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ABB India Share Price

NSE
BSE

ABB INDIA

Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Electric Equipment
Theme
Artificial Intelligence (AI)Battery StorageData CenterEnergyManufacturingMNCs
Index
BSE 1000BSE 100 LargeCap TMCBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 500BSE Capital GoodsBSE Dividend Stability IndexBSE Dollex 200BSE India 150BSE Power

Here's the live share price of ABB India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹7,600.00 Closed
-1.58₹ -122.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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ABB India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7,581.00₹7,699.70
₹7,600.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4,640.50₹7,923.35
₹7,600.00
Open Price
₹7,699.70
Prev. Close
₹7,722.00
Volume
26,375

Source: Dion Global

ABB India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
ABB India		4.318.925.7130.7448.5418.8535.79
CG Power and Industrial Solutions		2.18-3.082.6427.8129.4329.6560.86
Siemens Energy India		12.968.3216.2435.3414.7110.045.91
Waaree Energies		0.95-4.85-16.21-13.39-14.514.982.96
Premier Energies		2.552.022.7629.565.417.604.49
Schneider Electric Infrastructure		-0.53-9.660.2375.5336.9468.1460.05
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power		0.38-2.7020.4257.3645.6513.357.81
Fujiyama Power Systems		2.4716.1536.2484.1087.2823.2613.37
Waaree Renewable Technologies		-0.47-10.07-13.66-0.94-11.5949.6994.91
Genus Power Infrastructures		-1.45-0.56-6.9615.32-19.9419.3337.87
Saatvik Green Energy		-2.37-0.25-11.530.32-3.79-1.28-0.77
Kernex Microsystems (India)		7.8912.8063.02108.92138.8292.35101.46
Websol Energy Systems		-0.18-5.13-15.9634.88-22.39107.3071.86
Spectrum Electrical Industries		2.7724.84107.6986.8364.365.783.43
Ravindra Energy		-1.84-9.6120.4312.7416.8854.0026.25
Rishabh Instruments		4.731.6127.0243.60121.4913.057.64
Modern Insulators		9.691.6436.54106.97423.9398.9153.38
Insolation Energy Ltd		-1.08-1.56-20.43-17.70-50.5266.5469.08
MV Electrosystems		-1.81-1.81-1.81-1.81-1.81-0.61-0.37
Igarashi Motors India		3.58-1.2216.9912.61-16.78-5.29-1.03

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, ABB India has gained 48.54% compared to peers like CG Power and Industrial Solutions (29.43%), Siemens Energy India (14.71%), Waaree Energies (-14.51%). From a 5 year perspective, ABB India has outperformed peers relative to CG Power and Industrial Solutions (60.86%) and Siemens Energy India (5.91%).

ABB India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

ABB India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
57,339.367,577.42
107,395.767,481.66
207,247.957,366.26
507,108.87,153.62
1006,867.716,845.58
2006,081.396,442.17

Source: Dion Global

ABB India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, ABB India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 9.89%, FII holding fell to 7.67%, and public shareholding moved down to 7.44% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

ABB India Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
7,29,3150.96512.78
6,08,6223.83427.92
5,46,2501.23384.07
5,34,7112.07375.96
4,60,9922.35324.12
4,34,0690.56305.19
2,81,0460.25197.6
2,66,0831.4187.08
2,60,0000.9182.81
2,50,0002.79175.78

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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ABB India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 04:29 PM IST ISTABB India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 31, 2026, 11:45 PM IST ISTABB India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 31, 2026, 11:20 PM IST ISTABB India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 31, 2026, 11:15 PM IST ISTABB India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Dividend Updates
Jul 31, 2026, 11:03 PM IST ISTABB India - Results- Financial Results For Quarter And Half Year Ended June 30, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About ABB India

ABB India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/12/1949 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32202KA1949PLC032923 and registration number is 032923. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electricity distribution and control apparatus (electrical apparatus for switching or protecting electrical circuits (e.g. switches, fuses, voltage limiters, surge suppressors, junction boxes etc.) for a voltage exceeding 1000 volts; similar apparatus (including relays, sockets etc.) for a voltage not exceeding 1000 volts; boards, panels, consoles, cabinets and other bases equipped with two or more of the above apparatus for electricity control or distribution of electricity including power capacitors.). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13202.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 42.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/12/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Adrian Guggisberg
    Chairman
  • Mr. Sanjeev Sharma
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Carolina Yvonne Granat
    Director
  • Ms. Gopika Pant
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shobinder Duggal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Monica Widhani
    Independent Director

FAQs on ABB India Share Price

What is the share price of ABB India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ABB India is ₹7,600.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is ABB India?

The ABB India is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of ABB India?

The market cap of ABB India is ₹161,050.36 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of ABB India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of ABB India are ₹7,699.70 and ₹7,581.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ABB India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ABB India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ABB India is ₹7,923.35 and 52-week low of ABB India is ₹4,640.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the ABB India performed historically in terms of returns?

The ABB India has shown returns of -1.58% over the past day, 8.92% for the past month, 5.71% over 3 months, 48.54% over 1 year, 18.85% across 3 years, and 35.79% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of ABB India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ABB India are 53.90 and 20.55 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.52 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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