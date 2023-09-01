Follow Us

Rolex Rings Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ROLEX RINGS LTD.

Sector : Forgings | Smallcap | NSE
₹2,199.05 Closed
0.8117.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Rolex Rings Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,165.10₹2,205.00
₹2,199.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,622.65₹2,319.15
₹2,199.05
Open Price
₹2,194.90
Prev. Close
₹2,181.40
Volume
13,428

Rolex Rings Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12,214.3
  • R22,226.6
  • R32,251.2
  • Pivot
    2,189.7
  • S12,177.4
  • S22,152.8
  • S32,140.5

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52,040.952,165.12
  • 102,031.232,159.23
  • 202,035.012,158.9
  • 501,950.982,138.02
  • 1001,804.772,080.27
  • 2001,523.581,978.35

Rolex Rings Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.22-0.4512.7218.9519.5388.4388.43
5.1215.1634.8830.4743.04116.4760.61
1.034.4011.6628.7112.3463.9063.90
2.874.4512.6922.0585.68297.5580.93
9.1027.3188.37167.07243.601,417.86457.77
1.06-12.888.278.80-3.02240.0347.88
-0.54-16.70-15.7918.11140.841,362.92513.09
15.3410.9324.547.98-3.79298.04140.28
17.2552.0364.8662.05110.73156.4417.22
-0.61-10.93-12.37-29.74-41.79138.10133.33
-7.7910.9484.4289.3312.70453.61350.79
-6.08-6.44-26.065.635.635.635.63
-3.42-7.09-12.62-32.91-38.63256.311.38
2.9420.696.06-4.11-18.60-41.67-75.18

Rolex Rings Ltd. Share Holdings

Rolex Rings Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Axis Small Cap Fund9,30,7001.37206.49
ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund8,73,8672.98193.88
Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan7,15,0631.37158.65
DSP Small Cap Fund6,36,7011.21141.26
HDFC Childrens Gift Fund - Regular Plan4,76,4441.44105.71
ICICI Prudential Flexicap Fund4,43,2890.8298.35
HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan3,91,1650.8186.79
Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund3,58,0001.1179.43
Kotak Multicap Fund3,28,6901.3172.92
Aditya Birla Sun Life Equity Hybrid 95 Fund3,09,5320.9468.67
View All Mutual Funds

Rolex Rings Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Rolex Rings Ltd.

Rolex Rings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/02/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28910GJ2003PLC041991 and registration number is 041991. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other articles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1016.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Manesh Dayashankar Madeka
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Bhautik Dayashankar Madeka
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mihir Rupeshkumar Madeka
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Pravinchandra Ratilal Dholakia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dipesh Dhirajlal Kundaliya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jignasa Pravinchandra Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashit Ravishankar Vankani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Rolex Rings Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Rolex Rings Ltd.?

The market cap of Rolex Rings Ltd. is ₹5,988.74 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Rolex Rings Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Rolex Rings Ltd. is 30.43 and PB ratio of Rolex Rings Ltd. is 8.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Rolex Rings Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rolex Rings Ltd. is ₹2,199.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rolex Rings Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rolex Rings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rolex Rings Ltd. is ₹2,319.15 and 52-week low of Rolex Rings Ltd. is ₹1,622.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

