Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-4.66
|-0.91
|36.33
|64.59
|59.05
|323.45
|124.71
|2.44
|20.82
|32.05
|59.74
|45.91
|223.09
|472.77
|3.27
|-2.98
|-0.53
|6.11
|-1.87
|34.80
|34.80
|2.25
|-1.47
|7.40
|-7.24
|-28.61
|62.52
|9.63
|14.25
|28.06
|49.51
|37.06
|31.56
|34.42
|222.02
|-5.67
|3.14
|38.16
|54.85
|26.83
|157.66
|-66.55
|-4.35
|-17.76
|-9.28
|-22.12
|-64.23
|-97.03
|-98.97
|6.25
|0
|21.43
|-22.73
|-51.43
|-95.76
|-98.16
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan
|17,86,725
|0.38
|118.33
|Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|8,75,340
|0.5
|57.97
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Dividend Yield Fund
|4,35,131
|2.95
|28.82
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Manufacturing Equity Fund
|1,55,979
|1.45
|10.33
|WhiteOak Capital Flexi Cap Fund
|1,33,460
|0.54
|8.84
|WhiteOak Capital Mid Cap Fund
|89,014
|0.69
|5.9
|UTI India Consumer Fund
|70,000
|0.9
|4.64
|Bank of India Multi Cap Fund
|37,456
|0.95
|2.48
|Bank of India Manufacturing & Infrastructure Fund
|17,905
|0.99
|1.19
|Union Multicap Fund
|15,405
|0.18
|1.02
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|02 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & 2nd Interim Dividend
|21 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Interim Dividend
|23 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/01/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101MH1992PLC065136 and registration number is 065136. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of wearing apparel, except fur apparel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 607.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 61.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd. is ₹4,148.92 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd. is 31.54 and PB ratio of Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd. is 7.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd. is ₹673.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd. is ₹735.20 and 52-week low of Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd. is ₹364.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.