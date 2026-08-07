What is the share price of Cantabil Retail India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cantabil Retail India is ₹228.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Cantabil Retail India? The Cantabil Retail India is operating in the Retail Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Cantabil Retail India? The market cap of Cantabil Retail India is ₹1,906.95 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Cantabil Retail India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Cantabil Retail India are ₹234.15 and ₹225.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cantabil Retail India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cantabil Retail India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cantabil Retail India is ₹321.50 and 52-week low of Cantabil Retail India is ₹208.05 as on .

How has the Cantabil Retail India performed historically in terms of returns? The Cantabil Retail India has shown returns of -0.11% over the past day, -13.29% for the past month, -4.62% over 3 months, -9.74% over 1 year, 4.0% across 3 years, and 23.89% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Cantabil Retail India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cantabil Retail India are 19.58 and 3.99 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.33 per annum.

Source: Dion Global