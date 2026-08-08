Here's the live share price of Mas Financial Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Mas Financial Services
|-4.64
|-6.10
|-12.36
|-8.33
|0.54
|6.03
|3.20
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Mas Financial Services has gained 0.54% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Mas Financial Services has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|319.12
|313.29
|10
|317.88
|315.34
|20
|318.78
|316.21
|50
|313.11
|315.72
|100
|313.24
|315.17
|200
|314.64
|312.32
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Mas Financial Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 19.68%, FII holding rose to 3.69%, and public shareholding moved up to 9.97% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,49,33,285
|0.59
|462.33
|25,00,000
|0.78
|77.4
|20,00,000
|0.9
|61.92
|12,03,750
|0.5
|37.27
|9,01,315
|0.25
|27.9
|8,50,000
|0.88
|26.32
|4,97,689
|0.42
|15.41
|4,93,261
|0.88
|15.27
|4,07,162
|1.04
|12.61
|3,79,198
|0.13
|11.74
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:39 PM IST IST
|Mas Financial Serv. - Letter To Shareholders
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:35 PM IST IST
|Mas Financial Serv. - Shareholder''s Meeting - Annual General Meeting On September 2, 2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:32 PM IST IST
|Mas Financial Serv. - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:26 PM IST IST
|Mas Financial Serv. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 06, 2026, 01:27 AM IST IST
|Mas Financial Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Source: Dion Global
Mas Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/05/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910GJ1995PLC026064 and registration number is 026064. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1894.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 181.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mas Financial Services is ₹305.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mas Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Mas Financial Services is ₹5,534.33 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Mas Financial Services are ₹310.55 and ₹301.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mas Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mas Financial Services is ₹358.40 and 52-week low of Mas Financial Services is ₹276.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mas Financial Services has shown returns of -1.79% over the past day, -6.1% for the past month, -12.36% over 3 months, 0.54% over 1 year, 6.03% across 3 years, and 3.2% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mas Financial Services are 14.04 and 1.86 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.66 per annum.
Source: Dion Global