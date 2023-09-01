Follow Us

CANTABIL RETAIL INDIA LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Readymade Apparels | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,021.70 Closed
-0.49-5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Cantabil Retail India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,014.00₹1,032.65
₹1,021.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹807.80₹1,580.00
₹1,021.70
Open Price
₹1,028.25
Prev. Close
₹1,026.70
Volume
13,606

Cantabil Retail India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,027.07
  • R21,039.18
  • R31,045.72
  • Pivot
    1,020.53
  • S11,008.42
  • S21,001.88
  • S3989.77

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,364.161,030.75
  • 101,329.391,029.95
  • 201,331.341,027.03
  • 501,402.421,021.67
  • 1001,257.011,024.78
  • 2001,096.531,040.77

Cantabil Retail India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.576.65-4.937.09-32.50237.08591.27
1.352.901.764.27-21.31107.7717.05
1.5639.5322.4818.2048.10134.6492.16
5.618.8424.1442.2016.457.887.88
27.3946.9470.0092.81110.241,343.54816.04
0.84-8.96-2.5410.09-19.2911.35-14.36
6.10-0.8313.5716.8116.92134.45-29.83
22.5230.1563.05104.8140.50477.51416.34
-1.39-14.41-3.8929.78-8.84332.4268.66
5.3928.8842.7881.7032.75507.5583.90
4.533.1226.6135.33-12.3385.5950.65
5.00-16.154.5820.3289.49957.691,369.02
-2.247.924.3135.83204.90411.44411.44
6.675.713.1713.0565.61424.44-16.09
3.23-3.6019.1125.7523.526.63-25.13
7.41-7.94-13.43-18.31-19.40574.58793.82
4.28-6.081.2910.92-13.1450.89-58.85
6.7712.7623.5890.9990.9990.9990.99
1.501.2031.5624.76-17.28130.376.24
-7.1744.10228.85495.82468.74382.14382.14

Cantabil Retail India Ltd. Share Holdings

Cantabil Retail India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQtr Results, F. Dividend & Stock Split
15 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
31 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Cantabil Retail India Ltd.

Cantabil Retail India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/02/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1989PLC034995 and registration number is 034995. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of readymade garments, hosiery goods, other articles of clothing and clothing accessories such as gloves, ties, braces etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 383.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vijay Bansal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Deepak Bansal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Basant Goyal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Balvinder Singh Ahluwalia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Renu Jagdish
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Cantabil Retail India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Cantabil Retail India Ltd.?

The market cap of Cantabil Retail India Ltd. is ₹1,668.19 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Cantabil Retail India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Cantabil Retail India Ltd. is 25.51 and PB ratio of Cantabil Retail India Ltd. is 7.54 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Cantabil Retail India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cantabil Retail India Ltd. is ₹1,21.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cantabil Retail India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cantabil Retail India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cantabil Retail India Ltd. is ₹1,580.00 and 52-week low of Cantabil Retail India Ltd. is ₹807.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

