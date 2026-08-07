Here's the live share price of Hawkins Cookers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Hawkins Cookers
|-2.32
|-7.37
|11.82
|10.27
|-4.48
|7.42
|5.36
|Amber Enterprises India
|-0.32
|-2.68
|-16.11
|5.28
|-3.96
|42.99
|20.74
|Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals
|-4.07
|-7.00
|-14.11
|-5.04
|-21.83
|-6.08
|-11.33
|V-Guard Industries
|0.19
|3.46
|-5.13
|-8.40
|-12.45
|3.11
|5.35
|Eureka Forbes
|0.58
|-1.66
|-12.68
|-13.93
|-19.91
|-6.49
|-0.82
|TTK Prestige
|-4.14
|-3.38
|15.34
|6.52
|-2.92
|-7.79
|-7.04
|Cello World
|8.79
|1.47
|-11.73
|-27.20
|-35.44
|-22.19
|-13.98
|IFB Industries
|5.79
|11.55
|15.07
|15.13
|4.12
|18.96
|8.46
|Bajaj Electricals
|11.66
|12.46
|-10.59
|-9.06
|-39.16
|-33.08
|-19.88
|Orient Electric
|8.30
|7.92
|-2.28
|9.55
|-7.02
|-7.85
|-9.88
|Harsha Engineers International
|7.18
|-1.23
|-2.09
|11.54
|3.09
|2.59
|-2.46
|Borosil
|2.76
|2.22
|-6.81
|-2.42
|-26.26
|-19.41
|1.84
|Stove Kraft
|1.92
|1.49
|44.60
|47.14
|29.06
|17.23
|0.05
|Wonder Electricals
|9.31
|25.65
|20.74
|-13.50
|-18.77
|70.03
|60.35
|Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances
|-4.97
|-7.38
|8.83
|9.63
|-6.08
|-17.49
|-3.10
|Singer India
|4.00
|-3.19
|-7.93
|-0.79
|-5.13
|-8.10
|2.80
|Maruti Interior Products
|-27.89
|-35.70
|-53.39
|-48.23
|40.12
|14.69
|29.10
|Inflame Appliances
|-3.77
|-13.46
|-22.81
|-35.78
|-8.01
|-31.78
|-1.27
|Tokyo Plast International
|-1.00
|-6.36
|-10.00
|-33.11
|-35.29
|-6.09
|-6.47
|Yuvraaj Hygiene Products
|1.97
|6.28
|-2.87
|6.72
|-43.58
|71.22
|46.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Hawkins Cookers has declined 4.48% compared to peers like Amber Enterprises India (-3.96%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (-21.83%), V-Guard Industries (-12.45%). From a 5 year perspective, Hawkins Cookers has outperformed peers relative to Amber Enterprises India (20.74%) and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (-11.33%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|8,575.39
|8,559.79
|10
|8,668.53
|8,620.34
|20
|8,819.18
|8,635.03
|50
|8,214.74
|8,359.3
|100
|7,825.22
|8,098.35
|200
|7,921.13
|8,027.07
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Hawkins Cookers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 16.03%, FII holding unchanged at 2.74%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.18% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|3,70,000
|0.76
|306.58
|1,77,868
|0.79
|147.38
|61,501
|1.75
|50.96
|35,000
|0.42
|29
|2,300
|1.41
|2.06
|1,125
|1.32
|0.93
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 01:15 AM IST IST
|Hawkins Cookers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Aug 04, 2026, 01:07 AM IST IST
|Hawkins Cookers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Retirement
|Aug 01, 2026, 05:13 PM IST IST
|Hawkins Cookers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Jul 30, 2026, 09:09 PM IST IST
|Hawkins Cookers - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 30, 2026, 02:11 AM IST IST
|Hawkins Cookers - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Source: Dion Global
Hawkins Cookers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/02/1959 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28997MH1959PLC011304 and registration number is 011304. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Domestic Appliances. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1252.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hawkins Cookers is ₹8,308.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Hawkins Cookers is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Hawkins Cookers is ₹4,393.12 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Hawkins Cookers are ₹8,487.90 and ₹8,308.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hawkins Cookers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hawkins Cookers is ₹9,500.05 and 52-week low of Hawkins Cookers is ₹7,025.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Hawkins Cookers has shown returns of -1.49% over the past day, -7.37% for the past month, 11.82% over 3 months, -4.48% over 1 year, 7.42% across 3 years, and 5.36% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hawkins Cookers are 32.39 and 9.87 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.69 per annum.
Source: Dion Global