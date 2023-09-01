Follow Us

DCX Systems Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹334.05₹344.20
₹341.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹138.90₹348.00
₹341.65
Open Price
₹334.90
Prev. Close
₹334.80
Volume
1,09,067

DCX Systems Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1346.78
  • R2350.57
  • R3356.93
  • Pivot
    340.42
  • S1336.63
  • S2330.27
  • S3326.48

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 561.76321.4
  • 1030.88308
  • 2015.44294.46
  • 506.18273.9
  • 1003.09252.8
  • 2001.54221.04

DCX Systems Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
14.0718.9055.97105.7510.6410.6410.64
3.305.6021.9642.0229.20282.64266.84
5.5922.2846.8983.65124.13225.68225.68
0.6215.0439.90128.67189.38189.38189.38
-0.427.1139.1794.5972.5071.0971.09
20.8428.1745.7757.9968.14151.78151.78
13.2149.23197.06205.41217.10975.64584.13
8.4821.6048.0248.0248.0248.0248.02
16.6432.1520.7142.39123.013,954.601,073.89
3.765.6813.4646.9211.63220.33307.51
3.9415.8957.0866.2811.4257.4957.49
-4.5112.8648.95198.82245.85386.98360.26
-2.37-4.9860.8078.39265.09362.64242.50
12.4616.4131.2820.57-22.17-22.17-22.17
8.7025.3033.26102.63124.37201.57174.66
-1.097.2644.39125.4798.294,035.71901.73
-6.3715.8868.96114.94191.351,739.001,592.82
0.972.7114.2325.14-38.423,455.561,072.77
5.85-14.8231.1338.69-15.02465.19485.64
10.3031.45133.48484.136,013.1135,392.5413,888.24

DCX Systems Ltd. Share Holdings

DCX Systems Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Large and Mid Cap Fund - Regular Plan24,15,3840.6569.04
HDFC Defence Fund6,01,8841.417.2
HDFC Infrastructure Fund - Regular Plan4,83,1201.7713.81

DCX Systems Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
03 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
23 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About DCX Systems Ltd.

DCX Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/12/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31908KA2011PLC061686 and registration number is 061686. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electronics - Equipment/Components. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1102.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

  • Industry
    Electronics - Equipment/Components
  • Address
    Aerospace SEZ Sector, Plot Numbers 29,30 and 107, Hitech Defence Kavadadasanahalli Village, Bengalure Rural Dist. Karnataka 562110
  • Contact
    cs@dcxindia.comhttp://www.dcxindia.com

Management

    FAQs on DCX Systems Ltd.

    What is the Market Cap of DCX Systems Ltd.?

    The market cap of DCX Systems Ltd. is ₹3,304.56 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

    What is the PE and PB Ratio of DCX Systems Ltd.?

    P/E ratio of DCX Systems Ltd. is 43.43 and PB ratio of DCX Systems Ltd. is 5.83 as on Sep 01, 2023.

    What is the share price of DCX Systems Ltd.?

    The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DCX Systems Ltd. is ₹341.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

    What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of DCX Systems Ltd.?

    The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DCX Systems Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DCX Systems Ltd. is ₹348.00 and 52-week low of DCX Systems Ltd. is ₹138.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

