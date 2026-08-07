Here's the live share price of Cantabil Retail India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Cantabil Retail India
|-6.96
|-13.29
|-4.62
|-23.54
|-9.74
|4.00
|23.89
|Trent
|-0.15
|2.46
|4.82
|7.85
|-15.13
|38.60
|37.13
|Vedant Fashions
|24.80
|31.04
|16.19
|5.51
|-29.32
|-25.75
|-11.13
|Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands
|-0.34
|-0.78
|-20.33
|-17.97
|-30.34
|-16.07
|-9.98
|V2 Retail
|0.23
|-4.05
|2.18
|11.22
|29.84
|157.56
|80.05
|Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail
|5.08
|6.22
|-6.59
|-14.80
|-16.81
|-31.77
|-21.31
|Raymond Lifestyle
|3.41
|-2.27
|-9.71
|-29.25
|-34.95
|-36.38
|-23.77
|Vaibhav Global
|-9.39
|1.75
|3.50
|-6.82
|10.31
|-13.96
|-20.86
|Kewal Kiran Clothing
|3.65
|3.45
|3.52
|4.55
|-9.47
|-10.16
|24.15
|Baazar Style Retail
|18.38
|4.42
|-23.26
|-9.60
|3.56
|-7.13
|-4.34
|Go Fashion (India)
|-2.06
|-8.01
|12.61
|-12.59
|-54.68
|-36.48
|-23.82
|Credo Brands Marketing
|5.66
|-0.69
|4.60
|-19.34
|-29.72
|-34.86
|-22.68
|Riyaasat Lifestyle
|1.67
|-11.85
|-24.32
|-24.32
|-24.32
|-8.87
|-5.42
|Kiaasa Retail
|-1.44
|-9.56
|-37.72
|-71.33
|-71.33
|-34.06
|-22.11
|Rajnandini Fashion India
|3.67
|-13.78
|-41.64
|-41.64
|-41.64
|-16.43
|-10.21
|Future Lifestyle Fashions
|-5.47
|-12.32
|-29.24
|-6.20
|-26.67
|-38.92
|-53.33
|Marc Loire Fashions
|-8.23
|-16.05
|-22.73
|-10.53
|-42.13
|-23.52
|-14.86
|Future Enterprises
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-15.52
|-17.42
|-43.19
|Davin Sons Retail
|0
|-15.13
|-16.54
|-20.00
|12.00
|-15.37
|-9.53
|7NR Retail
|7.23
|10.96
|13.93
|61.11
|29.67
|-1.12
|-1.01
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Cantabil Retail India has declined 9.74% compared to peers like Trent (-15.13%), Vedant Fashions (-29.32%), Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands (-30.34%). From a 5 year perspective, Cantabil Retail India has outperformed peers relative to Trent (37.13%) and Vedant Fashions (-11.13%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|241.61
|245.58
|10
|242.85
|245.28
|20
|249.36
|245.63
|50
|236.45
|242.57
|100
|236.95
|243.63
|200
|252.66
|248.3
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Cantabil Retail India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.21%, FII holding unchanged at 2.16%, and public shareholding moved up to 23.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:42 AM IST IST
|Cantabil Retail Indi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:12 PM IST IST
|Cantabil Retail Indi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:56 PM IST IST
|Cantabil Retail Indi - Corporate Action-Fixed The Record Date
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:52 PM IST IST
|Cantabil Retail Indi - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:50 PM IST IST
|Cantabil Retail Indi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Source: Dion Global
Cantabil Retail India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/02/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1989PLC034995 and registration number is 034995. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of readymade garments, hosiery goods, other articles of clothing and clothing accessories such as gloves, ties, braces etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 852.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cantabil Retail India is ₹228.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Cantabil Retail India is operating in the Retail Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Cantabil Retail India is ₹1,906.95 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Cantabil Retail India are ₹234.15 and ₹225.55.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cantabil Retail India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cantabil Retail India is ₹321.50 and 52-week low of Cantabil Retail India is ₹208.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Cantabil Retail India has shown returns of -0.11% over the past day, -13.29% for the past month, -4.62% over 3 months, -9.74% over 1 year, 4.0% across 3 years, and 23.89% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cantabil Retail India are 19.58 and 3.99 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.33 per annum.
Source: Dion Global