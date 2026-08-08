Here's the live share price of Kewal Kiran Clothing along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kewal Kiran Clothing
|3.65
|3.45
|3.52
|4.55
|-9.47
|-10.16
|24.15
|Trent
|-0.15
|2.46
|4.82
|7.85
|-15.13
|38.60
|37.13
|Vedant Fashions
|24.80
|31.04
|16.19
|5.51
|-29.32
|-25.75
|-11.13
|Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands
|-0.34
|-0.78
|-20.33
|-17.97
|-30.34
|-16.07
|-9.98
|V2 Retail
|0.23
|-4.05
|2.18
|11.22
|29.84
|157.56
|80.05
|Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail
|5.08
|6.22
|-6.59
|-14.80
|-16.81
|-31.77
|-21.31
|Raymond Lifestyle
|3.41
|-2.27
|-9.71
|-29.25
|-34.95
|-36.38
|-23.77
|Vaibhav Global
|-9.39
|1.75
|3.50
|-6.82
|10.31
|-13.96
|-20.86
|Baazar Style Retail
|18.38
|4.42
|-23.26
|-9.60
|3.56
|-7.13
|-4.34
|Cantabil Retail India
|-6.96
|-13.29
|-4.62
|-23.54
|-9.74
|4.00
|23.89
|Go Fashion (India)
|-2.06
|-8.01
|12.61
|-12.59
|-54.68
|-36.48
|-23.82
|Credo Brands Marketing
|5.66
|-0.69
|4.60
|-19.34
|-29.72
|-34.86
|-22.68
|Riyaasat Lifestyle
|1.67
|-11.85
|-24.32
|-24.32
|-24.32
|-8.87
|-5.42
|Kiaasa Retail
|-1.44
|-9.56
|-37.72
|-71.33
|-71.33
|-34.06
|-22.11
|Rajnandini Fashion India
|3.67
|-13.78
|-41.64
|-41.64
|-41.64
|-16.43
|-10.21
|Future Lifestyle Fashions
|-5.47
|-12.32
|-29.24
|-6.20
|-26.67
|-38.92
|-53.33
|Marc Loire Fashions
|-8.23
|-16.05
|-22.73
|-10.53
|-42.13
|-23.52
|-14.86
|Future Enterprises
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-15.52
|-17.42
|-43.19
|Davin Sons Retail
|0
|-15.13
|-16.54
|-20.00
|12.00
|-15.37
|-9.53
|7NR Retail
|7.23
|10.96
|13.93
|61.11
|29.67
|-1.12
|-1.01
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kewal Kiran Clothing has declined 9.47% compared to peers like Trent (-15.13%), Vedant Fashions (-29.32%), Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands (-30.34%). From a 5 year perspective, Kewal Kiran Clothing has outperformed peers relative to Trent (37.13%) and Vedant Fashions (-11.13%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|503.1
|525.38
|10
|503.45
|515.81
|20
|500.72
|507.56
|50
|479.75
|492.6
|100
|470.27
|484.87
|200
|485.12
|489.63
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kewal Kiran Clothing remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 8.85%, FII holding rose to 2.37%, and public shareholding moved down to 14.48% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|15,92,180
|0.28
|79.09
|9,15,494
|0.24
|45.48
|7,33,266
|0.7
|36.43
|5,79,015
|0.31
|28.76
|5,50,131
|1.9
|27.33
|91,361
|0.92
|4.54
|31,500
|0.5
|1.56
|25,000
|0.44
|1.24
|12,000
|0.52
|0.6
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:43 PM IST IST
|Kewal Kiran Clothing - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:28 PM IST IST
|Kewal Kiran Clothing - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:18 PM IST IST
|Kewal Kiran Clothing - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:15 AM IST IST
|Kewal Kiran Clothing - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:10 AM IST IST
|Kewal Kiran Clothing - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Source: Dion Global
Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/01/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101MH1992PLC065136 and registration number is 065136. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of wearing apparel, except fur apparel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 950.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 61.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kewal Kiran Clothing is ₹514.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kewal Kiran Clothing is operating in the Retail Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Kewal Kiran Clothing is ₹3,172.77 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kewal Kiran Clothing are ₹532.00 and ₹508.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kewal Kiran Clothing stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kewal Kiran Clothing is ₹594.35 and 52-week low of Kewal Kiran Clothing is ₹408.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kewal Kiran Clothing has shown returns of -1.22% over the past day, 3.45% for the past month, 3.52% over 3 months, -9.47% over 1 year, -10.16% across 3 years, and 24.15% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kewal Kiran Clothing are 21.43 and 3.38 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.78 per annum.
Source: Dion Global