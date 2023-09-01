Name
Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/12/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29120MH1986PLC042028 and registration number is 042028. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other plastics products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2819.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 122.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. is ₹4,158.32 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. is 58.57 and PB ratio of Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. is 0.93 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. is ₹62.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. is ₹68.80 and 52-week low of Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. is ₹26.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.