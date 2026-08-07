What is the share price of IIFL Finance? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IIFL Finance is ₹619.00 as on .

What kind of stock is IIFL Finance? The IIFL Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of IIFL Finance? The market cap of IIFL Finance is ₹26,331.09 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of IIFL Finance? Today’s highest and lowest price of IIFL Finance are ₹619.40 and ₹604.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of IIFL Finance? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IIFL Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IIFL Finance is ₹674.95 and 52-week low of IIFL Finance is ₹409.45 as on .

How has the IIFL Finance performed historically in terms of returns? The IIFL Finance has shown returns of 1.64% over the past day, 18.25% for the past month, 33.45% over 3 months, 36.27% over 1 year, 2.72% across 3 years, and 16.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of IIFL Finance? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of IIFL Finance are 12.52 and 1.89 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.65 per annum.

Source: Dion Global