Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.00
|-5.15
|8.68
|29.46
|25.95
|353.36
|228.37
|5.38
|4.36
|3.51
|13.51
|-0.45
|122.13
|92.44
|1.48
|3.96
|9.16
|38.25
|87.01
|1,891.31
|626.28
|0.61
|3.71
|10.62
|-2.10
|-24.96
|13.65
|21.01
|0.08
|10.78
|24.17
|26.05
|36.77
|85.85
|42.85
|5.06
|25.58
|41.85
|117.18
|145.29
|315.63
|229.39
|1.12
|1.60
|-2.22
|-14.37
|-8.08
|17.23
|38.30
|4.56
|4.98
|30.17
|61.05
|57.20
|92.55
|-10.62
|-0.81
|-7.11
|52.93
|355.15
|784.62
|3,949.30
|2,980.36
|8.96
|14.65
|147.00
|170.07
|225.14
|576.74
|196.18
|-3.00
|-3.06
|76.79
|207.47
|1,353.78
|1,420.42
|1,292.75
|1.90
|-1.10
|36.56
|83.84
|440.34
|3,423.39
|1,576.46
|-5.16
|1.58
|31.22
|75.20
|95.44
|176.68
|382.73
|-2.65
|-3.42
|61.92
|87.39
|70.30
|310.28
|158.92
|-1.81
|-1.07
|-1.11
|61.29
|155.03
|828.75
|392.05
|1.15
|17.28
|20.06
|56.77
|69.77
|305.91
|148.43
|0
|-5.24
|27.56
|15.70
|-18.44
|284.97
|235.30
|1.52
|-21.05
|36.26
|515.52
|643.75
|4,768.18
|2,085.71
|3.26
|15.25
|37.43
|51.22
|35.62
|519.30
|192.08
|0.28
|12.38
|23.03
|38.59
|34.43
|793.76
|1,348.02
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Axis Midcap Fund
|10,11,519
|2.08
|460.52
|Kotak Equity Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan
|6,00,000
|1.86
|273.17
|Motilal Oswal Flexi Cap Fund
|5,70,000
|3.13
|259.51
|Canara Robeco Emerging Equities
|5,37,938
|1.37
|244.91
|SBI Magnum Equity ESG Fund
|4,00,000
|3.64
|182.11
|Nippon India Large Cap Fund
|3,75,000
|1.1
|170.73
|Axis Bluechip Fund
|3,23,462
|0.43
|147.27
|Motilal Oswal Focused Fund
|3,02,656
|8.13
|137.79
|Canara Robeco Flexi Cap Fund
|2,96,000
|1.32
|134.76
|Canara Robeco Equity Hybrid Fund
|2,95,700
|1.44
|128.77
ABB India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/12/1949 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32202KA1949PLC032923 and registration number is 032923. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electrical equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6934.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 42.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/12/2021.
The market cap of ABB India Ltd. is ₹90,939.42 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of ABB India Ltd. is 87.16 and PB ratio of ABB India Ltd. is 18.41 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ABB India Ltd. is ₹4,291.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ABB India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ABB India Ltd. is ₹4,614.35 and 52-week low of ABB India Ltd. is ₹2,640.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.