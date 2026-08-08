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Jain Irrigation Systems Share Price

NSE
BSE

JAIN IRRIGATION SYSTEMS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Jain Irrigation Systems along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹31.17 Closed
-0.83₹ -0.26
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Jain Irrigation Systems Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹30.25₹31.56
₹31.17
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹27.37₹58.97
₹31.17
Open Price
₹31.50
Prev. Close
₹31.43
Volume
1,63,388

Source: Dion Global

Jain Irrigation Systems Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Jain Irrigation Systems		3.93-5.63-13.49-16.75-33.69-13.280.27
R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems		-4.56-7.36-9.95-72.51-53.97-22.52-14.20
Mahindra EPC Irrigation		2.89-7.54-10.70-10.59-21.03-3.34-4.78
Rungta Irrigation		5.83-5.97-10.38-12.43-18.140.0126.43
Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems		0.05-12.43-13.56-17.59-1.28191.36103.74
Sprayking		1.521.52-4.29-26.37-46.51-48.499.33

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Jain Irrigation Systems has declined 33.69% compared to peers like R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems (-53.97%), Mahindra EPC Irrigation (-21.03%), Rungta Irrigation (-18.14%). From a 5 year perspective, Jain Irrigation Systems has underperformed peers relative to R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems (-14.20%) and Mahindra EPC Irrigation (-4.78%).

Jain Irrigation Systems Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Jain Irrigation Systems Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
530.230.83
1030.1930.69
2030.8931
5031.7531.67
10031.8232.98
20036.8937.15

Source: Dion Global

Jain Irrigation Systems Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Jain Irrigation Systems remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 8.68%, FII holding fell to 3.11%, and public shareholding moved up to 61.43% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Jain Irrigation Systems Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 10:52 PM IST ISTJain Irrigation - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 03, 2026, 10:49 PM IST ISTJain Irrigation - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of The Board Of Directors To Be Held On Monday 10 August 2026 To Consi
Aug 03, 2026, 10:45 PM IST ISTJain Irrigation - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of The Board Of Directors To Be Held On Monday 10 August 2026 To Consi
Jul 17, 2026, 10:26 PM IST ISTJain Irrigation - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 17, 2026, 10:11 PM IST ISTJain Irrigation - Notice Of 39Th Annual General Meeting (AGM) Of The Company, Scheduled To Be Held On Monday, August10, 2

Source: Dion Global

About Jain Irrigation Systems

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/12/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29120MH1986PLC042028 and registration number is 042028. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other plastics products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3533.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 146.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ashok B Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Anil B Jain
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. Ajit B Jain
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Atul B Jain
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Shishir Dalal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Satish Chand Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashok Dalwai
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Nancy Barry
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Narendra Jadhav
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Johannes Bastiaan Boudewijn Mohrmann
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mukul Sarkar
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Jain Irrigation Systems Share Price

What is the share price of Jain Irrigation Systems?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jain Irrigation Systems is ₹31.17 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Jain Irrigation Systems?

The Jain Irrigation Systems is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jain Irrigation Systems?

The market cap of Jain Irrigation Systems is ₹2,227.44 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Jain Irrigation Systems?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Jain Irrigation Systems are ₹31.56 and ₹30.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jain Irrigation Systems?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jain Irrigation Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jain Irrigation Systems is ₹58.97 and 52-week low of Jain Irrigation Systems is ₹27.37 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Jain Irrigation Systems performed historically in terms of returns?

The Jain Irrigation Systems has shown returns of -0.83% over the past day, -5.63% for the past month, -13.49% over 3 months, -33.69% over 1 year, -13.28% across 3 years, and 0.27% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jain Irrigation Systems?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jain Irrigation Systems are -90.56 and 0.38 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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