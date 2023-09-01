Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Hawkins Cookers Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

HAWKINS COOKERS LTD.

Sector : Domestic Appliances | Smallcap | BSE
₹7,000.00 Closed
0.9968.7
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Hawkins Cookers Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6,805.05₹7,015.00
₹7,000.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5,460.00₹6,999.00
₹7,000.00
Open Price
₹6,805.05
Prev. Close
₹6,931.30
Volume
644

Hawkins Cookers Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R17,074.98
  • R27,149.97
  • R37,284.93
  • Pivot
    6,940.02
  • S16,865.03
  • S26,730.07
  • S36,655.08

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 55,766.326,857.97
  • 105,769.156,835.76
  • 205,778.476,794.73
  • 505,809.776,668.89
  • 1005,543.446,524.82
  • 2005,497.366,332.25

Hawkins Cookers Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.312.199.2914.6119.5143.16102.53
3.84-6.831.516.57-3.06144.92115.86
2.921.6318.334.28-15.5436.5735.77
2.583.264.0327.68-8.11-8.11-8.11
3.4313.6821.3016.06-5.36104.94-18.69
-0.472.547.39-8.76-21.16510.55306.56
-2.339.3319.4224.29-16.4517.5017.50
8.523.7841.5062.4416.49537.331,686.55
5.742.444.67-16.44-42.08144.0671.68
4.394.8810.679.230.9467.0878.35
-3.21-0.78-12.93-29.51-53.12955.00380.46
6.092.3859.6730.6290.69430.8635.01
1.4010.7522.093.2218.03322.5323.17
0-1.94-3.180-7.88149.18245.45

Hawkins Cookers Ltd. Share Holdings

Hawkins Cookers Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Small Cap Fund3,70,0001.24248.81
Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan1,77,8681.03119.61
Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan1,72,4250.37115.95
SBI Consumption Opportunities Fund48,5012.1632.61
SBI Magnum Childrens Benefit Fund - Investment Plan35,0002.123.54
UTI Small Cap Fund34,5500.7823.23
SBI Retirement Benefit Fund - Aggressive Plan19,2340.7812.93
Kotak Tax Saver Fund - Regular Plan19,0930.3212.84
SBI Retirement Benefit Fund - Aggressive Hybrid Plan14,2930.899.61
SBI Long Term Advantage Fund - Series IV9,0003.246.05
View All Mutual Funds

Hawkins Cookers Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
02 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Hawkins Cookers Ltd.

Hawkins Cookers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/02/1959 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28997MH1959PLC011304 and registration number is 011304. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Domestic Appliances. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 958.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Subhadip Dutta Choudhury
    Chairman & CEO
  • Mr. Sudeep Yadav
    Vice Chairman & CFO
  • Mr. Neil Vasudeva
    Executive Director - Marketing
  • Mr. Tej Paul Sharma
    Executive Director - Sales
  • Mr. M A Teckchandani
    Director
  • General V N Sharma
    Director
  • Mr. E A Kshirsagar
    Director
  • Mrs. Susan M Vasudeva
    Director
  • Mr. Ravi Kant
    Director
  • Prof. Leena Chatterjee
    Director

FAQs on Hawkins Cookers Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Hawkins Cookers Ltd.?

The market cap of Hawkins Cookers Ltd. is ₹3,701.47 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Hawkins Cookers Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Hawkins Cookers Ltd. is 40.01 and PB ratio of Hawkins Cookers Ltd. is 13.4 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Hawkins Cookers Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hawkins Cookers Ltd. is ₹7,.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hawkins Cookers Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hawkins Cookers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hawkins Cookers Ltd. is ₹6,999.00 and 52-week low of Hawkins Cookers Ltd. is ₹5,460.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data