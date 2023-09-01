Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Small Cap Fund
|3,70,000
|1.24
|248.81
|Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|1,77,868
|1.03
|119.61
|Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan
|1,72,425
|0.37
|115.95
|SBI Consumption Opportunities Fund
|48,501
|2.16
|32.61
|SBI Magnum Childrens Benefit Fund - Investment Plan
|35,000
|2.1
|23.54
|UTI Small Cap Fund
|34,550
|0.78
|23.23
|SBI Retirement Benefit Fund - Aggressive Plan
|19,234
|0.78
|12.93
|Kotak Tax Saver Fund - Regular Plan
|19,093
|0.32
|12.84
|SBI Retirement Benefit Fund - Aggressive Hybrid Plan
|14,293
|0.89
|9.61
|SBI Long Term Advantage Fund - Series IV
|9,000
|3.24
|6.05
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|02 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Hawkins Cookers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/02/1959 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28997MH1959PLC011304 and registration number is 011304. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Domestic Appliances. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 958.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Hawkins Cookers Ltd. is ₹3,701.47 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Hawkins Cookers Ltd. is 40.01 and PB ratio of Hawkins Cookers Ltd. is 13.4 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hawkins Cookers Ltd. is ₹7,.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hawkins Cookers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hawkins Cookers Ltd. is ₹6,999.00 and 52-week low of Hawkins Cookers Ltd. is ₹5,460.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.