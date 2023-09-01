Follow Us

JAIN IRRIGATION SYSTEMS LTD.

Sector : Micro Irrigation Systems | Smallcap | NSE
₹62.30 Closed
-0.95-0.6
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹61.90₹64.35
₹62.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹26.50₹68.80
₹62.30
Open Price
₹63.30
Prev. Close
₹62.90
Volume
44,71,444

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R163.77
  • R265.28
  • R366.22
  • Pivot
    62.83
  • S161.32
  • S260.38
  • S358.87

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 536.4363.64
  • 1036.2861.77
  • 2036.8657.58
  • 5039.250.4
  • 10037.5845.03
  • 20039.4740.9

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-5.2534.7050.85129.8950.48432.48-27.98
3.4417.0630.5229.929.57-22.66-13.13
-4.91-10.28-8.7239.50162.54-23.93-9.18

About Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd.

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/12/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29120MH1986PLC042028 and registration number is 042028. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other plastics products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2819.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 122.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Anil B Jain
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. Ajit B Jain
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Ashok B Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Bastiaan Mohrmann
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Narendra Jadhav
    Independent Director
  • Dr. H P Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ghanshyam Dass
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Radhika Dudhat
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Devendra Raj Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Nancy Barry
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mukul Sarkar
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. Aroop Sircar
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd.?

The market cap of Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. is ₹4,158.32 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. is 58.57 and PB ratio of Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. is 0.93 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. is ₹62.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. is ₹68.80 and 52-week low of Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. is ₹26.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

