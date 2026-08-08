What is the share price of Jain Irrigation Systems? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jain Irrigation Systems is ₹31.17 as on .

What kind of stock is Jain Irrigation Systems? The Jain Irrigation Systems is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jain Irrigation Systems? The market cap of Jain Irrigation Systems is ₹2,227.44 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Jain Irrigation Systems? Today’s highest and lowest price of Jain Irrigation Systems are ₹31.56 and ₹30.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jain Irrigation Systems? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jain Irrigation Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jain Irrigation Systems is ₹58.97 and 52-week low of Jain Irrigation Systems is ₹27.37 as on .

How has the Jain Irrigation Systems performed historically in terms of returns? The Jain Irrigation Systems has shown returns of -0.83% over the past day, -5.63% for the past month, -13.49% over 3 months, -33.69% over 1 year, -13.28% across 3 years, and 0.27% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jain Irrigation Systems? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jain Irrigation Systems are -90.56 and 0.38 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global