974.51-45.36-15.41
Bodal Chemicals		-2.7312.56-5.3634.010.98-3.52-9.55
Vipul Organics		2.40-4.9620.2915.299.8740.4015.34
Asahi Songwon Colors		-6.7743.9441.1861.4925.8417.800.04
Dynemic Products		0.7615.7910.0920.00-23.26-3.97-14.71
Poddar Pigments		0.8510.594.364.28-7.27-7.59-6.80
Indian Toners & Developers		0.94-18.39-8.20-3.23-8.04-8.435.62
Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem		-0.37-6.20-15.64-31.91-52.57-29.5527.64
AksharChem (India)		15.2421.5936.6426.6011.463.69-9.34
Jaysynth Orgochem		-0.085.12-4.85-6.03-39.9334.2317.86
Hindprakash Industries		1.294.80-7.372.201.401.494.53

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients has declined 13.76% compared to peers like Sudarshan Chemical Industries (-21.90%), Kiri Industries (-25.26%), Indokem (88.09%). From a 5 year perspective, Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients has underperformed peers relative to Sudarshan Chemical Industries (10.26%) and Kiri Industries (-4.22%).

Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5318.63325.25
10311.84319.49
20307.09311.69
50296.16303.13
100297.65304.45
200315.74321.41

Source: Dion Global

Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.04%, FII holding fell to 0.06%, and public shareholding moved up to 35.64% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 29, 2026, 11:16 PM IST ISTVidhi Specialty Food - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jul 29, 2026, 06:52 PM IST ISTVidhi Specialty Food - Board Meeting Outcome for Revised Outcome
Jul 29, 2026, 06:32 PM IST ISTVidhi Specialty Food - Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
Jul 29, 2026, 06:11 AM IST ISTVidhi Specialty Food - Board Meeting Outcome for Financial Results Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
Jul 22, 2026, 10:15 PM IST ISTVidhi Specialty Food - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On Wednesday, July 2

Source: Dion Global

About Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients

Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/01/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110MH1994PLC076156 and registration number is 076156. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of dyes and pigments from any source in basic form or as concentrate. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 380.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Bipin M Manek
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Mihir B Manek
    Exe.Jt.Mng.Director
  • Ms. Vidhi H Parekh
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Pravina B Manek
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Prafulchandra A Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Jyoti S Modi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Nirenbhai D Desai
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rahul C Berde
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashit Kantilal Doshi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Pranali P Govekar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Anil Udeshi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Share Price

What is the share price of Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients is ₹318.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients?

The Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients?

The market cap of Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients is ₹1,588.25 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients are ₹324.35 and ₹314.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients is ₹414.95 and 52-week low of Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients is ₹258.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients performed historically in terms of returns?

The Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients has shown returns of -0.62% over the past day, 7.09% for the past month, 7.83% over 3 months, -13.76% over 1 year, -8.38% across 3 years, and -0.38% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients are 29.83 and 4.84 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.94 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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