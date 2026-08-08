Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Nesco Share Price

NSE
BSE

NESCO

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Diversified
Index
BSE 1000BSE ServicesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Nesco along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,045.00 Closed
0.12₹ 1.30
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Nesco Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,040.25₹1,053.85
₹1,045.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,000.00₹1,638.85
₹1,045.00
Open Price
₹1,050.25
Prev. Close
₹1,043.70
Volume
2,637

Source: Dion Global

Nesco Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Nesco		-1.94-8.54-20.08-11.53-24.1514.3211.62
3M India		3.981.859.76-1.4812.109.608.07
DCM Shriram		-1.59-2.46-19.20-12.38-24.305.600.87
EID Parry (India)		5.947.18-5.03-13.49-29.5618.1314.67
Nirlon		0.300.166.4221.3517.2513.6915.67
Pondy Oxides & Chemicals		-7.83-15.25-15.79-5.209.7971.5561.40
Balmer Lawrie & Company		1.94-2.47-10.70-3.96-15.555.025.34
South West Pinnacle Exploration		-2.356.395.024.9859.7920.5011.84
Davangere Sugar Company		-2.18-12.53-15.14-29.60-3.38-25.9316.42
Trishakti Industries		-1.5625.1844.1056.0223.60195.29124.98
Ruchi Infrastructure		-2.01-2.67-7.45-2.83-21.29-12.97-6.31
Eyantra Ventures		-2.70-4.43-18.46-29.97-29.8624.29187.98
Hilltone Software & Gases		-6.54-7.00-12.63-26.08-1.5326.9815.41
Janus Corporation		-4.84-4.45-45.24-58.85-19.59-3.95-27.24

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Nesco has declined 24.15% compared to peers like 3M India (12.10%), DCM Shriram (-24.30%), EID Parry (India) (-29.56%). From a 5 year perspective, Nesco has underperformed peers relative to 3M India (8.07%) and DCM Shriram (0.87%).

Nesco Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Nesco Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,071.721,056.8
101,060.681,061.51
201,077.731,071.83
501,110.811,101.1
1001,131.371,128.65
2001,180.371,149.62

Source: Dion Global

Nesco Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Nesco remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 4.12%, FII holding fell to 4.32%, and public shareholding moved up to 23.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Nesco Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
6,71,0800.4172.37
5,33,7871.157.56
1,51,6870.0116.36
15,0600.031.62
8150.990.09

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Nesco Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 11:31 PM IST ISTNesco - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 04, 2026, 03:58 AM IST ISTNesco - Transcript Of 67Th AGM
Jul 29, 2026, 01:52 AM IST ISTNesco - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 28, 2026, 11:33 PM IST ISTNesco - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 27, 2026, 11:11 PM IST ISTNesco - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM

Source: Dion Global

About Nesco

Nesco Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/04/1946 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17100MH1946PLC004886 and registration number is 004886. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 932.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Krishna S Patel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sudha S Patel
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Amrita V Chowdhury
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arun L Todarwal
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Ramakrishnan Ramamurthi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manish I Panchal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Nesco Share Price

What is the share price of Nesco?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nesco is ₹1,045.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Nesco?

The Nesco is operating in the Diversified. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nesco?

The market cap of Nesco is ₹7,363.07 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Nesco?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Nesco are ₹1,053.85 and ₹1,040.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nesco?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nesco stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nesco is ₹1,638.85 and 52-week low of Nesco is ₹1,000.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Nesco performed historically in terms of returns?

The Nesco has shown returns of 0.12% over the past day, -8.54% for the past month, -20.08% over 3 months, -24.15% over 1 year, 14.32% across 3 years, and 11.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nesco?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nesco are 17.68 and 2.46 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.62 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Nesco News

More Nesco News
Market Pulse