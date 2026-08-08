What is the share price of Mas Financial Services? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mas Financial Services is ₹305.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Mas Financial Services? The Mas Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mas Financial Services? The market cap of Mas Financial Services is ₹5,534.33 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Mas Financial Services? Today’s highest and lowest price of Mas Financial Services are ₹310.55 and ₹301.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mas Financial Services? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mas Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mas Financial Services is ₹358.40 and 52-week low of Mas Financial Services is ₹276.00 as on .

How has the Mas Financial Services performed historically in terms of returns? The Mas Financial Services has shown returns of -1.79% over the past day, -6.1% for the past month, -12.36% over 3 months, 0.54% over 1 year, 6.03% across 3 years, and 3.2% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mas Financial Services? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mas Financial Services are 14.04 and 1.86 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.66 per annum.

Source: Dion Global