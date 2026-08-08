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Sasken Technologies Share Price

NSE
BSE

SASKEN TECHNOLOGIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology
Theme
Space
Index
BSE 1000BSE Information TechnologyBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Sasken Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,924.55 Closed
0.44₹ 8.45
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sasken Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,896.20₹1,934.20
₹1,924.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹993.05₹2,785.05
₹1,924.55
Open Price
₹1,922.00
Prev. Close
₹1,916.10
Volume
742

Source: Dion Global

Sasken Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sasken Technologies		6.20-2.3242.9052.5331.3826.458.32
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sasken Technologies has gained 31.38% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Sasken Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Sasken Technologies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sasken Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,799.931,914.22
101,824.21,890.38
201,904.471,921.29
502,091.121,932.68
1001,699.31,800.87
2001,513.081,653.1

Source: Dion Global

Sasken Technologies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sasken Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.39%, FII holding rose to 19.11%, and public shareholding moved down to 36.49% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sasken Technologies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 02:21 AM IST ISTSasken Technologies - Transcript Of The Earnings Call Held On August 3, 2026, On The Audited Financial Results For The Quarte
Aug 07, 2026, 02:12 AM IST ISTSasken Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 04, 2026, 09:30 PM IST ISTSasken Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
Aug 04, 2026, 09:28 PM IST ISTSasken Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
Aug 04, 2026, 08:50 PM IST ISTSasken Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

Source: Dion Global

About Sasken Technologies

Sasken Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/02/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72100KA1989PLC014226 and registration number is 014226. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 532.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajiv C Mody
    Chairman & M.D & CEO
  • Dr. G Venkatesh
    Director
  • Mr. Pranabh D Mody
    Director
  • Mr. Raja Ramana Macha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Som Mittal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunil Sachan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunirmal Talukdar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Meeta Malhotra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. V Suryanarayanan
    Addnl. & Ind.Director

FAQs on Sasken Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of Sasken Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sasken Technologies is ₹1,924.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sasken Technologies?

The Sasken Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sasken Technologies?

The market cap of Sasken Technologies is ₹2,922.71 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sasken Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sasken Technologies are ₹1,934.20 and ₹1,896.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sasken Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sasken Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sasken Technologies is ₹2,785.05 and 52-week low of Sasken Technologies is ₹993.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sasken Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sasken Technologies has shown returns of 0.44% over the past day, -2.32% for the past month, 42.9% over 3 months, 31.38% over 1 year, 26.45% across 3 years, and 8.32% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sasken Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sasken Technologies are 42.14 and 3.42 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.30 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Sasken Technologies News

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