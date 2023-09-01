Follow Us

ABB India Ltd. Share Price

ABB INDIA LTD.

Sector : Electric Equipment - General | Largecap | NSE
₹4,291.45 Closed
-2.06-90.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
ABB India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4,271.00₹4,399.00
₹4,291.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2,640.00₹4,614.35
₹4,291.45
Open Price
₹4,381.35
Prev. Close
₹4,381.55
Volume
1,64,849

ABB India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14,372.13
  • R24,449.57
  • R34,500.13
  • Pivot
    4,321.57
  • S14,244.13
  • S24,193.57
  • S34,116.13

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53,135.354,336.47
  • 103,177.84,334.12
  • 203,134.924,352.37
  • 503,139.264,307.32
  • 1002,809.494,093.64
  • 2002,502.773,716.66

ABB India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.00-5.158.6829.4625.95353.36228.37
5.384.363.5113.51-0.45122.1392.44
1.483.969.1638.2587.011,891.31626.28
0.613.7110.62-2.10-24.9613.6521.01
0.0810.7824.1726.0536.7785.8542.85
5.0625.5841.85117.18145.29315.63229.39
1.121.60-2.22-14.37-8.0817.2338.30
4.564.9830.1761.0557.2092.55-10.62
-0.81-7.1152.93355.15784.623,949.302,980.36
8.9614.65147.00170.07225.14576.74196.18
-3.00-3.0676.79207.471,353.781,420.421,292.75
1.90-1.1036.5683.84440.343,423.391,576.46
-5.161.5831.2275.2095.44176.68382.73
-2.65-3.4261.9287.3970.30310.28158.92
-1.81-1.07-1.1161.29155.03828.75392.05
1.1517.2820.0656.7769.77305.91148.43
0-5.2427.5615.70-18.44284.97235.30
1.52-21.0536.26515.52643.754,768.182,085.71
3.2615.2537.4351.2235.62519.30192.08
0.2812.3823.0338.5934.43793.761,348.02

ABB India Ltd. Share Holdings

ABB India Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Axis Midcap Fund10,11,5192.08460.52
Kotak Equity Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan6,00,0001.86273.17
Motilal Oswal Flexi Cap Fund5,70,0003.13259.51
Canara Robeco Emerging Equities5,37,9381.37244.91
SBI Magnum Equity ESG Fund4,00,0003.64182.11
Nippon India Large Cap Fund3,75,0001.1170.73
Axis Bluechip Fund3,23,4620.43147.27
Motilal Oswal Focused Fund3,02,6568.13137.79
Canara Robeco Flexi Cap Fund2,96,0001.32134.76
Canara Robeco Equity Hybrid Fund2,95,7001.44128.77
Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

ABB India Ltd. Corporate Actions

  • Press Release
    ABB India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding a press release dated August 21, 2023, titled "ABB India bags breakthrough order for automating Reliance Life Sciences' biopharmaceutical facilities".
    21-Aug, 2023 | 12:01 PM

About ABB India Ltd.

ABB India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/12/1949 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32202KA1949PLC032923 and registration number is 032923. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electrical equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6934.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 42.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/12/2021.

Management

  • Mr. Adrian Guggisberg
    Chairman
  • Mr. Sanjeev Sharma
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Carolina Yvonne Granat
    Director
  • Mr. V K Viswanathan
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Gopika Pant
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Monica Widhani
    Independent Director

FAQs on ABB India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of ABB India Ltd.?

The market cap of ABB India Ltd. is ₹90,939.42 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of ABB India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of ABB India Ltd. is 87.16 and PB ratio of ABB India Ltd. is 18.41 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of ABB India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ABB India Ltd. is ₹4,291.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ABB India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ABB India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ABB India Ltd. is ₹4,614.35 and 52-week low of ABB India Ltd. is ₹2,640.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

