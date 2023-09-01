Follow Us

Sasken Technologies Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SASKEN TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | NSE
₹985.00 Closed
4.8845.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sasken Technologies Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹943.90₹994.70
₹985.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹770.00₹1,050.70
₹985.00
Open Price
₹943.90
Prev. Close
₹939.20
Volume
64,195

Sasken Technologies Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,005.17
  • R21,025.33
  • R31,055.97
  • Pivot
    974.53
  • S1954.37
  • S2923.73
  • S3903.57

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5823.44940.03
  • 10823.73942.17
  • 20819.87944.52
  • 50836.76935.14
  • 100810.88914.24
  • 200882.13900.9

Sasken Technologies Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.694.3415.3114.1119.3276.643.19
0.12-1.931.85-0.018.1050.7164.91
1.755.859.51-3.41-1.3158.07101.50
2.944.344.037.8828.2872.26126.45
1.792.482.436.681.6153.5580.34
3.376.496.6611.7316.91114.45198.92
3.207.359.528.9316.5968.6564.63
-2.06-0.914.0025.21-27.51380.36524.28
1.665.9822.9918.0316.10115.6494.87
-0.231.39-4.5817.60-19.24563.90404.08
7.7615.127.0212.8062.84475.61561.36
4.386.9214.4130.8333.3039.230.58
3.7512.5519.5426.8255.77188.40294.80
4.7410.039.2442.42110.781,365.851,056.33
7.2216.5724.2078.94104.33340.82131.18
2.58-0.225.8235.5092.60352.80302.83
9.0622.2853.6990.7864.17213.7176.15
-2.85-18.8024.5446.4334.33345.322,283.27
3.978.7837.3985.64131.26209.2658.93
6.1510.0721.9560.7921.60292.39178.42

Sasken Technologies Ltd. Share Holdings

Sasken Technologies Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
26 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
24 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
20 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sasken Technologies Ltd.

Sasken Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/02/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72100KA1989PLC014226 and registration number is 014226. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 385.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajiv C Mody
    Chairman & M.D & CEO
  • Ms. Neeta S Revankar
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Sanjay M Shah
    Director
  • Dr. G Venkatesh
    Director
  • Mr. Sunirmal Talukdar
    Director
  • Mr. Bharat V Patel
    Director
  • Mr. Pranabh D Mody
    Director
  • Ms. Madhu Khatri
    Additional Director

FAQs on Sasken Technologies Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sasken Technologies Ltd.?

The market cap of Sasken Technologies Ltd. is ₹1,482.51 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sasken Technologies Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sasken Technologies Ltd. is 13.25 and PB ratio of Sasken Technologies Ltd. is 2.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sasken Technologies Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sasken Technologies Ltd. is ₹985.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sasken Technologies Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sasken Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sasken Technologies Ltd. is ₹1,50.70 and 52-week low of Sasken Technologies Ltd. is ₹770.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

