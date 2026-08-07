Here's the live share price of ABB India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|ABB India
|4.31
|8.92
|5.71
|30.74
|48.54
|18.85
|35.79
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|2.18
|-3.08
|2.64
|27.81
|29.43
|29.65
|60.86
|Siemens Energy India
|12.96
|8.32
|16.24
|35.34
|14.71
|10.04
|5.91
|Waaree Energies
|0.95
|-4.85
|-16.21
|-13.39
|-14.51
|4.98
|2.96
|Premier Energies
|2.55
|2.02
|2.76
|29.56
|5.41
|7.60
|4.49
|Schneider Electric Infrastructure
|-0.53
|-9.66
|0.23
|75.53
|36.94
|68.14
|60.05
|Emmvee Photovoltaic Power
|0.38
|-2.70
|20.42
|57.36
|45.65
|13.35
|7.81
|Fujiyama Power Systems
|2.47
|16.15
|36.24
|84.10
|87.28
|23.26
|13.37
|Waaree Renewable Technologies
|-0.47
|-10.07
|-13.66
|-0.94
|-11.59
|49.69
|94.91
|Genus Power Infrastructures
|-1.45
|-0.56
|-6.96
|15.32
|-19.94
|19.33
|37.87
|Saatvik Green Energy
|-2.37
|-0.25
|-11.53
|0.32
|-3.79
|-1.28
|-0.77
|Kernex Microsystems (India)
|7.89
|12.80
|63.02
|108.92
|138.82
|92.35
|101.46
|Websol Energy Systems
|-0.18
|-5.13
|-15.96
|34.88
|-22.39
|107.30
|71.86
|Spectrum Electrical Industries
|2.77
|24.84
|107.69
|86.83
|64.36
|5.78
|3.43
|Ravindra Energy
|-1.84
|-9.61
|20.43
|12.74
|16.88
|54.00
|26.25
|Rishabh Instruments
|4.73
|1.61
|27.02
|43.60
|121.49
|13.05
|7.64
|Modern Insulators
|9.69
|1.64
|36.54
|106.97
|423.93
|98.91
|53.38
|Insolation Energy Ltd
|-1.08
|-1.56
|-20.43
|-17.70
|-50.52
|66.54
|69.08
|MV Electrosystems
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-0.61
|-0.37
|Igarashi Motors India
|3.58
|-1.22
|16.99
|12.61
|-16.78
|-5.29
|-1.03
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, ABB India has gained 48.54% compared to peers like CG Power and Industrial Solutions (29.43%), Siemens Energy India (14.71%), Waaree Energies (-14.51%). From a 5 year perspective, ABB India has outperformed peers relative to CG Power and Industrial Solutions (60.86%) and Siemens Energy India (5.91%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|7,339.36
|7,577.42
|10
|7,395.76
|7,481.66
|20
|7,247.95
|7,366.26
|50
|7,108.8
|7,153.62
|100
|6,867.71
|6,845.58
|200
|6,081.39
|6,442.17
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, ABB India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 9.89%, FII holding fell to 7.67%, and public shareholding moved down to 7.44% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|7,29,315
|0.96
|512.78
|6,08,622
|3.83
|427.92
|5,46,250
|1.23
|384.07
|5,34,711
|2.07
|375.96
|4,60,992
|2.35
|324.12
|4,34,069
|0.56
|305.19
|2,81,046
|0.25
|197.6
|2,66,083
|1.4
|187.08
|2,60,000
|0.9
|182.81
|2,50,000
|2.79
|175.78
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 04:29 PM IST IST
|ABB India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:45 PM IST IST
|ABB India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:20 PM IST IST
|ABB India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:15 PM IST IST
|ABB India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Dividend Updates
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:03 PM IST IST
|ABB India - Results- Financial Results For Quarter And Half Year Ended June 30, 2026
Source: Dion Global
ABB India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/12/1949 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32202KA1949PLC032923 and registration number is 032923. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electricity distribution and control apparatus (electrical apparatus for switching or protecting electrical circuits (e.g. switches, fuses, voltage limiters, surge suppressors, junction boxes etc.) for a voltage exceeding 1000 volts; similar apparatus (including relays, sockets etc.) for a voltage not exceeding 1000 volts; boards, panels, consoles, cabinets and other bases equipped with two or more of the above apparatus for electricity control or distribution of electricity including power capacitors.). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13202.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 42.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/12/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ABB India is ₹7,600.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The ABB India is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of ABB India is ₹161,050.36 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of ABB India are ₹7,699.70 and ₹7,581.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ABB India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ABB India is ₹7,923.35 and 52-week low of ABB India is ₹4,640.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The ABB India has shown returns of -1.58% over the past day, 8.92% for the past month, 5.71% over 3 months, 48.54% over 1 year, 18.85% across 3 years, and 35.79% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ABB India are 53.90 and 20.55 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.52 per annum.
Source: Dion Global