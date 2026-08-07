What is the share price of Birlasoft? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Birlasoft is ₹319.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Birlasoft? The Birlasoft is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Birlasoft? The market cap of Birlasoft is ₹8,944.39 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Birlasoft? Today’s highest and lowest price of Birlasoft are ₹323.05 and ₹316.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Birlasoft? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Birlasoft stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Birlasoft is ₹473.75 and 52-week low of Birlasoft is ₹270.20 as on .

How has the Birlasoft performed historically in terms of returns? The Birlasoft has shown returns of 0.53% over the past day, 13.62% for the past month, -11.62% over 3 months, -16.19% over 1 year, -10.65% across 3 years, and -4.37% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Birlasoft? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Birlasoft are 15.61 and 2.17 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.03 per annum.

Source: Dion Global