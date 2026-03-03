Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Dr. Agarwals Health Care Share Price

NSE
BSE

DR. AGARWALS HEALTH CARE

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Index
BSE 1000BSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE IPO

Here's the live share price of Dr. Agarwals Health Care along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹450.85 Closed
-0.13₹ -0.60
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Dr. Agarwals Health Care Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹433.00₹452.00
₹450.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹327.40₹567.80
₹450.85
Open Price
₹436.70
Prev. Close
₹451.45
Volume
6,358

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Dr. Agarwals Health Care has gained 2.34% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 12.11%.

Dr. Agarwals Health Care’s current P/E of 113.32x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Dr. Agarwals Health Care Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Dr. Agarwals Health Care		-1.261.21-11.326.8715.123.942.34
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise		0.479.448.020.3225.5420.7120.45
Max Healthcare Institute		-0.487.74-0.43-6.9911.1336.4741.70
Fortis Healthcare		1.447.973.92-2.5048.5350.1139.99
Narayana Hrudayalaya		-1.731.93-8.46-1.1410.8132.0433.19
Aster DM Healthcare		1.9018.95-0.734.8564.9741.9035.17
Global Health		-1.761.43-6.66-20.85-6.8730.8122.14
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences		-1.9616.371.73-2.2038.3038.9229.27
Dr. Lal Pathlabs		0.120.32-5.90-15.4620.1012.903.93
Rainbow Childrens Medicare		0.728.21-10.51-20.04-3.1817.2421.79
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre		-0.171.59-2.16-7.695.5134.689.68
Metropolis Healthcare		-1.90-2.17-4.46-15.7618.8612.29-1.23
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals		1.202.62-11.63-10.41-10.756.213.68
Healthcare Global Enterprises		-3.32-5.66-21.45-18.5815.1926.9427.29
Park Medi World		-1.6320.3728.2528.2528.258.655.10
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services		-3.1111.65-0.76-8.9989.5926.9215.38
Thyrocare Technologies		-3.08-0.82-10.62-10.8675.3137.104.89
Kovai Medical Center and Hospital		2.96-2.67-8.73-16.905.9739.5137.71
Nephrocare Health Services		0.8311.7821.3521.3521.356.663.95
Artemis Medicare Services		-0.566.50-15.602.963.9451.9858.34

Over the last one year, Dr. Agarwals Health Care has gained 15.12% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (25.54%), Max Healthcare Institute (11.13%), Fortis Healthcare (48.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Dr. Agarwals Health Care has underperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (20.45%) and Max Healthcare Institute (41.70%).

Dr. Agarwals Health Care Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Dr. Agarwals Health Care Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5448.81450.4
10450.94450.91
20451.34453.71
50473.22466.69
100493.05472.78
200458.32454.49

Dr. Agarwals Health Care Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Dr. Agarwals Health Care saw a drop in promoter holding to 32.40%, while DII stake decreased to 7.78%, FII holding fell to 58.06%, and public shareholding moved up to 1.78% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Dr. Agarwals Health Care Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
37,87,3672.97163.9
32,06,6551.54138.77
22,48,6530.9797.31
20,33,3912.2488
10,73,0870.9546.44
9,91,3250.9442.9
6,50,0003.2328.13
5,37,7551.5723.27
5,27,5080.8222.83
5,00,5371.1321.66

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

View All Mutual Funds
Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Dr. Agarwals Health Care Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 23, 2026, 11:48 PM ISTDr. Agarwals Health - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Feb 17, 2026, 7:01 PM ISTDr. Agarwals Health - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
Feb 12, 2026, 9:48 PM ISTDr. Agarwals Health - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 10, 2026, 8:30 PM ISTDr. Agarwals Health - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 04, 2026, 8:38 PM ISTDr. Agarwals Health - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

About Dr. Agarwals Health Care

Dr. Agarwals Health Care Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/04/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U85100TN2010PLC075403 and registration number is 075403. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hospitals & Medical Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1043.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Prof. (Dr) Amar Agarwal
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Dr. Adil Agarwal
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Dr. Anosh Agarwal
    Whole Time Director & COO
  • Mr. Sanjay Dharambir Anand
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Venkatraman Balakrishnan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Ranjan Ramdas Pai
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Archana Bhaskar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Nachiket Madhusudhan Mor
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ankur Nand Thadani
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Ved Prakash Kalanoria
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director

FAQs on Dr. Agarwals Health Care Share Price

What is the share price of Dr. Agarwals Health Care?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dr. Agarwals Health Care is ₹450.85 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Dr. Agarwals Health Care?

The Dr. Agarwals Health Care is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dr. Agarwals Health Care?

The market cap of Dr. Agarwals Health Care is ₹14,283.27 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Dr. Agarwals Health Care?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Dr. Agarwals Health Care are ₹452.00 and ₹433.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dr. Agarwals Health Care?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dr. Agarwals Health Care stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dr. Agarwals Health Care is ₹567.80 and 52-week low of Dr. Agarwals Health Care is ₹327.40 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Dr. Agarwals Health Care performed historically in terms of returns?

The Dr. Agarwals Health Care has shown returns of -0.13% over the past day, 2.51% for the past month, -15.63% over 3 months, 12.11% over 1 year, 3.94% across 3 years, and 2.34% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dr. Agarwals Health Care?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dr. Agarwals Health Care are 113.32 and 7.23 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Dr. Agarwals Health Care News

More Dr. Agarwals Health Care News
icon
Market Pulse