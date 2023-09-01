Birlasoft Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/12/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200PN1990PLC059594 and registration number is 059594. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Writing , modifying, testing of computer program to meet the needs of a particular client excluding web-page designing. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2049.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 55.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.