Here's the live share price of Nesco along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Nesco
|-1.94
|-8.54
|-20.08
|-11.53
|-24.15
|14.32
|11.62
|3M India
|3.98
|1.85
|9.76
|-1.48
|12.10
|9.60
|8.07
|DCM Shriram
|-1.59
|-2.46
|-19.20
|-12.38
|-24.30
|5.60
|0.87
|EID Parry (India)
|5.94
|7.18
|-5.03
|-13.49
|-29.56
|18.13
|14.67
|Nirlon
|0.30
|0.16
|6.42
|21.35
|17.25
|13.69
|15.67
|Pondy Oxides & Chemicals
|-7.83
|-15.25
|-15.79
|-5.20
|9.79
|71.55
|61.40
|Balmer Lawrie & Company
|1.94
|-2.47
|-10.70
|-3.96
|-15.55
|5.02
|5.34
|South West Pinnacle Exploration
|-2.35
|6.39
|5.02
|4.98
|59.79
|20.50
|11.84
|Davangere Sugar Company
|-2.18
|-12.53
|-15.14
|-29.60
|-3.38
|-25.93
|16.42
|Trishakti Industries
|-1.56
|25.18
|44.10
|56.02
|23.60
|195.29
|124.98
|Ruchi Infrastructure
|-2.01
|-2.67
|-7.45
|-2.83
|-21.29
|-12.97
|-6.31
|Eyantra Ventures
|-2.70
|-4.43
|-18.46
|-29.97
|-29.86
|24.29
|187.98
|Hilltone Software & Gases
|-6.54
|-7.00
|-12.63
|-26.08
|-1.53
|26.98
|15.41
|Janus Corporation
|-4.84
|-4.45
|-45.24
|-58.85
|-19.59
|-3.95
|-27.24
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Nesco has declined 24.15% compared to peers like 3M India (12.10%), DCM Shriram (-24.30%), EID Parry (India) (-29.56%). From a 5 year perspective, Nesco has underperformed peers relative to 3M India (8.07%) and DCM Shriram (0.87%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,071.72
|1,056.8
|10
|1,060.68
|1,061.51
|20
|1,077.73
|1,071.83
|50
|1,110.81
|1,101.1
|100
|1,131.37
|1,128.65
|200
|1,180.37
|1,149.62
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Nesco remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 4.12%, FII holding fell to 4.32%, and public shareholding moved up to 23.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|6,71,080
|0.41
|72.37
|5,33,787
|1.1
|57.56
|1,51,687
|0.01
|16.36
|15,060
|0.03
|1.62
|815
|0.99
|0.09
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:31 PM IST IST
|Nesco - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 04, 2026, 03:58 AM IST IST
|Nesco - Transcript Of 67Th AGM
|Jul 29, 2026, 01:52 AM IST IST
|Nesco - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 28, 2026, 11:33 PM IST IST
|Nesco - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 27, 2026, 11:11 PM IST IST
|Nesco - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Source: Dion Global
Nesco Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/04/1946 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17100MH1946PLC004886 and registration number is 004886. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 932.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nesco is ₹1,045.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Nesco is operating in the Diversified. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Nesco is ₹7,363.07 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Nesco are ₹1,053.85 and ₹1,040.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nesco stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nesco is ₹1,638.85 and 52-week low of Nesco is ₹1,000.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Nesco has shown returns of 0.12% over the past day, -8.54% for the past month, -20.08% over 3 months, -24.15% over 1 year, 14.32% across 3 years, and 11.62% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nesco are 17.68 and 2.46 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.62 per annum.
Source: Dion Global