What is the share price of Hawkins Cookers? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hawkins Cookers is ₹8,308.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Hawkins Cookers? The Hawkins Cookers is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hawkins Cookers? The market cap of Hawkins Cookers is ₹4,393.12 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Hawkins Cookers? Today’s highest and lowest price of Hawkins Cookers are ₹8,487.90 and ₹8,308.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hawkins Cookers? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hawkins Cookers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hawkins Cookers is ₹9,500.05 and 52-week low of Hawkins Cookers is ₹7,025.85 as on .

How has the Hawkins Cookers performed historically in terms of returns? The Hawkins Cookers has shown returns of -1.49% over the past day, -7.37% for the past month, 11.82% over 3 months, -4.48% over 1 year, 7.42% across 3 years, and 5.36% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hawkins Cookers? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hawkins Cookers are 32.39 and 9.87 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.69 per annum.

Source: Dion Global