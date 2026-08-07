Here's the live share price of DCX Systems along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|DCX Systems
|-0.86
|-11.91
|-19.16
|3.18
|-33.35
|-10.26
|-10.37
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|5.68
|11.59
|2.64
|18.99
|7.89
|37.80
|55.33
|Bharat Electronics
|3.69
|-4.02
|-8.55
|-8.09
|3.67
|46.30
|47.77
|Bharat Dynamics
|3.29
|-7.22
|-11.73
|-0.69
|-17.39
|31.37
|45.89
|Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
|-0.11
|-3.56
|-16.04
|3.36
|2.16
|63.15
|67.29
|Data Patterns (India)
|2.15
|-0.51
|3.04
|55.95
|70.31
|29.50
|42.11
|MTAR Technologies
|23.82
|0.87
|5.91
|107.89
|375.18
|46.92
|41.60
|Astra Microwave Products
|-1.17
|3.30
|58.28
|100.60
|89.83
|71.60
|61.41
|Zen Technologies
|6.00
|-7.41
|6.34
|28.73
|20.29
|36.72
|80.76
|Apollo Micro Systems
|3.86
|0.56
|28.48
|61.48
|125.61
|86.76
|101.77
|Paras Defence and Space Technologies
|1.56
|-1.53
|46.94
|90.40
|96.28
|59.41
|38.61
|Mishra Dhatu Nigam
|9.77
|4.58
|5.18
|18.30
|10.88
|5.96
|18.21
|Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing
|17.33
|23.18
|35.45
|42.73
|31.53
|1.77
|1.06
|AXISCADES Technologies
|2.60
|3.48
|-25.49
|35.18
|16.75
|48.43
|79.39
|ideaForge Technology
|3.80
|8.38
|14.65
|110.39
|109.66
|-6.04
|-6.86
|Avantel
|1.05
|-7.84
|4.31
|7.60
|26.74
|44.13
|68.80
|Rossell Techsys
|15.14
|13.59
|4.71
|45.08
|84.68
|28.16
|16.05
|Sika Interplant Systems
|-1.78
|-7.73
|0.04
|22.05
|-4.31
|92.72
|62.50
|NIBE
|2.34
|-7.37
|33.32
|39.54
|-11.58
|46.59
|78.03
|CFF Fluid Control
|5.21
|13.68
|25.90
|87.33
|68.65
|42.64
|40.33
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, DCX Systems has declined 33.35% compared to peers like Hindustan Aeronautics (7.89%), Bharat Electronics (3.67%), Bharat Dynamics (-17.39%). From a 5 year perspective, DCX Systems has underperformed peers relative to Hindustan Aeronautics (55.33%) and Bharat Electronics (47.77%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|179.92
|180.54
|10
|181.13
|181.65
|20
|187.55
|184.94
|50
|193.03
|189.44
|100
|190.17
|191.1
|200
|189.67
|201.5
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, DCX Systems remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 2.69%, FII holding rose to 1.72%, and public shareholding moved down to 43.43% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|24,15,384
|0.16
|48
|4,27,830
|0.15
|8.5
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:02 PM IST IST
|DCX Systems - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Consideration And Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Re
|Jul 17, 2026, 07:11 PM IST IST
|DCX Systems - General Update
|Jul 15, 2026, 06:36 PM IST IST
|DCX Systems - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
|Jul 09, 2026, 10:31 PM IST IST
|DCX Systems - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 03, 2026, 07:44 PM IST IST
|DCX Systems - Intimation Of Receipt Of Purchase Orders
Source: Dion Global
DCX Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/12/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31908KA2011PLC061686 and registration number is 061686. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electrical equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 739.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DCX Systems is ₹178.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The DCX Systems is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of DCX Systems is ₹1,989.92 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of DCX Systems are ₹182.60 and ₹178.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DCX Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DCX Systems is ₹285.80 and 52-week low of DCX Systems is ₹153.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The DCX Systems has shown returns of -1.65% over the past day, -11.91% for the past month, -19.16% over 3 months, -33.35% over 1 year, -10.26% across 3 years, and -10.37% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of DCX Systems are -258.16 and 1.32 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global