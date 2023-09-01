Follow Us

Birlasoft Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

BIRLASOFT LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | NSE
₹528.35 Closed
3.6618.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Birlasoft Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹508.00₹530.90
₹528.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹250.25₹511.90
₹528.35
Open Price
₹512.90
Prev. Close
₹509.70
Volume
32,47,796

Birlasoft Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1536.9
  • R2545.35
  • R3559.8
  • Pivot
    522.45
  • S1514
  • S2499.55
  • S3491.1

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5280.43493.92
  • 10281.19482.27
  • 20284.29463.34
  • 50306.85420.54
  • 100325.79380.13
  • 200385.93351.86

Birlasoft Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
9.0622.2853.6990.7864.17213.7176.15
0.12-1.931.85-0.018.1050.7164.91
1.755.859.51-3.41-1.3158.07101.50
2.944.344.037.8828.2872.26126.45
1.792.482.436.681.6153.5580.34
3.376.496.6611.7316.91114.45198.92
3.207.359.528.9316.5968.6564.63
-2.06-0.914.0025.21-27.51380.36524.28
1.665.9822.9918.0316.10115.6494.87
-0.231.39-4.5817.60-19.24563.90404.08
7.7615.127.0212.8062.84475.61561.36
4.386.9214.4130.8333.3039.230.58
3.7512.5519.5426.8255.77188.40294.80
4.7410.039.2442.42110.781,365.851,056.33
7.2216.5724.2078.94104.33340.82131.18
2.58-0.225.8235.5092.60352.80302.83
-2.85-18.8024.5446.4334.33345.322,283.27
3.978.7837.3985.64131.26209.2658.93
6.1510.0721.9560.7921.60292.39178.42
-2.8413.7656.5553.0027.1823.7623.76

Birlasoft Ltd. Share Holdings

Birlasoft Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Axis Small Cap Fund1,09,63,8463.12468.43
HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan45,96,2001.82196.37
Axis Multicap Fund42,25,9844.13180.56
HSBC Value Fund33,56,6001.58143.41
HSBC Midcap Fund24,14,9001.3103.18
Aditya Birla Sun Life Digital India Fund22,83,3712.6297.56
Nippon India Small Cap Fund18,02,7090.2277.02
Aditya Birla Sun Life Pure Value Fund17,05,4151.5972.86
ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund15,96,3641.0568.2
ICICI Prudential Long Term Equity Fund13,81,4840.5259.02
View All Mutual Funds

Birlasoft Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
27 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
02 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
03 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Birlasoft Ltd.

Birlasoft Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/12/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200PN1990PLC059594 and registration number is 059594. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Writing , modifying, testing of computer program to meet the needs of a particular client excluding web-page designing. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2049.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 55.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Amita Birla
    Chairman
  • Mr. Chandrakant Birla
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Barat
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Nandita Gurjar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ananth Sankaranarayanan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Angan Guha
    Executive Director

FAQs on Birlasoft Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Birlasoft Ltd.?

The market cap of Birlasoft Ltd. is ₹14,36.22 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Birlasoft Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Birlasoft Ltd. is 42.33 and PB ratio of Birlasoft Ltd. is 5.44 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Birlasoft Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Birlasoft Ltd. is ₹528.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Birlasoft Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Birlasoft Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Birlasoft Ltd. is ₹511.90 and 52-week low of Birlasoft Ltd. is ₹250.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

