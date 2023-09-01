Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|14.07
|18.90
|55.97
|105.75
|10.64
|10.64
|10.64
|3.30
|5.60
|21.96
|42.02
|29.20
|282.64
|266.84
|5.59
|22.28
|46.89
|83.65
|124.13
|225.68
|225.68
|0.62
|15.04
|39.90
|128.67
|189.38
|189.38
|189.38
|-0.42
|7.11
|39.17
|94.59
|72.50
|71.09
|71.09
|20.84
|28.17
|45.77
|57.99
|68.14
|151.78
|151.78
|13.21
|49.23
|197.06
|205.41
|217.10
|975.64
|584.13
|8.48
|21.60
|48.02
|48.02
|48.02
|48.02
|48.02
|16.64
|32.15
|20.71
|42.39
|123.01
|3,954.60
|1,073.89
|3.76
|5.68
|13.46
|46.92
|11.63
|220.33
|307.51
|3.94
|15.89
|57.08
|66.28
|11.42
|57.49
|57.49
|-4.51
|12.86
|48.95
|198.82
|245.85
|386.98
|360.26
|-2.37
|-4.98
|60.80
|78.39
|265.09
|362.64
|242.50
|12.46
|16.41
|31.28
|20.57
|-22.17
|-22.17
|-22.17
|8.70
|25.30
|33.26
|102.63
|124.37
|201.57
|174.66
|-1.09
|7.26
|44.39
|125.47
|98.29
|4,035.71
|901.73
|-6.37
|15.88
|68.96
|114.94
|191.35
|1,739.00
|1,592.82
|0.97
|2.71
|14.23
|25.14
|-38.42
|3,455.56
|1,072.77
|5.85
|-14.82
|31.13
|38.69
|-15.02
|465.19
|485.64
|10.30
|31.45
|133.48
|484.13
|6,013.11
|35,392.54
|13,888.24
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Large and Mid Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|24,15,384
|0.65
|69.04
|HDFC Defence Fund
|6,01,884
|1.4
|17.2
|HDFC Infrastructure Fund - Regular Plan
|4,83,120
|1.77
|13.81
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|03 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|23 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
DCX Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/12/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31908KA2011PLC061686 and registration number is 061686. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electronics - Equipment/Components. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1102.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of DCX Systems Ltd. is ₹3,304.56 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of DCX Systems Ltd. is 43.43 and PB ratio of DCX Systems Ltd. is 5.83 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DCX Systems Ltd. is ₹341.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DCX Systems Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DCX Systems Ltd. is ₹348.00 and 52-week low of DCX Systems Ltd. is ₹138.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.