Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|5.57
|1.64
|17.27
|37.33
|25.90
|31.34
|45.20
|-4.72
|8.84
|22.06
|40.86
|16.99
|-45.11
|-45.11
|2.33
|0.81
|28.64
|33.99
|55.39
|-35.95
|-35.95
|-0.22
|1.16
|2.79
|14.58
|20.26
|116.34
|123.29
|0.03
|-8.43
|6.61
|14.78
|-9.77
|178.69
|332.30
|1.59
|17.05
|54.88
|75.19
|125.96
|1,117.54
|587.65
|0.13
|6.29
|14.07
|31.80
|2.81
|27.46
|-11.29
|1.32
|-1.72
|8.21
|31.76
|29.32
|110.09
|42.45
|0.27
|-0.02
|3.41
|22.88
|-25.30
|15.96
|-56.15
|-0.39
|-9.41
|10.98
|26.15
|37.66
|50.38
|50.38
|-4.33
|0.02
|15.86
|28.22
|49.34
|104.61
|53.20
|-1.21
|10.26
|30.30
|39.50
|29.52
|18.87
|18.87
|1.14
|-0.26
|-0.62
|-2.03
|-1.09
|474.94
|488.56
|6.05
|6.55
|9.79
|-2.93
|-26.85
|4.50
|-3.30
|-2.97
|11.87
|14.63
|94.17
|39.16
|93.12
|93.12
|4.05
|-35.78
|-10.55
|16.00
|9.58
|9.58
|9.58
|0.63
|13.79
|27.24
|26.96
|62.80
|105.70
|-36.52
|0.25
|-3.56
|3.47
|23.82
|-11.07
|17.67
|15.23
|-0.21
|-3.39
|3.30
|-2.95
|-8.96
|-8.96
|-8.96
|2.03
|9.55
|10.10
|16.27
|-24.22
|-59.39
|-59.39
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund
|14,79,164
|1.14
|103.46
|UTI Small Cap Fund
|3,64,285
|0.86
|25.48
|WhiteOak Capital Mid Cap Fund
|43,516
|0.35
|3.04
|WhiteOak Capital Tax Saver Fund
|4,350
|0.38
|0.3
|ICICI Prudential S&P BSE 500 ETF
|178
|0.01
|0.01
|HDFC S&P BSE 500 ETF
|7
|0.01
|0
|HDFC S&P BSE 500 Index Fund
|23
|0.01
|0
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|04 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Nesco Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/04/1946 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17100MH1946PLC004886 and registration number is 004886. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 337.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Nesco Ltd. is ₹5,61.84 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Nesco Ltd. is 16.17 and PB ratio of Nesco Ltd. is 2.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nesco Ltd. is ₹718.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nesco Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nesco Ltd. is ₹730.15 and 52-week low of Nesco Ltd. is ₹505.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.