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Hawkins Cookers Share Price

NSE
BSE

HAWKINS COOKERS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Consumer Durables
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Hawkins Cookers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹8,308.00 Closed
-1.49₹ -125.25
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Hawkins Cookers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8,308.00₹8,487.90
₹8,308.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7,025.85₹9,500.05
₹8,308.00
Open Price
₹8,486.00
Prev. Close
₹8,433.25
Volume
266

Source: Dion Global

Hawkins Cookers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Hawkins Cookers		-2.32-7.3711.8210.27-4.487.425.36
Amber Enterprises India		-0.32-2.68-16.115.28-3.9642.9920.74
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals		-4.07-7.00-14.11-5.04-21.83-6.08-11.33
V-Guard Industries		0.193.46-5.13-8.40-12.453.115.35
Eureka Forbes		0.58-1.66-12.68-13.93-19.91-6.49-0.82
TTK Prestige		-4.14-3.3815.346.52-2.92-7.79-7.04
Cello World		8.791.47-11.73-27.20-35.44-22.19-13.98
IFB Industries		5.7911.5515.0715.134.1218.968.46
Bajaj Electricals		11.6612.46-10.59-9.06-39.16-33.08-19.88
Orient Electric		8.307.92-2.289.55-7.02-7.85-9.88
Harsha Engineers International		7.18-1.23-2.0911.543.092.59-2.46
Borosil		2.762.22-6.81-2.42-26.26-19.411.84
Stove Kraft		1.921.4944.6047.1429.0617.230.05
Wonder Electricals		9.3125.6520.74-13.50-18.7770.0360.35
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances		-4.97-7.388.839.63-6.08-17.49-3.10
Singer India		4.00-3.19-7.93-0.79-5.13-8.102.80
Maruti Interior Products		-27.89-35.70-53.39-48.2340.1214.6929.10
Inflame Appliances		-3.77-13.46-22.81-35.78-8.01-31.78-1.27
Tokyo Plast International		-1.00-6.36-10.00-33.11-35.29-6.09-6.47
Yuvraaj Hygiene Products		1.976.28-2.876.72-43.5871.2246.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Hawkins Cookers has declined 4.48% compared to peers like Amber Enterprises India (-3.96%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (-21.83%), V-Guard Industries (-12.45%). From a 5 year perspective, Hawkins Cookers has outperformed peers relative to Amber Enterprises India (20.74%) and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (-11.33%).

Hawkins Cookers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Hawkins Cookers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
58,575.398,559.79
108,668.538,620.34
208,819.188,635.03
508,214.748,359.3
1007,825.228,098.35
2007,921.138,027.07

Source: Dion Global

Hawkins Cookers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Hawkins Cookers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 16.03%, FII holding unchanged at 2.74%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.18% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Hawkins Cookers Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
3,70,0000.76306.58
1,77,8680.79147.38
61,5011.7550.96
35,0000.4229
2,3001.412.06
1,1251.320.93

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Hawkins Cookers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 01:15 AM IST ISTHawkins Cookers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Aug 04, 2026, 01:07 AM IST ISTHawkins Cookers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Retirement
Aug 01, 2026, 05:13 PM IST ISTHawkins Cookers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Jul 30, 2026, 09:09 PM IST ISTHawkins Cookers - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 30, 2026, 02:11 AM IST ISTHawkins Cookers - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM

Source: Dion Global

About Hawkins Cookers

Hawkins Cookers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/02/1959 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28997MH1959PLC011304 and registration number is 011304. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Domestic Appliances. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1252.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Subhadip Dutta Choudhury
    Chairman & CEO
  • Mr. Sudeep Yadav
    Vice Chairman & CFO
  • Mr. Neil Vasudeva
    Executive Director - Marketing
  • Mr. Tej Paul Sharma
    Executive Director - Sales
  • Mr. M A Teckchandani
    Director
  • Mr. Sanjay K Asher
    Director
  • Mrs. Susan M Vasudeva
    Director
  • Prof. Leena Chatterjee
    Director
  • Mr. Ravi Kant
    Director
  • Mr. Shyamak R Tata
    Director

FAQs on Hawkins Cookers Share Price

What is the share price of Hawkins Cookers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hawkins Cookers is ₹8,308.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Hawkins Cookers?

The Hawkins Cookers is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hawkins Cookers?

The market cap of Hawkins Cookers is ₹4,393.12 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Hawkins Cookers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Hawkins Cookers are ₹8,487.90 and ₹8,308.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hawkins Cookers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hawkins Cookers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hawkins Cookers is ₹9,500.05 and 52-week low of Hawkins Cookers is ₹7,025.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Hawkins Cookers performed historically in terms of returns?

The Hawkins Cookers has shown returns of -1.49% over the past day, -7.37% for the past month, 11.82% over 3 months, -4.48% over 1 year, 7.42% across 3 years, and 5.36% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hawkins Cookers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hawkins Cookers are 32.39 and 9.87 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.69 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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