What is the share price of Nesco? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nesco is ₹1,045.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Nesco? The Nesco is operating in the Diversified. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nesco? The market cap of Nesco is ₹7,363.07 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Nesco? Today’s highest and lowest price of Nesco are ₹1,053.85 and ₹1,040.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nesco? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nesco stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nesco is ₹1,638.85 and 52-week low of Nesco is ₹1,000.00 as on .

How has the Nesco performed historically in terms of returns? The Nesco has shown returns of 0.12% over the past day, -8.54% for the past month, -20.08% over 3 months, -24.15% over 1 year, 14.32% across 3 years, and 11.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nesco? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nesco are 17.68 and 2.46 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.62 per annum.

Source: Dion Global