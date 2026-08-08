What is the share price of Sasken Technologies? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sasken Technologies is ₹1,924.55 as on .

What kind of stock is Sasken Technologies? The Sasken Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sasken Technologies? The market cap of Sasken Technologies is ₹2,922.71 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sasken Technologies? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sasken Technologies are ₹1,934.20 and ₹1,896.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sasken Technologies? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sasken Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sasken Technologies is ₹2,785.05 and 52-week low of Sasken Technologies is ₹993.05 as on .

How has the Sasken Technologies performed historically in terms of returns? The Sasken Technologies has shown returns of 0.44% over the past day, -2.32% for the past month, 42.9% over 3 months, 31.38% over 1 year, 26.45% across 3 years, and 8.32% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sasken Technologies? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sasken Technologies are 42.14 and 3.42 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.30 per annum.

Source: Dion Global