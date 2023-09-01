Follow Us

KEWAL KIRAN CLOTHING LTD.

Sector : Retail - Apparel/Accessories | Smallcap | NSE
₹673.25 Closed
-2.05-14.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹660.00₹695.40
₹673.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹364.15₹735.20
₹673.25
Open Price
₹690.00
Prev. Close
₹687.35
Volume
54,568

Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1688.27
  • R2709.53
  • R3723.67
  • Pivot
    674.13
  • S1652.87
  • S2638.73
  • S3617.47

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5488.12696.14
  • 10481.43699.76
  • 20451.14694.59
  • 50431.59650.67
  • 100362.63591.66
  • 200289.49524.06

Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.66-0.9136.3364.5959.05323.45124.71
2.4420.8232.0559.7445.91223.09472.77
3.27-2.98-0.536.11-1.8734.8034.80
2.25-1.477.40-7.24-28.6162.529.63
14.2528.0649.5137.0631.5634.42222.02
-5.673.1438.1654.8526.83157.66-66.55
-4.35-17.76-9.28-22.12-64.23-97.03-98.97
6.25021.43-22.73-51.43-95.76-98.16

Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd. Share Holdings

Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan17,86,7250.38118.33
Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan8,75,3400.557.97
Aditya Birla Sun Life Dividend Yield Fund4,35,1312.9528.82
Aditya Birla Sun Life Manufacturing Equity Fund1,55,9791.4510.33
WhiteOak Capital Flexi Cap Fund1,33,4600.548.84
WhiteOak Capital Mid Cap Fund89,0140.695.9
UTI India Consumer Fund70,0000.94.64
Bank of India Multi Cap Fund37,4560.952.48
Bank of India Manufacturing & Infrastructure Fund17,9050.991.19
Union Multicap Fund15,4050.181.02
View All Mutual Funds

Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
02 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & 2nd Interim Dividend
21 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Oct, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results & Interim Dividend
23 Jul, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd.

Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/01/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101MH1992PLC065136 and registration number is 065136. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of wearing apparel, except fur apparel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 607.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 61.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kewalchand P Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Hemant P Jain
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Dinesh P Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vikas P Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Drushti R Desai
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Prakash A Mody
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nimish G Pandya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Yogesh A Thar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd.?

The market cap of Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd. is ₹4,148.92 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd. is 31.54 and PB ratio of Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd. is 7.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd. is ₹673.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd. is ₹735.20 and 52-week low of Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd. is ₹364.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

