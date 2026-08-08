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Rolex Rings Share Price

NSE
BSE

ROLEX RINGS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Rolex Rings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹156.30 Closed
2.22₹ 3.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Rolex Rings Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹152.80₹159.10
₹156.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹99.30₹176.00
₹156.30
Open Price
₹153.55
Prev. Close
₹152.90
Volume
4,12,001

Source: Dion Global

Rolex Rings Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Rolex Rings		14.1710.505.5421.7313.76-9.676.03
Bharat Forge		3.357.6914.2143.2495.4035.7224.01
Sona BLW Precision Forgings		6.5322.0041.5154.4182.0613.7711.28
Happy Forgings		13.5425.5032.2366.2792.0122.1112.73
CIE Automotive India		0.28-12.04-14.81-4.412.54-5.439.38
Ramkrishna Forgings		11.5527.9516.7626.6425.707.2331.03
Uniparts India		12.1325.4246.8562.58137.317.758.65
M M Forgings		13.2725.4124.3137.07101.975.6410.38
AMIC Forging		8.104.0528.0449.7937.7897.2850.33
Pradeep Metals		1.170.2635.4575.2872.3147.0847.71
Kalyani Forge		5.48-0.331.935.61-8.8434.3424.71
Krishanveer Forge		-1.03-9.5919.7110.8317.5523.6819.62
Maiden Forgings		5.6623.5531.7018.9827.066.9211.83
Smiths & Founders (India)		-1.0255.85196.12191.37187.9060.0453.73
LGB Forge		2.91-10.02-28.63-23.41-44.18-15.10-9.63
Hilton Metal Forging		-2.61-13.58-11.68-14.73-54.91-45.6214.09
Samrat Forgings		-1.78-9.282.386.97-25.86-9.496.35
Advance Technoforge		-18.53-18.53-18.53-18.53-18.53-6.60-4.02
EL Forge		-1.58-2.9517.476.10-19.2821.8921.72
Shree Metalloys		1.387.85-2.86-23.835.5210.348.87

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Rolex Rings has gained 13.76% compared to peers like Bharat Forge (95.40%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings (82.06%), Happy Forgings (92.01%). From a 5 year perspective, Rolex Rings has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Forge (24.01%) and Sona BLW Precision Forgings (11.28%).

Rolex Rings Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Rolex Rings Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5137.92141.34
10139.84141.31
20143.8142.47
50142.93142.61
100138.43140.02
200131.03138.91

Source: Dion Global

Rolex Rings Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Rolex Rings remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 28.76%, FII holding fell to 5.40%, and public shareholding moved up to 13.61% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Rolex Rings Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
98,12,9000.5146.78
87,91,1160.7131.5
85,17,7200.65127.41
80,22,0230.84119.99
75,39,3600.5112.77
47,64,4400.6871.27
42,44,2800.4563.49
38,68,7700.3257.87
38,18,9180.6157.12
30,67,0190.6945.88

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Rolex Rings Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 09:08 PM IST ISTRolex Rings - Updates On Investor Conference To Be Attended By Company Management
Aug 06, 2026, 08:53 PM IST ISTRolex Rings - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 06, 2026, 01:17 AM IST ISTRolex Rings - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 05, 2026, 06:46 PM IST ISTRolex Rings - Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Aug 05, 2026, 06:39 PM IST ISTRolex Rings - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Rolex Rings

Rolex Rings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/02/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28910GJ2003PLC041991 and registration number is 041991. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other articles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1143.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Manesh Dayashankar Madeka
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Bhautik Dayashankar Madeka
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mihir Rupeshkumar Madeka
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Pravinchandra Ratilal Dholakia
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Jignasa Pravinchandra Mehta
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Ashit Ravishankar Vankani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Rolex Rings Share Price

What is the share price of Rolex Rings?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rolex Rings is ₹156.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Rolex Rings?

The Rolex Rings is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rolex Rings?

The market cap of Rolex Rings is ₹4,256.57 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Rolex Rings?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Rolex Rings are ₹159.10 and ₹152.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rolex Rings?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rolex Rings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rolex Rings is ₹176.00 and 52-week low of Rolex Rings is ₹99.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Rolex Rings performed historically in terms of returns?

The Rolex Rings has shown returns of 2.35% over the past day, 10.64% for the past month, 5.67% over 3 months, 13.91% over 1 year, -9.63% across 3 years, and 6.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rolex Rings?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rolex Rings are 27.99 and 3.51 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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