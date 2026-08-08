Here's the live share price of Rolex Rings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Rolex Rings
|14.17
|10.50
|5.54
|21.73
|13.76
|-9.67
|6.03
|Bharat Forge
|3.35
|7.69
|14.21
|43.24
|95.40
|35.72
|24.01
|Sona BLW Precision Forgings
|6.53
|22.00
|41.51
|54.41
|82.06
|13.77
|11.28
|Happy Forgings
|13.54
|25.50
|32.23
|66.27
|92.01
|22.11
|12.73
|CIE Automotive India
|0.28
|-12.04
|-14.81
|-4.41
|2.54
|-5.43
|9.38
|Ramkrishna Forgings
|11.55
|27.95
|16.76
|26.64
|25.70
|7.23
|31.03
|Uniparts India
|12.13
|25.42
|46.85
|62.58
|137.31
|7.75
|8.65
|M M Forgings
|13.27
|25.41
|24.31
|37.07
|101.97
|5.64
|10.38
|AMIC Forging
|8.10
|4.05
|28.04
|49.79
|37.78
|97.28
|50.33
|Pradeep Metals
|1.17
|0.26
|35.45
|75.28
|72.31
|47.08
|47.71
|Kalyani Forge
|5.48
|-0.33
|1.93
|5.61
|-8.84
|34.34
|24.71
|Krishanveer Forge
|-1.03
|-9.59
|19.71
|10.83
|17.55
|23.68
|19.62
|Maiden Forgings
|5.66
|23.55
|31.70
|18.98
|27.06
|6.92
|11.83
|Smiths & Founders (India)
|-1.02
|55.85
|196.12
|191.37
|187.90
|60.04
|53.73
|LGB Forge
|2.91
|-10.02
|-28.63
|-23.41
|-44.18
|-15.10
|-9.63
|Hilton Metal Forging
|-2.61
|-13.58
|-11.68
|-14.73
|-54.91
|-45.62
|14.09
|Samrat Forgings
|-1.78
|-9.28
|2.38
|6.97
|-25.86
|-9.49
|6.35
|Advance Technoforge
|-18.53
|-18.53
|-18.53
|-18.53
|-18.53
|-6.60
|-4.02
|EL Forge
|-1.58
|-2.95
|17.47
|6.10
|-19.28
|21.89
|21.72
|Shree Metalloys
|1.38
|7.85
|-2.86
|-23.83
|5.52
|10.34
|8.87
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Rolex Rings has gained 13.76% compared to peers like Bharat Forge (95.40%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings (82.06%), Happy Forgings (92.01%). From a 5 year perspective, Rolex Rings has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Forge (24.01%) and Sona BLW Precision Forgings (11.28%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|137.92
|141.34
|10
|139.84
|141.31
|20
|143.8
|142.47
|50
|142.93
|142.61
|100
|138.43
|140.02
|200
|131.03
|138.91
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Rolex Rings remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 28.76%, FII holding fell to 5.40%, and public shareholding moved up to 13.61% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|98,12,900
|0.5
|146.78
|87,91,116
|0.7
|131.5
|85,17,720
|0.65
|127.41
|80,22,023
|0.84
|119.99
|75,39,360
|0.5
|112.77
|47,64,440
|0.68
|71.27
|42,44,280
|0.45
|63.49
|38,68,770
|0.32
|57.87
|38,18,918
|0.61
|57.12
|30,67,019
|0.69
|45.88
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:08 PM IST IST
|Rolex Rings - Updates On Investor Conference To Be Attended By Company Management
|Aug 06, 2026, 08:53 PM IST IST
|Rolex Rings - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 06, 2026, 01:17 AM IST IST
|Rolex Rings - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 05, 2026, 06:46 PM IST IST
|Rolex Rings - Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Aug 05, 2026, 06:39 PM IST IST
|Rolex Rings - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Rolex Rings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/02/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28910GJ2003PLC041991 and registration number is 041991. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other articles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1143.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rolex Rings is ₹156.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rolex Rings is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Rolex Rings is ₹4,256.57 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Rolex Rings are ₹159.10 and ₹152.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rolex Rings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rolex Rings is ₹176.00 and 52-week low of Rolex Rings is ₹99.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rolex Rings has shown returns of 2.35% over the past day, 10.64% for the past month, 5.67% over 3 months, 13.91% over 1 year, -9.63% across 3 years, and 6.05% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rolex Rings are 27.99 and 3.51 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global