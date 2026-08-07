Here's the live share price of Birlasoft along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Birlasoft
|5.79
|13.62
|-11.62
|-28.15
|-16.19
|-10.65
|-4.37
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Birlasoft has declined 16.19% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Birlasoft has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|308.23
|316.55
|10
|296.44
|308.56
|20
|291.31
|302.18
|50
|305.25
|308.59
|100
|332.3
|328.35
|200
|367.92
|357.43
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Birlasoft saw a drop in promoter holding to 40.38%, while DII stake decreased to 21.98%, FII holding fell to 12.78%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.85% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,85,33,902
|0.78
|530.63
|48,66,572
|1
|139.33
|34,16,271
|0.78
|97.81
|33,53,398
|0.33
|96.01
|32,37,881
|0.09
|92.7
|29,96,475
|0.93
|85.79
|29,01,558
|0.11
|83.07
|23,50,697
|0.37
|67.3
|17,75,611
|0.18
|50.84
|16,54,582
|0.29
|47.37
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 01:50 AM IST IST
|Birlasoft - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 29, 2026, 02:11 AM IST IST
|Birlasoft - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 28, 2026, 09:34 PM IST IST
|Birlasoft - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jul 28, 2026, 09:28 PM IST IST
|Birlasoft - Results - Financial Results For June 30, 2026
|Jul 28, 2026, 09:24 PM IST IST
|Birlasoft - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On July 28, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Birlasoft Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/12/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200PN1990PLC059594 and registration number is 059594. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Writing , modifying, testing of computer program to meet the needs of a particular client excluding web-page designing. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2822.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 55.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Birlasoft is ₹319.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Birlasoft is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Birlasoft is ₹8,944.39 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Birlasoft are ₹323.05 and ₹316.55.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Birlasoft stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Birlasoft is ₹473.75 and 52-week low of Birlasoft is ₹270.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Birlasoft has shown returns of 0.53% over the past day, 13.62% for the past month, -11.62% over 3 months, -16.19% over 1 year, -10.65% across 3 years, and -4.37% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Birlasoft are 15.61 and 2.17 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.03 per annum.
Source: Dion Global