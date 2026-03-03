Here's the live share price of Dr. Agarwals Health Care along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Dr. Agarwals Health Care has gained 2.34% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 12.11%.
Dr. Agarwals Health Care’s current P/E of 113.32x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Dr. Agarwals Health Care
|-1.26
|1.21
|-11.32
|6.87
|15.12
|3.94
|2.34
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|0.47
|9.44
|8.02
|0.32
|25.54
|20.71
|20.45
|Max Healthcare Institute
|-0.48
|7.74
|-0.43
|-6.99
|11.13
|36.47
|41.70
|Fortis Healthcare
|1.44
|7.97
|3.92
|-2.50
|48.53
|50.11
|39.99
|Narayana Hrudayalaya
|-1.73
|1.93
|-8.46
|-1.14
|10.81
|32.04
|33.19
|Aster DM Healthcare
|1.90
|18.95
|-0.73
|4.85
|64.97
|41.90
|35.17
|Global Health
|-1.76
|1.43
|-6.66
|-20.85
|-6.87
|30.81
|22.14
|Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
|-1.96
|16.37
|1.73
|-2.20
|38.30
|38.92
|29.27
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs
|0.12
|0.32
|-5.90
|-15.46
|20.10
|12.90
|3.93
|Rainbow Childrens Medicare
|0.72
|8.21
|-10.51
|-20.04
|-3.18
|17.24
|21.79
|Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
|-0.17
|1.59
|-2.16
|-7.69
|5.51
|34.68
|9.68
|Metropolis Healthcare
|-1.90
|-2.17
|-4.46
|-15.76
|18.86
|12.29
|-1.23
|Jupiter Life Line Hospitals
|1.20
|2.62
|-11.63
|-10.41
|-10.75
|6.21
|3.68
|Healthcare Global Enterprises
|-3.32
|-5.66
|-21.45
|-18.58
|15.19
|26.94
|27.29
|Park Medi World
|-1.63
|20.37
|28.25
|28.25
|28.25
|8.65
|5.10
|Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services
|-3.11
|11.65
|-0.76
|-8.99
|89.59
|26.92
|15.38
|Thyrocare Technologies
|-3.08
|-0.82
|-10.62
|-10.86
|75.31
|37.10
|4.89
|Kovai Medical Center and Hospital
|2.96
|-2.67
|-8.73
|-16.90
|5.97
|39.51
|37.71
|Nephrocare Health Services
|0.83
|11.78
|21.35
|21.35
|21.35
|6.66
|3.95
|Artemis Medicare Services
|-0.56
|6.50
|-15.60
|2.96
|3.94
|51.98
|58.34
Over the last one year, Dr. Agarwals Health Care has gained 15.12% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (25.54%), Max Healthcare Institute (11.13%), Fortis Healthcare (48.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Dr. Agarwals Health Care has underperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (20.45%) and Max Healthcare Institute (41.70%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|448.81
|450.4
|10
|450.94
|450.91
|20
|451.34
|453.71
|50
|473.22
|466.69
|100
|493.05
|472.78
|200
|458.32
|454.49
In the latest quarter, Dr. Agarwals Health Care saw a drop in promoter holding to 32.40%, while DII stake decreased to 7.78%, FII holding fell to 58.06%, and public shareholding moved up to 1.78% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|37,87,367
|2.97
|163.9
|32,06,655
|1.54
|138.77
|22,48,653
|0.97
|97.31
|20,33,391
|2.24
|88
|10,73,087
|0.95
|46.44
|9,91,325
|0.94
|42.9
|6,50,000
|3.23
|28.13
|5,37,755
|1.57
|23.27
|5,27,508
|0.82
|22.83
|5,00,537
|1.13
|21.66
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 23, 2026, 11:48 PM IST
|Dr. Agarwals Health - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Feb 17, 2026, 7:01 PM IST
|Dr. Agarwals Health - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
|Feb 12, 2026, 9:48 PM IST
|Dr. Agarwals Health - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 10, 2026, 8:30 PM IST
|Dr. Agarwals Health - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 04, 2026, 8:38 PM IST
|Dr. Agarwals Health - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Dr. Agarwals Health Care Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/04/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U85100TN2010PLC075403 and registration number is 075403. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hospitals & Medical Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1043.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dr. Agarwals Health Care is ₹450.85 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Dr. Agarwals Health Care is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Dr. Agarwals Health Care is ₹14,283.27 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Dr. Agarwals Health Care are ₹452.00 and ₹433.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dr. Agarwals Health Care stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dr. Agarwals Health Care is ₹567.80 and 52-week low of Dr. Agarwals Health Care is ₹327.40 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Dr. Agarwals Health Care has shown returns of -0.13% over the past day, 2.51% for the past month, -15.63% over 3 months, 12.11% over 1 year, 3.94% across 3 years, and 2.34% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dr. Agarwals Health Care are 113.32 and 7.23 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.