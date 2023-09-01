Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|DSP Mid Cap Fund
|28,73,942
|1.16
|169.61
|DSP Small Cap Fund
|21,66,785
|1.1
|127.87
|HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|15,28,351
|0.84
|90.2
|DSP Tax Saver Fund
|12,77,960
|0.64
|75.42
|DSP Flexi Cap Fund
|10,79,082
|0.72
|63.68
|DSP Equity Opportunities Fund
|9,26,894
|0.63
|54.7
|DSP Focus Fund
|8,42,619
|2.52
|49.73
|DSP Equity & Bond Fund
|6,98,165
|0.51
|41.2
|L&T Flexicap Fund - Regular Plan
|8,25,000
|1.2
|34.64
|Mirae Asset Banking and Financial Services Fund
|4,98,290
|1.97
|29.41
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|27 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|30 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|26 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
IIFL Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/10/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67100MH1995PLC093797 and registration number is 093797. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4062.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 75.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of IIFL Finance Ltd. is ₹23,107.01 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of IIFL Finance Ltd. is 15.4 and PB ratio of IIFL Finance Ltd. is 3.57 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IIFL Finance Ltd. is ₹595.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IIFL Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IIFL Finance Ltd. is ₹625.00 and 52-week low of IIFL Finance Ltd. is ₹330.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.