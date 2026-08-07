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Cantabil Retail India Share Price

NSE
BSE

CANTABIL RETAIL INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Retail
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Cantabil Retail India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹228.00 Closed
-0.11₹ -0.25
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Cantabil Retail India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹225.55₹234.15
₹228.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹208.05₹321.50
₹228.00
Open Price
₹227.15
Prev. Close
₹228.25
Volume
7,224

Source: Dion Global

Cantabil Retail India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Cantabil Retail India		-6.96-13.29-4.62-23.54-9.744.0023.89
Trent		-0.152.464.827.85-15.1338.6037.13
Vedant Fashions		24.8031.0416.195.51-29.32-25.75-11.13
Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands		-0.34-0.78-20.33-17.97-30.34-16.07-9.98
V2 Retail		0.23-4.052.1811.2229.84157.5680.05
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail		5.086.22-6.59-14.80-16.81-31.77-21.31
Raymond Lifestyle		3.41-2.27-9.71-29.25-34.95-36.38-23.77
Vaibhav Global		-9.391.753.50-6.8210.31-13.96-20.86
Kewal Kiran Clothing		3.653.453.524.55-9.47-10.1624.15
Baazar Style Retail		18.384.42-23.26-9.603.56-7.13-4.34
Go Fashion (India)		-2.06-8.0112.61-12.59-54.68-36.48-23.82
Credo Brands Marketing		5.66-0.694.60-19.34-29.72-34.86-22.68
Riyaasat Lifestyle		1.67-11.85-24.32-24.32-24.32-8.87-5.42
Kiaasa Retail		-1.44-9.56-37.72-71.33-71.33-34.06-22.11
Rajnandini Fashion India		3.67-13.78-41.64-41.64-41.64-16.43-10.21
Future Lifestyle Fashions		-5.47-12.32-29.24-6.20-26.67-38.92-53.33
Marc Loire Fashions		-8.23-16.05-22.73-10.53-42.13-23.52-14.86
Future Enterprises		0000-15.52-17.42-43.19
Davin Sons Retail		0-15.13-16.54-20.0012.00-15.37-9.53
7NR Retail		7.2310.9613.9361.1129.67-1.12-1.01

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Cantabil Retail India has declined 9.74% compared to peers like Trent (-15.13%), Vedant Fashions (-29.32%), Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands (-30.34%). From a 5 year perspective, Cantabil Retail India has outperformed peers relative to Trent (37.13%) and Vedant Fashions (-11.13%).

Cantabil Retail India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Cantabil Retail India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5241.61245.58
10242.85245.28
20249.36245.63
50236.45242.57
100236.95243.63
200252.66248.3

Source: Dion Global

Cantabil Retail India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Cantabil Retail India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.21%, FII holding unchanged at 2.16%, and public shareholding moved up to 23.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Cantabil Retail India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 12:42 AM IST ISTCantabil Retail Indi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 05, 2026, 10:12 PM IST ISTCantabil Retail Indi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 05, 2026, 09:56 PM IST ISTCantabil Retail Indi - Corporate Action-Fixed The Record Date
Aug 05, 2026, 09:52 PM IST ISTCantabil Retail Indi - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend
Aug 05, 2026, 09:50 PM IST ISTCantabil Retail Indi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Source: Dion Global

About Cantabil Retail India

Cantabil Retail India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/02/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1989PLC034995 and registration number is 034995. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of readymade garments, hosiery goods, other articles of clothing and clothing accessories such as gloves, ties, braces etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 852.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vijay Bansal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Basant Goyal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Deepak Bansal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Lalit Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Arpana Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Cantabil Retail India Share Price

What is the share price of Cantabil Retail India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cantabil Retail India is ₹228.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Cantabil Retail India?

The Cantabil Retail India is operating in the Retail Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Cantabil Retail India?

The market cap of Cantabil Retail India is ₹1,906.95 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Cantabil Retail India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Cantabil Retail India are ₹234.15 and ₹225.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cantabil Retail India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cantabil Retail India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cantabil Retail India is ₹321.50 and 52-week low of Cantabil Retail India is ₹208.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Cantabil Retail India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Cantabil Retail India has shown returns of -0.11% over the past day, -13.29% for the past month, -4.62% over 3 months, -9.74% over 1 year, 4.0% across 3 years, and 23.89% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Cantabil Retail India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cantabil Retail India are 19.58 and 3.99 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.33 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Cantabil Retail India News

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