Here's the live share price of Dr. Agarwals Health Care along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Dr. Agarwals Health Care has gained 2.34% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 12.11%.

Dr. Agarwals Health Care’s current P/E of 113.32x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.