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DCX Systems Share Price

NSE
BSE

DCX SYSTEMS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering
Theme
Electronics Manufacturing (EMS)
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of DCX Systems along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹178.65 Closed
-1.65₹ -3.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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DCX Systems Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹178.00₹182.60
₹178.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹153.35₹285.80
₹178.65
Open Price
₹182.35
Prev. Close
₹181.65
Volume
26,150

Source: Dion Global

DCX Systems Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
DCX Systems		-0.86-11.91-19.163.18-33.35-10.26-10.37
Hindustan Aeronautics		5.6811.592.6418.997.8937.8055.33
Bharat Electronics		3.69-4.02-8.55-8.093.6746.3047.77
Bharat Dynamics		3.29-7.22-11.73-0.69-17.3931.3745.89
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers		-0.11-3.56-16.043.362.1663.1567.29
Data Patterns (India)		2.15-0.513.0455.9570.3129.5042.11
MTAR Technologies		23.820.875.91107.89375.1846.9241.60
Astra Microwave Products		-1.173.3058.28100.6089.8371.6061.41
Zen Technologies		6.00-7.416.3428.7320.2936.7280.76
Apollo Micro Systems		3.860.5628.4861.48125.6186.76101.77
Paras Defence and Space Technologies		1.56-1.5346.9490.4096.2859.4138.61
Mishra Dhatu Nigam		9.774.585.1818.3010.885.9618.21
Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing		17.3323.1835.4542.7331.531.771.06
AXISCADES Technologies		2.603.48-25.4935.1816.7548.4379.39
ideaForge Technology		3.808.3814.65110.39109.66-6.04-6.86
Avantel		1.05-7.844.317.6026.7444.1368.80
Rossell Techsys		15.1413.594.7145.0884.6828.1616.05
Sika Interplant Systems		-1.78-7.730.0422.05-4.3192.7262.50
NIBE		2.34-7.3733.3239.54-11.5846.5978.03
CFF Fluid Control		5.2113.6825.9087.3368.6542.6440.33

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, DCX Systems has declined 33.35% compared to peers like Hindustan Aeronautics (7.89%), Bharat Electronics (3.67%), Bharat Dynamics (-17.39%). From a 5 year perspective, DCX Systems has underperformed peers relative to Hindustan Aeronautics (55.33%) and Bharat Electronics (47.77%).

DCX Systems Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

DCX Systems Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5179.92180.54
10181.13181.65
20187.55184.94
50193.03189.44
100190.17191.1
200189.67201.5

Source: Dion Global

DCX Systems Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, DCX Systems remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 2.69%, FII holding rose to 1.72%, and public shareholding moved down to 43.43% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

DCX Systems Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
24,15,3840.1648
4,27,8300.158.5

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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DCX Systems Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 10:02 PM IST ISTDCX Systems - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Consideration And Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Re
Jul 17, 2026, 07:11 PM IST ISTDCX Systems - General Update
Jul 15, 2026, 06:36 PM IST ISTDCX Systems - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
Jul 09, 2026, 10:31 PM IST ISTDCX Systems - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 03, 2026, 07:44 PM IST ISTDCX Systems - Intimation Of Receipt Of Purchase Orders

Source: Dion Global

About DCX Systems

DCX Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/12/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31908KA2011PLC061686 and registration number is 061686. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electrical equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 739.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. H S Raghavendra Rao
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ramegowda Shiva Kumar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Gopinath Vedaprakash
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Kalyanasundaram Chandrasekaran
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Lathika Siddharth Pai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prakash Nagabushan
    Independent Director

FAQs on DCX Systems Share Price

What is the share price of DCX Systems?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DCX Systems is ₹178.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is DCX Systems?

The DCX Systems is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of DCX Systems?

The market cap of DCX Systems is ₹1,989.92 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of DCX Systems?

Today’s highest and lowest price of DCX Systems are ₹182.60 and ₹178.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of DCX Systems?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DCX Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DCX Systems is ₹285.80 and 52-week low of DCX Systems is ₹153.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the DCX Systems performed historically in terms of returns?

The DCX Systems has shown returns of -1.65% over the past day, -11.91% for the past month, -19.16% over 3 months, -33.35% over 1 year, -10.26% across 3 years, and -10.37% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of DCX Systems?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of DCX Systems are -258.16 and 1.32 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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