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Mas Financial Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

MAS FINANCIAL SERVICES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Mas Financial Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹305.00 Closed
-1.79₹ -5.55
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Mas Financial Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹301.00₹310.55
₹305.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹276.00₹358.40
₹305.00
Open Price
₹309.85
Prev. Close
₹310.55
Volume
5,013

Source: Dion Global

Mas Financial Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Mas Financial Services		-4.64-6.10-12.36-8.330.546.033.20
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Mas Financial Services has gained 0.54% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Mas Financial Services has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Mas Financial Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Mas Financial Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5319.12313.29
10317.88315.34
20318.78316.21
50313.11315.72
100313.24315.17
200314.64312.32

Source: Dion Global

Mas Financial Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Mas Financial Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 19.68%, FII holding rose to 3.69%, and public shareholding moved up to 9.97% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Mas Financial Services Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,49,33,2850.59462.33
25,00,0000.7877.4
20,00,0000.961.92
12,03,7500.537.27
9,01,3150.2527.9
8,50,0000.8826.32
4,97,6890.4215.41
4,93,2610.8815.27
4,07,1621.0412.61
3,79,1980.1311.74

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Mas Financial Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:39 PM IST ISTMas Financial Serv. - Letter To Shareholders
Aug 07, 2026, 09:35 PM IST ISTMas Financial Serv. - Shareholder''s Meeting - Annual General Meeting On September 2, 2026
Aug 07, 2026, 09:32 PM IST ISTMas Financial Serv. - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Aug 07, 2026, 09:26 PM IST ISTMas Financial Serv. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 06, 2026, 01:27 AM IST ISTMas Financial Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

Source: Dion Global

About Mas Financial Services

Mas Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/05/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910GJ1995PLC026064 and registration number is 026064. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1894.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 181.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kamlesh C Gandhi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Darshana S Pandya
    Director & CEO
  • Mr. Dhvanil Gandhi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Narayanan Sadanandan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Umesh Rajanikant Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Barnali Chaklader
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vishal Vasu
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Mas Financial Services Share Price

What is the share price of Mas Financial Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mas Financial Services is ₹305.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Mas Financial Services?

The Mas Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mas Financial Services?

The market cap of Mas Financial Services is ₹5,534.33 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Mas Financial Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Mas Financial Services are ₹310.55 and ₹301.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mas Financial Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mas Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mas Financial Services is ₹358.40 and 52-week low of Mas Financial Services is ₹276.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Mas Financial Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The Mas Financial Services has shown returns of -1.79% over the past day, -6.1% for the past month, -12.36% over 3 months, 0.54% over 1 year, 6.03% across 3 years, and 3.2% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mas Financial Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mas Financial Services are 14.04 and 1.86 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.66 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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