Here's the live share price of Sasken Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sasken Technologies
|6.20
|-2.32
|42.90
|52.53
|31.38
|26.45
|8.32
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sasken Technologies has gained 31.38% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Sasken Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,799.93
|1,914.22
|10
|1,824.2
|1,890.38
|20
|1,904.47
|1,921.29
|50
|2,091.12
|1,932.68
|100
|1,699.3
|1,800.87
|200
|1,513.08
|1,653.1
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sasken Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.39%, FII holding rose to 19.11%, and public shareholding moved down to 36.49% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 02:21 AM IST IST
|Sasken Technologies - Transcript Of The Earnings Call Held On August 3, 2026, On The Audited Financial Results For The Quarte
|Aug 07, 2026, 02:12 AM IST IST
|Sasken Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:30 PM IST IST
|Sasken Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:28 PM IST IST
|Sasken Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
|Aug 04, 2026, 08:50 PM IST IST
|Sasken Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Source: Dion Global
Sasken Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/02/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72100KA1989PLC014226 and registration number is 014226. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 532.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sasken Technologies is ₹1,924.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sasken Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sasken Technologies is ₹2,922.71 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sasken Technologies are ₹1,934.20 and ₹1,896.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sasken Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sasken Technologies is ₹2,785.05 and 52-week low of Sasken Technologies is ₹993.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sasken Technologies has shown returns of 0.44% over the past day, -2.32% for the past month, 42.9% over 3 months, 31.38% over 1 year, 26.45% across 3 years, and 8.32% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sasken Technologies are 42.14 and 3.42 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.30 per annum.
Source: Dion Global