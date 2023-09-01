Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.69
|4.34
|15.31
|14.11
|19.32
|76.64
|3.19
|0.12
|-1.93
|1.85
|-0.01
|8.10
|50.71
|64.91
|1.75
|5.85
|9.51
|-3.41
|-1.31
|58.07
|101.50
|2.94
|4.34
|4.03
|7.88
|28.28
|72.26
|126.45
|1.79
|2.48
|2.43
|6.68
|1.61
|53.55
|80.34
|3.37
|6.49
|6.66
|11.73
|16.91
|114.45
|198.92
|3.20
|7.35
|9.52
|8.93
|16.59
|68.65
|64.63
|-2.06
|-0.91
|4.00
|25.21
|-27.51
|380.36
|524.28
|1.66
|5.98
|22.99
|18.03
|16.10
|115.64
|94.87
|-0.23
|1.39
|-4.58
|17.60
|-19.24
|563.90
|404.08
|7.76
|15.12
|7.02
|12.80
|62.84
|475.61
|561.36
|4.38
|6.92
|14.41
|30.83
|33.30
|39.23
|0.58
|3.75
|12.55
|19.54
|26.82
|55.77
|188.40
|294.80
|4.74
|10.03
|9.24
|42.42
|110.78
|1,365.85
|1,056.33
|7.22
|16.57
|24.20
|78.94
|104.33
|340.82
|131.18
|2.58
|-0.22
|5.82
|35.50
|92.60
|352.80
|302.83
|9.06
|22.28
|53.69
|90.78
|64.17
|213.71
|76.15
|-2.85
|-18.80
|24.54
|46.43
|34.33
|345.32
|2,283.27
|3.97
|8.78
|37.39
|85.64
|131.26
|209.26
|58.93
|6.15
|10.07
|21.95
|60.79
|21.60
|292.39
|178.42
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|26 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|02 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|24 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|20 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Sasken Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/02/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72100KA1989PLC014226 and registration number is 014226. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 385.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sasken Technologies Ltd. is ₹1,482.51 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sasken Technologies Ltd. is 13.25 and PB ratio of Sasken Technologies Ltd. is 2.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sasken Technologies Ltd. is ₹985.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sasken Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sasken Technologies Ltd. is ₹1,50.70 and 52-week low of Sasken Technologies Ltd. is ₹770.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.