IIFL Finance Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

IIFL FINANCE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Largecap | NSE
₹595.20 Closed
-1.9-11.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

IIFL Finance Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹592.55₹609.00
₹595.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹330.05₹625.00
₹595.20
Open Price
₹609.00
Prev. Close
₹606.70
Volume
1,65,749

IIFL Finance Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1604.82
  • R2615.13
  • R3621.27
  • Pivot
    598.68
  • S1588.37
  • S2582.23
  • S3571.92

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5356.39591.86
  • 10354588.02
  • 20356.15582.2
  • 50350.95557.52
  • 100342.45525.51
  • 200328.32484.33

IIFL Finance Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.42-4.0334.2536.2872.74561.46-17.46
1.230.423.6918.611.65100.34167.99
0.67-3.714.4012.66-13.02138.07127.57
4.32-0.148.1447.2343.03367.55273.88
1.62-1.234.9616.4428.02177.09141.53
2.47-4.58-7.6311.88-9.384.2523.42
2.643.2235.6756.6243.94170.9049.49
0.83-5.7312.7732.2221.559.55214.09
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.480.931.5517.0544.36122.670.94
3.1515.4032.9733.6513.6355.00108.62
-4.843.6119.2440.3334.041,030.76177.99
3.99-4.7120.5140.0859.43104.58-24.59
-0.46-0.992.4012.2924.3068.7062.51
1.837.5237.8638.565.08-20.44-64.11
0.05-4.8212.8745.9143.60101.92270.24
-2.060.8933.8033.3248.6348.6348.63
0.74-1.6627.6732.5925.0129.4088.89
3.29-0.4617.9464.2946.16119.7462.82
-6.80-8.3613.127.1413.2386.2249.55

IIFL Finance Ltd. Share Holdings

IIFL Finance Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
DSP Mid Cap Fund28,73,9421.16169.61
DSP Small Cap Fund21,66,7851.1127.87
HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan15,28,3510.8490.2
DSP Tax Saver Fund12,77,9600.6475.42
DSP Flexi Cap Fund10,79,0820.7263.68
DSP Equity Opportunities Fund9,26,8940.6354.7
DSP Focus Fund8,42,6192.5249.73
DSP Equity & Bond Fund6,98,1650.5141.2
L&T Flexicap Fund - Regular Plan8,25,0001.234.64
Mirae Asset Banking and Financial Services Fund4,98,2901.9729.41
IIFL Finance Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
27 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
30 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
26 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About IIFL Finance Ltd.

IIFL Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/10/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67100MH1995PLC093797 and registration number is 093797. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4062.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 75.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Arun Kumar Purwar
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Nirmal Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mr. R Venkataraman
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Chandran Ratnaswami
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vijay Kumar Chopra
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Geeta Mathur
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ramakrishnan Subramanian
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nilesh Vikamsey
    Independent Director

FAQs on IIFL Finance Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of IIFL Finance Ltd.?

The market cap of IIFL Finance Ltd. is ₹23,107.01 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of IIFL Finance Ltd.?

P/E ratio of IIFL Finance Ltd. is 15.4 and PB ratio of IIFL Finance Ltd. is 3.57 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of IIFL Finance Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IIFL Finance Ltd. is ₹595.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of IIFL Finance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IIFL Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IIFL Finance Ltd. is ₹625.00 and 52-week low of IIFL Finance Ltd. is ₹330.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

