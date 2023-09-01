Follow Us

Mas Financial Services Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MAS FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | NSE
₹818.25 Closed
0.21.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Mas Financial Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹814.10₹826.45
₹818.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹679.60₹937.95
₹818.25
Open Price
₹825.80
Prev. Close
₹816.60
Volume
30,172

Mas Financial Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1825.9
  • R2832.35
  • R3838.25
  • Pivot
    820
  • S1813.55
  • S2807.65
  • S3801.2

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5839.31817.92
  • 10800.32818.21
  • 20775.41811.71
  • 50744.64793.41
  • 100633.85781.36
  • 200610.33767.61

Mas Financial Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.764.3211.010.6912.13-2.3034.56
1.230.423.6918.611.65100.34167.99
0.67-3.714.4012.66-13.02138.07127.57
4.32-0.148.1447.2343.03367.55273.88
1.62-1.234.9616.4428.02177.09141.53
2.47-4.58-7.6311.88-9.384.2523.42
2.643.2235.6756.6243.94170.9049.49
0.83-5.7312.7732.2221.559.55214.09
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.480.931.5517.0544.36122.670.94
3.1515.4032.9733.6513.6355.00108.62
-4.843.6119.2440.3334.041,030.76177.99
3.99-4.7120.5140.0859.43104.58-24.59
-0.46-0.992.4012.2924.3068.7062.51
1.837.5237.8638.565.08-20.44-64.11
1.42-4.0334.2536.2872.74561.46-17.46
0.05-4.8212.8745.9143.60101.92270.24
-2.060.8933.8033.3248.6348.6348.63
0.74-1.6627.6732.5925.0129.4088.89
3.29-0.4617.9464.2946.16119.7462.82

Mas Financial Services Ltd. Share Holdings

Mas Financial Services Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Axis Long Term Equity Fund14,54,6660.36114.58
Axis Small Cap Fund12,16,2540.6495.8
Bandhan Sterling Value Fund7,50,0000.959.07
Bandhan Tax Advantage (ELSS) Fund6,50,0001.0251.2
Bandhan Core Equity Fund2,42,2910.6819.08
Bandhan Emerging Businesses Fund2,21,0020.9317.41
LIC MF Banking & Financial Services Fund85,0752.416.7
PGIM India Flexi Cap Fund26,8840.042.12
PGIM India Small Cap Fund16,2230.061.28
ICICI Prudential S&P BSE 500 ETF1150.010.01
View All Mutual Funds

Mas Financial Services Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
02 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results, Final Dividend & A.G.M.
01 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
02 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Oct, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Mas Financial Services Ltd.

Mas Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/05/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910GJ1995PLC026064 and registration number is 026064. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 655.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 54.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kamlesh C Gandhi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Darshana S Pandya
    Director & CEO
  • Mr. Balabhaskaran N Nair
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Chetan R Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Umesh R Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Daksha N Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Narayanan Sadanandan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Mas Financial Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Mas Financial Services Ltd.?

The market cap of Mas Financial Services Ltd. is ₹4,472.72 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mas Financial Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Mas Financial Services Ltd. is 20.99 and PB ratio of Mas Financial Services Ltd. is 2.97 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Mas Financial Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mas Financial Services Ltd. is ₹818.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mas Financial Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mas Financial Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mas Financial Services Ltd. is ₹937.95 and 52-week low of Mas Financial Services Ltd. is ₹679.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

