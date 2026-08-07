What is the share price of DCX Systems? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DCX Systems is ₹178.65 as on .

What kind of stock is DCX Systems? The DCX Systems is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of DCX Systems? The market cap of DCX Systems is ₹1,989.92 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of DCX Systems? Today’s highest and lowest price of DCX Systems are ₹182.60 and ₹178.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of DCX Systems? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DCX Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DCX Systems is ₹285.80 and 52-week low of DCX Systems is ₹153.35 as on .

How has the DCX Systems performed historically in terms of returns? The DCX Systems has shown returns of -1.65% over the past day, -11.91% for the past month, -19.16% over 3 months, -33.35% over 1 year, -10.26% across 3 years, and -10.37% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of DCX Systems? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of DCX Systems are -258.16 and 1.32 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global