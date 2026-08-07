Here's the live share price of IIFL Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
|Fedbank Financial Services
|-2.86
|-4.23
|-1.19
|1.87
|17.49
|2.21
|1.32
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, IIFL Finance has gained 36.27% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, IIFL Finance has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|602.29
|606.32
|10
|585.17
|595.51
|20
|565.51
|577.09
|50
|529.62
|543.34
|100
|493.9
|522.86
|200
|521.97
|508.38
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, IIFL Finance saw a rise in promoter holding to 26.02%, while DII stake increased to 7.50%, FII holding fell to 23.86%, and public shareholding moved up to 43.80% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|30,46,147
|0.87
|154.68
|22,62,962
|0.8
|114.91
|14,29,794
|0.79
|72.6
|7,07,385
|0.12
|35.92
|5,19,280
|0.31
|26.37
|4,67,563
|0.86
|23.74
|3,58,305
|0.29
|18.19
|1,62,764
|1.83
|8.27
|1,40,778
|1.88
|7.15
|1,10,955
|1.52
|5.63
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 05:46 AM IST IST
|IIFL Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Jul 28, 2026, 11:19 PM IST IST
|IIFL Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 28, 2026, 10:29 PM IST IST
|IIFL Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Jul 28, 2026, 08:46 PM IST IST
|IIFL Finance - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 25, 2026, 03:43 AM IST IST
|IIFL Finance - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Source: Dion Global
IIFL Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/10/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67100MH1995PLC093797 and registration number is 093797. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7447.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 85.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IIFL Finance is ₹619.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The IIFL Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of IIFL Finance is ₹26,331.09 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of IIFL Finance are ₹619.40 and ₹604.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IIFL Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IIFL Finance is ₹674.95 and 52-week low of IIFL Finance is ₹409.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The IIFL Finance has shown returns of 1.64% over the past day, 18.25% for the past month, 33.45% over 3 months, 36.27% over 1 year, 2.72% across 3 years, and 16.7% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of IIFL Finance are 12.52 and 1.89 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.65 per annum.
Source: Dion Global