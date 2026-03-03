Here's the live share price of Oswal Pumps along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Oswal Pumps has declined 13.31% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -51.03%.
Oswal Pumps’s current P/E of 10.03x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Oswal Pumps
|-5.28
|-20.56
|-42.05
|-63.48
|-51.03
|-21.18
|-13.31
|KSB
|4.22
|3.01
|-2.16
|-12.00
|20.49
|23.61
|37.56
|Kirloskar Brothers
|-2.19
|-4.09
|-6.42
|-24.80
|3.81
|60.42
|50.55
|Shakti Pumps (India)
|-6.10
|-21.11
|-20.39
|-38.44
|-35.58
|93.91
|41.69
|WPIL
|1.25
|-1.40
|0.92
|-7.56
|12.17
|25.19
|45.12
|Roto Pumps
|-5.99
|-4.91
|-7.45
|-32.26
|-10.71
|5.05
|37.40
|Hawa Engineers
|-1.42
|-7.51
|-27.92
|-35.18
|-38.84
|0.84
|21.25
Over the last one year, Oswal Pumps has declined 51.03% compared to peers like KSB (20.49%), Kirloskar Brothers (3.81%), Shakti Pumps (India) (-35.58%). From a 5 year perspective, Oswal Pumps has underperformed peers relative to KSB (37.56%) and Kirloskar Brothers (50.55%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|328.9
|324.19
|10
|336.29
|333.77
|20
|356.01
|353.72
|50
|429.36
|418.13
|100
|540.44
|504.01
|200
|545.94
|0
In the latest quarter, Oswal Pumps remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 8.78%, FII holding fell to 2.64%, and public shareholding moved up to 12.89% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|14,65,799
|0.21
|58.05
|14,32,284
|1.42
|56.72
|7,37,000
|0.48
|29.19
|5,70,968
|0.12
|22.61
|5,07,017
|0.34
|20.08
|5,02,468
|0.99
|19.9
|4,47,864
|1.85
|17.74
|2,70,000
|1.23
|10.69
|2,25,000
|0.37
|8.91
|84,005
|0.03
|3.33
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Mar 02, 2026, 10:58 PM IST
|Oswal Pumps - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Mar 02, 2026, 8:51 PM IST
|Oswal Pumps - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Mar 02, 2026, 8:45 PM IST
|Oswal Pumps - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Feb 13, 2026, 5:04 PM IST
|Oswal Pumps - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 12, 2026, 4:20 PM IST
|Oswal Pumps - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Oswal Pumps Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/07/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999HR2003PLC124254 and registration number is 124254. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pumps. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1271.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Oswal Pumps is ₹306.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Oswal Pumps is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Oswal Pumps is ₹3,487.71 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Oswal Pumps are ₹310.35 and ₹297.65.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Oswal Pumps stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Oswal Pumps is ₹889.45 and 52-week low of Oswal Pumps is ₹297.65 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Oswal Pumps has shown returns of -3.13% over the past day, -20.5% for the past month, -44.51% over 3 months, -51.03% over 1 year, -21.18% across 3 years, and -13.31% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Oswal Pumps are 10.03 and 2.20 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.