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IIFL Finance Share Price

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BSE

IIFL FINANCE

IIFL Group | Midcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Diversified Financials Revenue GrowthBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of IIFL Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹619.00 Closed
1.64₹ 10.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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IIFL Finance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹604.25₹619.40
₹619.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹409.45₹674.95
₹619.00
Open Price
₹611.95
Prev. Close
₹609.00
Volume
40,743

Source: Dion Global

IIFL Finance Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78
Fedbank Financial Services		-2.86-4.23-1.191.8717.492.211.32

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, IIFL Finance has gained 36.27% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, IIFL Finance has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

IIFL Finance Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

IIFL Finance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5602.29606.32
10585.17595.51
20565.51577.09
50529.62543.34
100493.9522.86
200521.97508.38

Source: Dion Global

IIFL Finance Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, IIFL Finance saw a rise in promoter holding to 26.02%, while DII stake increased to 7.50%, FII holding fell to 23.86%, and public shareholding moved up to 43.80% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

IIFL Finance Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
30,46,1470.87154.68
22,62,9620.8114.91
14,29,7940.7972.6
7,07,3850.1235.92
5,19,2800.3126.37
4,67,5630.8623.74
3,58,3050.2918.19
1,62,7641.838.27
1,40,7781.887.15
1,10,9551.525.63

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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IIFL Finance Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 05:46 AM IST ISTIIFL Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Jul 28, 2026, 11:19 PM IST ISTIIFL Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 28, 2026, 10:29 PM IST ISTIIFL Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Jul 28, 2026, 08:46 PM IST ISTIIFL Finance - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 25, 2026, 03:43 AM IST ISTIIFL Finance - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM

Source: Dion Global

About IIFL Finance

IIFL Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/10/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67100MH1995PLC093797 and registration number is 093797. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7447.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 85.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

  • Industry
    Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC)
  • Address
    IIFL House, Sun Infotech Park, Road No. 16V, Plot No. B-23, Thane Maharashtra 400604
  • Contact
    csteam@iifl.com
    https://www.iifl.com

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Bibhu Prasad Kanungo
    Chairperson & Independent Director
  • Mr. Nirmal Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mr. R Venkataraman
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Gopalakrishnan Soundarajan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. T S Ramakrishnan
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Ramakrishnan Subramanian
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Nirma Bhandari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bijou Kurien
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nihar Niranjan Jambusaria
    Independent Director

FAQs on IIFL Finance Share Price

What is the share price of IIFL Finance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IIFL Finance is ₹619.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is IIFL Finance?

The IIFL Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of IIFL Finance?

The market cap of IIFL Finance is ₹26,331.09 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of IIFL Finance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of IIFL Finance are ₹619.40 and ₹604.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of IIFL Finance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IIFL Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IIFL Finance is ₹674.95 and 52-week low of IIFL Finance is ₹409.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the IIFL Finance performed historically in terms of returns?

The IIFL Finance has shown returns of 1.64% over the past day, 18.25% for the past month, 33.45% over 3 months, 36.27% over 1 year, 2.72% across 3 years, and 16.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of IIFL Finance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of IIFL Finance are 12.52 and 1.89 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.65 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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