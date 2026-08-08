What is the share price of Kewal Kiran Clothing? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kewal Kiran Clothing is ₹514.85 as on .

What kind of stock is Kewal Kiran Clothing? The Kewal Kiran Clothing is operating in the Retail Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kewal Kiran Clothing? The market cap of Kewal Kiran Clothing is ₹3,172.77 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Kewal Kiran Clothing? Today’s highest and lowest price of Kewal Kiran Clothing are ₹532.00 and ₹508.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kewal Kiran Clothing? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kewal Kiran Clothing stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kewal Kiran Clothing is ₹594.35 and 52-week low of Kewal Kiran Clothing is ₹408.75 as on .

How has the Kewal Kiran Clothing performed historically in terms of returns? The Kewal Kiran Clothing has shown returns of -1.22% over the past day, 3.45% for the past month, 3.52% over 3 months, -9.47% over 1 year, -10.16% across 3 years, and 24.15% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kewal Kiran Clothing? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kewal Kiran Clothing are 21.43 and 3.38 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.78 per annum.

Source: Dion Global