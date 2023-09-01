Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Nesco Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

NESCO LTD.

Sector : Services - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹718.40 Closed
-0.57-4.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Nesco Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹715.15₹722.70
₹718.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹505.00₹730.15
₹718.40
Open Price
₹722.70
Prev. Close
₹722.50
Volume
66,382

Nesco Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1721.62
  • R2725.93
  • R3729.17
  • Pivot
    718.38
  • S1714.07
  • S2710.83
  • S3706.52

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5580.36709.61
  • 10573.99698.47
  • 20571.95686.82
  • 50581.47662.39
  • 100570.34635.9
  • 200566.47612.62

Nesco Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.571.6417.2737.3325.9031.3445.20
-4.728.8422.0640.8616.99-45.11-45.11
2.330.8128.6433.9955.39-35.95-35.95
-0.221.162.7914.5820.26116.34123.29
0.03-8.436.6114.78-9.77178.69332.30
1.5917.0554.8875.19125.961,117.54587.65
0.136.2914.0731.802.8127.46-11.29
1.32-1.728.2131.7629.32110.0942.45
0.27-0.023.4122.88-25.3015.96-56.15
-0.39-9.4110.9826.1537.6650.3850.38
-4.330.0215.8628.2249.34104.6153.20
-1.2110.2630.3039.5029.5218.8718.87
1.14-0.26-0.62-2.03-1.09474.94488.56
6.056.559.79-2.93-26.854.50-3.30
-2.9711.8714.6394.1739.1693.1293.12
4.05-35.78-10.5516.009.589.589.58
0.6313.7927.2426.9662.80105.70-36.52
0.25-3.563.4723.82-11.0717.6715.23
-0.21-3.393.30-2.95-8.96-8.96-8.96
2.039.5510.1016.27-24.22-59.39-59.39

Nesco Ltd. Share Holdings

Nesco Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund14,79,1641.14103.46
UTI Small Cap Fund3,64,2850.8625.48
WhiteOak Capital Mid Cap Fund43,5160.353.04
WhiteOak Capital Tax Saver Fund4,3500.380.3
ICICI Prudential S&P BSE 500 ETF1780.010.01
HDFC S&P BSE 500 ETF70.010
HDFC S&P BSE 500 Index Fund230.010

Nesco Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
04 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Nesco Ltd.

Nesco Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/04/1946 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17100MH1946PLC004886 and registration number is 004886. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 337.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Krishna S Patel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sudha S Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Manu M Parpia
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Amrita Verma Chowdhury
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mahendra K Chouhan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jai S Diwanji
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K S Srinivasa Murty
    Independent Director

FAQs on Nesco Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Nesco Ltd.?

The market cap of Nesco Ltd. is ₹5,61.84 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Nesco Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Nesco Ltd. is 16.17 and PB ratio of Nesco Ltd. is 2.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Nesco Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nesco Ltd. is ₹718.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nesco Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nesco Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nesco Ltd. is ₹730.15 and 52-week low of Nesco Ltd. is ₹505.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data