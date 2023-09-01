What is the Market Cap of Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd.? The market cap of Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd. is ₹4,148.92 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd.? P/E ratio of Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd. is 31.54 and PB ratio of Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd. is 7.58 as on .

What is the share price of Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd. is ₹673.25 as on .