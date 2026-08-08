Here's the live share price of Jain Irrigation Systems along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Jain Irrigation Systems
|3.93
|-5.63
|-13.49
|-16.75
|-33.69
|-13.28
|0.27
|R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems
|-4.56
|-7.36
|-9.95
|-72.51
|-53.97
|-22.52
|-14.20
|Mahindra EPC Irrigation
|2.89
|-7.54
|-10.70
|-10.59
|-21.03
|-3.34
|-4.78
|Rungta Irrigation
|5.83
|-5.97
|-10.38
|-12.43
|-18.14
|0.01
|26.43
|Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems
|0.05
|-12.43
|-13.56
|-17.59
|-1.28
|191.36
|103.74
|Sprayking
|1.52
|1.52
|-4.29
|-26.37
|-46.51
|-48.49
|9.33
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Jain Irrigation Systems has declined 33.69% compared to peers like R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems (-53.97%), Mahindra EPC Irrigation (-21.03%), Rungta Irrigation (-18.14%). From a 5 year perspective, Jain Irrigation Systems has underperformed peers relative to R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems (-14.20%) and Mahindra EPC Irrigation (-4.78%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|30.2
|30.83
|10
|30.19
|30.69
|20
|30.89
|31
|50
|31.75
|31.67
|100
|31.82
|32.98
|200
|36.89
|37.15
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Jain Irrigation Systems remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 8.68%, FII holding fell to 3.11%, and public shareholding moved up to 61.43% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:52 PM IST IST
|Jain Irrigation - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:49 PM IST IST
|Jain Irrigation - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of The Board Of Directors To Be Held On Monday 10 August 2026 To Consi
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:45 PM IST IST
|Jain Irrigation - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of The Board Of Directors To Be Held On Monday 10 August 2026 To Consi
|Jul 17, 2026, 10:26 PM IST IST
|Jain Irrigation - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 17, 2026, 10:11 PM IST IST
|Jain Irrigation - Notice Of 39Th Annual General Meeting (AGM) Of The Company, Scheduled To Be Held On Monday, August10, 2
Source: Dion Global
Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/12/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29120MH1986PLC042028 and registration number is 042028. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other plastics products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3533.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 146.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jain Irrigation Systems is ₹31.17 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jain Irrigation Systems is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Jain Irrigation Systems is ₹2,227.44 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Jain Irrigation Systems are ₹31.56 and ₹30.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jain Irrigation Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jain Irrigation Systems is ₹58.97 and 52-week low of Jain Irrigation Systems is ₹27.37 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jain Irrigation Systems has shown returns of -0.83% over the past day, -5.63% for the past month, -13.49% over 3 months, -33.69% over 1 year, -13.28% across 3 years, and 0.27% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jain Irrigation Systems are -90.56 and 0.38 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global