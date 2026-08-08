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Kewal Kiran Clothing Share Price

NSE
BSE

KEWAL KIRAN CLOTHING

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Retail
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Kewal Kiran Clothing along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹514.85 Closed
-1.22₹ -6.35
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Kewal Kiran Clothing Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹508.15₹532.00
₹514.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹408.75₹594.35
₹514.85
Open Price
₹508.15
Prev. Close
₹521.20
Volume
15,268

Source: Dion Global

Kewal Kiran Clothing Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kewal Kiran Clothing		3.653.453.524.55-9.47-10.1624.15
Trent		-0.152.464.827.85-15.1338.6037.13
Vedant Fashions		24.8031.0416.195.51-29.32-25.75-11.13
Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands		-0.34-0.78-20.33-17.97-30.34-16.07-9.98
V2 Retail		0.23-4.052.1811.2229.84157.5680.05
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail		5.086.22-6.59-14.80-16.81-31.77-21.31
Raymond Lifestyle		3.41-2.27-9.71-29.25-34.95-36.38-23.77
Vaibhav Global		-9.391.753.50-6.8210.31-13.96-20.86
Baazar Style Retail		18.384.42-23.26-9.603.56-7.13-4.34
Cantabil Retail India		-6.96-13.29-4.62-23.54-9.744.0023.89
Go Fashion (India)		-2.06-8.0112.61-12.59-54.68-36.48-23.82
Credo Brands Marketing		5.66-0.694.60-19.34-29.72-34.86-22.68
Riyaasat Lifestyle		1.67-11.85-24.32-24.32-24.32-8.87-5.42
Kiaasa Retail		-1.44-9.56-37.72-71.33-71.33-34.06-22.11
Rajnandini Fashion India		3.67-13.78-41.64-41.64-41.64-16.43-10.21
Future Lifestyle Fashions		-5.47-12.32-29.24-6.20-26.67-38.92-53.33
Marc Loire Fashions		-8.23-16.05-22.73-10.53-42.13-23.52-14.86
Future Enterprises		0000-15.52-17.42-43.19
Davin Sons Retail		0-15.13-16.54-20.0012.00-15.37-9.53
7NR Retail		7.2310.9613.9361.1129.67-1.12-1.01

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kewal Kiran Clothing has declined 9.47% compared to peers like Trent (-15.13%), Vedant Fashions (-29.32%), Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands (-30.34%). From a 5 year perspective, Kewal Kiran Clothing has outperformed peers relative to Trent (37.13%) and Vedant Fashions (-11.13%).

Kewal Kiran Clothing Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kewal Kiran Clothing Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5503.1525.38
10503.45515.81
20500.72507.56
50479.75492.6
100470.27484.87
200485.12489.63

Source: Dion Global

Kewal Kiran Clothing Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kewal Kiran Clothing remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 8.85%, FII holding rose to 2.37%, and public shareholding moved down to 14.48% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Kewal Kiran Clothing Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
15,92,1800.2879.09
9,15,4940.2445.48
7,33,2660.736.43
5,79,0150.3128.76
5,50,1311.927.33
91,3610.924.54
31,5000.51.56
25,0000.441.24
12,0000.520.6

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Kewal Kiran Clothing Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 08:43 PM IST ISTKewal Kiran Clothing - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 07, 2026, 08:28 PM IST ISTKewal Kiran Clothing - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 07, 2026, 08:18 PM IST ISTKewal Kiran Clothing - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 07, 2026, 12:15 AM IST ISTKewal Kiran Clothing - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 07, 2026, 12:10 AM IST ISTKewal Kiran Clothing - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Source: Dion Global

About Kewal Kiran Clothing

Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/01/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101MH1992PLC065136 and registration number is 065136. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of wearing apparel, except fur apparel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 950.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 61.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kewalchand P Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Hemant P Jain
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Dinesh P Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vikas P Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Paresh H Clerk
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Ushma S Sule
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jayraj S Sheth
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vivek K Shiralkar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kewal Kiran Clothing Share Price

What is the share price of Kewal Kiran Clothing?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kewal Kiran Clothing is ₹514.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kewal Kiran Clothing?

The Kewal Kiran Clothing is operating in the Retail Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kewal Kiran Clothing?

The market cap of Kewal Kiran Clothing is ₹3,172.77 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kewal Kiran Clothing?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kewal Kiran Clothing are ₹532.00 and ₹508.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kewal Kiran Clothing?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kewal Kiran Clothing stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kewal Kiran Clothing is ₹594.35 and 52-week low of Kewal Kiran Clothing is ₹408.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Kewal Kiran Clothing performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kewal Kiran Clothing has shown returns of -1.22% over the past day, 3.45% for the past month, 3.52% over 3 months, -9.47% over 1 year, -10.16% across 3 years, and 24.15% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kewal Kiran Clothing?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kewal Kiran Clothing are 21.43 and 3.38 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.78 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Kewal Kiran Clothing News

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