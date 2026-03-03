Facebook Pixel Code
Oswal Pumps Share Price

NSE
BSE

OSWAL PUMPS

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Engineering
Index
BSE 1000BSE IPO

Here's the live share price of Oswal Pumps along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹306.00 Closed
-3.13₹ -9.90
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Oswal Pumps Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹297.65₹310.35
₹306.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹297.65₹889.45
₹306.00
Open Price
₹299.95
Prev. Close
₹315.90
Volume
70,713

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Oswal Pumps has declined 13.31% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -51.03%.

Oswal Pumps’s current P/E of 10.03x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Oswal Pumps Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Oswal Pumps		-5.28-20.56-42.05-63.48-51.03-21.18-13.31
KSB		4.223.01-2.16-12.0020.4923.6137.56
Kirloskar Brothers		-2.19-4.09-6.42-24.803.8160.4250.55
Shakti Pumps (India)		-6.10-21.11-20.39-38.44-35.5893.9141.69
WPIL		1.25-1.400.92-7.5612.1725.1945.12
Roto Pumps		-5.99-4.91-7.45-32.26-10.715.0537.40
Hawa Engineers		-1.42-7.51-27.92-35.18-38.840.8421.25

Over the last one year, Oswal Pumps has declined 51.03% compared to peers like KSB (20.49%), Kirloskar Brothers (3.81%), Shakti Pumps (India) (-35.58%). From a 5 year perspective, Oswal Pumps has underperformed peers relative to KSB (37.56%) and Kirloskar Brothers (50.55%).

Oswal Pumps Financials

Oswal Pumps Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5328.9324.19
10336.29333.77
20356.01353.72
50429.36418.13
100540.44504.01
200545.940

Oswal Pumps Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Oswal Pumps remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 8.78%, FII holding fell to 2.64%, and public shareholding moved up to 12.89% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Oswal Pumps Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
14,65,7990.2158.05
14,32,2841.4256.72
7,37,0000.4829.19
5,70,9680.1222.61
5,07,0170.3420.08
5,02,4680.9919.9
4,47,8641.8517.74
2,70,0001.2310.69
2,25,0000.378.91
84,0050.033.33

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Oswal Pumps Corporate Actions

Date Time
Announcement
Mar 02, 2026, 10:58 PM ISTOswal Pumps - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Mar 02, 2026, 8:51 PM ISTOswal Pumps - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Mar 02, 2026, 8:45 PM ISTOswal Pumps - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Feb 13, 2026, 5:04 PM ISTOswal Pumps - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 12, 2026, 4:20 PM ISTOswal Pumps - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

About Oswal Pumps

Oswal Pumps Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/07/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999HR2003PLC124254 and registration number is 124254. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pumps. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1271.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Vivek Gupta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Amulya Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Shivam Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Garg
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Kanchan Vohra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vikas Modi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Oswal Pumps Share Price

What is the share price of Oswal Pumps?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Oswal Pumps is ₹306.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Oswal Pumps?

The Oswal Pumps is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Oswal Pumps?

The market cap of Oswal Pumps is ₹3,487.71 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Oswal Pumps?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Oswal Pumps are ₹310.35 and ₹297.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Oswal Pumps?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Oswal Pumps stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Oswal Pumps is ₹889.45 and 52-week low of Oswal Pumps is ₹297.65 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Oswal Pumps performed historically in terms of returns?

The Oswal Pumps has shown returns of -3.13% over the past day, -20.5% for the past month, -44.51% over 3 months, -51.03% over 1 year, -21.18% across 3 years, and -13.31% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Oswal Pumps?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Oswal Pumps are 10.03 and 2.20 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Oswal Pumps News

