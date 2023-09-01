Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Axis Small Cap Fund
|1,09,63,846
|3.12
|468.43
|HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|45,96,200
|1.82
|196.37
|Axis Multicap Fund
|42,25,984
|4.13
|180.56
|HSBC Value Fund
|33,56,600
|1.58
|143.41
|HSBC Midcap Fund
|24,14,900
|1.3
|103.18
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Digital India Fund
|22,83,371
|2.62
|97.56
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|18,02,709
|0.22
|77.02
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Pure Value Fund
|17,05,415
|1.59
|72.86
|ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund
|15,96,364
|1.05
|68.2
|ICICI Prudential Long Term Equity Fund
|13,81,484
|0.52
|59.02
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|27 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|02 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|03 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Birlasoft Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/12/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200PN1990PLC059594 and registration number is 059594. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Writing , modifying, testing of computer program to meet the needs of a particular client excluding web-page designing. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2049.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 55.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Birlasoft Ltd. is ₹14,36.22 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Birlasoft Ltd. is 42.33 and PB ratio of Birlasoft Ltd. is 5.44 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Birlasoft Ltd. is ₹528.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Birlasoft Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Birlasoft Ltd. is ₹511.90 and 52-week low of Birlasoft Ltd. is ₹250.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.