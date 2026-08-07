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Birlasoft Share Price

NSE
BSE

BIRLASOFT

CK Birla Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Information TechnologyBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Birlasoft along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹319.90 Closed
0.53₹ 1.70
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Birlasoft Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹316.55₹323.05
₹319.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹270.20₹473.75
₹319.90
Open Price
₹319.40
Prev. Close
₹318.20
Volume
54,724

Source: Dion Global

Birlasoft Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Birlasoft		5.7913.62-11.62-28.15-16.19-10.65-4.37
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Birlasoft has declined 16.19% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Birlasoft has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Birlasoft Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Birlasoft Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5308.23316.55
10296.44308.56
20291.31302.18
50305.25308.59
100332.3328.35
200367.92357.43

Source: Dion Global

Birlasoft Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Birlasoft saw a drop in promoter holding to 40.38%, while DII stake decreased to 21.98%, FII holding fell to 12.78%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.85% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Birlasoft Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,85,33,9020.78530.63
48,66,5721139.33
34,16,2710.7897.81
33,53,3980.3396.01
32,37,8810.0992.7
29,96,4750.9385.79
29,01,5580.1183.07
23,50,6970.3767.3
17,75,6110.1850.84
16,54,5820.2947.37

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Birlasoft Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 01:50 AM IST ISTBirlasoft - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 29, 2026, 02:11 AM IST ISTBirlasoft - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 28, 2026, 09:34 PM IST ISTBirlasoft - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jul 28, 2026, 09:28 PM IST ISTBirlasoft - Results - Financial Results For June 30, 2026
Jul 28, 2026, 09:24 PM IST ISTBirlasoft - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On July 28, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Birlasoft

Birlasoft Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/12/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200PN1990PLC059594 and registration number is 059594. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Writing , modifying, testing of computer program to meet the needs of a particular client excluding web-page designing. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2822.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 55.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Amita Birla
    Chairman
  • Mr. Angan Guha
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Chandrakant Birla
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ananth Sankaranarayanan
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Satyavati Berera
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Nidhi Killawala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manish Choksi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Birlasoft Share Price

What is the share price of Birlasoft?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Birlasoft is ₹319.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Birlasoft?

The Birlasoft is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Birlasoft?

The market cap of Birlasoft is ₹8,944.39 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Birlasoft?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Birlasoft are ₹323.05 and ₹316.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Birlasoft?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Birlasoft stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Birlasoft is ₹473.75 and 52-week low of Birlasoft is ₹270.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Birlasoft performed historically in terms of returns?

The Birlasoft has shown returns of 0.53% over the past day, 13.62% for the past month, -11.62% over 3 months, -16.19% over 1 year, -10.65% across 3 years, and -4.37% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Birlasoft?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Birlasoft are 15.61 and 2.17 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.03 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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