Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Axis Small Cap Fund
|9,30,700
|1.37
|206.49
|ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund
|8,73,867
|2.98
|193.88
|Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|7,15,063
|1.37
|158.65
|DSP Small Cap Fund
|6,36,701
|1.21
|141.26
|HDFC Childrens Gift Fund - Regular Plan
|4,76,444
|1.44
|105.71
|ICICI Prudential Flexicap Fund
|4,43,289
|0.82
|98.35
|HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|3,91,165
|0.81
|86.79
|Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund
|3,58,000
|1.11
|79.43
|Kotak Multicap Fund
|3,28,690
|1.31
|72.92
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Equity Hybrid 95 Fund
|3,09,532
|0.94
|68.67
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Rolex Rings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/02/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28910GJ2003PLC041991 and registration number is 041991. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other articles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1016.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Rolex Rings Ltd. is ₹5,988.74 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Rolex Rings Ltd. is 30.43 and PB ratio of Rolex Rings Ltd. is 8.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rolex Rings Ltd. is ₹2,199.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rolex Rings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rolex Rings Ltd. is ₹2,319.15 and 52-week low of Rolex Rings Ltd. is ₹1,622.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.