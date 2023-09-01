What is the Market Cap of IIFL Finance Ltd.? The market cap of IIFL Finance Ltd. is ₹23,107.01 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of IIFL Finance Ltd.? P/E ratio of IIFL Finance Ltd. is 15.4 and PB ratio of IIFL Finance Ltd. is 3.57 as on .

What is the share price of IIFL Finance Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IIFL Finance Ltd. is ₹595.20 as on .